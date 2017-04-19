Gillian Triggs and Tim Soutphommasane are no longer employed by the Human Rights Commission.
Goodbye Gillian
Tim Soutphommasane is no longer employed by the HRC
Gillian Triggs and Tim Soutphommasane are no longer employed by the Human Rights Commission.
Goodbye Gillian
Tim Soutphommasane is no longer employed by the HRC
Being right too soon is socially unacceptable.
Eerr no they are still there. What you smokin’ again LQC?
Nice try, but after the crap you have posted lately, it will take more than this to redeem yourself!
I’m with kc
I’m claiming ‘cruel and unusual punishment.’
I will be checking in to both links regularly however. Thanks!
Woop de doo.
Neither will be sacked and both will get another well paid government job.
Both will be replaced with fellow SJWs.
The AHRC will continue to oppose freedom.
Your plough has more brains than you do.
That’s mean and cruel.
You got my hopes up so high. 🙁
Until they are reappointed.
Fat lips there until August 2018?
Wow!
I nominate they’re both recipients of the Bill Leak Award for services to humanity.
/sarc
Not enough Meldrum in this post.
Wasting my f*cking time.
You muppet.
Malcolm could make it so. but he won’t.
I heartily endorse this OP trollery.
Sucked in.
I thought that that Mal had finally grown some nads and sacked the pair of them.
Then I clicked the link. You are going to Hell for that, LQC.
Come to think of it, maybe Lucius is me, sleep-posting.
Though I would be more subtle.
Yea Monst, really, really subtle.
Maybe they’re seeking to add some long overdue dignity and lift the tone of the joint by reappointing former Chairman, Marcus Einfeld (and/or his cadaverous, lead-footed American academic friend) for another stint?
That’s a couple of minutes of my life lost forever.