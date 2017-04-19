Getcha Friedman Conference Tickets

With speakers such as Grover Norquist, John Fund, and Nick Gillespie from the US, Ezra Levant from Canada’s Rebel Media, Matthew Sinclair, Rory Bromfield, and Sam Bowman from the UK, as well as Australians such as Senators Cory Bernardi, David Leyonhjelm, and Malcolm Roberts, the QUT Student persecuted under s18C Calum Thwaites, and celebrities like Daisy Cousens, this truly is a conference not to be missed! Topics to be covered are as diverse as including innovation and the economy, the US election, Brexit and what it means for Australia, online poker, vaping, criminal justice reform, freedom of speech and many more!
Mike Munger?
Interesting ……….the same Grover Norquist who has been exposed as working for the Muslim brotherhood in the US ?
http://freedomoutpost.com/the-nra-grover-norquist-and-the-muslim-brotherhood/
I wonder if the lone wolf fan club will turn up, agitate, protest “peacefully” and take photographs of their best mates rioting.
Paul Farmer – that is some paranoid deep-level bullshit trolling crap you are alluding to about someone who is basically a small government guy
Joshua – you need more than a question mark to make your point. Personally, I can’t wait to hear from the guy who invented the cautionary tale of the unicorn in politics
Procrustes, Paul Farmer,
Frank Gaffney, former Assistant Secretary of Defense under Ronald Reagan, is not a guy prone to “deep-level bullshit trolling crap”.
Gaffney has done s series of studies into the threat posed to the US by radical forms of Islam from within. He has published a 10 part video series detailing some of the results of his studies, in particular regarding the Muslim Brotherhood and Sharia in the US. In that video series, Gaffney zooms in on influence peddling aimed at the highest reaches of government to further the interests of Islamists in the US.
Grover Norquist does not come off looking good here, even should only 25% of this turn out to be true.
Especially part 3 thru 7 of the series relate to Norquist, the Repulicans and the ATR. It makes for interesting viewing.
Harald, if you want to peddle character assassination, fine. It won’t stop me from going to Friedman.