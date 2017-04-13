Tax Stats 2014-15

Every year the ATO put out their annual Tax Stats report. It is a treasure trove. I have – since the early noughties – been keeping track of the proportions on net income tax being paid by various income groups. I have data back to 1996-97 and can now update the 2014-15 data.
The top 25%, middle 50%, and bottom 25% shares of personal net income tax.
The top 5% – net income tax share and effective tax rate.
Distribution of net company tax – share and effective tax rates of the largest firms (firms with a taxable income of greater than $1000000).
Undermining, as always, the argument that “the rich” and the “big end of town” aren’t paying their “fair share” of tax.
So basically, John Howard engaged in massive redistribution, which stopped increasing after he lost power.
Until the top earners pay every cent they earn back in tax, the same cry will continue.
Fisky, these charts concern tax, but don’t address welfare. Howard gets criticised on this site (with monotonous regularity) for his alleged enormous expansion of “middle class welfare”, and perhaps rightly so. But to draw a conclusion about “redistribution” without taking welfare into account is unlikely to be illuminating.
(Of course, I’d be happy to live under a regime where my wealth doubled even if other people’s trebled, and I don’t think that the middle class were losers economically from Howard’s tenure.)
Shouldn’t that be the shares of net income tax by the top 25%, middle 50%, and bottom 25% of income earners?
Imagine if there was a political party that could highlight these stats to the public whenever Labor banged on about ‘fairness’.
It might even help them if they ever tried to do something in the national interest like, oh I don’t know, cut welfare or something.
What are you talking about!! Swanee told us that the fair share of da filthy rich is 110%