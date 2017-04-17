Liberty Quote
Mises never gave up. He never shut up. He never pulled a punch.— Gary North
-
Recent Comments
- calli on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- testpattern on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Steve tickler on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Infidel Tiger! on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- testpattern on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Chris on Do enemies beat policies?
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- testpattern on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- John on Do enemies beat policies?
- Some History on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Tailgunner on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- stackja on Do enemies beat policies?
- alexnoaholdmate on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- testpattern on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- john constantine on Do enemies beat policies?
- Rev. Archibald on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Some History on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Infidel Tiger! on Do enemies beat policies?
- sfw on Do enemies beat policies?
- Makka on Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Do enemies beat policies?
- Cross Post: Jim Rose When two refugees from the Khmer Rouge found paradise on Earth
- Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Keynesian economics wrecks economies
- A Trump partial have-done list three months in
- Something to think about
- Making Marxism cool again
- Open Forum: April 15, 2017
- The New Australian Bill of Rights
- Easter 2017
- Housing policies as a drain on wealth creation
- Communism for Kids versus Economics for Infants
- Tax Stats 2014-15
- Thursday Forum: April 13, 2017
- Political parties are voluntary associations
- “We need to push back against this rubbish”
- Don Rickles
- “The Utopia of Damned Fools”
- Not Even Trying To Hide It
- Tax beat up
- Housing Affordability Shmafordability
- Tuesday Forum: April 11, 2017
- Dan Mitchell on how to make nations rich
- How does that slippery slope work?
- Now to some basics
- Beer Politics
- Q&A Forum: April 10, 2017
- The new tax being proposed by the Turnbull government
- Monday Forum: April 10, 2017
- “I stand with Mark Latham and I want him back”
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
290 Responses to Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Magnetically-steered iron-helmeted sperm? Germans are awesomely kinky.
Good get,Bruce 🙂
Interesting&weirdly funny stuff,ta!
Immanuel Kant was a real pissant.
People sensitive to sexual disgust more likely to be Kantian thinkers
Maybe have a shower and use deodorant? Or enough anaesthetic.
Baldrick – iPhone car would be gooey.
Fact 5. The new arrival then sets about defending other known sockpuppets of Grigory’s, out of concern and surprise at the “mean” way they have been treated.
Why are people so unkind to P?
Pretty and dumb; she’ll do well. Next time she should go as daisy the milk maid.
Gab
#2356586, posted on April 17, 2017 at 4:53 pm
What exactly do “renewables” renew?
the bank balances of the climate fraudsters.
Baldrick,
If it’s got Windows it’ll need several upgrades and updates and will eventually crash!
Bon and rockdoctor
Agents working for indig title holders charging such high fees may be breaching foreign anti corruption laws eg uk bribery act 2010 and us foreign corrupt practices act 1977
Page 106
Venture c founded by Colin Barnett’s son
http://www.ventureconsultants.com.au/unlocking-the-door_a-study-into-the-feasibility-of-broome.pdf
Old line: “Antifa are the real fascists!”
New line: “Our fascists are better fighters than the anti-fascists!”
Antifa has almost made me feel kindly disposed to Nazis.
When a “progressivist” talks about biomass, solar, wind, tidal, wave, or hydroelectric power, you can be certain they’re really thinking about a naturally occurring, theoretically inexhaustible source of subsidies.
It certainly is. She looked quite pretty in those pre-stompy non-angry days.
Porn career halted now though by a bash in the mush?
Or is it that men don’t look at faces much in these movies?
I expect what really happened to her is she got a head-twist about doing porn, listened to some feminazis and took out all her repressed upset feelings on men with the stompy stuff. Feminazis specialize in radicalizing women head-cases who have had bad experiences with men, persuading them to go all ugly in mind and general presentation in order to ‘get back’ at the said men, and eventually turning them all lezzo with it.
Don’t say she can always do lezzo porn now. Lezzos watch gay male porn. Go figure.
Sad.
————
Been out all arvo. See Grigs is still around in his trannie mode.
Sniping at me, as usual. lol.
And Rev Arky, it were not me who righteously burned you up, because I haven’t been around the Melbourne area for a couple of years now, and wouldn’t be driving Hairy’s big Q7 there anyway, or even my more modest Q5 (which I prefer for burns; I am a bit small for good vision in the Q7). Unlikely to go to Makkas also, unless towing kids along, or desperate to use the facilities. Grigs calls me ‘old’ and you call me a ‘cow’. I don’t know which is worse but neither is correct. Perhaps I am a heifer, although having had four kids might disqualify me there. 😀
Not a question I’m asking any more. See last week (or the week before?).
‘Tom holland’
Now fisk u old lumpenhund u should stop sniffing the wrong dogs arses. I know u can’t help urself but really at ur age. For good or ill, almost certainly for good, u wont even be able to join in an informed debate as u don’t speak Arabic or any other langs of islamic historical text. It doesn’t mean that just because I do, I’ll get it right all the time. Eg look at u, speak English, never been far from ur suburb, yet u still manage to get everything wrong about aust politics! Now I’ve given u another schmissse u proxy old Alzheimer’s riddled hund, whenever u look in a mirror you’ll remember I gave it to u. Enjoy!
Look I’ll make it easy for u-
Fisks research task in English for tp. Who was the first recorded indig muslim in the topend?
True ststement pls or I’ll just have to debug and rewrite u as promised. Get it right and I may just allow u to progress beyond pre school. In English of course. Go
Did they dress in black? Are they anti-free speech? How many windows did they smash? How many cars did they set alight?
…tobacco-free by 2025
Remember when the public was being fed that indoor smoking bans were necessary to protect nonsmokers from the “harm” of secondary smoke. All CRAP. It’s been a moralizing prohibition crusade from the outset in the early-1970s (see Godber Blueprint). The move to banning smoking indoors and out has been done in salami slices, the public, mostly gullible, fed whatever crap story necessary for each “slice”.
Prohibitionists will not be happy with anything short of smoking bans indoors and out. Case in point – the prohibitionists’ wet dream – the Godber Blueprint in sight. Let me introduce you to Laguna Beach, Orange County, California (where else?), playground of the affluent. Laguna Beach is contemplating going “all the way”. It already has a smoking ban for parks and beaches and even that’s not enough. It’s proposing a complete ban on smoking – even in alleys (dumpsters might get sick from wisps of smoke). The only places where smoking will be permitted is in one’s vehicle and one’s home:
Laguna Beach looks at banning smoking in all public places
The list of places where Laguna Beach bans smoking is apparently getting longer.
The city currently bans smoking at public parks and beaches and in restaurants, the Act V lot, elevators, public transportation vehicles, hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
On Tuesday, the City Council supported extending the list to all public places — including alleys, bike paths, sidewalks, parking lots and plazas — as well as common areas of multi-unit residences.
In a unanimous vote, the council directed staff to return with a draft ordinance. Electronic cigarettes and vaporizers would be treated as tobacco products under the new rules and be similarly banned in those areas.
http://www.latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/news/tn-dpt-me-0126-lb-smoking-20170125-story.html
SBS story with a blue eyed , blonde haired abo woman taking BHP to court for harassment, bullying and discrimination at a Pilbara minesite because they asked her to leave- citing her foul language and basically being an incessant fking whining pest. The ambulance chaser on her case says it’s a horrific story of racial discrimination and shocking harassment. It doesn’t seem to affect her appetite.I’d guess she was getting hazed because she hadn’t worked out that she was actually required to work for her pay.
…tobacco-free by 2025
2025 is the date currently touted by the World Health Mafia and fed to useful-idiot politicians (signed up to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control) and lobby groups for action. It began in the mid-1980s with the Office Of The Surgeon-General declaring “Towards a Smokefree America by 2000”. They’re always setting dates for prohibition accomplishment. When it doesn’t materialize, they just push out the date. At the moment it’s 2025.
Here’s another 2025 declaration from New Zealand. This very short video highlights the tyranny of the antismoking mentality. Listen to the superiority complex of the woman agitating for… demanding…. a smokefree generation (something Hitler was also seeking through the Hitler Youth and League of German Girls) by 2025. She does what the antismoking nut cases have been doing for the last few decades: They don’t allow anyone else to get in a questioning view without reflexively trying to shoot them down with the well-worn smear of “that sounds like what the [evil] tobacco industry has said”. As far as antismoking activists appearing on TV, this woman has got to be right up there with the most obnoxious. It’s unbridled leftism. How do you reason with it? Yet it’s been given “red carpet” treatment for decades.
See video here:
http://www.newshub.co.nz/home/health/2017/04/opinion-i-m-a-smoker-don-t-tell-me-what-to-put-in-my-body.html
..
How dare you compare me to the Ukrainian transvestite puppeteer.
Take that back.
Classic antifa nostalgia
All you fascists bound to lose. Woody Guthrie!
https://myoutube.com/watch?v=ZFNoHZLRIgg
Old salt:
Who gives a shit?
What… the fuck is the racist Numbers, exploiter of vulnerable Aboriginal girls, gibbering about now?
Is it English?
Who was the first recorded indig muslim in the topend?
Some poor lubra sold into marriage with a trader by her money grabbing father?
https://i.redditmedia.com/GN4KCP8cM1coQ2eQu5wyyPLSCnugjDBMzvikz06PEtE.jpg?w=1024&s=70764f5b7d0eef1621f1e71d0d547274
“Anti Facshistiche Aktion!!”
Lol!!
That’s not you is it,Monst?
The extent of antismoking in a nation is an excellent barometer of leftist/tyrannical domination. Sweden has regularly been touted as an antismoking success story. It has the lowest smoking rate in the West. Isn’t Sweden wonderful! But step back and take a closer look at the bastion of leftist lunacy of which antismoking nitwittery is but one thread. Sweden’s been swamped by [mostly] Muslim “refugees” due to “benevolent” leftist policies. There are now Muslim “no go” zones, terrorist attacks, extremely violent crime. Yet the leftists (government, media, academia, legal system) would have everyone believe that they’re sailing towards “utopia”. The blind leading the blind. It’s become a seriously dangerous basket case. And there are more than a few other countries not far behind.
Some of the latest insanity:
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/04/14/african-migrants-brutally-rape-swedish-teen-leave-male-friend-brain-damage/
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/04/11/ban-cars-newspaper-stockholm-attack/
‘KRED has a practice manager and five lawyers, including one indigenous lawyer, as well as Rob Houston, son of former defence force chief Angus Houston.’
Hmmm wonder why he’s left and joined the Nationals?
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/legal-affairs/aboriginal-groups-launch-firm/news-story/cab56b4112955d6e2e38a203af8d344d
Testy isn’t Numbers, Alex. Bob is a lefty with issues, but he isn’t an absolute nutter.
‘Some poor old lubra’
Wrong and anyway ur not allowed to help fisk he can get it wrong all by himself
m0nty
You still haven’t commented on the fondness of communists for fascist symbols.
Surely you are not embarrassed by these linkages?
Testpattern, no one reads your links. You are a nut.
splatter pattern needs to take its lithium meds.
Anyone on the CAT witness the fireball event over NSW -QLD?
Just watched the footage on Ten. Sonic boom, ground shake and thunder are the reports. It looked nothing like the Russian meteor.
u wont even be able to join in an informed debate as u don’t speak Arabic or any other langs of islamic historical text. It doesn’t mean that just because I do, I’ll get it right all the time.
According to this clown, unless you speak Arabic, you can’t research , understand or have any opinion about Islam, it’s history or the fallacy of Mohamed.
Testie, you get it right none of the time.
‘Testy isn’t numbers’
Its loopy snoopy the conspiracy nutter! Got any more false flags flyin’ today?
Fisky’s musings on Native Title seem to have unhinged oldsalt.
Another peak conquered in the long traverse of the Stupidity Mountains.
A mother fears a burglar has eaten her son’s placenta after it was stolen from her freezer, alongside frozen meat.
Auckland mother Loralie Burns said she received the disturbing news from her former landlord on Saturday.
A thief ransacked the vacant house, rifling through kitchen cupboards and making off with the contents of the freezer: Some meat that was due to be thrown out, and a Tupperware container holding something far more precious.
“My mind’s still blown,” Burns said. “In the freezer was some meat that was supposed to go in the rubbish, and a plastic container that has my placenta in it.”
It must be a great consolation to the parents of the little girl torn apart in Stockholm by a truck driven by yet another known wolf Muslim with mental health to know that she died in a smoke free environment.
Oh noes, the truck was a diesel, her last breath was a whiff of diesel particulates.
Imprison the driver immediately as a big polluder.
mental health issues
‘Testy isn’t numbers’
Its loopy snoopy the conspiracy nutter! Got any more false flags flyin’ today?
So… Testy IS Numbers?
Confirmed by the racist nutter himself.
Some people keep the oddest souvenirs.