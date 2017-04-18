Theresa! What is best in life?

UK PM Theresa May has called a snap election after polls indicated the Tories were 21 points ahead of Labour.
Capitalism without failure is like religion without sin. Bankruptcies and losses concentrate the mind on prudent behavior.
To hear the lamentating of the Europhiles.
Read it and weep, Malcolm.
To have a project and to want to carry it through to completion, i.e. Brexit.
She has 21% but the anti-Brexit forces will be out in force.
I think that is good thinking by Ms May, before any new wars erupt and UK has to decide on whether to support the US, given the ongoing feeling about Blair and Iraq.
Good move , flog the eurocommies in the labour party when they are down she can then carry out the will of the British people ,Brexit , and cement the western anglo alliance get back in touch with the old commonwealth . Britain can then encourage other countries to escape the smothering communist EU and destroy the Paris climate scam leaving our “leaders” like shags on a rock . Thats what you do with the left knock them down then put the boot in and kick the shit out of them ,before they do it to you .
Tory, Tory, Tory!!!
… and to see the lamination of the Jeremys.
Good move. Dare I say almost Thatcherite. British Labour will be sobbing into their copies of Das Kapital this morning.
Perhaps Lord Malcolm of Goat Rodeo might take notes rather than doing all he can to wreck the Libs and cement Electric Bill’s way to the Lodge?
Ah. Thought not.
Mr Frederick Lenin, I like the cut of your jib, sir!
Caution. May will try to win as many Remain votes as she can. Watch what the Conservative party election manifesto actually says.
This is going to be a complete flogging. May to get around 400 seats.
Trumble will be scratching his head.
How can she be ahead when the BBC has been most emphatic that the Brexit is bad, and she has been talking against Europe?
Perhaps he should call the ABC for an explanation.
Marcus Classis
#2357734, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:30 pm
“Mr Frederick Lenin, I like the cut of your jib, sir!”
That’s Doctor Fred Lenin, Marcus
I was surprised she didn’t go to the polls after becoming premier. Did she think her polling would improve? That’s gutsy!
LOL i got the gag 🙂
Apparently Corbyn has said he will support the new election thus ensuring passage tomorrow.
Goodonya, Theresa May!
Make sure you’re wearing the steel-capped “Bovver-Boy” boots when you stomp repeatedly on the toes of Jeremy’s unemployable Leftard vegan mung-bean-eaters and soap-phobic, straggly-bearded, tree-hugging sandalistas.
The brilliant thing about this is Labour won’t even want to win. Because if they do, they will then be forced to carry out Brexit as article 50 has already been activated.
They could try calling a second referendum after victory, but Brexit is now even more popular than it was at the first, so they’ll just end up losing it.
Interesting to know that the first thing Sinclair Davidson went looking for after finding out about the British election was a video of an oiled-up hunk. Whatever gets you through the night, as John Lennon used to say.
May has the entire British media (and most of the Labour Party) behind her, but can only poll in the low-to-mid forties; even her ‘preferred PM’ numbers can barely crack 50%.
And we thought US Democrats had plumbed the depths of political idiocy:
But once again riding to the rescoe is Super Brendan:
