Housing policies as a drain on wealth creation

Everybody is talking about housing (Judith had a great piece in the Oz on Wednesday) as the government flies kites on policy and the regulators fret about the effect on the banking system from a possible lancing of the price boom.
I have a piece in the Herald Sun this morning on the issue
Nowadays there is not much dispute that regulatory constraints on supply is the main reason why Australian house prices are up in the stratosphere. Governments are incapable of unwinding decades of cumulative regulatory controls on housing which have created Hong Kong land prices in a nation with the world’s greatest supply of developable land. Since the 1980s dwelling numbers have increased 40 per cent and people 60 per cent. Prices that used to average three times household incomes are now six times that (9-12 times in Melbourne and Sydney respectively).
Some additional froth has been created by foreign demand – perhaps 26 per cent of new build in Sydney and by speculative demand on the back of low interest rates and the “certain” gain from rising prices.
The regulatory authorities are seeking to suppress investment lending. And, far from regarding foreign demand for Australian housing as a valued export and wealth generator, governments are likely to increase taxes and restraints on this to discourage demand.
There will be other meddlings, perhaps including allowing some use of superannuation, all of which are likely to exacerbate the supply problem.
One feature of the house price boom seldom addressed is the syphoning away from productive use of household savings. Here are the Household Asset estimates of the RBA
Existing policies divert household savings away from productive investment uses. Over half of households’ $11,000 billion of assets are in dwellings. Because regulatory measures have doubled their underlying value, this means we are wasting some $3,000 billion of savings. Placed in perspective, that’s equivalent to ten times the total asset base of the electricity supply industry.
Some might argue that this sum does not represent a drag on productivity since it is simply a monetarily inflated value that has not taken real resources to create. But houses change hands every eight years or so and new buyers reward the fortunate incumbents. In this respect, the diversion of savings from real income producing venues must have a wealth sapping effect.
Nowadays there is not much dispute that regulatory constraints on supply is the main reason why Australian house prices are up in the stratosphere. Governments are incapable of unwinding decades of cumulative regulatory controls on housing which have created Hong Kong land prices in a nation with the world’s greatest supply of developable land. Since the 1980s dwelling numbers have increased 40 per cent and people 60 per cent.
Alan
what happens to the modelling if the population stops increasing by an immigration rate of 150k to 300k per year for the last 20 years?
It’s not just an issue for housing. Where the population grows the schools become over crowded to point of having no play grounds and sports ovals.
This argument has been doing the rounds for years, and not just in Australia.
There is a puritanical streak embedded in it – instead of spending and borrowing to make a comfortable home, we should be buying shares or starting new businesses, or something.
Most Australians are already forced to buy shares via their compulsory superannuation, and look how that’s working out for them. Further, most people are not inclined to take risks with their hard-earned when a safer, if potentially less profitable, option is available; especially when that option gives them comfort and pleasure every day.
If housing was cheaper, it does not automatically follow that a lot of money would be diverted elsewhere. In the US, for example, people just buy bigger and better houses and fill them with more features and toys. Similar trends have been observed here – McMansions, anyone?
It is true that regulatory frameworks have an effect, but the instinct to nest is a lot more powerful than many economists give it credit for.
Sorry Alan but must disagree with this statement.
It is in fact much clearer that the monstrous residential housing bubble has most everything to do with the credit bubble from QE and pathetic low reserve interest rates. (American credit flooded the world thru the financial institutions.)
QE + low interest = credit bubble = debt bubble pouring into the asset class that most in the general population believe they have knowledge in : residential housing. Foreign investors form a bootstrap modus in this market. They have the resources to take a greater risk approach than residents.
Supply side/demand side cause accreditation is due to the investor class (which would include economists and polis) pushing the barrow to attempt to prevent a bursting of the bubble making a dent in their future savings. The current thoughts regarding super use and tax concessions to down sizers have a similar motive – prevent a bubble burst (be like Japan and allow inflation over 20 years take the wind out of it) and pickup the apartment mkt. Triguboof is screaming for govt action to do something about his coming losses on this mkt.
I am so sceptical of the motives of anyone who does not publically accept the great wealth destruction coming upon future young homeowners. It is disgracefull for this generation of leaders to hand on a poisened chalice.
Shame and a pox on their house.
Mr. Moran all this is true but problem is to identify what is biggest problem in this.
My opinion is :
1) interest rate ( artificial )
2) LVR by banks ( they are not scared of going down –protected species )
3) regulatory constraints on supply and demand
I can tell you from many years of personal experience, if there’s on thing that siphons away your productive efforts it would be paying rent… and then getting kicked out and moved every few years due to some whim of the landowner wanting to put up a new gazebo or something.
Home ownership means stability, and that provides the ability to plan, or invest, or raise a family, or grow a garden, or do the things you want to do.
The home is the only untaxed capital investment a person can make. Governments have attempted to remedy that via stamp duty. It still remains that the home is exempt from benefit conditions and probably the best investment decision those dependent on benefits could make.
of course politically speaking it is easier to blame immigrants and rich foreigners ( both are government regulated as well ) than yourself.
“We have met the enemy and he is us”. ( our leaders last 50 years ).
Lucky Australia is deindustrialising, this means that we can rezone industrial land for housing.
Who needs an industrial base when you can import enough tenants to demand enough debt funded housing so our elite can get rich quick?.
Correct, and I also have plenty of personal experience in that regard. The transaction costs of renting can be very high, given that your landlord can kick you out after six months because a family member needs somewhere to camp, as happened to me. I estimate that it cost me about $1,000, and that was 25 years ago. Another corker was the Labor government’s come to Jesus moment when they abolished negative gearing, and my rent almost doubled in one go.
The tax advantages are certainly an important factor, but even for people who live in places where capital gains are minimal, you won’t see many of them selling up to go back to renting.
More work spaces in the central city means more demand for housing within one hour’s travel means more pressure on house prices in the suburbs.
Any economist who pretends that the massive immigration rate is not relevant is simply dishonest.
Sustainable electricity supply industry?
Yep Australia (or Sydney and Melbourne really) is right where the US and “Inflate ’em” Al Greenspan were in 2008. The RBA is like the driver speeding down an icy mountain road – tap the brakes and you go straight over the side. They have no choice to hold on and pray they reach the bottom for a soft landing.
I keep hearing this “House prices are insane!” discussion at my tiny Melbourne work-place. Yet in an office of six, four have moved here from either the country, inter-state or over-seas in the past two years.
That’s the situation (whether it’s a problem is another matter) in a nutshell. People and businesses keep choosing to be where prices are expensive for whatever economic reasons individuals choose in the free market, thus keeping pressure on real-estate prices.
Really, what choice do they have if they’re going to live and work in Australia? There are only five real cities worth talking about, and only two of them can be considered commercial hubs of any scale. That won’t be changing anytime soon.
BTW, the world’s most successful housing cost reduction program has been in Detroit. Be careful what you wish for.
I have been hearing about the housing bubble for almost as long as I have been hearing about the imminent destruction of the Great Barrier Reef, and how the solar energy breakthrough is just around the corner. People desperately want to believe it, apparently.
What we get in Australia are slowdowns and slight reverses in the housing market, especially on a regional basis. They can be caused by trade factors, such as commodity prices falling, or stupid government decisions like closing down power stations.
Short of a national catastrophe like the Great Depression, and much as the Puritans who hate people building wealth by owning their home keep wishing for it, it ain’t gonna happen. Short-term blips – sure. But the notion that half of the country is going to go broke because the housing “bubble” is going to burst (any day now, they keep hoping) is just a pipedream of socialists, the envious, the outright malicious, and people who hope that if they keep prophesying doom, one day they will be proved right and given the approbation that they think they deserve.
LOve the analogy is so very true
thanks HB
Thats right Johanna house prices don’t fall big time do they? All not true = USA 2007. Perth now. Japan over 20 years.
There is a bubble/”bubble” Johanna.
Asset prices that appreciate by 13% each year whilst the asset is actually physically appreciating or the amenities/infrastructure nearby also physically depreciates or becomes congested?
The bubble is a function on housing supply being unable to respond to demand.
The additional costs we have on housing now due to usurious taxation and other charges, social and environmental regulation and general taxation creates affordability by removing the incentive to build or invest.
Various studies show new housing consists of a tax component of 40%+ of the final price. The tax RATE on building new dwellings can easily be over 80%.
No other asset class or stage of production is hammered like this.
9 to 12 times annual income is quite sustainable?
Wages keeping up with CPI?
Second highest personal debt load in the world is sustainable?
Interset rates rising is covered well by current income with dispersions?
$300 poistive bank balance covers emergency situations like tooth ache?
The situation with debt has no relationship to safety levels re loan payments like one months payment in reserve for job loss?
No, not a precarious situation currently Johanna.
The only thing stopping rapid reversals in housing prices is reasonably strong employment and a belief that prices will not go backwards (allowing price setting marginal (in the economic sense) buyers to take on vast amounts of historically cheap debt). In the last real recession under Hawke-Keating that almost sent Westpac to the wall due to commercial property lending, people were picking up houses at 10-15%+ under advertised prices.
The only thing that stops the current Sydney-Melbourne property market being a pure Ponzi scheme is the 200,000 odd migrants being dumped into the system every year, many of whom want to remain in the two major cities.
Let us assume for a moment that government restrictions are so tight that no new land or developments will enter the housing market again. That means the housing stock is fixed into perpetuity and, as a result, we would have perfectly inelastic supply, or a vertical supply curve. In this hypothetical situation, where does the equilibrium price lie? Obviously at the point where the demand curve intersects with the supply curve. In other words, perfectly inelastic supply means that the price of housing is set by demand.
Of course, supply of housing is never perfectly inelastic, although those who argue that the recent house price inflation is the result of supply are implying that supply is very inelastic. Yet this is not supported by recent evidence of record housing completions. ABS estimates of household numbers rose by 687,000 over the four years to December 2016. However, the number of housing completions for the same period totalled 737,000. So in the period where house prices have been accelerating fastest, we have actually been building more houses than required to satisfy underlying demand.
Now some may argue that prices are rising to reflect pent up demand. Yet if this were so, the price in 2012 would have reflected the supply shortfall and prices would have adjusted lower since then to accommodate the rising number of excess completions. Clearly this is not so.
As a result, it is highly unlikely that supply pressures are the cause of house price inflation.
Right, but don’t ignore the reason for that. How does a big city business compete? More customers, best selection of workers, pays higher wages, deliver the best product.
How does a small town business compete? Lower prices, more personal services, greater time spent on each customer.
But Australia has labour market price fixing, there’s no flexibility so the small town business is stuck paying award wages regardless of the prevailing economic situation. Then they cannot compete, so the business closes down and the jobs are only available in the city.
Government did this. Don’t let them off the hook.
Total crap. You cannot determine elasticity from completions.
You have a 1.8% increase each year during the time of greatest price growth. Population growth was the same or slightly lower in those years and slightly higher in the previous two years before that period.
How can you have “excess completions” if there is “pent up demand”?
That’s right Tel. Only having six states and concentrating work in the government sector and in their capital cities really does alter the structure of the economy. Compare us to a more Federalised and laissez faire economy like the Swiss or US. Also the ease of setting up a business in America compared to here. Compromised, but not as bad. Anyone with savings and marketable skills in the US has more options.
In Australia, the same advantages might merely allow you to change to an owner-occupier rather than renting.
Too late.
Correct the situation, and half the mortgagees currently paying off a house loan, will see a rapid drop in their house value and may indeed owe more than the house is worth.
More supply = less demand.
Bit like trying to address the Islam problem.
The horse has crossed the finish line, never mind bolted…
In order to understand how house prices can rise in a market where supply is growing faster than household numbers, we need to appreciate what demand really is. Here it is important to note that demand is not just household numbers.
Demand for housing is determined by a household utility function and a budget constraint. The former being the preferences which a household has for goods and services and the latter is the amount of money available to satisfy those preferences. Clearly, households will try to maximise utility within their budget constraint. As a result, households will make decisions as to what they can afford, substituting certain goods and services for other consumption so as to fit within their budget constraint.
However, the budget constraint for housing does not function in the same way as it does for all other goods and services consumed by a household. This is because mortgages enable households to leverage their balance sheets to make a purchase and, importantly, the purchased property adds to the value of their assets, increasing the amount that can be borrowed. This self leveraging ability of housing loans actually increases the budget constraint, but only if those funds are expended on real estate. In other words, the budget constraint for housing is not the same as the budget constraint for all other household consumption.
The budget constraint for housing is dependent on a bank’s estimate of serviceability and loan to security valuation ratios. Interestingly, the banks have not changed these ratios significantly over recent years. What has changed is the level of interest rates which have come down significantly, increasing both the serviceability and loan to security ratios and hence raising the budget constraint of households for real estate purchases.
If you raise the budget constraint, then the demand curve for housing will shift upwards, raising the price of housing regardless of the level of supply. It is irrelevant whether we have a vertical supply curve or one that exhibits some level of price elasticity, the level of house price inflation is mostly determined by the budget constraint.
Thus, for all the talk about the causality of supply, demand is the basic reason we have seen considerable house price inflation over recent years. That demand shift is a direct result of an increase in household budgets resulting from the Reserve Bank’s interest rate policies.
Dot, I would suggest that you try to read comments before whinging about the content.
First, I was not arguing that you could estimate elasticities from completions only highlighting just how illogical it is to assume that supply is the cause of price inflation when supply is rising faster than household numbers.
Second, I was obviously stating that there was no pent up demand.
You need to be more careful if we are to take you seriously.
Well described Ray. Budget restraint for secured product is closely tied to the interest rate pressure on household budgets.
Alan’s point is that inflated house prices are not making us rich. The misallocation of capital into housing is actually making us poor.
Australia could have insulated itself from the global credit bubble by having higher interest rates. Had we done that, capital would have been better allocated.
As it is now, house prices will fall, banks and people will take losses, and capital will be wiped out. The more this is delayed, the more misallocated will occur and the more wasted capital there will be.
It could be a mistake to increase the supply of housing based on the current distorted price signal. That would mean even further malinvestment into housing as more capital is expended to increase supply. Or, to look at it from another perspective, whether an investor buys five units at 400k each, or two units at 1M each, he still spends 2M in total, and I don’t see that the total amount would be better spent either way.
But the taxation that targets housing such as stamp duty is immoral, like all taxation. So you don’t even need to get into economics to argue against that.
Even if 10% of mortgagees go under (and that’s a big “if”,) that is hardly bursting this “bubble” we keep hearing about. It is not 10% of homeowners because almost half of them own their homes outright, and many more are close to it and have small repayments. Then there are renters.
For decades, I have been hearing about the bubble and how buying a home is unaffordable, yet people keep buying them and hanging on to them somehow. The default rate is very low, because most people will go to almost any lengths to keep their home.
Low interest rates have probably enticed people who can’t really afford it to get a home loan, and some sort of shakeout is very likely. But if you think that you will be able to pick up a Sydney waterfront or a Toorak mansion for a song, you are dreaming. Indeed, if you think that you can pick up a decent place in an inner ring suburb in Sydney or Melbourne for a song, you are dreaming.
There is no bubble in the solid core of the property market. The people who live there are not going anywhere, and certainly don’t care about interest rates. After all, when they reached 17% all they did was cut back on expenses a bit and hang on.
If there is a shakeout, as usual, it will be most felt in the marginal zones of desirability by people who probably shouldn’t have taken out a loan in the first place. It’s tough for them, but nothing like the catastrophe so ardently desired by some.
You cherry picked a four year period where dwelling growth slightly outpaced population growth. Prices still rose. The demand for housing is not directly correlated to population growth. Household formation is not fungible.
Which is why with expensive housing, people are choosing to renovate than build new housing as transaction taxes are a disincentive to build new dwellings and negatively affects labour mobility.
Increasing household size outside of retirees is a function of increasing affordability.
This is almost totally wrong. Go back to school. The supply curve can shift back even if it is very inelastic.
You’re blaming demand? There is no such thing as push cost or demand pull inflation. These are the after effects of inflation. This is why you had a conundrum earlier of believing on both pent up demand and excess completions. Your theory is near total crap.
Yes, the serviceability for those who can afford a deposit which is three times the size as major banks upped their LVR from 5% to 15% after the GFC.
Outwards you hick…and no you are wrong. You are assuming that demand is income invariant for all goods. This is a stupid simplifying assumption. The only reason why supply is irrelevant is that you have conveniently assumed that the supply curve is fixed, rather than simply perfectly inelastic or near enough. You have assumed a straw man and are declaring victory by torching a construction of your own imagination.
In part – and that is quite dangerous as well. Outlining the ill effects of credit manipulation but ignoring a 80-85% tax RATE on a particular asset class is rather schizoid.
One of the points of high house prices is the unspoken great foundation stone of their millionaire socialist left.
House Price Apartheid.
Gated communities and exclusive high rises with door guards are the future for Australias leftist elite, but until that Sweet Stalinist Supremacy arrives, their left will make do with house price apartheid areas where a welfare jihadi’s 20 kiddies won’t go to government school alongside Isabella-Felicity Plibachek-Shorten.
Serves a purpose, the house is worth less than half the price, the exclusivity is worth the rest.
AH
Agreed.
I was astounded when the mining came off heat that the reserve and treasury strategy was to shift the economy to real estate.
Decreasing the reserve rate was directly related to this strategy and supported morally by the appearance of deflationary pressure.
Glenn Stevens belatedly tried to stop the bubble growth by quick asides regarding house prices can go down.
BUT to date the stock and financial markets are still being breast fed to continue to weight gain massively.
Essentially the new comers to housing are being bled to provide more and more wealth to the already wealthy.