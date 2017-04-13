Thursday Forum: April 13, 2017

  6. Eddystone
    #2353241, posted on April 13, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Third?

    Probably not!

  9. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2353245, posted on April 13, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Hola, cats.

  10. C.L.
    #2353248, posted on April 13, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Leigh Lowe makes an interesting point on the former forum.
    If SBW gets a custom rugby jersey so he can avoid wearing a BNZ logo (because Islam opposes banking or something), does this mean a Christian can ask for a custom jersey if he is required to wear the corporate logo of a company pushing gay ‘marriage’?

  11. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2353255, posted on April 13, 2017 at 10:42 am

    top twenny!

  13. Senile Old Guy
    #2353262, posted on April 13, 2017 at 10:48 am

    I think this is cool:

    A permanent open-air dinosaur exhibit has been built over boulders and a gorge in outback Queensland. Dinosaur Canyon is the latest addition to the Australian Age of Dinosaurs museum in Winton, central-west Queensland.

  14. Rafe
    #2353264, posted on April 13, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Good morning from sunny Tasmania. Home if the original Greens.

  15. Snoopy
    #2353265, posted on April 13, 2017 at 10:53 am

    The Young Pope is an irreverent depiction of a parallel universe; it may offend some of the Catholic faithful, but its real aim is to provoke.

    The 10-part series, which premieres next week on SBS, is an absurdist vision that hovers delicately between satire and gangster movie soap, starring British actor Jude Law as Pius XIII, a firebrand American with a weak spot for Cherry Coke Zero and cigarettes.

    Coming soon: Young Mo, an absurdist vision that hovers delicately between satire and gangster movie soap, starring Lakemba insurance broker Mohammed Jihad as Mohammed, a firebrand Arab tribesman with a weak spot for slaughter and pre-pubescent girls.

  16. john constantine
    #2353267, posted on April 13, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Report today that the big supermarkets are to move to whole dollar pricing, rather than the old ’99 cent’ gimmick.

    [ 5 cent coins now not needed?.]

    It costs the State more than 5 cents to mint a 5 cent coin, anybody know what coins it is profitable to mint?.

  17. red breast
    #2353268, posted on April 13, 2017 at 10:56 am

    “Could hot cross buns give you DEMENTIA?”
    I think this came up previously last year, but I can’t remember.

  18. C.L.
    #2353269, posted on April 13, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Yes, I just saw that, Snoop.
    The ABC Online reviewer says Catholics have to put aside hurt feelings about the The Young Pope’s heretical, evil mockery and be part of its “spirit of playfulness.”
    It’s nice that Catholics don’t behead actors and ABC writers, no?

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #2353271, posted on April 13, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Leigh Lowe makes an interesting point on the former forum.
    If SBW gets a custom rugby jersey so he can avoid wearing a BNZ logo (because Islam opposes banking or something), does this mean a Christian can ask for a custom jersey if he is required to wear the corporate logo of a company pushing gay ‘marriage’?

    So Muslims can opt out of any thing they like but Christians are jailed for not baking queers cakes?

  20. Nick
    #2353272, posted on April 13, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Apparently Indigenous people invented a kind of soccer too. Have a guess what it is seriously called:

    Woggabaliri is a traditional Indigenous Australian “co-operative kicking volley game” similar to the games of keepie uppie and footbag.

    Yep, wog a ball iri

  21. Senile Old Guy
    #2353274, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:01 am

    United Airlines sought to quell the uproar over a man being dragged off a plane by announcing on Tuesday that it would no longer ask police to remove passengers from full flights and would compensate customers who were on the flight when the man was removed. In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” aired Wednesday, United parent company CEO Oscar Munoz said he felt “ashamed” watching video of the man being forced off the jet.

    Yes, now he’s ashamed, after the company lost hundreds of millions. But, when it happened, he praised his staff and said they all did the right thing. The interesting effect of a plummeting share price on a CEOs conscience.

  22. Nick
    #2353276, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Re try without a W word:

    Apparently Indigenous people invented a kind of soccer too. Have a guess what it is seriously called:

    Woggabaliri is a traditional Indigenous Australian “co-operative kicking volley game” similar to the games of keepie uppie and footbag.

  23. Snoopy
    #2353278, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:04 am

    So Muslims can opt out of any thing they like but Christians are jailed for not baking queers cakes?

    Yes, that’s because SBW accepted payment to wear the jersey but the Christian baker wasn’t paid to not bake the ‘wedding’ cake.

  24. Snoopy
    #2353279, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Real Mark Latham‏ @RealMarkLatham 23m23 minutes ago
    New website now available, great Easter reading and viewing: http://www.marklathamsoutsiders.com One for the outsiders wanting to reclaim our country

  25. C.L.
    #2353281, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Bolt:

    Catch up with fearless Mark Latham on his second Outsiders show, with guests Miranda Devine and Bettina Arndt.

    I would, if there was a link. Is it online or not?

  27. Senile Old Guy
    #2353285, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:13 am

    NASA has jumped the shark:

    NASA is offering people the chance to ‘adopt’ their very own piece of Earth, having sectioned off the planet into 64,000 individual segments that are up for adoption right now. The virtual adoption drive – which you can take part in here – is the space agency’s way of observing Earth Day 2017, which is coming up on April 22. Earth Day is an annual event designed to raise public awareness of environmental issues, and frankly there’s never been a better time to become a custodian of our precious blue orb, even if it’s only in a virtual capacity. While NASA’s adoption process is purely metaphorical – with no strings or legal ownership attached – the fact of the matter is that the planet desperately needs a caregiver to look after it.

    What an utterly appalling and stupid piece of propaganda. Trump has a huge job ahead of him.

  28. Eddystone
    #2353287, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:15 am

    So Muslims can opt out of any thing they like but Christians are jailed for not baking queers cakes?

    Of course.

    The battle to ensure gays have the same rights as everyone else is bound to have a little “collateral damage”.

  29. egg_
    #2353288, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:15 am

    United parent company CEO Oscar Munoz said he felt “ashamed” watching video of the man being forced off the jet.

    After it went viral and his share price dropped – Karma, buddy.
    According to PPRUNE, such turfing of US passengers is common practice – but this one stood his ground and was filmed by several parties.
    ‘Cattle class’ indeed.

  30. Senile Old Guy
    #2353289, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Real Mark Latham‏ @RealMarkLatham 23m23 minutes ago
    New website now available, great Easter reading and viewing: http://www.marklathamsoutsiders.com One for the outsiders wanting to reclaim our country

    Thanks for this.

  31. Roger
    #2353297, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:22 am

    The battle to ensure gays have the same rights as everyone else is bound to have a little “collateral damage”.

    Gays already have the same rights as everyone else.

    The battle is to deconstruct marriage.

  32. C.L.
    #2353299, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:24 am

    I think this is cool.

    A permanent open-air dinosaur exhibit has been built over boulders and a gorge in outback Queensland. Dinosaur Canyon is the latest addition to the Australian Age of Dinosaurs museum in Winton, central-west Queensland.

    It will be a hit with families, for sure.
    Is it on private land, was it privately funded?

  33. Senile Old Guy
    #2353300, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:26 am

    It’s on the property of the guy that built it:

    It includes a 300-metre floating concrete walkway that took three years to build and cost $1.3 million funded by donations, and State and Federal Government grants.

    And, yes, I think it will be a big hit with families.

  34. Eddystone
    #2353301, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Sorry Roger, forgot the sarc tag. My bad.

  35. Roger
    #2353308, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Sorry Roger, forgot the sarc tag. My bad.

    Not at all, E.; just thought I’d take the opportunity to clarify things.

  36. srr
    #2353309, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 4h4 hours ago

    Watch this to understand why we have the problems we do. Facts are racist

    https://twitter.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/852075889215000577

  37. DrBeauGan
    #2353317, posted on April 13, 2017 at 11:56 am

    I just posted a comment on Mark Latham’s new site. It is waiting for moderation.

    I’m glad he has moderators because there will be a whole slew of lefties out to get him with some fake posts.

  39. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2353321, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    NASA has jumped the shark

    This version is even better!

    NASA To Aliens: ‘Please Take Care Of This Planet, As We Have Failed’

    Earth has been the Airbnb for some questionable guests over the years, but none have been more deplorable than humans. Our bad habits are screwing up the planet big time, causing arctic glaciers to melt and sea levels to rise 20cm over the last century alone. At this point, getting adopted by some alien overlords might not be such a bad idea — even NASA seems to be on board.

    Reminds me of a video. 😀

  40. Myrddin Seren
    #2353322, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    From the Ole Fred.

    Winston linked to this history forum from 2002, that detailed Allied deliveries of materials to the USSR during WW2.

    Down the thread a participant notes:

    My God! They did give Russia everything…

    ATOMIC MATERIALS

    Beryllium metals
    Cadmium alloys
    Cadmium metals
    Cobalt ore & concentrate
    Cobalt metal & Cobalt bearing scrap
    Uranium metal Aluminun tubes (for reactors)
    Graphite, nat., flake, lump or chip
    Beryllium salts & compounds Cadmium oxide
    Cadmium salts & compounds, n.e.s. Cadmium sulfate
    Cadmium sulfide
    Cobalt
    Cobalt salts & compounds, n.e.s.
    Cobaltic and cobaltous
    Deuterium oxide (heavy water)
    Uranium nitrate
    Uranium nitrate (U02)
    Uranium oxide
    Uranium, urano-uranic oxide (U308)

    Odd considering the supposed secrecy surrounding the Manhattan Project ( which was penetrated by Soviet spies )

    Several years after this forum, Diana West picked this up as a major point in her controversial thesis American Betrayal.

    …after the war, Congressional hearings established the fact that FDR’s Lend Lease program sent the U.S.SR uranium, heavy water, and other atomic program essentials (including $13 million worth of aluminum tubes, which are necessary to “cook” uranium into plutonium). When the Manhattan Project’s Gen. Leslie Groves embargoed U.S. uranium stocks to prevent more such shipments, Lend Lease, it is also documented, circumvented the embargo by tapping Canadian stocks of uranium.

    The Roosevelt administration was riddled with Communist spies and sympathisers. At the highest level, it is argued.

  41. stackja
    #2353326, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Three-day-old baby girl taken from Nepean Hospital by teenage parents
    JANET FIFE-YEOMANS, The Daily Telegraph
    42 minutes ago
    POLICE are appealing for help after a three-day-old girl was taken from Nepean Hospital during the night by her teenage parents.

    Jenifer Morrison, 15, and her boyfriend, Jayden Lavender, 14, who is the baby’s father, took their baby Aria Jayde Tanya from the hospital at around 12.30am.

    It’s believed the teenagers left the hospital on foot and are together.

    In a Facebook post, Tracy Lavender welcomed the teenagers’ new arrival.

    “This is Jayden 1 hour and my Most beautiful Girl in the world Aria Jayde Tanya Lavender born 10/04/2017 she is daddy’s girl 100% love you all Jayden Jenny Lavender and Aria,” she wrote online.
    Jayden Lavender, is described as being of caucasian appearance, with brown eyes, and short brown hair. He is believed to be wearing black and white hooded jumper.

    Jenifer Morrison, is described as being of caucasian appearance with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white hooded, grey tracksuit pants and ‘Ugg’ boots.
    It is believed there is a man with the children, but his identity is unknown. He was wearing a black ‘Everlast’ jumper.

    Police said there were concerns for the welfare of all three children.

    Police are asking the public to be on alert and report any sightings of the teenagers and baby. They have links to the state’s Central Coast and Mount Druitt areas.

    The young couple has a joint Facebook page where they profess their love for each other and she has taken his surname.
    Their families knew about the pregnancy.

    Ring triple-0 (000) to provide any information about this abduction.

  42. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2353327, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    In case you want to curl up and dye:

    Researchers release first chemical map of dyes from historic dye library

    Researchers from North Carolina State University have released the first chemical “map” of dyes from the Max A. Weaver Dye Library, which contains almost 100,000 samples of unique dyes and fabrics. The information could assist researchers in developing dyes with desirable properties.

    NC State analytic chemist Nelson Vinueza is working on digitizing and analyzing the library so that its contents are accessible to the public. “Each vial has the chemical structure written on it, so we must first digitize those molecular structures and then select candidates to do further characterization,” Vinueza says. “Obviously with a library of this size, the time and expense associated with characterizing each dye would be prohibitive, so we needed a faster, more efficient way to be able to analyze these dyes.”

    Colour me surprised!

  44. srr
    #2353330, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    T-Rex Meets With Russian President Vladimir Putin for Two Hours in Moscow….
    Posted on April 12, 2017 by sundance

    We said yesterday that “Putin flinched“*. We were wrong, it was much more than a flinch.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin relies upon the appearance of strength for his domestic political influence. What most of the media are missing from today’s visit by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the duration of time Putin met with T-Rex. Russian State TV provides propaganda the same way U.S. MSM gaslight the grubered U.S. audience.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/tillerson-quote-russia.jpg

    The meeting was, according to all narratives framed, an “unexpected” audience. This narrative would be funny if the issues were not so consequential.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin does not hold two hour “unscheduled” or “unexpected” meetings as as function of some diplomatic protocol or gesture of his magnanimity.

    Putin fears T-Rex and Trump.

    Bigly.

    TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2
    Important to note China did not back the Russian Veto. President Trump is isolating Russia and stroking panda fur just right. https://twitter.com/AFP/status/852240704520761344
    7:16 AM – 13 Apr 2017
    98 Retweets 144 likes

    Continue reading →*
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/12/t-rex-meets-with-russian-president-vladimir-putin-for-two-hours-in-moscow/

  45. Senile Old Guy
    #2353333, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    This version is even better!

    NASA To Aliens: ‘Please Take Care Of This Planet, As We Have Failed’

    Earth has been the Airbnb for some questionable guests over the years, but none have been more deplorable than humans.

    Bruce, surely you mean ‘worse’? I think I want to change species, I’m getting embarrassed being grouped with some of these supposed sapient beings.

  46. DrBeauGan
    #2353335, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Sinc, could you add Mark Latham’s website to your sidebar please? You might suggest he does the same for the Cat.

    The two sites have a deal in common, mostly they have independent, individualists on them.

  47. stackja
    #2353336, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    feelthebern
    #2353329, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:09 pm
    Nothing suss.

    http://www.smh.com.au/nsw/search-resumes-for-bushwalker-missing-in-royal-national-park-20170412-gvk20j.html

    Body found in search for bushwalker missing in Royal National Park
    The Sydney Morning Herald – ‎1 hour ago‎
    Police searching for a 19-year-old woman who disappeared on a bushwalk in the Royal National Park have found a body at the base of a cliff on Thursday morning.

  48. rickw
    #2353338, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Nothing suss.

    Sedentary muslim women suddenly decides to go bushwalking, my guess is that there will be a lot more of these terrible accidents now that the muzzies have discovered this trick.

  49. H B Bear
    #2353339, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Who needs reality TV when you have the Sydney legal system,

    Bell’s lawyer Chris Murphy said the claims behind Landry’s AVO application were “fallacious” and made by someone “perhaps suffering a little bit of celebrity deprivation”.

    At a March court appearance, Bell denied disguising himself in women’s clothes to approach the house.

    If anyone knows about celebrity deprivation syndrome it would be Australia’s worst day trader. Link

  50. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2353340, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Fishy.

    Is there something up with stinky inflatable pool toys?

    As part of the study, a panel of trained volunteers sniffed each product, and ascribed common odour attributes to these. They also rated the intensity of each odour, and had to guess whether these could be hazardous. Three of the products reminded the panellists of almonds, plastic and rubber, while the fourth more pungent one reminded them of glue and nail polish.

    Grandad, what did you do when you were young?
    Kiddo, I was a trained inflatable pool toy sniffer.

  51. Adam
    #2353342, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Sedentary muslim women suddenly decides to go bushwalking, my guess is that there will be a lot more of these terrible accidents now that the muzzies have discovered this trick.

    The good wife and I went to hanging Rock the other week and it was literally crawling with Muzzies.

  52. egg_
    #2353343, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Wolk points out that if this case does go to trial, the case would come down to the jury—another major obstacle for United. “You have to understand what your jury pool is going to look like here. Virtually every person who has flown on an airline flight on a regular basis feels that airlines abuse their passengers. The mindset of the jury pool is that they hate the way they’re being treated by airlines.”

    But Wolk doesn’t think it will ever get that far.

    “My view here is Dr. Dao has a very good case against United Airlines,” he said “and if I were United Airlines, I’d be all over him to try to get him to accept a reasonable compensation and to go away.”

    But if Dao neglected to settle, and did bring the case to court, just how much could he sue for? I asked Wolk if he thinks the sum would be in the millions, to which he responded, “I think so. I would say that this is the kind of thing that could go anywhere because the video is extremely disturbing, and I just think it’s so reprehensible.”

  53. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2353344, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Sedentary muslim women suddenly decides to go bushwalking

    Or swimming.

    Judge washes up dead along the Hudson River in New York City (yesterday)

    A pioneering judge, who became the first Muslim woman in US history to serve on the bench, was found dead Wednesday — washed up on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River, sources said.

    Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, was discovered floating in the water near 132nd Street and Hudson Parkway at around 1:45 p.m., according to police sources.

    Her husband later identified her body. Sources said it showed no obvious signs of trauma or injuries indicating criminality or foul play, and that her death appeared to be a suicide.

  54. srr
    #2353345, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Economic Diplomacy Continues – President Trump Softens Tone Toward China Currency Manipulation…
    Posted on April 12, 2017 by sundance

    President Trump gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal where he changed a prior position on declaring China a “currency manipulator”:

    (Via ABC) According to the Wall Street Journal, the president said the decision came in consideration of talks with China over its role in countering North Korean weapons testing. Trump said that any move to attach the designation could hamper China-U.S. relations. He claimed that, in recent months, China’s currency manipulation has halted. (link)

    https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/trump-xi-jinping-3.jpg

    Is this a change in position? Yes.

    It is an arbitrary change, or even an unexpected shift? Hell no.

    As we have pointed out since the February 2016 GOP debate, the Trump approach toward North Korean hostilities is to leverage China to get control over N-Korea. –Expanded Backstory–

    President Trump is realigning U.S. geopolitical relationships based on America-First interests. President Trump is using economic leverage to provide security and global stability. President Trump knows how to stroke the panda fur.

    Last night President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held another consultation call.
    Continue reading [plus many other links within the article]→
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/12/economic-diplomacy-continues-president-trump-softens-tone-toward-china-currency-manipulation/#more-131251

  55. Baldrick
    #2353346, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    55th Battalion A.I.F

    Ryan, Edward John Francis (1890–1941)
    John Ryan won the Victoria Cross for conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty during the allied assault on the Hindenburg defences on 30 September 1918. During the 55th Battalion’s attack near Bellicourt Ryan, despite heavy fire, was one of the first to reach the enemy trench. A fierce counter-attack drove the Australians back to the Le Catelet line trenches where a bombing party at their rear placed them in a critical position. Ryan quickly organized and led a party to attack the Germans with bomb and bayonet. Reaching the position with only three men, Ryan and his party killed three Germans on the flank and then Ryan alone rushed the remainder with bombs and drove them back across no man’s land. He fell wounded but his action saved a highly dangerous situation and enabled the trench to be retaken.
    The subsequent years were not kind to John Ryan who, like so many returned servicemen, found it hard to adjust to civilian life and to keep a job. His circumstances worsened during the Depression when he was on the road for four years. Destitute, in August 1935 he walked from Balranald, New South Wales, to Mildura, Victoria, where he was given temporary work by the local council and shortly after found employment in a Melbourne insurance office where he remained for several years.
    By May 1941, in poor health, he was again tramping the streets looking for work and was taken to hospital the day he was to have started yet another job. He died of pneumonia in Royal Melbourne Hospital on 3 June 1941.

  56. Combine Dave
    #2353347, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Syrian militias armed by different parts of the U.S. war machine have begun to fight each other on the plains between the besieged city of Aleppo and the Turkish border, highlighting how little control U.S. intelligence officers and military planners have over the groups they have financed and trained in the bitter five-year-old civil war.

    The fighting has intensified over the last two months, as CIA-armed units and Pentagon-armed ones have repeatedly shot at each other while maneuvering through contested territory on the northern outskirts of Aleppo, U.S. officials and rebel leaders have confirmed.

    So which of these badies are secular libertarians?

  57. Fisky
    #2353350, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Wow. Australia gets its first African senator.

  59. notafan
    #2353352, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    When you prop up a regime you need platoons of pampered public servants paid to pontificate, pander and provide pomp at your parades .

    But when you can’t bribe them any more…


    and in Venezuala

  60. stackja
    #2353353, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    The ABC has confirmed Family First’s Lucy Gichuhi will replace former senator Bob Day in the Senate, after the High Court ordered a recount.

    The Kenyan-born lawyer migrated to Australia in 1999, became an Australian citizen in 2001, and will become the first person of African descent elected to Federal Parliament.

    There have been concerns Mrs Gichuhi could face a legal challenge to her own eligibility to sit in the Senate because of her nationality.

    She maintained she had never held dual citizenship, which could prevent her from taking her seat in the red chamber.

  61. srr
    #2353354, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Jordan B Peterson‏ @jordanbpeterson 3h3 hours ago

    Accusations of toxic masculinity classify the accusers, not the accused: Men, know your enemies:

    The ‘Toxic Masculinity’ Trend Blames Boys For Being Born Male
    Healthy masculinity is exactly what our young boys need to be taught right now, not embarrassment at the way they are made.

    http://thefederalist.com/2017/04/12/toxic-masculinity-trend-blames-boys-born-male/

  62. egg_
    #2353356, posted on April 13, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    celebrity deprivation

    There are probably clinics for that.

  63. Baldrick
    #2353358, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    There have been concerns Mrs Gichuhi could face a legal challenge to her own eligibility to sit in the Senate because of her nationality.
    She maintained she had never held dual citizenship, which could prevent her from taking her seat in the red chamber.

    Kenya didn’t allow dual citizenship until 2010. Given that Gichuhi obtained Australian citizenship before this, I can’t see there being a problem.

    Dual Citizenship – (Declaration)
    The current constitution unlike the previous one, allows for dual citizenship. A Kenyan citizen who acquires citizenship of any other country after 27th, August 2010 does not lose Kenyan citizenship.
    Persons lose Kenyan citizenship under the old constitution by acquiring citizenship of other countries before 27th, August 2010.

  64. dover_beach
    #2353361, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, was discovered floating in the water near 132nd Street and Hudson Parkway at around 1:45 p.m., according to police sources.

    My God, I live 10 blocks north of there. That is within view of Fairway (supermarket) that is on the Hudson. She must have jumped from the George Washington Bridge. Lord have mercy.

  65. Snoopy
    #2353362, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Now via CD:

    Syrian militias armed by different parts of the U.S. war machine have begun to fight each other on the plains between the besieged city of Aleppo and the Turkish border, highlighting how little control U.S. intelligence officers and military planners have over the groups they have financed and trained in the bitter five-year-old civil war.

    September 2016:

    US Special Forces sabotage White House policy gone disastrously wrong with covert ops in Syria

    “Nobody believes in it. You’re like, ‘Fuck this,’” a former Green Beret says of America’s covert and clandestine programs to train and arm Syrian militias. “Everyone on the ground knows they are jihadis. No one on the ground believes in this mission or this effort, and they know they are just training the next generation of jihadis, so they are sabotaging it by saying, ‘Fuck it, who cares?’”

    “I don’t want to be responsible for Nusra guys saying they were trained by Americans,” the Green Beret added.

  66. srr
    #2353363, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    via DRUDGE –

    FACEBOOK PUBLISHING CHILD PORN…

    Facebook publishing child pornography
    • Social media giant apologises for refusing to remove images • Company could be prosecuted as jihadist posts also exposed

    Facebook is at risk of a criminal prosecution in Britain for refusing to remove potentially illegal terrorist and child pornography content despite being told it was on the site, The Times can reveal.

    The social media company failed to take down dozens of images and videos that were “flagged” to its moderators, including one showing an Islamic State beheading, several violent paedophilic cartoons, a video of an apparent sexual assault on a child and propaganda posters glorifying recent terrorist attacks in London and Egypt. Instead of removing the content, moderators said that the posts did not breach the site’s “community standards”.

    Facebook’s algorithms even promoted some of the offensive material by suggesting that users join groups and profiles that had published it.

    A leading QC…

    Want to read more?
    https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/facebook-publishing-child-pornography-pdgt87nm6

    gee, maybe as well as apologising for leaving it up (unlike all the Anti-child porn and Anti-Muslim Terrorist stuff they do remove), they’ll offer a profile pic filter for offended facebookers … maybe a pizza slice, or bodyless blood dripping head …

  67. Infidel Tiger
    #2353364, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    There have been concerns Mrs Gichuhi could face a legal challenge to her own eligibility to sit in the Senate because of her nationality.
    She maintained she had never held dual citizenship, which could prevent her from taking her seat in the red chamber.

    It’s always the Senators from Kenya with the problems.

  68. Zyconoclast
    #2353365, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    The Young Pope is an irreverent depiction of a parallel universe; it may offend some of the Catholic faithful, but its real aim is to provoke.

    Couldn’t be much more offensive to Catholics than the current not so young Pope.

    I feel very worried for the lamb.

  69. Top Ender
    #2353366, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Speaking of Venezuela, was out in the car this morning, and due to the dross on the other stations gave ABC News 24 a try.

    They had a bloke on who was an investigate reporter in Venezuela, describing the present situation. He used the words “socialist paradise” IIRR and then went on to describe 1000% inflation, and rampant crime, all of hitting the poor the most.

    Finished up with getting busted for filming in sensitive areas, and getting deported along with his crew.

  70. Snoopy
    #2353367, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Kenya didn’t allow dual citizenship until 2010. Given that Gichuhi obtained Australian citizenship before this, I can’t see there being a problem.

    Shanghai Sam on the other hand…………

  71. dover_beach
    #2353368, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    The Young Pope is an irreverent depiction of a parallel universe; it may offend some of the Catholic faithful, but its real aim is to provoke.

    Watched the first episode. Enjoyed it somewhat. Will watch another.

  72. Fisky
    #2353369, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    A conservative Christian black Kenyan woman. Pretty cool. I can’t wait for the Leftist birthers to come crawling out of the fever swamp when they find out her views.

  73. Zyconoclast
    #2353370, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    The battle to ensure gays have the same rights as everyone else is bound to have a little “collateral damage”.

    Gays already have the same rights as everyone else.

    The battle is to deconstruct marriage.

    And then legalise child molestation.
    Evil never sleeps.

  74. Chris
    #2353372, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Sedentary muslim women suddenly decides to go bushwalking, my guess is that there will be a lot more of these terrible accidents now that the muzzies have discovered this trick.

    The good wife and I went to hanging Rock the other week and it was literally crawling with Muzzies.

    Regarding that claim of mosques accumulating arms.
    Like many Australians I find it worth the government-imposed bullshit to own guns for recreation. And many ordinary blokes outside our usual Aussie gun clubs and hunting circles whose names may be a bit middle eastern do too. Some of them are male and tradies and can be seen driving utes that have no sides, a sure sign of not being approved by the Feminazis.
    Gossip from gunshop people and farmers and others has it that lots of these guys with no hint of radicalism involved are licensed recreational owners too. These are not AKs and M16s, just ordinary hunting rifles and shotguns the same as the rest of us. And if they get out with a few mates and a barbie for a bit of a blat at some targets on an agreeable farmer’s place, be sure that some media types will turn it into terror training camps, and yet its the same thing I do with my kids and friends.

  75. Nick
    #2353374, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    The good wife and I went to hanging Rock the other week and it was literally crawling with Muzzies.

    You get the feeling that they have a literal interpretation of the Na,e.

  77. Slayer of Memes
    #2353376, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    The ‘gift’ that keeps on giving…

    Two more officers involved in dragging a United Airlines passenger off a plane have been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement provided to Yahoo News.

    “The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) continues reviewing the details surrounding the incident,” the CDA said in a statement released late Wednesday afternoon. “As part of our review, two additional officers have been placed on administrative leave until further notice. The employees’ collective bargaining agreement prohibits the CDA from releasing their names at this time.”

    Initially, one officer was placed on leave Monday following the removal of 69-year-old Dr. David Dao from United Airlines Flight 3411, which was scheduled to fly from Chicago to Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.

    3 security guards on the plane… 3 security guards put on leave pending investigation…

    Next stop, the United ‘supervisor’ who made the call..

  78. Slayer of Memes
    #2353378, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Even other airlines are trolling the crap out of United Airlines

    There’s no mercy in a capitalist system.

    United Airlines is finding this out the hard way after the now world-famous incident where a doctor was dragged from his seat because he refused to disembark from an overbooked plane.

    While they’ve copped huge criticism from basically every person and organisation in the world, their competitors have been noticeably quiet.

    Until now…

    The rest of the aviation industry could have taken the moral high ground and not piled more crap on top of United for their disgusting behaviour, but where’s the fun in that?!

    Instead the marketing departments at airlines around the world have rubbed their hands together, licked their lips and roasted the living crap out of United.

    Some of the tweets are epic. Do click the link and take a look, you won’t be disappointed.

  79. Zyconoclast
    #2353383, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:29 pm


    The ABC has confirmed Family First’s Lucy Gichuhi will replace former senator Bob Day in the Senate, after the High Court ordered a recount.

    I heard one of her interviews, she is/will be a full on SJW.
    She says she is different to Bob Day and she was big on inclusiveness.
    How did Family First select her?

    Prediction: she will end up voting as a shadow member of NXT.

  80. Roger
    #2353384, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Prediction: she will end up voting as a shadow member of NXT.

    This may be why FF were publicly lamenting the fact that they didn’t have the opportunity to offer up another candidate.

    Live and learn and next time screen your candidates better.

  81. Nick
    #2353385, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Thanks Slayer, I liked ‘we beat our competitors, not you ‘.

  82. Snoopy
    #2353388, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Whenever I see NXT written I’m reminded of Infy. Why is that?

  83. Infidel Tiger
    #2353389, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    I heard one of her interviews, she is/will be a full on SJW.
    She says she is different to Bob Day and she was big on inclusiveness.
    How did Family First select her?

    Without Bob Day, Family First is nothing more than the political wing of every worst church group you can imagine.

  84. H B Bear
    #2353390, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Live and learn and next time screen your candidates better.

    They are not Robinson Crusoe there.

  85. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2353393, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    FMD. Why does anyone bother voting in Senate elections?

    How many recently “elected” Senators have now been turfed by the courts as crooks, bankrupts, and various ne’er-do-wells and replaced with some strange person nobody has ever heard of?

    Beyond a joke.

  86. Slayer of Memes
    #2353394, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Live and learn and next time screen your candidates better.

    IF only the Liberal Party had done that when they preselected for Wentworth….

  87. John constantine
    #2353396, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Their left would have committed any act up to and including actual cannibalism to retain Bob Day if he was a leftist.

    The conservatives collapse to defeat with honour yet again.

    Sloppy Bill Shorten will be doing whatever it takes to win the new senator.

    Team Trumbull Coalition caught napping again.

  88. Beef
    #2353397, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Nice banner, Catallaxy banner changing hamster.

  89. Snoopy
    #2353398, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Liberal MP Tim Wilson says Pauline Hanson is talking ‘complete BS’ trying to urge Australians not to buy halal Easter eggs.

    Really?

  90. Myrddin Seren
    #2353400, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    I heard one of her interviews, she is/will be a full on SJW.
    She says she is different to Bob Day and she was big on inclusiveness.
    How did Family First select her?

    Prediction: she will end up voting as a shadow member of NXT.

    Are we thus stating a hypothesis that – despite having more politicians, apparatchiks and bureaucrats per capita than just about anywhere else – there are so many wannabe leftist politicians that they are now colonising the other parties so that they can apply bum-to-seat ?

    And in colonising these other parties – at a point they are of sufficient numbers at the top such that their pursuing political agendas that do not align with the notional philosophy of those parties means they cannot be brought in to line or disciplined ?

    Meaning we will have a Uniparty in all but name, because they are all staffed by Leftists – with the only point of contention being who gets the political, administrative and/or bureaucratic dream jobs ?

  92. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2353402, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Talking of dinosaur exhibits just had a thought .what about a museum of retired politicians judges and senior public servants , make them do something to entertain the taxpayers they have bled for years ,compulsory twelve hour shifts ,seven days a week or no pension . Provide chairs for those enfeebled ,but not behind glass the rotten veg wont hit them behind glass .The rotten fruit seller will make a mint ,just imagine pelting some of our ex important wankers ? people would pay to get in ,might help to pay a bit of the debt the bastards got us in to. I would love to throw smelly rotten tomatoes at giliard ,and big heavy rottenpumpkins at kev swanny and rudbull ,when the libs wake up their lucrative career s are on the line with that idiot in charge .

  93. Zyconoclast
    #2353403, posted on April 13, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Liberal MP Tim Wilson says Pauline Hanson is talking ‘complete BS’ trying to urge Australians not to buy halal Easter eggs.

    Really?

    Good on ya Tim.
    He now an expert on halal Easter eggs. Good to see him exercise his right to free speech.

    Is he trying to wangle an invite onto the Project where he and his mate Waleed can share a couple of non-alcoholic Coopers Ales, insult Hanson, enjoy halal Easter eggs and speculate on the minimum height of building required for a fatal dive from the roof?

  94. Adam
    #2353405, posted on April 13, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    How did Family First select her?

    Ovaries and skin pigmentation. Sorry, sorry – talent and real life achievements.

  95. Zyconoclast
    #2353407, posted on April 13, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Talking of dinosaur exhibits

    Doesn’t Clive Palmer already have one of these?

  96. Fisky
    #2353408, posted on April 13, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    I heard one of her interviews, she is/will be a full on SJW.

    A black Steve Fielding, basically?

  97. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2353410, posted on April 13, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Live and learn and next time screen your candidates better.

    IF only the Liberal Party had done that when they preselected for Wentworth….

    As y’all will recall, the liberal party pulled out all stops to remove a popular & hardworking sitting member, Peter King, to parachute Lord Waffleworth into the seat.

    The party HQ had to suppress (United Airlines style) quite some dissent from the local branch.

  98. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2353414, posted on April 13, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    The new Senator for SA scored 152 votes below the line, then won the Senate Lotto.

  99. calli
    #2353417, posted on April 13, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Did my Maundy Thursday shopping this morning *shudder*. Wished the check-out chick a Happy Easter. She nearly dropped with shock. Great recovery, though, and wished me the same. Turned my head and all the people in the queue were smiling and nodding.

    Pollies playing halal politics are in for a rude shock.

  100. calli
    #2353418, posted on April 13, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Also, whilst lurking by the chocolate shelves, overheard a young couple selecting treats.

    Those are the good Lindt ones. We don’t want those (pointing to the dhimmichocs). Heh.

    Keep poking the bear, morons.

  101. H B Bear
    #2353419, posted on April 13, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    The new Senator for SA scored 152 votes below the line, then won the Senate Lotto.

    Is that a new record? Australia’s compulsory preferential voting system is a complete joke.

  103. Adam
    #2353422, posted on April 13, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Also, whilst lurking by the chocolate shelves, overheard a young couple selecting treats.

    Those are the good Lindt ones. We don’t want those (pointing to the dhimmichocs). Heh.

    Keep poking the bear, morons.

    Love it.

  104. Baldrick
    #2353431, posted on April 13, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Liberal MP Tim Wilson says Pauline Hanson is talking ‘complete BS’ trying to urge Australians not to buy halal Easter eggs.

    Speaking of screening your candidates better …

  106. Nick
    #2353433, posted on April 13, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Keep poking the bear, morons.

    By the time it realises, it will be too late. Look at the attention 2% of the population get. Wait till they are 10%

  107. val majkus
    #2353434, posted on April 13, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    not to be missed, Anthony Dillon on s 18C:

    …. If we were to lift the hood of Section 18c and strip away its legal and political baggage we would see that the engine driving it translates to ‘others have more power over my feelings than I have over them myself.’ How does that empower minority race groups? It doesn’t.

    Proponents of 18c use a pathetic argument along these lines: “White and ‘privileged’ males shouldn’t be allowed to push their racist agendas.”

    The correct response: “Those who are so fragile that they need to claim being offended as a way of silencing those who express ideas they don’t like should not be allowed to be society’s thought police.”

    If not for freedom of speech, minority groups would be far worse off today. Consider, for example, that at one time groups like Aboriginal people, women, and LGBQTI, were seen as having far fewer rights than they enjoy today. It was only by challenging the prevailing orthodoxies — yes, through freedom of speech! — that such prejudices were dispelled. Bertrand Russell’s words ring true here: “Every great idea starts out as a blasphemy.”

    I have no doubt that many people have hurt feelings after being exposed to some event, image, or opinion they deem as the cause, but is it really the case that the hurt feelings were caused by something external? A simple example makes the point. Consider two brothers who hear a joke where their race is a significant feature. One brother might laugh and the other could cry. Hurt feelings and offence are subjective responses to any given event. Maybe the choice is not conscious, but it is a choice nonetheless.

    For those who claim that any modification to 18c will open the floodgates to racism, please provide evidence or, at the very least, a reasoned argument …

  109. val majkus
    #2353439, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    from Quadrant Online with a link to an Oz article

    It comes from the Climate Council — that would be Tim Flannery’s mob, in case you need to be told — and the news is no less dire than usual: only a third of the Great Barrier Reef is relatively healthy, the rest marching toward its doom, presumably because electricity has not yet been made sufficiently expensive to cool Gaia’s hot flushes. It’s all global warming’s fault, of course, and it is going to cost the Queensland economy a billion dollars in lost tourism dollars.

    And the dams will never fill again, either.

    Actually, there may be more substance to this latest florid claim. Neither Flannery nor any other of the Climate Council’s professional alarmists can actually drive away dark clouds. But tourists are another matter. Fill the world’s news feeds with tales of mortally wounded polyps and there is a good chance international visitors will indeed go elsewhere.

    But is is it true, this latest tale of mass bleaching and imminent demise? The case of James Cook University’s Peter Ridd may be instructive.

    Last year the marine scientist thought there was something peculiar about reports that the coral off Stone Island, near Bowen, was on its last legs, so he checked and confirmed his suspicions that the alarmist reporting was way out of line with reality.

    His reward was to be disciplined for “failing to act in a collegial way and in the academic spirit of the institution.”

    Follow the link below to be reminded of the treatment that awaits those who do not toe the alarmist line.

    As for the tourism outfits, one wonders if there might be a legal case to be brought against whose who seem so determined to ruin their businesses.

  110. val majkus
    #2353442, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    James Delingpole on the state of the Reef:

    The Great Barrier Reef is dead. It has ceased to be, expired and gone to meet its maker, kicked the bucket, shuffled off its mortal coil, run down the curtain and gone to join the bleedin’ choir invisible. It is an Ex Great Barrier Reef.
    Well, at least it is if you believe the left-wing media such as the Guardian, which claims today that the reef is at “terminal stage” because of damage allegedly caused by “climate change”.

    Lots of eco loons have been rending their garments and throwing their (recyclable, organic, gluten-free) toys out of the pram in horror at this hideous disaster …

  111. H B Bear
    #2353443, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Seems any reference to the Bittered Sav in comments to Teh Australian will send you to the wilderness.

  112. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2353444, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    For those who claim that any modification to 18c will open the floodgates to racism, please provide evidence or, at the very least, a reasoned argument …

    Some Christians stoned a woman for adultery in the old testament. Q.E.D!
    :/sarc

  114. notafan
    #2353448, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Because a little child being able to see someone’s facial expressions is no longer part of human communication.

    There is no need to niqab with small children, they will not be smitten with lust by your face.


    This is what we should insist on, niqabis teaching the safe schools curriculum.

  115. stackja
    #2353449, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    val majkus
    #2353434, posted on April 13, 2017 at 2:58 pm
    not to be missed, Anthony Dillon on s 18C:

    18C helping ACL?

  116. stackja
    #2353450, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    First Friday and then the third day, Easter.

  117. val majkus
    #2353451, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    18C helping ACL?

    ?

  118. jupes
    #2353452, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    A black Steve Fielding, basically?

    Let’s hope not.

    Steve Fielding was a loon.

  119. egg_
    #2353453, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    The Great Barrier Reef is dead. It has ceased to be, expired and gone to meet its maker, kicked the bucket, shuffled off its mortal coil, run down the curtain and gone to join the bleedin’ choir invisible. It is an Ex Great Barrier Reef.

    Covered in swarms of chocolate starfish.

  120. Adam
    #2353454, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Climate alarmists, destroying Aussie industries one step at a time.

  121. val majkus
    #2353455, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Eric Worrall on Government idiocy:

    While Federal politicians bicker, South Australia, the world’s renewable crash test dummy, has wasted no time demolishing their last viable coal power station, to lock in their pursuit of an energy free future. …
    My heart goes out to the power engineers, including those who run the power companies.

    For decades they thought their job, their responsibility, was to deliver stable, reliable power to the people.

    Now their job has been made impossible by idiot politicians whose future energy plans are based on harnessing sunbeams and unicorn farts. The reward for years of service in often hazardous conditions is utter disdain and contempt from green fanatics who despise them as planet wreckers, green fools who never pause to think about what makes all the modern conveniences they take for granted possible.

    It would not have caused any harm to leave the coal plant intact for a few years, to delay the demolition and cleanup, just in case.

    Go with grace guys – what will happen next is not your fault.

  122. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2353456, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Calli, I was hot on your trail as a Maundy shopper. However, being one of impeccable manners, I did ask the chicks first, if they would be either offended or insulted if I wished them a Happy Easter. Brimming with good cheer none spurned my good wishes.

  123. Adam
    #2353457, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    The Great Dolomite Reef is in terminal decline due to climate change! Dinosaurs blamed for excessive farting.

  124. Razor
    #2353458, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Australian Conservatives now officially a registered party.

  125. val majkus
    #2353459, posted on April 13, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Covered in swarms of chocolate starfish.

    halal certified?

