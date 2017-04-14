The New Australian Bill of Rights

A joint parliamentary committee of Liberal, Green and Labor members has unanimously proposed that a new Australian Bill of Rights be added to the Australian Constitution. They are seeking feedback. You have 3 hours after which it will be too late.
- You have the right to free speech and expression when criticising males, heterosexuals, Judaeo-Christians and/or Anglo-Saxons. All other speech and expression shall be regulated.
- You have the right to live beyond your economic means through the forced confiscation of wealth from others – the “rich”, “business” and those otherwise needing to “pay their fair share”.
- You have the right to unlimited credit, below the cost of capital, with no obligations of repayment.
- You have the right to contemporaneously maximise the price of your house and demand the government minimise the price of your neighbour’s house so that your offspring can purchase.
- You have the right to invest in get rich quick schemes, without reading or understanding the details, and to be made whole by others when the schemes fail.
- You have the right to be a member of a union and be paid a below award salary and to then demand that non-one else has such rights.
- You have the right to break any laws you don’t like and claim the “not fair” defence.
- Residents of SA, NT and TAS have the right to claim the taxes of other citizens of states so as to fund the further destruction of local (SA, NT and TAS) economic industries.
You have the right to claim that you’re the opposite of your gender even if doing so is clearly patently absurd.
What could possibly go wrong I say!
If you are a leftie you have the right to offend everyone on the right while they have no right of reply.
You have the right to equality of outcome by taking down those on pegs above you by whatever means available until everyone is at the lowest common denominator.
I don’t think they’d like my submission anyway: there are no rights, only obligations and responsibilities.
Saying that would be like farting in Parliament.
I don’t think they’d like my submission…
BON
They will love your submission.
I can live with numbers 1, 7 and 8 provided the other rights are guaranteed.
Why was Queensland excluded from 8? They have always been the ultimate mendicant state. Queensland was built on the hard work and taxes of New South Welshmen.
The UN shall have the power to convene the ultimate court of appeal in the land.