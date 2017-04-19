Countdown

Posted on 8:17 pm, April 19, 2017 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

Gillian Triggs and Tim Soutphommasane are no longer employed by the Human Rights Commission.

Goodbye Gillian
Tim Soutphommasane is no longer employed by the HRC

18 Responses to Countdown

  1. Moz
    #2358707, posted on April 19, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Eerr no they are still there. What you smokin’ again LQC?

  2. kc
    #2358709, posted on April 19, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Nice try, but after the crap you have posted lately, it will take more than this to redeem yourself!

  4. Nathan
    #2358728, posted on April 19, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    I’m claiming ‘cruel and unusual punishment.’

    I will be checking in to both links regularly however. Thanks!

  5. jupes
    #2358744, posted on April 19, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Woop de doo.

    Neither will be sacked and both will get another well paid government job.

    Both will be replaced with fellow SJWs.

    The AHRC will continue to oppose freedom.

  6. dopey
    #2358747, posted on April 19, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Your plough has more brains than you do.

  7. Sinclair Davidson
    #2358748, posted on April 19, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    That’s mean and cruel.

    You got my hopes up so high. 🙁

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #2358754, posted on April 19, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Until they are reappointed.

  9. JC
    #2358758, posted on April 19, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Fat lips there until August 2018?

    Wow!

  10. egg_
    #2358761, posted on April 19, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    I nominate they’re both recipients of the Bill Leak Award for services to humanity.
    /sarc

  11. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2358763, posted on April 19, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Not enough Meldrum in this post.
    Wasting my f*cking time.
    You muppet.

  12. Shy Ted
    #2358767, posted on April 19, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Malcolm could make it so. but he won’t.

  13. m0nty
    #2358769, posted on April 19, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    I heartily endorse this OP trollery.

  14. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2358770, posted on April 19, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Sucked in.
    I thought that that Mal had finally grown some nads and sacked the pair of them.

    Then I clicked the link. You are going to Hell for that, LQC.

  15. m0nty
    #2358774, posted on April 19, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Come to think of it, maybe Lucius is me, sleep-posting.

    Though I would be more subtle.

  17. Up The Workers!
    #2358811, posted on April 19, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Maybe they’re seeking to add some long overdue dignity and lift the tone of the joint by reappointing former Chairman, Marcus Einfeld (and/or his cadaverous, lead-footed American academic friend) for another stint?

  18. Jannie
    #2358845, posted on April 19, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    That’s a couple of minutes of my life lost forever.

