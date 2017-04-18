Advising the president on North Korea

On every issue both international and domestic I find myself on the same side as Donald Trump. He is, moreover, not a lone wolf, he is not the head of some “think tank” that pours out advice without responsibility, but the head of an administration of people who have had to deal with international relations for decades past, but in which every moment is something new. What to do about North Korea, led by a madman with ambitions to build nuclear weapons and a delivery system that will reach the United States (and therefore also Australia)? I have no idea what the right answer is, but of all people across the globe I am content to see it is Trump attempting to deal with a situation that has been allowed to fester and rot. So where among our local papers can one turn to for guidance?
This is from The Australian today, We should make the best of being region’s odd man in. From which:
Donald Trump’s inexperience, recklessness and incoherence in foreign policy adds another element to this already volatile mix of superpower politics, mad dictatorships and menacing brinkmanship. The Trump administration is not a reliable ally for Australia given its contradictory and confused approach to foreign policy.
The only thing confused here is the donkey who wrote this article. Meanwhile at The Age we have another piece of advice: Donald Trump is right to try something new on North Korea. There we find:
Donald Trump is therefore quite right when he asserts that US policy has failed. So it’s time to hold our breath while he tries out a new tactic: play the vicious little dictator at his own game. The Kims have always used belligerence to extract concessions, like loosened sanctions, because no one is ever sure just how far Pyongyang will go. . . .
China might not be able to stop North Korea’s weapons program. Perhaps nothing can except a war. It would be a terrible, brutal, bloody war and it would be unforgivable for Mr Trump to trigger it lightly or by accident. But US policy on North Korea has so far been a failure. The White House is right to try something new.
The Australian’s continuous and ignorant attacks on Donald Trump is making the paper almost unreadable. But here is how it is. The world now depends on the American president as its best chance of solving the problem of North Korean and its nuclear ambitions. These media leftists with their automatic opposition to anything Trump does are worse than tiresome, they are making it more difficult to find solutions to major problems that will take us all down if we do not do something about them.
Your position on Trump is somewhat confusing – weren’t you criticising him over the decision to bomb Syria?
I was criticising his motive, if it was about the use of poison gas in a theatre of war. It was the same criticism made by Theresa May. Trump and his Secretary of State have now both stated that the main aim is ridding us of ISIS which is exactly how I think it ought to be.
Trump should put a motion to the UN Security Council that North Korea be incorporated into the Peoples’ Republic of China.
Not only would it be a neat answer to the Kim problem but it’d be excellent trolling too.
Getting rid of ISIS is an admirable goal to be sure, yet how does bombing the Syrian government advance that goal? Not that I am opposed to bombing Syria either – but you were the one criticising Trump.
Trump should put a motion to the UN Security Council
that North Korea be incorporated into the Peoples’ Republic of China.dissolving the UN. FTFY.
In the meantime, what should be done about North Korea?
Yeah. Let’s wait until a test missile guidance system lands one on Sydney.
Oops sorry ’bout that.
It is refreshing to see DJT attempting to address the problem rather than leaving it for the next prez.
Confront them and plead to have their backing cut off, Steve.
Trump is doing well.
I suspect that China is sick and tired of North Korea as much as everyone else. Getting rid of the Kim won’t damage China’s economy, but enhance it significantly by bringing North Korea out of the Stone Age. North and South may not reunite, but things will be much more predictable and hopefully stable.
We can trust The Australian?
Until recently Syria wasn’t a problem?
Until recently North Korea wasn’t a problem?
I would have nuked them years ago. But that’s just me. In the meantime, I have been very pleased to see Mr Trump mainstreaming – any US president would have bombed Syria after that chemical weapons attack.
Dear Doomlord, do you really think Obumma would have bombed Syria after that chemical weapons attack?
He would have made a nice speech and that would have been it.
Yes – the same as he ordered the hit on Bin Laden. There are some things that the President of the United States always does – even if he were a broomstick.
Obama and previous US governments brushed the kim family problem under the carpet ,it was in the too hard basket . Now Trump is confronted with the result of previous fools , I do not envy him . He is surrounded with enemies ,decromats republicans communists the u.n. Commos ,the media commies ,the EU comrades ,have I missed any ,oh yes the australian political aparat and their media masters .
One thing he could do is use trade to convince the Chinese comrades to put pressure on the north korean idiot and his ass licking generals ,after all China saved tgem in the korean war ,and probably is their major trade partner ,the threat of less trade with the US would be serious the last thing an unelected communist government wants is a large pool of angry unemployed citizens ,and we in the west can create that .
“The only thing confused here is the donkey who wrote this article. ”
Well it was Troy Bramston a labor party operative,who while more sensible than others is totally at sea in foreign affairs.To paraphrase a critic of Neville Chamberlain,Troy only looks at foreign affairs from a climate change perspective.
It’s certainly true that The Australian is guilty of continual attacks on Donald Trump.
The president is doing well.
Why would you listen to Troy Bramston on anything?
In general the Oz has probably been putting out the most reasonable and balanced stuff on Trump compared to the rest of the domestic media market – that’s probably not saying much, though.
Successive US administrations have mostly brushed North Korea under the carpet notwithstanding an occasional sabre rattle because prior to the current situation, North Korea was just a lunatic state with a big protector. Now of course, they have nuclear weapons and are rapidly developing the means to deliver those weapons over long distances. Of course, this changes the game considerably.
Allowing for submarine launched versions, the world has lived under a nuclear umbrella/threat for decades and, to a great extent, those nations could be trusted not to do something really stupid in the certainty of mutually assured destruction. (yes, I recall Cuba; India/Pakistan etc).
The point is that very soon, North Korea will impose their nuclear threat over most of the allies of the USA. Moreover, the USA itself will come within range. And, nobody trusts Fat Kim not to do something stupid. There is also the knock-on effect. If Fat Kim is allowed to retain nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them, nuclear non-proliferation principles look a lot shakier than previously.
If the world takes a unified stand, this may cause others (Iran, prompting Saudi Arabia) to pause and reflect. It also appears to be a moment in time when China can use whatever influence possible or, might look away, notwithstanding their Pact with North Korea. (Note that Fat Kim has not previously been invited to Beijing such is the annoyance of the Chinese).
But the biggest loser will be South Korea. They will cop a belting before the guns from the North are silenced. And that assumes no nuclear tipped missile slips through the net to land on Seoul.
I sincerely hope it doesn’t come to that because the loss of life and implications for global stability (including economically) are profound.
That Age article looks relatively sensible , from the extract given.
How did that happen?
I would have nuked them years ago. But that’s just me.
It’s not East Meg One we are talking about here.
Settle down.
this video is worth watching it is about 23 minutes
Claudia Rosett: The North Korea – Iran Axis – YouTube
▶ 24:00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6AqxAtPGOo
May 9, 2011 – Uploaded by securefreedom
Forbes columnist Claudia Rosett, journalist-in-residence at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies
https://www.google.com.au/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=2&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0ahUKEwiwivj5sq3TAhWMVrwKHdGCBI8QtwIIKDAB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3Dm6AqxAtPGOo&usg=AFQjCNEaVxDoaCBZahhYAWnU3ElEkASmUg&sig2=Nez75n33eHd40-kTRKnFbw
What should be done about Nth Korea?……. Korean reunification. This is Korea’s problem, not China’s. China can’t go “Annexing” North Korea.
China can help facilitate this, or it can be a roadblock. It’s time to end the cold war playground.
If China wants to have regional influence…. Then it should start formulating a plan for the non nuclear proliferation of the region and enforce it…. Otherwise South Korea, America and Trump have no option but to involve themselves without China’s consent.
But it doesn’t matter how you cut this cookie, Kim’s time is up. He either comes to the party really quickly, or him and his regime gets smashed.
Jong Eun has been taught from birth that he has a mandate from heaven to rule the entire Korean peninsular and that the South is a filthy capitalist American puppet.He will never give up his nuclear/missile program.He could never have got this far without Chinese support.It suits Chinese interests to be able to be able to tie the US down in Korea if,say,they ever decide to invade Taiwan,or close off shipping lanes in the South China Sea.Never trust a marxist dictatorship and don’t expect any real action from China.Every launch and test blast strengthens Jong Eun’s prestige amongst the NK army and the Party.The US and the ROK have been trapped in a Neville Chamberlain like policy of appeasement for two decades now.The THAAD has driven the Chinese crazy so one measure would be to announce it’s installation in Japan and Taiwan as well as the ROK.However the next test blast should result in major US retaliation.
I don’t read Troy Bramston’s garbage. It’s up there with the verbal diarrhea Nikki Savva spews out.
Until now, I have been prepared to give Troy Bramston a hearing, but after that he is just another Trump-deranged lunatic leftist who might has well be one of those Stalinist tax-eaters at the University of Sydney’s US Studies Centre.
My god, that is astounding. He is a staff writer, not some swampfilth academic given a few column centimetres for “balance”.
If he and The Australian seriously think that the USA is now not a reliable ally for Australia, I am seriously considering cancelling my subscription. Fuck. Me. Dead.
Sinclair Davidson
#2357291, posted on April 18, 2017 at 3:08 pm
Trump should put a motion to the UN Security Council that North Korea be incorporated into the Peoples’ Republic of China. dissolving the UN. FTFY.
The Perfessor is feeling feisty today.
Good fun.
The offerings of Troy Bramston/Niki Savva :
They both loved Gough; and one adored Peter Costello
I wouldn’t read their stuff. Pathetic
East- meg 3 perhaps?
Obama and previous US governments brushed the kim family problem under the carpet ,it was in the too hard basket .
I remember reading a G Sheridan article a few years ago in which he outlined the standard Western response to NK’s (then) current sabre-rattling.
It was basically: act alarmed, lift a few sanctions and then carry on until the next NK tantrum.
Not a huge Trump fan, but I’m heartened to see that he is cutting out the bs and calling out the fat little dictator. Just wish I could be confident that this will, eventually, end well.
Yes – the same as he ordered the hit on Bin Laden.
Well, sort of, after refusing to OK it three times, being pinned to the wall by the military telling him that if he refused again and Bin Laden escaped there would be pre-election leaks, having the White House lawyers spend 16 hours drafting a weasel worded abdication of responsibility which enabled Admiral McCraven to make the decision … then (after the military had pleaded with him to delay announcing the result for 48 hours so they could try to get a swift win from the intel they’d picked up) racing into the Rose Garden to tell the world that it had happened and give away the news that they had seized potentially valuable intel…
I don’t recall where I read all that on line, but it was confirmed to me by a friend (former ADF who now works for a company with significant dealings with the upper echelons of the US military).
Kates is a remarkably transparent example of the dupe in search of validation. Here he says he has no idea about North Korea but he believes Trump is the answer. I look forward to the moment when he needs brain surgery and demands the Manchurian (now retired) as his surgeon.