ALP racist stunt thrown out of court

This morning the ALP announced it would contest the election of Lucy Gichuhi to the Senate on the basis that she was a Kenyan dual citizen.
Didn’t take the court very long to deal with that:
In a High Court directions hearing this morning, Labor’s lawyers asked for more time to obtain evidence that Ms Gichuhi did not take reasonable steps to renounce her Kenyan citizenship before the July 2 election.
But Justice Jeffrey Nettle said there had been speculation since January that Ms Gichuhi would enter the Senate, giving ALP plenty of opportunity to investigate the matter.
He added that Attorney-General George Brandis had investigated Ms Gichuhi’s eligibility by March when he declared she was eligible.
“For those reasons the court is not (going to) grant more time,” Justice Nettle said.
In any event:
Simon Birmingham, a senior South Australian Liberal minister, … insisted both the Family First candidate and Kenyan high commission had been “fairly clear” she was not a dual citizen.
Prior to 2010 Kenya did not allow dual citizenship and automatically stripped citizenship from those individuals who applied for foreign citizenship. For (now) Senator Gichuhi to become a Kenyan citizen she would have to reapply. (Technically she didn’t need to renounce her citizenship – the state renounced her).
Given that the Australian constitution poses no impediment to black Africans being members of parliament, I’m just wondering if the ALP could specify exactly what these “legitimate questions to be answered” might be?
Applying Gillardian and Plibersekesque logic, it was also an act of misogyny.
Racism and misogyny – an ALP burger with the lot.
It’s the labor way.
Whatever it takes.
This disgraceful act should be hung around the Labor Party’s neck forever. Never, ever let them forget this.
I bet they sounded her out in private about being another Jacquie Lambie style union zombie, and she turned them down.
“legitimate questions to be answered”? No! ALP never bothers!
This was a really dumb move by Labor. It’s going to be pretty easy for the government to keep Senator Gichuhi on side from now on.
The Liberals need to frame and define Labor on this issue NOW. Get out of the fucking gentlemen’s club and control the narrative.
The ALP – the original Australian ‘birthers’. Even arguing a black citizen is Kenyan!
The meme potential is endless!
The ALP’s “legitimate question” is “how can we not help”, and they set about being unhelpful in all sorts of areas.
ALP/unions created ‘White Australia’.
Wow, the Twitter Left are REALLY quiet about this birther scandal. They are all going to ground.
Indeed. But watch. The Liberals will let it peter out.
On the day that saw Bill Shorten try to ban a black woman from sitting in parliament and got excoriated for racism by the highest legal authorities in the land, the SMH leading with …
Ban all foreign born individuals AND dual citizenship holders from holding office.
Agree with the latter.
But why the former?
Or are you trolling?
Gichuhi committed the sin of straying off the ALP Reservation
Agree, nothing but a disgusting racist stunt.
What’s the bet that the Coalition will fail to use this effectively as well…
Odds on…
The ALP view of Africans.
Link.
Link kinda SFW but gross, grotesque and does show cannibalism.
I haven’t heard a word of this in the MSM
MT does not know politics.
MSM is ALP.
The Waffler is so far removed from political reality that he wouldn’t know how to get his hands dirty, let alone duke it out with Tits and his Union/Labor Party flunkies, ergo the political front of the fugs, bruvvas and sistas. If Lord Wentworth survives as PM until the next election he, and the Liberal Party, are in for one hell of a pasting, and the elected Union/Labor cabal will finish the job they started under the KRudd and TLS Redfilth Gillard. Turnbull has zero political nous. The Liberal Party should ditch him, now.
Did Lucy Gichuhi renounce her Kenyan citizenship before July? or not. Technically she didn’t need to. She should have.
They won’t even let it peter in.
Let’s say the Liberal Party had questioned the bona fides of, say, Senator Nova Peris (on whatever grounds). Do you think we would be seeing the complete silence that we are now?
I don’t think so!
Has anybody challenged Sam Dastardly ? Would love to know how he got around the National Service requirement when renouncing his Iranian citizenship
Nova Peris was born in Darwin. This woman’s performance as a representative of the people was among the worst of the worst. Pitiful. But she was born in Australia.
And it’s silly to call the ALP ‘racist’ re Lucy Gichuhi. Because it’s exactly what the leftards do.
Yes, Sam Dastyari should be challenged.
I’m aware of that. But this is a pretty significant day, basically the first African-born person elected to any significant office, and Labor have tried to get her thrown out on a Birther charge. The optics are terrible for the ALP, or would be if the Liberal Party had a pulse.
If only Abbott had half a brain
“Did Lucy Gichuhi renounce her Kenyan citizenship before July? or not. Technically she didn’t need to. She should have.”
Why?If she didn’t have to,she didn’t have to-end of story.
The ultimate issue was whether Mrs Lucy Gichuhi was, at the time she was nominated, an Australian citizen; see section 163 of the Commonwealth Electoral Act. I can’t see any basis on which it can be argued that it was racist for the ALP to raise this issue in the context of the High Court’s disposition of the Day case. To determine this ultimate issue, other facts – some of them largely opinions about the existence of facts – would need to be proved. From an earlier transcript of 11 April, and today’s reports, the High Court refused to consider the issue (and mooted it) by refusing Labor time to gather some factual material, on the basis, it seems, that they had not moved with sufficient alacrity. That’s all.
Of course, we are now after the fact, but it is worth noting that it is wrong – and in some situations would be a contempt of court – to seek to dissuade a party from seeking curial redress.
I do not see any basis for Antonin D to assert that the lady should have renounced her citizenship. She may have been advised that it was not necessary, and she may have had concerns about repercussions for her relatives (I think they are Kikuyu) in central Kenya; see the history of the Mau Mau.
And the answer is, yes she was, without question and this was obvious to everyone days ago. The Labor Party didn’t believe her because they don’t like her politics, and that is why they are saddled with the appalling optics of trying to unseat the first ever African-Australian woman in the Senate.
Again, for the benefit of any racists who want to defend the ALP –
So George Brandis had already determined that Ms Gichuhi was an Australian citizen. But that wasn’t good enough for Labor. They believed both Brandis and Ms Gichuhi were lying.
According to the 11 April High Court transcript, the opinion of an expert retained by Brandis was based on specified assumptions of certain facts. If any of these assumptions turned out to be false, then the opinion could be challenged. Labor wanted time to gather evidence to do just this. Nettle J refused more time.
I hope this makes it clear for you Fisky.
As an aside, it will be interesting to see if Nettle referred to the lady as ‘Ms’ . I think (from a comment made by an ABC dimwit) that she prefers ‘Mrs’.
A disgusting racist and sexist stunt by the ALP.
Not surprisingly, Septimus, aka GrigoryM, aka Libby Zee was, as usual, on the wrong side of the argument:
Really? Is this like, #fakenews?
and when exactly did the Bob Day story break?
October 2016 perhaps?
Sufficient alacrity indeed. Six months of sufficient alacrity.
Pathetic
Is Antonin d another gargoolery sock puppet, or just another lame commenter?
But Peter, this is just a fancy way of saying that the legal advice obtained by Brandis was bogus, and also that Gichuhi is a liar. The ALP challenged this on the basis of nothing, except presumably they didn’t want a potentially hostile conservative Senator taking her seat.
Really dumb.
It was such a stupid move by Labor, I wonder why they didn’t put the Greens up to it.