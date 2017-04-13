Political parties are voluntary associations

Niki Savva has an op-ed talking about the problems the Liberal Party currently faces. In summary, the Liberals are short on funds, short on talent, and short on voters.
I don’t think anyone would be surprised by that description. Well, except the Liberals themselves.
I think some people were a bit surprised the other day when I put up a post saying “Big business doesn’t need you” more or less addressed to Scott Morrison. But here is the thing – nobody needs any of the current stock of Liberals. There is a lot of ruin in a nation, but not so much ruin in a government, a political party, or a political career.
So let’s break this out. Being short on funds and short on voters are demand side factors. Being short on talent is a supply side factor.
Since the end of the Howard era, the Liberals have been quite arrogant – working on the assumption that just being better than the ALP was somehow good enough. But voters evaluate political parties on multiple margins and it isn’t clear to me that they have outperformed the ALP on multiple margins. True – they have done very well in one area (that I have absolutely no interest in) – Abbott stopped the boats. In some circles that is equivalent to walking on water. For those individuals a tad more interested in the economy there has been nothing.
Savva makes much of the fact that the operational wing of the party is in disarray – that may well be true, but the back office can only work with what it’s got in the front office. While there are some good individual efforts I’m not getting the impression of a coherent and consistent team effort.
Then there is the demand side responses to the supply side problem. As much as they desperately tried to spin the story that the superannuation changes had no impact at the last election, clearly it did. Then the debt-reduction levy. The paid parental leave plan. The ratification of Paris the day after the Trump victory. The leadership change (for the better IMO, but I understand people are angry). It certainly does undermine the view that the Liberals are (if only marginally) better than the ALP.
The Senate voting “reform”, in my view, was particularly silly. It will, in future, entrench a centre-left bias into the Senate, while in the short run made it possible to cast a valid ballot without voting for any Coalition candidates. It it not ever occur to the Liberals that centre-right voters would exercise that option? So we now have a compulsory voting scheme where voting for specific candidates is entirely voluntary.
Donating money, time, and effort has always been voluntary. Yet the Liberals chose to treat their volunteers with contempt. Increasing their taxes and ignoring their concerns. Voting for the Liberals in the Senate is now entirely voluntary – unless you previously had placed them last there was always a chance your vote could end up with the Liberals – now you don’t have to place them anywhere.
The Liberals need to get back to grassroots – their own grassroots. When you would rather spend time with Gillian Triggs, or Pauline Hanson, or conuddle with ABC-types than the people who actually either vote for you, or previously voted for you, then it should be unsurprising that they voluntarily don’t vote for you, don’t donate money to you, don’t turn up to hand out how-to-vote cards, and so on.
How could this happen on the watch of business genius Malcolm Turnbull?
Yes it does seem extraordinary with Waffleworth’s track record of success and achievement. Don’t forget that the Turnbull Coalition Team are an election winning machine though. Ain’t that right Chrissy?
Yes, the evidence is irrefutable.
It cost only $50 billion of taxpayers’ money to buy enough SA seats to hold power, by offsetting the 15 seats that Malcolm the Magician made vanish elsewhere. True genius. You ungrateful pissants.
Lost me at “Niki Savva”…
It’s that time of the week again eh Sinc.
All this is obvious to everyone….except the drones who run the party.
They have no respect for the voters, and even less for their volunteers.
Do you hate Tony Abbott so much that you think this is a better outcome? Is it an emotional thing? Because from the outside it does not seem rational
Good post, Sinc.
One group of voters does, however, seem to be ignored: the (politically) swinging voters; those who do not (most of the time) automatically vote LNP or ALP but who look at the leaders, policies and candidates. I voted Hawke (when it made sense) and Howard but I would never vote for Turnbull, who is to the left of some in the ALP. In the last election, where my sitting LNP candidate got dumped, I kept my vote as far from the Turnbull Team as possible (sundry loonies had to go at the very bottom of the list).
Right now, the LNP is largely indistinguishable, in policy and competence terms, from the ALP: there is just less union influence.
Those who invoke the “Base” need also remember that the traditional bases of the Liberal Party were diverse; and did not include the DLP. Above all, the core values of small government, low tax, personal freedom and the rule of law ARE NOT slogans and whims to be disregarded in the name of the Culture Wars.
Little focus on the economy?
Stopping the boats was an economic cost as well as a social one (how many unlawful immigrants were an acceptably low number??)
Free trade deals happened.
The carbon tax was ditched, along with the mining tax.
Plans to scale back health costs were thwarted by the senate, along with almost every savings measure put forth in the 2014 budget.
Gonski wasn’t extended beyond the forward estimates.
Asset depreciation write-offs & lower taxes for small businesses.
Funding a ‘green army’ to get young people’s expectations more job ready
The ‘Off the books’ NBN was scaled back in cost.
The Royal commission into union bastardry ahead of re-instating the ABCC.
Cuts to the ABC & SBS.
How much more economic focus have you got since Abbott was rolled, Sinc?
Lay the blame where is belongs rather than whitewashing to suit Nikki Savva’s narrative.
Wow, Triggs and Hanson in the same breath.
Hanson isn’t the answer, but, she may just be the cannon fodder we send out the gate to give the real troops time to get their shit together.
It’s nice that you level her in that sort of company though, you’re centrist credentials remain intact…
Obviously their libs must swing harder left, so the voters their lib political creatures feel at home with will stop volunteering for their greens and labor cronies and come volunteer for the Team Turnbull Coalition.
Just got to prove Team Turnbull can crony as good as Sloppy Bill Shorten, unfortunately Sloppy Bill is their Australian hillary.
Great post EvilElvis
But I fear that with Lord Waffles, and his cheerleader Savva, they will only dedicate their time to trying to find someone to blame, as opposed to doing something
If you believe the change to Turnbull was for the better, I presume you also would have preferred Turnbull to beat Abbott in the 2009 leadership challenge.
In which case, we would likely now have an ETS, virtually open borders (which doesn’t worry you), and as a consequence of the greatly increased Muslim immigration, 18c would likely be enforced even more stringently (in my opinion).
If you remember 2009, the Liberals got the shock of their lives when they received approximately 400,000 unsolicited, independent messages from voters saying they would abandon the Liberal party if Turnbull went ahead with his ETS collaboration with KRudd.
Even then, the MPs were reluctant to listen, and Abbott got up by a single vote. Had Turnbull stayed as leader, the Liberal party would have suffered a massive loss of support, and I believe we would now have a Labor government, with the country in an even worse state than it now is.
Yes, the PPL scheme was a dog, Abbott was a bit of a big government conservative, but he did get several free trade agreements through pretty quickly, he wouldn’t have taken the base for granted like Turnbull does, and he would likely not have ratified the Paris agreement.
So how you rate Turnbull as better than Abbott is beyond me.
I like the supply and demand analysis to politics. As Kate’s points out supply has to come first. Give us something to vote for.
Yes, and I a couple of them.
Me too, SOG.
Is a conuddle a canoodle done in the nude?
[Urban dictionary is your friend. Sinc]
Can’t expect millenials to be able to spell hard words. 🙂
ahld
Free trade deals happened.
The only thing “free” in the FTAs (bi-lateral trade agreements) is the name. There has been no general reduction in tariff protection; we’re still applying tariffs to cars, even as the car industry finally disappears. Both Abbott and Turnbull have repeatedly caved to protectionist pressure regarding capital flows, investment (Kidman, etc), second MVs etc
The carbon tax was ditched, along with the mining tax.
Labor defanged the Carbon Tax which was never going to bite. Strangely enough, they didn’t reverse the “compensation packages” allocated to their constituencies, leaving higher expenditures, especially on welfare. The Abbott government that promised to “Stop the Debt” did 5/8 of nothing about it, other than imposing an income tax increase – the first I could find since the early 1950s. Neither Abbott nor Turnbull has touched the MRET, a policy which is worse both in magnitude of harm and lack of transparency than the carbon tax
Plans to scale back health costs were thwarted by the senate, along with almost every savings measure put forth in the 2014 budget.
Oh, but of course the tax increase got through. Abbott and Credlin ditched the eminently sensible
suggestions of the Audit Commission; they went so far as to hide them from WA voters in the special Sente election
Gonski wasn’t extended beyond the forward estimates.
small fry. And nothing to shake up the productivity and accountability problems, or to break the stranglehold of the teachers unions
Asset depreciation write-offs & lower taxes for small businesses.
small fry, and not terribly good policy
Funding a ‘green army’ to get young people’s expectations more job ready
as a substitute for labor market reform, pathetic. People need real jobs, not work for the dole
The ‘Off the books’ NBN was scaled back in cost.
The Royal commission into union bastardry ahead of re-instating the ABCC.
Abbott committed to no “new Workchoices”, spooked by the unions and his own inability to sell the importance of a complete labour market. The principle achievement of the Turnbull government is the ABCC,
Cuts to the ABC & SBS.
Despite promising hand on heart that these wouldn’t happen.
The current Liberals are largely Labor without the unions; they can’t reconnect with the conservative ‘grassroots’ because the parliamentary party and the executive just don’t believe the same things as the ‘grassroots’ conservative voters. The Liberals have joined the crowded space competing for the left wing votes and new entrants are emerging to occupy the space that the Liberals have vacated. If any evidence is required, then it is found in the fact that Turnbull is the Liberal leader; he belongs in the ALP.
Somewhere, in some corner of the multiverse, there exists a competent Malcolm Turnbull who is making wise decisions for the good of Australia.
However, that version of Turnbull simply does not exist in our space/time dimension.
Pyrmonter – you didn’t answer my question.
‘How much more economic focus have you got since Abbott was rolled?’
Does answer seems inconvenient?
To the contrary – I was very excited that Abbott became the leader in 2009. He was very good in opposition. In government, not so much.
Some. I’m disappointed by Turnbull, but was appalled by Abbott. I always thought Abbott was overselling, but took him more or less at his word. His actions on the economy would have shamed Keating and Hawke, PMs whom I (as a Lib of nearly 30 years standing) remember as statist social democrats. What we got with Abbott was the economic “pragmatism” and pseudo-science of the DLP, not the traditional robust commitment to markets embodied in Libs from Bert Kelly to Jim Carlton to Hewson and onward.
ANd Labor will get into power and within 2 years will be surrounded with all the same problems and lose all its cash and members as the Union movement atrophies.
The Liberals then get back in and pander to loud leftists..
Rinse and repeat.
Ok. I thought Turnbull was a disaster as an opposition leader, and expected him to be just as bad as PM. He hasn’t been very good has he?
Also, I have a few question.
We all, quite rightly, agree that the problem with the LNP government is that it panders way too much to lefties and doesn’t impose good conservative policy.
Yet, if the polls are to be believed, the public wants to elect a Labor government. Does that mean that the public wants more left wing policy?
If that is so, then why should the Libs shift to the right?
Contradiction in your logic Sinc: Liberals need to get back to grass roots, but in your opinion the dumping of Abbott was a good move.
While Abbott disappointed, his performance was measurably superior to Turnbull’s
In only a few lines Brett gets right to the heart of the issue.I would add that the Libs are in coalition with the NP which has strong socialist tendencies.They have a rock solid attachment to central planning and collectivism.They believe in bureaucratic control so that industries can be planned in an “orderly “fashion.Worst of all they have scant respect for individual property rights which are subordinate to their view of what comprises the “national interests”.
MT is PM. MT is the problem.
I think the public wants to punish the LNP. That was certainly the intention of many people at the last election, where the LNP clung to power because the Nationals picked up a seat.
Since there is a two-party monopoly in the lower house, dumping the LNP necessarily elects the ALP. The NT has two senate seats, so one always goes to the LNP and the other to the ALP.
I wont vote for the Liberals until they have shut down all coal fired power stations and given away free solar panels to every roof in Australia and destroyed all the stinking dams and quadrupled the number of desalination plants.
You know it will ensure their retaining power for at least a 1,000 years.
I think Abbott fell victim to an unexplained folly of PPL in tight economic times, the knighthood captain’s call and his unfortunate vulnerability to public body language gaffes that were railroaded, out of context by his detractors (viz-pregnant pauses, winks, stuttering, repetition. All unfair but a media reality).
and the reason the Libs are short on everything? you guessed it Nikki, Lord Waffler at the helm.
and kiddy fiddling. Less kiddy fiddling. So there’s that.
Although unqualified and enthusiastic support for Safe Schools suggests they may soon go for that long held Leftish predilection too.
You could say that again! Mr Molan could start his own party on these figures…
Senate: First preferences by candidate – NSW
PAYNE 39,108 Elected
SINODINOS 3,216 Elected
NASH 5,689 Elected
FIERRAVANTI-WELLS 1,112 Elected
WILLIAMS 2,396 Elected
HUGHES 1,1,26
MOLAN 10,182
FANG 454
OK 619
RICHARDS 670
LEVINY 420
McGAHEY 1,141
Group Total 1,610,626
I think with an extra ‘n’ in there ‘con-nuddle’ is as good a descriptor of the current regime’s relationship with ABC as the more obvious canoodle.
No love for Arfur? I hope Eddie sent him a sympathy card. He has plenty of time on his hands.
Pyrmonter,
“Some” includes waffling on a GST, waffling on negative gearing, waffling on housing affordability, waffling on superannuation, waffling on jobs and growth, waffling over power costs, waffling ad nauseam – but what has he actually done?
The only thing I can think of, is ‘some’ of the zombie measures held over from the 2014 Abbott/Hockey budget.
The liberal party is toast (at the federal level especially), as they will discover next election.
I’m almost hoping they retain the Green Windbag of Wentworth as leader, as such a singular act of pig headedness and staggering stupidity would see them reduced to an irrelevant rump of around 15 lower house seats. They’ll lose significant representation in the senate as well.
Which, quite frankly, is all they bloody well deserve.
Sinc, in your opinion the change to Turnbull to Abbott was a good thing. Abbott had a long way to go to the next election. He had a comfortable majority and I believe the Abbott we see today would have been the person who would have fought the next election. Turnbull undermined Abbott continually despite being a political failure. In business we consider past performance as an indicator of future performance. Abbott has had some significant achievements, Turnbull none. Based on past performance Abbott ultimately would be more successful. And as someone who has employs people I would never have employed Turnbull. You never employ backbiting people like him who have a singularly poor record. They are like a cancer in an organisation.
Agree 100% …except the very flawed argument about changing the leader.
They are now far less cohesive with someone who has no clear agenda and would be better suited to the other side. He has never been able to lead anything
How anyone (Syc) can say the change of leader was for the better, and then list all the problems…which are caused by the lack of leadership…is beyond me.
Other than that fatal flaw in understanding leadership, i agree 100%
Won’t happen, the liberal party exists in name only now, and that is utterly fraudulent. They have been more successfully infiltrated by leftist insurgents than the ABC, the APS and even the tertiary sector, and are a Trojan horse for the demented agendas of the insurgents. A pretty shit Trojan horse as it turns out, one with three flat wheels, no-one towing, and the planking on the guts rotted through so it’s plain to see to all the rather blobby, pimply, flatulent and lazy battle group inside. Time to apply flaming pitch to the trebuchets, and launch at point blank range. there sure as hell is no Odysseus leading these dickheads, so don’t give them a victory they sure as hell don’t deserve.
And Savvaloy might be Greek, but she’s no bloody Helen. Helen Razer perhaps.
Today there was a letter to the editor in The West from Noel Criton-Browne (former Lib Senator) who said unless Labor offered bi-partisan support for changes to the GST distribution WA would never get a fair share of the GST it generates.
I sent this in reply:
Noel Crichton-Browne (letters 13/4) omits the elephant in the room when commenting on the distribution of the GST. And that is the failure of the Liberal and Labor party to embrace competitive federalism. The political establishment these two parties represent are basically centrist and socialist with both happy to spend other people’s (WA’s people) money just to get re-elected.
Given that secession is unlikely the only chance WA has in breaking this unfair reality is to reject the political establishment when voting for the Senate in the next federal election. If WA can elect a group of Senators and form a voting block we can truly bring influence to this issue just as One Nation has threatened to do to the ABC’s funding when considering future necessary federal spending cuts.
A vote for the establishment will mean this issue will never be resolved and it is up to us to disassemble the establishment to finally bring about real change.
Any political party that has allowed the likes of O’Dwyer to be a senior minister and factional heavy deserves to to fail.
True – they have done very well in one area (that I have absolutely no interest in) – Abbott stopped the boats.
Very short sighted, Sinc.
A never ending mass influx of irregular migrants would sooner rather than later have led to tax increases to pay to accommodate them and provide allowances and services to them, as has been proposed in Germany recently. If you think all advocates of stopping the boats were motivated by xenophobia, think again.
Let’s boil it all down – what does the Liberal Party today stand for?
No, I’m not being facetious. I mean it. What do they stand for?
They’ve thrown out the traditional Liberal interests – lower taxes? They’re the highest they’ve been in years. Smaller government, less regulation? Yeah, right. Social conservatism? Malcolm is itching to open our borders, approve same-sex marriage without asking the Australian people for their opinion, and ban people from expressing opinions they find “uncomfortable”.
So again – what do they stand for? I honestly – honestly – cannot tell you.
Why should I vote for them, then? Because they aren’t Labor?
Here’s the rub – they are. The two parties are indistinguishable today on so many issues. And me personally? I’d rather vote for the party that doesn’t bullshit me and try to convince me they are something they’re not and have no intention of being.
At least Labor is upfront with me.
“The liberal party is toast (at the federal level especially), as they will discover next election.
I’m almost hoping they retain the Green Windbag of Wentworth as leader…….”
The Libs will loose next election but there is no way Mal will stay at the helm. Drawing as much dignity as he can muster, he will mumble something about “the people have spoken” and announce he won’t contest the leadership. Moreover, within six months he will resign from Parliament mumbling about “family” or “pursue other interests” or similar and a by-election will be called.
The usual suspects will line up to say what a great and distinguished career he has had. He may even be (eventually) rewarded with an Ambassadorship the Vatican (as a convert to Catholicism) or some similar place that appeals to his ego and penchant for the finer things. (Remember that he is de facto Labour so they will look after him).
He may even be (eventually) rewarded with an Ambassadorship the Vatican…
Getting a bit off topic, but I’m not sure an ambassador who is pro-choice would go down all that well in Rome.
I think Howard keeps getting a free pass in this mess. Arguably Australia’s most left wing Prime Minister, he cemented the Liberal party as a Conservative political movement driven by tradition/religion and nationalism. He killed what used to be a classic liberal political movement, focussed more on individualism and capitalism.
So today, allied with the lefties of the Nationals, the LNP represents an all round big gov, left wing, social democrat-esque political movement.
So in terms of supply and demand, what the Liberals are in short supply on are actual ideas, that dofferentiate them from colectovist leftists in any way.
…if the polls are to be believed, the public wants to elect a Labor government. Does that mean that the public wants more left wing policy? If that is so, then why should the Libs shift to the right?
The polls reflect many things, including a desire to punish an incumbent government. Just watch the polls for a newly elected Labor government go down months into their tenure on the Treasury benches as swinging voters realise “My God, what have I done?!” However, that the electorate is no doubt moving incrementally Left (free stuff!) is also due to the Libs not being able to persuade voters of the superiority of economic liberalism over against the corporate statism of Labor (I don’t think the ALP is a social democrat party anymore, but that’s another topic). Further, when the Libs move Left they don’t pick up votes from the ALP or Greens but disenchant their own voter base.
Iamp
Howard. Costello (not as disciplined and reformist as his liked to pretend). And above all, the “political class” “learning the lesson” of Hewson and Fightback!
“I’m not sure an ambassador who is pro-choice would go down all that well in Rome.”
Oops. Yeah, forgot about that.
But stopping the boats was the single most successful budget repair policy on the government’s agenda. Over $2 billion saved every year by drawing down offshore detention numbers, and that’s before we even count future welfare liabilities.
Stopping the boats is a magnificent, liberal economic measure, but open borders libertarians just love their big government!
Sinc, in discussing the shortcomings of the Libs, your avoidance of the T-word is still nothing less than masterful. As I’ve said before, regularly shooting around the general to hit only his troops can’t be easy for you.
It’s like the leader isn’t there, and there were never any oiler subs or New Hydrology or New Federalism or agile mini-cities or wild tax/superannuation somersaults or poll numbers in the toilet. It’s like spending on Green Blob stopped in the spring of ’15. It’s like 18C was in the past!
I see Abbott gets another dart, and Morro. But maybe there was a coded reference to [T-word] in “conuddle with ABC-types”?
Much of Fightback was quietly implemented by Hawke-Keating – arguably Australia’s most market orientated economic reformers. Howard was always a big spending, big government social Conservative. He did not have a single smaller government bone in his body. Howard’s over-reach on IR has seen them retreat on possibly the only remaining point of difference with the Liars, that they are still afraid to mention over a decade after Howard was turfed.
What Fightback did do was to ensure you will never see comprehensive policy development from Opposition and ensure a never ending series of scare campaigns and presidential style campaigns.
True they did implement supply side reforms but they also unleashed the Health Leviathon called “Medicare”. Medicare has cemented the view that only government can look after your health and any cost cut to it is a danger your health.
Turnbull has made it possible for Shorten to become PM. Turnbull is Labor’s greatest asset.
Speedbox
#2353404, posted on April 13, 2017 at 2:00 pm
“I’m not sure an ambassador who is pro-choice would go down all that well in Rome.”
Oops. Yeah, forgot about that.
Given the current Pope it might be regarded favorably.
Lord Waffleworth and Peanut Head are the only things keeping the other in the game. It is a race to come second last.
HBB
Labor like to trot Keating and (I think more importantly) Hawke’s reformism out; yet on almost every issue (a) they’d opposed it before they did it (CBA and Qantas privatisations most famously) and (b) the coalitin, under both Howard and Peacock, had been pressing for even more liberalization (barring the odd idiot like John Moore).
Labor dropped any pretence to market liberalism in 1996 and adopted what had started to work for them in several of the states, NSW and Qld in particular, a combination of small “c” conservatism in opposition to any radical change to anything; increases in spending; identity politics (of which, it should be noted, Susan Ryan and others were promoters in the Hawke and Keating years); very effective key seat targetting; corrupt dealings with those who wanted government favours; and a remarkable ability to control media coverage (often helped by the resources of incumbency).
Abbott’s single biggest mistake was that he didn’t, the day after the 2013 election, banish the Termite to the back bench, thus depriving the Termite of any legitimate reason to go on the ABC every day whiteanting his own party.
Sure, leaving the Termite on the front bench enabled him to prove his utter incompetence by making the NBN even more of a fustercluck than it already had been. That should, in any competent political party, have been a total self-immolation of the Termite’s career. But in the case of the Liberal party it was a serious underestimation by Abbott of the gutlessness and imbecility of his own party room.
I like that!
So it took them a while to come around? So what. At least they got it done – crucially with Lieboral support in the Senate when at least one of the Uniparty was capable of voting in the National interest.
Lieboral statements on lower taxes, smaller government and deregulation are the equivalent of a pet shop parrot squawking. Look at what they do not what they say.
+1
TCT deserves to be a minor player, along with PHON, teh Greens and NXT.
Abbott’s enemies in the MSM media class are what made it impossible for him to win. ‘His biggest mistake’ was not to sink $10-20M into a new media organisation that got the Government’s message out.
Yes because nothing bad every happens when you allow thousands of savages into your country.
Imagine the libertarian paradise Australia would be right now with an extra million or so Muslims.
ever happens