Making Marxism cool again

There are so many different directions from which cultural Marxism comes that it is impossible to keep up. If you do not understand and wish to sustain a society of free individuals whose aim is to live in freedom and direct their own lives in their own way, and by the way to also live in prosperity, then there is almost no defence against the centralising force that are found at every turn. There was a comment on my post on Communism for Kids that has added yet another dimension to this web. I am going to quote what “Robin” has written but will slightly reconstruct the order in which he brought out his points in a way I find easier to understand. This is what he wrote in the second of his comments:

I actually dropped in from the US to alert Australians to this push from March to force a shift to Human Capability Theory [HCT] in the name of supposed preparation for work. Amartya Sen and Martha Nussbaum seem to have created HCT to implement the Marxist Humanist view of education globally without that being appreciated. The Capability Approach and Human Development is what the global change agents call this theory and they get together now quite a lot to plan how to implement it out of our collective sight for the most part.

Communism for Kids is published by MIT Press. I’m no longer surprised to see a university engaged in such kinds of work, but it’s not because they are a publisher and publish what they think will sell along the lines of selling the rope that will be used to hang them. They do it because HCT is part of a project MIT is involved with. The background to the book was outlined in the first of his comments.

This is translated into English from German I believe and relates to what I refer to as little ‘c’ communism. It is also what Gorbachev and others call Marxist Humanism. Its ties to what Marx called the Human development Society and education are covered here. Marxist Humanism and little c communism are what the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN and its Dignity for All by 2030 campaign are all about once we become familiar with the theory. MIT’s involvement makes far more sense once we know they are partners with the UN in its Earth Systems Science Partnership that is about the behavioral and social sciences, including education. Also the necessary premise for the Human Development Society where “from each according to abilities and to each according to needs” would be the operating principle was that capitalism would have produced a necessary level of technological innovation. ICT [Information and Communication Technology] is regarded as that magic technology worldwide and MIT is essentially homebase. China and Russia installed Communism on an agricultural base. Therefore, unfortunately, the theorists insist that their history does not invalidate what communism might entail if the theory can be implemented on the right technological base. This remains a dangerous theory if not correctly understood. Letting it come in as ‘systems science’ for example is just as dangerous and much harder to see.

One superficially negative review of the book however ends with this.

There were a couple of positive reviews of the book, though none of them verifier buyers. “I loved this book so much!” wrote Sophia Nachalo. “It’s not really a kid’s book, but rather a book for everyone written in a fun and easy way that uses stories, fables, and funny characters to explain everyday life. It makes marxism cool again!” Fredrick Jameson, a Duke University Professor, endorsed the book, claiming “this delightful little book may be helpful in showing youngsters there are other forms of life and living than the one we currently ‘enjoy,’ and even some adults might learn from it as well.”

And in another negative review there was nevertheless this at the end which totally reversed whatever mild criticisms there were:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo said communism is “uplifting” as he talked fondly of Cuba. This is the state of affairs in the United States today. “The concern was the freedom of the people,” he continued. “What is the point of this communist regime if it is not to truly make everyone equal — not at the lowest level; not by demoralizing everyone; but lifting everyone up?”

I had a friend from the far left who was overjoyed by the fall of the Soviet Union now almost three decades ago. With no negative example before us, he was sure Marxism would come back stronger than ever. It may be the only political judgement he has ever been right about, but it is one that should worry you all.