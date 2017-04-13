I know he died last week, but it should never be too late to honor one of the funniest people to have ever lived – Donald Jay “Don” Rickles.
Don Rickles died last week at the ripe old age of 90. He made a career of insult humor which would not be allowed in Australia, at least in current day Australia. It is a testament that his material has not yet been pulled from YouTube.
Below is what I consider is one of his best performances, the roast of Ronald Reagan. This would have been some time in the mid to late 1970s.
Rickles also had a very close relationship with Frank Sinatra. So much so that Sinatra, when asked to perform at President Reagan’s 2nd inaugural would only do so if Rickles could perform also.
The comedian may be gone, but the comedy will last forever. Or at least as long as we have some modicum of free speech and free expression.
Most American ‘Comedians’ just aren’t funny and he was possibly the least funny of them all. Give me Rodney Dangerfield if I have to listen to a US comedy act.
America has produced all of the world’s great comedians.
Australia has produced zero.
Don Rickles is nothing short of a genius.
Imagine Don roasting Trigglypuff & sourpussyarse.
Re Frank Sinatra, only Rickles could get away with this line directed at him: “Make yourself at home, Frank — hit somebody.”
“I love the blacks”.
Imagine saying that today.
Rickles, Mel Brooks, Rodney Dangerfield and Bob Newhart. As comedians no-one comes close. Love Kinky Friedman but he is more of a satirist than comedian.
Dave Chappelle, Cosby and Pryor.
Eddie Murphy too.
Speaking of which his brother Charlie just died.
One of the great comedy pieces:
https://www.youtube.com/embed/dJB0BkJlbbw
That was a hilarious one liner by Dean Martin in introducing Rickles!
Has anyone ever had the misfortune of channel-surfing onto one of the so-called “roasts” they do now? I saw a bit of the Trump roast and was – yes, really – shocked by the language and the ‘jokes.’
Talentless animals.
Yep. The modern day roasts are just gross outs by no talent bums.
That’s the genius of Rickles.
Eddie Murphy’s “Delirious” is the most laugh out loud funny comedy video from the 80’s. His send up of the “Honeymooners” and Mr T. being gay is hilarious.
Dean and The Duke – love it:
John Cleese, the writers of ‘Yes Minister’ and ‘Yes Prime Minister’, Rickie Gervais- no, America does not have a monopoly on comedy or humour, though it does have some great comedians.
It’s interesting to see Ronald Reagan laughing at what was obviously a joke made at his expense. Could you imagine any of our po-faced politicians and darhlings in media/business doing that today? Where is Section 18c!
Dave Chappelle’s skit playing a blind black guy who is a white supremacist is hilarious.
He spits out the mosy atrocious n***er baiting stuff and no-one has the heart to break it to him that he is black himself.
At once brilliant comedy and a dagger into the heart of mindless racism.
Social Justice Warriors are trying to shut Chappelle down now.