I know he died last week, but it should never be too late to honor one of the funniest people to have ever lived – Donald Jay “Don” Rickles.

Don Rickles died last week at the ripe old age of 90. He made a career of insult humor which would not be allowed in Australia, at least in current day Australia. It is a testament that his material has not yet been pulled from YouTube.

Below is what I consider is one of his best performances, the roast of Ronald Reagan. This would have been some time in the mid to late 1970s.

Rickles also had a very close relationship with Frank Sinatra. So much so that Sinatra, when asked to perform at President Reagan’s 2nd inaugural would only do so if Rickles could perform also.

The comedian may be gone, but the comedy will last forever. Or at least as long as we have some modicum of free speech and free expression.