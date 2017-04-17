Adam Creighton makes a big call:
If I were French I would vote for Marine Le Pen in next week’s presidential election.
That is a huge call.
Not to do so would be to endorse the political and economic elites that have sapped the life out of industry, put the Fifth Republic on track for bankruptcy, forced taxpayers to bail out parasitic banks, and left the country exposed to Islamist terrorism.
Details of the National Front’s policies — a populist cocktail of protectionism and nationalism — matter far less than the damage her victory would do to France’s cosy status quo, which has hooked France’s fortunes to an increasingly stagnant and unpopular EU.
That is troubling – selecting a candidate on the basis of their enemies than their policies.
Usually, their enemies are because of their policies.
Do enemies beat policies?
If the battle is for your existence then yes.
If you know you are doomed under the enemies what else can you do?
Creighton is absolutely right.
France is in a death spiral
What about when the choice is between turnfailure, who intends to hand australia over to international socialism, but to do so with a combination of benign neglect and mild paternal affection,and sloppy bill shorten, who intends to hand the smoking, diseased ruin of australia over to international socialism, after he has personally purged everybody he hates, lit the fires, detonated the MOABS and released the virus.
What will be left of France if dewesternisation continues to cascade through the country?.
Most Australians supported John Curtin. The enemy was known. Only when ALP policies under Chifley made him an ‘enemy’ did support waver.
Which candidate would you pick, Sinc?
Judging a man by his enemies, my assessment of Truffles was spot on.