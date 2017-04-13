“We need to push back against this rubbish”

No namby-pamby PC.

From the accompanying note that came with the vid:

Today we are launching the website: www.marklathamsoutsiders.com

Have a look at the site: hopefully it will become a handy resource for folks wanting to fight back against the loss of our institutions and Australian values.

I genuinely believe conservatives and social democrats need to unite in the fight against cultural Marxism and segregationist identity politics.

The best things about our country, many of which we had taken for granted, are now at risk.

many thanks, Mark