Theresa! What is best in life?

Posted on 9:10 pm, April 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

UK PM Theresa May has called a snap election after polls indicated the Tories were 21 points ahead of Labour.

  1. Infidel Tiger
    #2357717, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    To hear the lamentating of the Europhiles.

  2. Shy Ted
    #2357719, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Read it and weep, Malcolm.

  3. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2357720, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    To have a project and to want to carry it through to completion, i.e. Brexit.

    She has 21% but the anti-Brexit forces will be out in force.

  4. candy
    #2357723, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    I think that is good thinking by Ms May, before any new wars erupt and UK has to decide on whether to support the US, given the ongoing feeling about Blair and Iraq.

  5. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2357725, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Good move , flog the eurocommies in the labour party when they are down she can then carry out the will of the British people ,Brexit , and cement the western anglo alliance get back in touch with the old commonwealth . Britain can then encourage other countries to escape the smothering communist EU and destroy the Paris climate scam leaving our “leaders” like shags on a rock . Thats what you do with the left knock them down then put the boot in and kick the shit out of them ,before they do it to you .

  6. Rococo Liberal
    #2357729, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Tory, Tory, Tory!!!

  7. Leigh Lowe
    #2357730, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    … and to see the lamination of the Jeremys.

  8. Marcus Classis
    #2357732, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Good move. Dare I say almost Thatcherite. British Labour will be sobbing into their copies of Das Kapital this morning.

    Perhaps Lord Malcolm of Goat Rodeo might take notes rather than doing all he can to wreck the Libs and cement Electric Bill’s way to the Lodge?

    Ah. Thought not.

  9. Marcus Classis
    #2357734, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Mr Frederick Lenin, I like the cut of your jib, sir!

  10. Siltstone
    #2357739, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Caution. May will try to win as many Remain votes as she can. Watch what the Conservative party election manifesto actually says.

  11. Fisky
    #2357746, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    This is going to be a complete flogging. May to get around 400 seats.

  12. Mother Lode
    #2357751, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Trumble will be scratching his head.

    How can she be ahead when the BBC has been most emphatic that the Brexit is bad, and she has been talking against Europe?

    Perhaps he should call the ABC for an explanation.

  13. Fat Tony
    #2357752, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Marcus Classis
    #2357734, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Mr Frederick Lenin, I like the cut of your jib, sir!”

    That’s Doctor Fred Lenin, Marcus

  14. danger mouse
    #2357753, posted on April 18, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    I was surprised she didn’t go to the polls after becoming premier. Did she think her polling would improve? That’s gutsy!

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2357780, posted on April 18, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Tory, Tory, Tory!

    LOL i got the gag 🙂

  16. StraightShooter
    #2357877, posted on April 18, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Apparently Corbyn has said he will support the new election thus ensuring passage tomorrow.

  17. Up The Workers!
    #2357888, posted on April 18, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Goodonya, Theresa May!

    Make sure you’re wearing the steel-capped “Bovver-Boy” boots when you stomp repeatedly on the toes of Jeremy’s unemployable Leftard vegan mung-bean-eaters and soap-phobic, straggly-bearded, tree-hugging sandalistas.

  18. 2dogs
    #2357904, posted on April 18, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    The brilliant thing about this is Labour won’t even want to win. Because if they do, they will then be forced to carry out Brexit as article 50 has already been activated.

    They could try calling a second referendum after victory, but Brexit is now even more popular than it was at the first, so they’ll just end up losing it.

  19. Gerard O
    #2357913, posted on April 18, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Interesting to know that the first thing Sinclair Davidson went looking for after finding out about the British election was a video of an oiled-up hunk. Whatever gets you through the night, as John Lennon used to say.

    May has the entire British media (and most of the Labour Party) behind her, but can only poll in the low-to-mid forties; even her ‘preferred PM’ numbers can barely crack 50%.

  20. Mique
    #2357953, posted on April 19, 2017 at 2:56 am

    And we thought US Democrats had plumbed the depths of political idiocy:

    https://www.facebook.com/stephen.ball.756/posts/10156193730187619

