Tax Stats 2014-15

Every year the ATO put out their annual Tax Stats report. It is a treasure trove. I have – since the early noughties – been keeping track of the proportions on net income tax being paid by various income groups. I have data back to 1996-97 and can now update the 2014-15 data.

The top 25%, middle 50%, and bottom 25% shares of personal net income tax.

The top 5% – net income tax share and effective tax rate.

Distribution of net company tax – share and effective tax rates of the largest firms (firms with a taxable income of greater than $1000000).

Undermining, as always, the argument that “the rich” and the “big end of town” aren’t paying their “fair share” of tax.