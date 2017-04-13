Political parties are voluntary associations

Niki Savva has an op-ed talking about the problems the Liberal Party currently faces. In summary, the Liberals are short on funds, short on talent, and short on voters.

I don’t think anyone would be surprised by that description. Well, except the Liberals themselves.

I think some people were a bit surprised the other day when I put up a post saying “Big business doesn’t need you” more or less addressed to Scott Morrison. But here is the thing – nobody needs any of the current stock of Liberals. There is a lot of ruin in a nation, but not so much ruin in a government, a political party, or a political career.

So let’s break this out. Being short on funds and short on voters are demand side factors. Being short on talent is a supply side factor.

Since the end of the Howard era, the Liberals have been quite arrogant – working on the assumption that just being better than the ALP was somehow good enough. But voters evaluate political parties on multiple margins and it isn’t clear to me that they have outperformed the ALP on multiple margins. True – they have done very well in one area (that I have absolutely no interest in) – Abbott stopped the boats. In some circles that is equivalent to walking on water. For those individuals a tad more interested in the economy there has been nothing.

Savva makes much of the fact that the operational wing of the party is in disarray – that may well be true, but the back office can only work with what it’s got in the front office. While there are some good individual efforts I’m not getting the impression of a coherent and consistent team effort.

Then there is the demand side responses to the supply side problem. As much as they desperately tried to spin the story that the superannuation changes had no impact at the last election, clearly it did. Then the debt-reduction levy. The paid parental leave plan. The ratification of Paris the day after the Trump victory. The leadership change (for the better IMO, but I understand people are angry). It certainly does undermine the view that the Liberals are (if only marginally) better than the ALP.

The Senate voting “reform”, in my view, was particularly silly. It will, in future, entrench a centre-left bias into the Senate, while in the short run made it possible to cast a valid ballot without voting for any Coalition candidates. It it not ever occur to the Liberals that centre-right voters would exercise that option? So we now have a compulsory voting scheme where voting for specific candidates is entirely voluntary.

Donating money, time, and effort has always been voluntary. Yet the Liberals chose to treat their volunteers with contempt. Increasing their taxes and ignoring their concerns. Voting for the Liberals in the Senate is now entirely voluntary – unless you previously had placed them last there was always a chance your vote could end up with the Liberals – now you don’t have to place them anywhere.

The Liberals need to get back to grassroots – their own grassroots. When you would rather spend time with Gillian Triggs, or Pauline Hanson, or conuddle with ABC-types than the people who actually either vote for you, or previously voted for you, then it should be unsurprising that they voluntarily don’t vote for you, don’t donate money to you, don’t turn up to hand out how-to-vote cards, and so on.