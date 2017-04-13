Liberty Quote
The evils of tyranny are rarely seen but by him who resists it.— John Hay
-

Thursday Forum: April 13, 2017
Morning!
Oh my golly gosh!
third?
Fourth..
This is a second!
Third?
Probably not!
7th
Too slow, I know.
Hola, cats.
Leigh Lowe makes an interesting point on the former forum.
If SBW gets a custom rugby jersey so he can avoid wearing a BNZ logo (because Islam opposes banking or something), does this mean a Christian can ask for a custom jersey if he is required to wear the corporate logo of a company pushing gay ‘marriage’?
top twenny!
Thursday already.
I think this is cool:
Good morning from sunny Tasmania. Home if the original Greens.
Coming soon: Young Mo, an absurdist vision that hovers delicately between satire and gangster movie soap, starring Lakemba insurance broker Mohammed Jihad as Mohammed, a firebrand Arab tribesman with a weak spot for slaughter and pre-pubescent girls.
Report today that the big supermarkets are to move to whole dollar pricing, rather than the old ’99 cent’ gimmick.
[ 5 cent coins now not needed?.]
It costs the State more than 5 cents to mint a 5 cent coin, anybody know what coins it is profitable to mint?.
“Could hot cross buns give you DEMENTIA?”
I think this came up previously last year, but I can’t remember.
Yes, I just saw that, Snoop.
The ABC Online reviewer says Catholics have to put aside hurt feelings about the The Young Pope’s heretical, evil mockery and be part of its “spirit of playfulness.”
It’s nice that Catholics don’t behead actors and ABC writers, no?
So Muslims can opt out of any thing they like but Christians are jailed for not baking queers cakes?
Apparently Indigenous people invented a kind of soccer too. Have a guess what it is seriously called:
Yep, wog a ball iri
Yes, now he’s ashamed, after the company lost hundreds of millions. But, when it happened, he praised his staff and said they all did the right thing. The interesting effect of a plummeting share price on a CEOs conscience.
Re try without a W word:
Apparently Indigenous people invented a kind of soccer too. Have a guess what it is seriously called:
Woggabaliri is a traditional Indigenous Australian “co-operative kicking volley game” similar to the games of keepie uppie and footbag.
Yes, that’s because SBW accepted payment to wear the jersey but the Christian baker wasn’t paid to not bake the ‘wedding’ cake.
Bolt:
I would, if there was a link. Is it online or not?
OK!
NASA has jumped the shark:
What an utterly appalling and stupid piece of propaganda. Trump has a huge job ahead of him.
Of course.
The battle to ensure gays have the same rights as everyone else is bound to have a little “collateral damage”.
After it went viral and his share price dropped – Karma, buddy.
According to PPRUNE, such turfing of US passengers is common practice – but this one stood his ground and was filmed by several parties.
‘Cattle class’ indeed.
Thanks for this.
The battle to ensure gays have the same rights as everyone else is bound to have a little “collateral damage”.
Gays already have the same rights as everyone else.
The battle is to deconstruct marriage.
It will be a hit with families, for sure.
Is it on private land, was it privately funded?
It’s on the property of the guy that built it:
And, yes, I think it will be a big hit with families.
Sorry Roger, forgot the sarc tag. My bad.
Sorry Roger, forgot the sarc tag. My bad.
Not at all, E.; just thought I’d take the opportunity to clarify things.
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 4h4 hours ago
Watch this to understand why we have the problems we do. Facts are racist
https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/852075889215000577
I just posted a comment on Mark Latham’s new site. It is waiting for moderation.
I’m glad he has moderators because there will be a whole slew of lefties out to get him with some fake posts.
In a shocking development, it appears to be Islam.
Well I never…
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/police-bomb-attack-on-german-soccer-club-by-islamists/news-story/cf50af2e105d5a9a7956ab22a45c5265
This version is even better!
NASA To Aliens: ‘Please Take Care Of This Planet, As We Have Failed’
Reminds me of a video. 😀
From the Ole Fred.
Winston linked to this history forum from 2002, that detailed Allied deliveries of materials to the USSR during WW2.
Down the thread a participant notes:
Odd considering the supposed secrecy surrounding the Manhattan Project ( which was penetrated by Soviet spies )
Several years after this forum, Diana West picked this up as a major point in her controversial thesis American Betrayal.
The Roosevelt administration was riddled with Communist spies and sympathisers. At the highest level, it is argued.
In case you want to curl up and dye:
Researchers release first chemical map of dyes from historic dye library
Colour me surprised!
Nothing suss.
http://www.smh.com.au/nsw/search-resumes-for-bushwalker-missing-in-royal-national-park-20170412-gvk20j.html
T-Rex Meets With Russian President Vladimir Putin for Two Hours in Moscow….
Posted on April 12, 2017 by sundance
We said yesterday that “Putin flinched“*. We were wrong, it was much more than a flinch.
Russian President Vladimir Putin relies upon the appearance of strength for his domestic political influence. What most of the media are missing from today’s visit by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the duration of time Putin met with T-Rex. Russian State TV provides propaganda the same way U.S. MSM gaslight the grubered U.S. audience.
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/tillerson-quote-russia.jpg
The meeting was, according to all narratives framed, an “unexpected” audience. This narrative would be funny if the issues were not so consequential.
Russian President Vladimir Putin does not hold two hour “unscheduled” or “unexpected” meetings as as function of some diplomatic protocol or gesture of his magnanimity.
Putin fears T-Rex and Trump.
Bigly.
Continue reading →*
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/12/t-rex-meets-with-russian-president-vladimir-putin-for-two-hours-in-moscow/
Bruce, surely you mean ‘worse’? I think I want to change species, I’m getting embarrassed being grouped with some of these supposed sapient beings.
Sinc, could you add Mark Latham’s website to your sidebar please? You might suggest he does the same for the Cat.
The two sites have a deal in common, mostly they have independent, individualists on them.
Nothing suss.
Sedentary muslim women suddenly decides to go bushwalking, my guess is that there will be a lot more of these terrible accidents now that the muzzies have discovered this trick.
Who needs reality TV when you have the Sydney legal system,
If anyone knows about celebrity deprivation syndrome it would be Australia’s worst day trader. Link
Fishy.
Is there something up with stinky inflatable pool toys?
Grandad, what did you do when you were young?
Kiddo, I was a trained inflatable pool toy sniffer.
Sedentary muslim women suddenly decides to go bushwalking, my guess is that there will be a lot more of these terrible accidents now that the muzzies have discovered this trick.
The good wife and I went to hanging Rock the other week and it was literally crawling with Muzzies.
Wolk points out that if this case does go to trial, the case would come down to the jury—another major obstacle for United. “You have to understand what your jury pool is going to look like here. Virtually every person who has flown on an airline flight on a regular basis feels that airlines abuse their passengers. The mindset of the jury pool is that they hate the way they’re being treated by airlines.”
But Wolk doesn’t think it will ever get that far.
“My view here is Dr. Dao has a very good case against United Airlines,” he said “and if I were United Airlines, I’d be all over him to try to get him to accept a reasonable compensation and to go away.”
But if Dao neglected to settle, and did bring the case to court, just how much could he sue for? I asked Wolk if he thinks the sum would be in the millions, to which he responded, “I think so. I would say that this is the kind of thing that could go anywhere because the video is extremely disturbing, and I just think it’s so reprehensible.”
Or swimming.
Judge washes up dead along the Hudson River in New York City (yesterday)
Economic Diplomacy Continues – President Trump Softens Tone Toward China Currency Manipulation…
Posted on April 12, 2017 by sundance
President Trump gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal where he changed a prior position on declaring China a “currency manipulator”:
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/trump-xi-jinping-3.jpg
Is this a change in position? Yes.
It is an arbitrary change, or even an unexpected shift? Hell no.
As we have pointed out since the February 2016 GOP debate, the Trump approach toward North Korean hostilities is to leverage China to get control over N-Korea. –Expanded Backstory–
President Trump is realigning U.S. geopolitical relationships based on America-First interests. President Trump is using economic leverage to provide security and global stability. President Trump knows how to stroke the panda fur.
Last night President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held another consultation call.
Continue reading [plus many other links within the article]→
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/12/economic-diplomacy-continues-president-trump-softens-tone-toward-china-currency-manipulation/#more-131251
55th Battalion A.I.F
So which of these badies are secular libertarians?
Wow. Australia gets its first African senator.
Transcript of President Trump and NATO Secretary Stoltenberg Joint Press Conference…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/12/transcript-of-president-trump-and-nato-secretary-stoltenberg-joint-press-conference/
When you prop up a regime you need platoons of pampered public servants paid to pontificate, pander and provide pomp at your parades .
But when you can’t bribe them any more…
and in Venezuala
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 3h3 hours ago
Accusations of toxic masculinity classify the accusers, not the accused: Men, know your enemies:
There are probably clinics for that.
Kenya didn’t allow dual citizenship until 2010. Given that Gichuhi obtained Australian citizenship before this, I can’t see there being a problem.
Dual Citizenship – (Declaration)
The current constitution unlike the previous one, allows for dual citizenship. A Kenyan citizen who acquires citizenship of any other country after 27th, August 2010 does not lose Kenyan citizenship.
Persons lose Kenyan citizenship under the old constitution by acquiring citizenship of other countries before 27th, August 2010.
My God, I live 10 blocks north of there. That is within view of Fairway (supermarket) that is on the Hudson. She must have jumped from the George Washington Bridge. Lord have mercy.
Now via CD:
September 2016:
via DRUDGE –
FACEBOOK PUBLISHING CHILD PORN…
gee, maybe as well as apologising for leaving it up (unlike all the Anti-child porn and Anti-Muslim Terrorist stuff they do remove), they’ll offer a profile pic filter for offended facebookers … maybe a pizza slice, or bodyless blood dripping head …
It’s always the Senators from Kenya with the problems.
The Young Pope is an irreverent depiction of a parallel universe; it may offend some of the Catholic faithful, but its real aim is to provoke.
Couldn’t be much more offensive to Catholics than the current not so young Pope.
I feel very worried for the lamb.
Speaking of Venezuela, was out in the car this morning, and due to the dross on the other stations gave ABC News 24 a try.
They had a bloke on who was an investigate reporter in Venezuela, describing the present situation. He used the words “socialist paradise” IIRR and then went on to describe 1000% inflation, and rampant crime, all of hitting the poor the most.
Finished up with getting busted for filming in sensitive areas, and getting deported along with his crew.
Shanghai Sam on the other hand…………
Watched the first episode. Enjoyed it somewhat. Will watch another.
A conservative Christian black Kenyan woman. Pretty cool. I can’t wait for the Leftist birthers to come crawling out of the fever swamp when they find out her views.
The battle to ensure gays have the same rights as everyone else is bound to have a little “collateral damage”.
Gays already have the same rights as everyone else.
The battle is to deconstruct marriage.
And then legalise child molestation.
Evil never sleeps.
Regarding that claim of mosques accumulating arms.
Like many Australians I find it worth the government-imposed bullshit to own guns for recreation. And many ordinary blokes outside our usual Aussie gun clubs and hunting circles whose names may be a bit middle eastern do too. Some of them are male and tradies and can be seen driving utes that have no sides, a sure sign of not being approved by the Feminazis.
Gossip from gunshop people and farmers and others has it that lots of these guys with no hint of radicalism involved are licensed recreational owners too. These are not AKs and M16s, just ordinary hunting rifles and shotguns the same as the rest of us. And if they get out with a few mates and a barbie for a bit of a blat at some targets on an agreeable farmer’s place, be sure that some media types will turn it into terror training camps, and yet its the same thing I do with my kids and friends.
You get the feeling that they have a literal interpretation of the Na,e.
Name
The ‘gift’ that keeps on giving…
3 security guards on the plane… 3 security guards put on leave pending investigation…
Next stop, the United ‘supervisor’ who made the call..
Some of the tweets are epic. Do click the link and take a look, you won’t be disappointed.
The ABC has confirmed Family First’s Lucy Gichuhi will replace former senator Bob Day in the Senate, after the High Court ordered a recount.
I heard one of her interviews, she is/will be a full on SJW.
She says she is different to Bob Day and she was big on inclusiveness.
How did Family First select her?
Prediction: she will end up voting as a shadow member of NXT.
Prediction: she will end up voting as a shadow member of NXT.
This may be why FF were publicly lamenting the fact that they didn’t have the opportunity to offer up another candidate.
Live and learn and next time screen your candidates better.
Thanks Slayer, I liked ‘we beat our competitors, not you ‘.
Whenever I see NXT written I’m reminded of Infy. Why is that?
Without Bob Day, Family First is nothing more than the political wing of every worst church group you can imagine.
They are not Robinson Crusoe there.
FMD. Why does anyone bother voting in Senate elections?
How many recently “elected” Senators have now been turfed by the courts as crooks, bankrupts, and various ne’er-do-wells and replaced with some strange person nobody has ever heard of?
Beyond a joke.
IF only the Liberal Party had done that when they preselected for Wentworth….
Their left would have committed any act up to and including actual cannibalism to retain Bob Day if he was a leftist.
The conservatives collapse to defeat with honour yet again.
Sloppy Bill Shorten will be doing whatever it takes to win the new senator.
Team Trumbull Coalition caught napping again.
Nice banner, Catallaxy banner changing hamster.
Really?
Are we thus stating a hypothesis that – despite having more politicians, apparatchiks and bureaucrats per capita than just about anywhere else – there are so many wannabe leftist politicians that they are now colonising the other parties so that they can apply bum-to-seat ?
And in colonising these other parties – at a point they are of sufficient numbers at the top such that their pursuing political agendas that do not align with the notional philosophy of those parties means they cannot be brought in to line or disciplined ?
Meaning we will have a Uniparty in all but name, because they are all staffed by Leftists – with the only point of contention being who gets the political, administrative and/or bureaucratic dream jobs ?
Buzzfeed really is for dummies.
Talking of dinosaur exhibits just had a thought .what about a museum of retired politicians judges and senior public servants , make them do something to entertain the taxpayers they have bled for years ,compulsory twelve hour shifts ,seven days a week or no pension . Provide chairs for those enfeebled ,but not behind glass the rotten veg wont hit them behind glass .The rotten fruit seller will make a mint ,just imagine pelting some of our ex important wankers ? people would pay to get in ,might help to pay a bit of the debt the bastards got us in to. I would love to throw smelly rotten tomatoes at giliard ,and big heavy rottenpumpkins at kev swanny and rudbull ,when the libs wake up their lucrative career s are on the line with that idiot in charge .
Liberal MP Tim Wilson says Pauline Hanson is talking ‘complete BS’ trying to urge Australians not to buy halal Easter eggs.
Really?
Good on ya Tim.
He now an expert on halal Easter eggs. Good to see him exercise his right to free speech.
Is he trying to wangle an invite onto the Project where he and his mate Waleed can share a couple of non-alcoholic Coopers Ales, insult Hanson, enjoy halal Easter eggs and speculate on the minimum height of building required for a fatal dive from the roof?
How did Family First select her?
Ovaries and skin pigmentation. Sorry, sorry – talent and real life achievements.
Talking of dinosaur exhibits
Doesn’t Clive Palmer already have one of these?
A black Steve Fielding, basically?
As y’all will recall, the liberal party pulled out all stops to remove a popular & hardworking sitting member, Peter King, to parachute Lord Waffleworth into the seat.
The party HQ had to suppress (United Airlines style) quite some dissent from the local branch.
The new Senator for SA scored 152 votes below the line, then won the Senate Lotto.
Did my Maundy Thursday shopping this morning *shudder*. Wished the check-out chick a Happy Easter. She nearly dropped with shock. Great recovery, though, and wished me the same. Turned my head and all the people in the queue were smiling and nodding.
Pollies playing halal politics are in for a rude shock.
Also, whilst lurking by the chocolate shelves, overheard a young couple selecting treats.
Those are the good Lindt ones. We don’t want those (pointing to the dhimmichocs). Heh.
Keep poking the bear, morons.
Is that a new record? Australia’s compulsory preferential voting system is a complete joke.
German authorities arrested a suspected
Islamic extremistMoslem Wednesday in their investigation into a bomb attack on a top German soccer team,
Also, whilst lurking by the chocolate shelves, overheard a young couple selecting treats.
Those are the good Lindt ones. We don’t want those (pointing to the dhimmichocs). Heh.
Keep poking the bear, morons.
Love it.
Speaking of screening your candidates better …
Australian Conservatives registered as a political party.
http://www.aec.gov.au/Parties_and_Representatives/party_registration/Registration_Decisions/2017/2017-6226.pdf
By the time it realises, it will be too late. Look at the attention 2% of the population get. Wait till they are 10%
not to be missed, Anthony Dillon on s 18C:
SWEDEN’S prime minister vowed his country would never go back to the days of mass immigration after it emerged the Stockholm attacker was a failed asylum seeker.
Say it isn’t so! what about the diversity and Kultural Enrishment©?!?
from Quadrant Online with a link to an Oz article
James Delingpole on the state of the Reef:
Seems any reference to the Bittered Sav in comments to Teh Australian will send you to the wilderness.
Some Christians stoned a woman for adultery in the old testament. Q.E.D!
:/sarc
John Cleese on a dead parrot; maybe the reef is just resting
Because a little child being able to see someone’s facial expressions is no longer part of human communication.
There is no need to niqab with small children, they will not be smitten with lust by your face.
This is what we should insist on, niqabis teaching the safe schools curriculum.
18C helping ACL?
First Friday and then the third day, Easter.
?
Let’s hope not.
Steve Fielding was a loon.
Covered in swarms of chocolate starfish.
Climate alarmists, destroying Aussie industries one step at a time.
Eric Worrall on Government idiocy:
Calli, I was hot on your trail as a Maundy shopper. However, being one of impeccable manners, I did ask the chicks first, if they would be either offended or insulted if I wished them a Happy Easter. Brimming with good cheer none spurned my good wishes.
The Great Dolomite Reef is in terminal decline due to climate change! Dinosaurs blamed for excessive farting.
Australian Conservatives now officially a registered party.
halal certified?