Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Where u at
Wow:
New York Post: Hillary Clinton spied on her own campaign staff.
Second??
twof
5
top ten – wow
Top ten?
Don’t you hate that?
Labor announces that it will move to block black African woman from taking a seat in the senate.
Thank goodness for the re-boot. Always seem to be getting into arguments at the end of threads.
😃
Ciao gatti – hope all had a wonderful Easter we certainly did at the lunarscape
Relegated to the 2nd XI after opening in the previous stoush!
The fact that the Labor party is mentioned in the same sentence as ‘integrity’ does not compute.
Can’t leave this on the old dead thread 🙂 =
Ant! Where for art thou … you cowardly idiot?
Your most hated source of political insights has just made a Feature Article on Australia’s Turnbull 🙂 😆 –
Sheeple Positioning – Australia’s PM Turnbull Proposes “Australia First” VISA Reform…
Posted on April 18, 2017 by sundance
You might have noticed amid all of the Asian Pacific negotiations taking place, one country is transparently absent from the policy expressions of President Trump, Australia.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull displayed his self-serving Robert-The-Bruce sensibilities and simultaneously burned any diplomatic bridge he might have carried toward the Trump administration when he tried to force President Trump, via a lame-duck sneaky deal with President Obama, to accept illegal immigrants.
The concept of integrity is so far way from Malcolm Turnbull that the light from where integrity emanates could not reach him in one term of an Trump administration. [ 😆 yet sadly, so true ]
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/malcolm-turnbull-1.jpg
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2015/09/trump-crosses.jpg?w=600&h=450
The conniving indecency of Turnbull was the worst form of political relationship building a fool could ever construct. A particularly stupid approach when you consider the target of Turnbulls’ day one posturing was the personification of a non-politician, Donald Trump.
Suffice to say the credibility and trustworthiness of current Australian leadership was immediately recognized as non existent.
It is against this backdrop of self-serving, conniving, scheming manipulation the latest Australian political strategy is evidenced:
Continue reading [also includes lots more embedded links] →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/18/sheeple-positioning-australias-pm-turnbull-proposes-australia-first-visa-reform/#more-131481
___________________________________
Pity more Australian’s don’t know and describe Turnbull as accurately as sundance does 😉
Fifteenth.
Also – one for the Hypocrisy of (identity-political) Progressives file:
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-04-19/labor-party-to-challenge-eligiblity-of-sa-senator-elect/8452514
Why don’t the Liberals challenge Dastyari’s eligibility?
Sorry. I just gave myself an uppercut.
Too curious to be left on the Old Fred:
Has anyone noticed that the Aust Post parcel delivery people don’t seem to deliver parcels anymore?
I put in a written complaint the other day to the extent that they put a card in your box at the PO, saying you have a parcel to collect. But you can only collect it at the times the PO is open, which of course, is in normal working hours.
Ho-hum, you might think, hasn’t it always been that way, but the same PO has these new “postal lockers” whereby they give you a special key to open locker number 89 or whatever. Have only scored that twice.
So what is the special secret way to get the special usage locker?
C.L.
#2358135, posted on April 19, 2017 at 10:14 am
“This is not about Ms Gichuhi, this is about the integrity of the Senate and the electoral system,” acting shadow attorney-general Katy Gallagher said.
In other words, this is all about Ms Gichuhi.
Turnbull is not getting a good reception from commentators on his Towards a safer online world for Australians at every level in the Oz today. Admittedly, there are only 10 comments so far, pretty low for an opinion piece.
Steve’s post Trump’s cautious and necessary start to rebuilding American credibility put thought in my head. If WA were to secede, would there be any interest in becoming the 51st state?
Not surprising. The questions about Gichuhis Kenyan citizenship need to be addressed in a proper forum such as the High Court. There are also questions about how the special count was done and whether Family First above the line votes were eligible to be counted following Days disqualification.
This is nothing.
The Nazi have had a moon base for years.
Russia has built the biggest manmade structure in the Arctic to house a military base as part of its ambition to grab swathes of the polar region rich in oil.
The Kremlin published the first detailed pictures yesterday of its new Arctic Trefoil military base positioned on Alexandra Land, an island in the Arctic Ocean that is whipped by blizzards and roamed by polar bears.
The 14,000sq m facility includes living quarters, a cinema, a chapel, a gymnasium, a billiards room and an orangery.
It is situated at 80 degrees north and has been built in the shape of a clover leaf and decorated in the red, blue and white of the Russian tricolour.
The design of the building, which is also connected to three semi-spherical modules, means that the troops there can move about without venturing outside, where temperatures can drop below minus 50C.
Print edition of the Oz – no link
Labor – racist bullies
No, idea but I have had the same. Have received packages that would fit in the locker but have always had to go to the counter. But some I have to sign for and it may be that.
TE, I think you have to create an online account with Oz Post and request your parcels be handled that way; haven’t tried it yet. When tried creating an account (in desperation following a botched delivery), I found that not all parcels seemed to be flagged in the system in a timely manner, and I haven’t had an opportunity to try it since. Your mileage may vary; if you’re feeling lucky. I guess it cannot be worse than the current procedure.
Hardly. Didn’t their candidate get the next closest to a quota after Day?
I would have thought opening the Oz Post locker with your assigned PIN would constitute proof of delivery.
Better than having opening the box indicating acceptance of all terms and conditions (as described inside the box).
Smoke if you got ’em.
I’ll likely be here all day.
Sadly.
Some nice old maps of Australia from the NLA Maps Collection. The map of the explorers’ routes is the one I like best.
Steve’s post Trump’s cautious and necessary start to rebuilding American credibility put thought in my head. If WA were to secede, would there be any interest in becoming the 51st state?
That thinking thing is not for you.
AFAIK the government has closed a visa class not the entire immigration programme.
US. UK Canada and NZ are not the countries anyone has suggested they have any concerns about and as for no passports; how would we know they were US UK Canadian or NZ citizens if they didn’t have passports? And that deal would need to be reciprocal, wouldn’t it.
As for whoever said all businesses should be able to employ anyone. Really?
Otherwise you are just spruiking for completely open borders.
And for SATP’s issue, how about special zone visa arrangements rather than open slather 457s?
What if 457s were actually a drain on the taxpayer?
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/singapores-domestic-workers-routinely-exploited-and-often-abused-in-the-service-of-rich-nationals-10422589.html
Being just like Singapore,that would be wonderful
From the web today –
Auspost parcel satchel 5kg $17.60 (sign on delivery and insurance cost extra) (Might get delivered 10 days later to an adjoining suburb, best is 2 days)
Yet another private courier parcel – max. 18kg (or so), $15 – guaranteed same day delivery within metro area, insurance included, sign on delivery.
So, who would you choose?
An excellent article in the Australian – Red Pill film: feminist protests black out cinemas
Dendy Cinema refuses to screen a film about male suicide and murder rates, custody of children and how men are the only sex drafted to fight in wars.
Bettina Arndt issues a plea to buy tickets to the remaining scheduled theatres to ensure they go ahead.
Yet another example of the screeching left denying free speech.
More mapaeology: Melway Edition 1 from the mid ’60s.
Needless to say, no reply yet from Aus Post.
I have been given the special privilege twice, despite not having “an account” with them.
You put the special key in a little slot in the locker door once you have collected the goodies.
Microsoft to customer: “You might want to upgrade your shower curtain.” Perhaps.
Top Ender at 1025
They still deliver here, not always wisely.
During the recent big rain I had a book delivered (standard Book Depository packaging of thinnish cardboard). Despite the bucketing rain, the book was stuffed into the letterbox, tearing one corner of the package open. That corner was also quite wet, but luckily the book was not affected.
I would have preferred to get a card and pick up at the LPO.
There has been much talk about WA seceding of late. Apart from the obvious (army, navy, coast guard, Customs et al), I was taught that secession is not possible because when the states signed up at Federation they agreed that the Commonwealth was “indissoluble” under he Constitution.
I also believe this was tested in the 1930s when WA held a referendum to withdraw from the Commonwealth. It was passed and a petition sent to the UK asking for the Australian Constitution to be amended so WA could withdraw.
They were turned down and reminded the Commonwealth could not be dissolved.
So, has something happened since then to change this situation? Is there a way by which WA could actually ‘secede’? Or is it just so much chest-thumping and hot air?
… the Constitution
Been sold a pup.
Clive Palmer disbands Palmer United Party
Maybe it grew up into an extinct dinosaur.
Ozpost are reimbursed via the UPU formula for international deliveries, last time they were asked they admitted to losing on average $1.38 per international delivery.
To cover those losses they just jack up the cost of domestic postage.
Interesting for their future matches.
It’s not illegal to display such markings, just rather strange. Probably done to provoke:
AFL chiefs have been in touch with Port Adelaide Football Club after photos were posted to social media showing a man wearing a swastika with his Port football jumper.
Two pictures were posted on Twitter showing unidentified man showing the Nazi symbol on his shoulder while wearing different Power jumpers. The photographs were believed to have been taken in Melbourne last weekend.
The AFL contacted Port Adelaide after seeing the pictures, and the club is trying to find out if the man is a Power member.
Link
Not with me, Calli? We were just chatting I thought. I never fight with the girlies.
I’m not sure why…
Perhaps because it’s only the guys who are in need of correction.
Joins the Joh for Canberra mob in the political graveyard. Leaves a loudmouth bogan in the Senate like a steaming turd on the front lawn.
There is a strong argument for removing the franchise from Queenslanders.
Right.
So he formed a party in April 2013 to oppose the 2014 budget which was one Federal election and 12 months into the future.
No.
He formed a party to harvest Liberal votes via posturing as an “Outsider” with the express purpose of punishing the Queensland Libs for not giving his businesses a rails run and buckets of subsidies.
From a long line of Queensland Agrarian Socialists.
Absolute sh1te:
The company and the industry are as desperate to train the future of the country as we can be. We can’t train it in the next six, 12, 24 months though, that’s going to take ten years,” he said.
Okay, the man is a poor excuse for our species and hopefully his genes don’t get passed on, but what is it to the AFL and why are they getting their underwear in a knot about it? He’s wearing a football jumper, so fucking what?
What a bunch of sissies.
Apparently the ALP are slow racists:
That is surprising.
I mean, the AFL have modelled their organisation totally on the Third Reich, so you’d think they’d be OK with it.
At the bottom of the ABC Maps page Bruce linked to –
then after a long piece justifying all the reasons for cannibalism (even into relatively modern Western cultures), this was the best he could do in his last lines to denounce the evil practice –
Yeah, see, just like After Birth ‘abortion’, breeding, harvesting and selling baby parts to order, ‘euthanizing’ bothersome kids and oldies who’s lives stifle your lifestyle … there’s no shortage of academics and ‘public intellectuals‘ making a killing, building slippery slides and making arguments for enjoying them … 👿
Dreyfus the Cornflakes QC?
Unhinged loony Boris Johnson calls for beheading foreign leader.
Poor guy is probably a Hindu.
Oh Lookie Here – Report: Comey Used Jeb Bush/DNC Commissioned Dossier To Gain Trump FISA Warrant…
Posted on April 18, 2017 by sundance
Oh what a tangled web is weaved…. Apparently, the FBI used the Jeb Bush/DNC Commissioned opposition research dossier on candidate Trump as evidence to the FISA court to gain a warrant for surveillance. Things just got more interesting.
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/clapper-comey-rogers-brennan-1.jpg
If this report via CNN is factual in its baseline accuracy, methinks the motive for the stuttering obfuscation of FBI Director James Comey just gained some sunlight.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/18/oh-lookie-here-report-comey-used-jeb-bushdnc-commissioned-dossier-to-gain-trump-fisa-warrant/#more-131496
The Legal Academy’s Ideological Uniformity
Holy hell. We dodged a bullet when May won the leadership.
Maybe Lucy Gichuhi should file a suit in the HRC against Katy Gallagher.
I’d be offended and insulted by Labor’s behaviour if I were her.
It’d be excellent publicity too.
Senator Lucy needs to Section 18c as many ALP members as she can.
I just locked the doors on the old thread.
If you notice anyone missing you will have to notify Jacques to get them out.
“Well, our approach is really simple. And that is, these are visas for areas that need the actual work,” Hunt told ABC Radio. “In the IT sector, there is no question.
“I’ve met with business leaders, with managers this week and they’ve said**, where there are gaps in Australia, if we can bring people in, they not only provide the employment which allows us to run our businesses here, but they train Australian workers* and help them to be part of a globally competitive local business,” he said.
*They do?
Not according to Atlassian above.
**Evidence?
Other options-
1. Self identify as her.
2. Are you offended or insulted by the behaviour of Laybaa? (sheep fsckers)
Wow:
New York Post: Hillary Clinton spied on her own campaign staff.
Makes sense to me. Untrustworthiness was the primary job requirement.
Mick Trumble and Mike Hunt.
What a pair!
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 1h1 hour ago
COMPLETE SHOW on #Periscope: YourVoice℠ Tonight! (4/17) “Adam Gingrich + Nick DeSenso”
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1PlKQZOjXVkGE
Why don’t the Liberals challenge Dastyari’s eligibility?
He is a member Of the Lib/Lab club.
Family First are not.
If she does get knocked out, will FF get to chose the next senator?
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 1m
This H1-B Visa EO today just did to the #GlobalistConspiracies what Syria did to #RussiaGate.
Boom!
..
Globalists aren’t converting Trump, Trump is converting globalists!
____________________
Which is why so many of the #FakeBase went insane. They wanted America to be the Global Police FOR the UN, and force more UN slavery on the world, and got suckered into believing that Trump would be the arrogant war monger to do it for them.
They weren’t upset that, “Trump might start WW3!”, they were upset that he made the UN and it’s War Slave States, stop and pull back from starting WW3 … and all the war booty they expected to gain from it.
Zyconoclast
#2358222, posted on April 19, 2017 at 11:41 am
High Court has told Labor to piss off!!
AFL chiefs have been in touch with Port Adelaide Football Club after photos were posted to social media showing a man wearing a swastika with his Port football jumper.
First they came for the Port Adelaide Nazis and I said nothing….
“The majority of the visa holders were from India, which accounted for almost a quarter of the intake, followed by the UK and China at 19.5 per cent and 5.8 per cent respectively.”
Looks like PHON’s had a branding iron to Trumble’s rear.
It seems Planned Parenthood has been caught using partial abortions to harvest and sell baby organs. https://energycommerce.house.gov/sites/republicans.energycommerce.house.gov/files/documents/Select_Investigative_Panel_Final_Report.pdf
Hopefully this will see them shut down.
Oh no! Things not going well for the Dems in GA06. This was supposed to be a flogging for the evil Trump666.
Who cares?
Andrew Wilkie forced Duntroon cadets to salute Adolf Hitler and he’s a beloved “whistleblower.”
Apparently hundreds of voters have been turned away because much like Ossoff they were not registered in the District!
I’m sad that Alex Jones is going through a divorce.
I’m also a bit disappointed that Paul Joseph Watson is gay.
Unless he was just trolling with that “Date Night” TwitterPic with handsome man, in which case, good job!
M0nty was coiled up like a spring ready to pounce on this thread. But he’s not here! Why?
Their labor would have ‘been around to see’ the new senator, to suss her out and make an ‘offer to help’.
If they didn’t immediately challenge, it is because they thought they were in with a chance to win her over by making her a new abc superstar.
[watch for their abc to give the new senator the full jacky-jacky lambie treatment]
I saw that. Apparently him and his mates are doing patrols in Clayton, like it’s Belfast or something. Weedy little loser, from the looks of him. Hasn’t been punched enough in his life.
Everyone knows Collingwood supporters are the real Nazis.
Just look at Eddie Maguire.
Also Essendon with their Übermensch programmes.
They too are Nazis.
The AFL must act.
He’s here!
Is the second prize in the raffle a fetus?
100 Musicians Autograph Guitar for Planned Parenthood Raffle
I wonder what they would say if asked “should your mum have aborted you?”
Their fat clive has the political legacy of being used by their abc to inflict their ponygirl regime on Queensland and rig the senate with ‘conservative Stalinist independents’.
Hopefully the chinese harvest him for organ transplants.
Did he really think their abc left wing militia just suddenly started loving him?.
He just woke up and is sipping on the third gin as a precursor to donning his new (via the internet) lingerie.
Lunch time!
You are going to feel bad when they find out our Nazi friend is a mentally ill autist Monty.
Shame.
Don’t forget Cloive sharing a podium with the Goreacle.
You do realise they are both just actors?
Besides, did anyone actually think PJW was straight?
One of the chaps here used to be on the USN Carl Vincent.
When it was brought up it hadnt left for Korea yet he pointed out it could cruise at 40+ knots and he had been on it during a emergency when they had it up to over 50.
Thas some serious nautical tonnage and a massive power plant behind that.
Top speed of US carriers, I thought, was a classified item.
Very fast is the answer and methinks faster than 50 knots.
The Port Adelaide electorate has been in ALP hands since the 1940’s. National Socialists are just another strain of socialism. It is of no surprise it rises out of the “real” socialism.
Now look, just because he supports the Power doesn’t mean he has a few sheep loose in the top paddock. There are perfectly rational reasons for wearing teal, I am sure. I don’t know of any in particular, but I’m sure they exist.
Faster than 50knots?!
Holy cow.
Thas some serious nautical tonnage and a massive power plant behind that.
Tiny, weeny atoms being hassled.
I guess Clive wasn’t really 4 Eva.
Add another three points: Perez has just pissed off Sanders supporters.
Bernie 1 – 0 Perez: Democratic “Unity Tour” Crowd Boos New DNC Chair
Oooh, that must hurt!
I love it when lefties try to out-lefty each other.
Smells like victory.
Do you think our diesel subs (when they arrive) or rusting frigates will be fast enough to escort one of our ally’s carriers?
(not a trick question)
Joe Dan Gorman Retweeted
Raheem Kassam 🇬🇧Verified account @RaheemKassam Apr 16
LA public schools teaching “Allah is the one true god”. 😲
https://twitter.com/RaheemKassam/status/853634848254308352
________________
At least it’s getting reported on MSM TV News over there … another sign that the UN ship of fools is sinking, while the ship of Western Free States is completing it’s long turn about 🙂
An Australian built sub would be bested by a hollowed out log.
The media is disintegrating.
I thought an Australian built sub was a hollowed out log.
Speed is not so much a problem for the aircraft carriers as they have an unlimited supply of fuel.
However the same is not true of the ships in the supporting fleet.
General rule of thumb is fuel consumption is the cube of speed increase.
So a destroyer traveling at 30 knots will consume fuel at eight times the rate at 15 knots.
I doubt if the fleet, as a whole, cruises at much more than 20 knots.
Having said that, there’s some really hairy footage on YouTube of Nimitz class carriers doing hard emergency turns at full flank speed. A sight to behold.
If the Carriers are able to achieve 50 knots, that’s about 92 kilometres in our language.
Staggering to shift 75K tonnes that distance in an hour.
Consider the time span required to come to a halt. Y’know, momentum and all that.
Maybe that’s why Dennis Richardson has just quit.
Defence boss Richardson resigns
If I were him I’d be fed up spending taxpayers’ hard earned on rusting lemons too.
That’d be Micky Trumble and Mi cHunt incoherent.
ANTIFA Leftist Group Is Selling Concealed Knives On Their Website For Slicing Conservatives
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/antifa-leftist-terror-group-selling-concealed-knives-slicing-conservatives-website/
___________________________
The ‘credit card transformer shivs’ are actually branded with the ANTIFA Logo.
Read the whole thing, have a squiz at the things and ask yourselves, not only who is funding the arming of those FASCIST antifa Thugs, but who feels secure enough in their ownership of the judiciary to do so.
BoN @ 12.42pm
“If I were him I’d be fed up spending taxpayers’ hard earned on rusting lemons too.”
…..and the Mardi Gras and Koran memorising contests and Mona and the SJW set etc, etc
srr
#2358294, posted on April 19, 2017 at 12:45 pm
Never bring a knife to a gunfight!!
It was already known officially that our three new AWF destroyers would be too slow to operate with an American battle fleet, even before the ink had dried on the first engineering blueprint. Since our six new frigates will most likely be based on the same inferior Spanish design it’s difficult to see how they could be significantly faster.
WaPo/SMH celebrate fake news …
She wanted her ex-husband to die happy, she told him Donald Trump had been impeached.
I do realise that you’re just jumping on today’s AJ is an Actor!!! Internet meme.
What does Jones’ theatrical presentation have to do with his divorce?
As for PJW, frankly, I never thought about his sexuality. Are you saying he is Gay? You must have very strong Gaydar. Do you know for sure?
Ha has a goatee. He is English.
If he’s not gay then we are going to have rethink everything we know.
(PARIS) — Extremism concerns shook France’s presidential campaign Tuesday as authorities announced arrests in what they said was a thwarted attack and candidates urged tougher counterterrorism efforts for a country already under a state of emergency.
As for PJW, frankly, I never thought about his sexuality. Are you saying he is Gay? You must have very strong Gaydar. Do you know for sure?
To be honest Annie I am disappointed that you are disappointed that PJW could be gay.
You are a married woman.
Show some restraint.
Have you even done today’s ironing?
🙂
If he’s not gay then we are going to have rethink everything we know.
I am prepared to bet money he has a Vespa.
I still love him though, but only his profile picture, not him in real life.
Okay. I’ll let you do the thinking on that one, IT.
From CL’s link at 12:47pm
What a ghastly story.
The last thing the dying man hears from his loving friend, is, a lie.
The purpose, to elicit one last emotion – schadenfreude.
The 457 visa thing is a stunt. Trumble has axed bugger all jobs and just rebranded shit as souffle. Wake me up when all foreign worker visas are stopped.
If WA secedes the government is worried that the rest of Australia would then vote to secede from Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.
Milo is gay, why would it matter if PJW is?
PJW in Prague
BLOODY WOMEN!
Joe Dan Gorman Retweeted
rnsr4u @rnsr4u Apr 16
This is the Chief that decided to allow Trump Supporters to be assaulted by the Fascist Terror masked Democrats!
https://twitter.com/rnsr4u/status/853678731453497346
Alleged Bourke Street killer declares: ‘I am the saviour’
Of course, NTDWI
His profile picture is great but he’s too soft and whiney (a clue?).
We love him because he’s witty and eloquent in bagging the SJW Left. Even so, he’s on the outer since he jumped off the Trump train.
The Ironing man comes on Thursdays. I’ll go find something else to do. 🙂
Yeah BUT, as to the ANTIFA Thugs at Berkeley, that cow of a woman police chief demanded that the Patriots holding their rally be completely defenceless, or be arrested, while knowing that the ANTIFA Thugs crashing their rally would go armed, so …
I don’t understand this sentence.
🙂
Some personal introspection happening?
Or are you talking about PJW?
Trumble’s seen Mike Hunt spread into ‘elf.
Well Anne, unless someone is planning some sort of personal relationship what does it matter?
Unless you think there is something deeply flawed in gayness.
As some say some of us would prefer manly men in the vanguard of saving western civilization instead of the flaky ones.
O’Reilly is in a spot of bother. His lawyer’s public response to the latest rumours that he’s about to get boned by the Murdochs reads like a serial killer’s demand list. All the #winning!
Wait, Grigory had a goatee too. I see your point.
mole at 1215
Had a boss once who had been on a CVN when they turned the kettles up to high.
He said it was very impressive to feel the stern of a 100,000 ton vessel dip noticeably as the propellors bit.
Politically a very effective stunt.
Some tightening up of areas that were not properly enforced will mean the programme is now more in the spirit of what it was intended to be.
Yeah, some folks just can’t wait for the reinstatement of the White Australia Policy.
Shall we put you down as one of those?
I see that the Libs have made their first teeny-weeny effort to reduce Moozley immigration.
“Goat farmers” has been removed from the list of occupations eligible for a temporary employment Visa.
Nota, yeah, no, the reference to Milo is so why would it matter… doesn’t matter.
That Twitterpic shows the Grand Hotel Praha, just above PJW’s left eyebrow. The room with the light on is Room 16, where I stayed a few years ago!
m0nty at 1220
It is the inevitable result of living in a long term socialist electorate.
Beware, you could be next!
WSJ reporting that O’Reilly is toast.
So it means that it really is happening.
Wonder who Fox will put in the slot?
Apart from live news events & the occasional Greg Gutfeld show, I haven’t watched Fox for ages.
Hey USSR, where are your Cucknovich and PJW links this morning? Have you consigned them to the forgettery? I don’t blame you, it’s a bit dispiriting to confront the reality that PJW is an actor playing a role and that his whole career is based on fraud. Cucknovich tried to start a fight at one of the Tax Rallies by barging through a crowd yelling insults, but nobody knew who he was. Meanwhile, Bannon is playing with his red stapler in the basement of the White House after being banished by the swamp things of Goldman Sachs, with Trump’s full approval.
The alt-right moment has passed.
So will all businesses have to re-register under the new & improved 457 scheme?
Not a bad way to get more dosh in the door by the tax eaters in Canberra.
FMD, can’t we just MOAB the place?
From the Foundation for Economic Education
There may be a trap but I signed up for free ebooks on Mises and stuff.
article on the Roman economy
The novelty of monty has passed.
ALP/unions created ‘White Australia’.
I haven’t been around much lately, so forgive if this has been covered, but wasn’t Julia Gillard’s COS mctiernan or whatever his name was, on a 457 visa at the time?
Indeed.
Trump has firmly established himself as a soft left Democrat President
You should be ecstatic Monty.
As some say some of us would prefer manly men in the vanguard of saving western civilization instead of the flaky ones.
If you are dependent on men to save you you really don’t get to choose sister.
Women have never been in the vanguard of anything except the Boxing Day sales.
🙂
Another outbreak of immigration restrictionism, this time in NZ!
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/apr/19/new-zealand-restricts-skilled-worker-visas-in-kiwis-first-approach-to-immigration?CMP=soc_568
Shallow-draft or hydrofoil?
Where is Grigory? Have I missed a new persona, perchance?
Oh fuck off you holier than thou cow.
You know damn well I was exasperating about YET ANOTHER WOMAN POLICE CHIEF handing her citizenry over to murderous fucking Leftist/UN scum.
What you boast of as your ‘moral high ground‘, is a putrid mountain of dung and your obsession with condemning honestly imperfect mere mortals ‘beneath you‘, is grotesque.
It costs me circa $20,000 per year to maintain my licence to sponsor – even though I haven’t sponsored a 457 visa in years, and not at all under my current sponsorship licence.
That $20,000 would be equalled by the internal administrative cost of submitting the application, and maintaining currency requirements.
If the price goes up, I’m one step closer to losing it one day & opening up in parliament house with a Bren gun or something.
IT, you’ve got to get away from the Democrat/Republican, Left/Right dichotomy.
It’s Pro-Shariah/Anti-Shariah.
Trump is Anti-Enslavement.
Libby Zee, Anne. Sshh or you’ll summon him.
I’ll take your word ofr thnat. Back on Planet Earth this is what he’s done:
He’s bombed people fighting ISIS
He’s kept Obamacare.
He’s kept the Iran deal.
He hasn’t cut taxes
He hasn’t built one brick in the wall.
Fail.
Me no scroll up, so can’t comment if it was covered.
But Yep, he was on a 457 visa. Even more embarrassment came when the CFMEU was found to have 457 visa workers in its head office. The AWU arsehole I sometime deal with went doubleplus superquiet when I asked him why he’s giving me shit over 457 visas when I had zero, and his union had a half-dozen or so.
Bruce in WA
#2358183, posted on April 19, 2017 at 10:51 am
No, as far as I am aware, nothing has changed. There is no clear constitutional mechanism for a state to effect secession from the federation. It would have to be a political outcome which appears to be inherently unlikely. About as likely as the WA Liberal MPs taking action to reform the iniquitous and stupid GST distribution arrangements. Still, they will get what’s coming to them. WA voters are waiting for the next election with baseball bats in hand.
Monty has a bitch? That’s pretty low on the Cat totem pole. Just saying.
Look into a mirror and say, Bloody Grigory, Bloody Grigory, Bloody Grigory. 😀
Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s office will be guilty of “deliberately covering up” a potential abuse of the 457 visa scheme over the hiring of her communications director, Scotsman John McTernan, unless it releases the details of his appointment, Coalition senators say.
On Monday afternoon, a government-led committee tabled its report looking into 457 visas ahead of a vote due this Tuesday on a bill clamping down on the work visas.
The committee recommended the new laws be passed by the Parliament.
Some tightening up of areas that were not properly enforced will mean the programme is now more in the spirit of what it was intended to be.
Tightening up wait. Most of this list ia just occupations where no visas are granted anyway.
Yeah, some folks just can’t wait for the reinstatement of the White Australia Policy.
Shall we put you down as one of those?
Idiot. What jobs exist that Australians cannot do or be trained to do?
For the incantation to work you have to throw a pinch of salt over your left shoulder.
$20k to stay registered?
It only cost us $5k-ish.
Plus the initial fee.
Plus the lawyers.
Plus actually paying the Frenchman.
I found out we didn’t stay registered when the “fee” came due last year.
Not really. He’s just another crony capitalist like Dubbya, unlocking the treasury for his billionaire mates to loot. The difference is that they are not even trying to hide it behind shell companies this time: instead of Halliburton and Erik Prince’s Blackwater, it’s Trump and Prince directly.
He’s basically Turnbull, except instead of investing his own money like Turnbull did, he’s skimming off the top for profit.
If we have circa 100,000 457 munchkins running around, how many foreign students add to that mix?
Actually the hairdressers on 457 seems a bit of an abuse of the 457 system. I would also look at taxis, although I suspect most of them are on student visas.
But yes, why are marketing consultants still on the proposed list? What next, telephone sanitisers?
That’s a given, Vault. Always have a pinch of salt handy when Grigory is commenting. 😉
I see the usual suspects still peddle that, ‘there’s no difference between source and content‘, garbage, and still demand that sharing things to think about is sinful if the Left and Right (current), stand on the issue isn’t clearly flagged.
Idiot Left filth who think only they can fish … and oh how they love to fish, just sitting there lazily waiting for bites … shake, sift and sort!? Way too effort for those make believe ‘movers and shakers‘ 😆
Oh dear was someone triggered?
Just looking for clarity about Bloody women!
From someone who hides behind the gender veil that was a pretty revealing comment.
Dog washers.
Stop getting your information from Kath & Kim.
I spent until 2am reading the preliminary information released, line-by-line. (yep, it took nearly that long).
A few occupations are dropped from the critical skills list. No big deal there. Even when an occupation is on the list, there’s the labour market testing to pass (and you gotta pass it).
The tightening up is in English language skills, work background, and occupational skills.
Plus the removal of the easy pathway not only to right-to-remain, but the removal of the easy pathway to citizenship.
This will filter out a lot of applicants for a visa who should never have been clogging up the system to begin with.
Hillary is never going to be President.
Obamacare will never be repealed.
nup, looks like it was sailing to remind our military command get it’s act together … 😉 …
🙂
Who is going to do the ‘labour market testing’ someone independent or still the employer?
and is there any tightening up about lying?
Because if there isn’t there should be.
There should also be no access to medicare or taxpayer funded schooling, should be part of the employment package, and I don’t care if they pay taxes, those taxes would barely cover the cost of accessing our infrastructure.
(I gather from the SA government announcement that, 457s were able to access free education for their families in the past).
Obamacare will never be repealed.
It doesn’t need to be. It’s failing all on its own.
Yes it will be. Trump wants single payer health care just like Europe and other communist states have.
… we all remember that brief moment you cowardly hitched a free ride on the Trump Train … I’m so glad your addiction to lying for the UN’s cause, forced you to jump back off so quickly. The stench of your lies and the terrible visage of your two twisted faces, was frightening the women and children.
Hey USSR, you invoke the UN so often, but what has the UN done lately with all this power they supposedly have? When was the last time the UN did anything of consequence?
If your answer is the sanctions on Russia, that would be revealing.
A “religious practice”? I’m sorry, but scumbers insisted that FGM was a “tribal” practice (hint hint), it had nothing to do with Islam at all!
Thas some serious nautical tonnage and a massive power plant behind that.
This one went round in Navy circles when I was still in.
General consensus was that the power plant would provide unlimited power, so in theory you could get 100 knots out of it and so on.
The problem would be the propeller shafts would disintegrate and various other damage would result, so sorry chaps can’t just wind her up to see how fast she goes.
A couple of nice pix of carriers heeling.
Bullshit you lying slag.
The clarity was right there in the link, but of course, you can’t help but always come to the lying defence of women employed to cause the deaths of innocents, can you.
I.e. their complete resume.
Sorry sweetheart, we can’t hear your whining up here in First Class. Don has just ordered me a steak.
Top Ender
Download the AusPost app (not to be confused with MyPost MailBox app – looks similar) from App Store (or Android equivalent) and part of the setting up process involves nominating a 24/7 Parcel Locker near you. Bear in mind, it says you only have 24 hrs to pick up from a Parcel Locker not a few weeks like for a PO Box.
I think Turnbull’s basically done the right thing. It will annoy a few migration agents, but the recent, bizarre unbalancing of 457s towards one country (India) will be tilted back.
From the Oz. He’s not pleading insanity, is he?
CUCK!
Who cares? As one SJW walks out the door, another one will stroll in. Who will Tubbsy appoint do you reckon? It’ll be a woman for sure.
Hey, the Triggster will be looking for employment in the near future.
He’s a jihadist! I told you so!
Women, not woman wasn’t it?
As I said,very revealing.
Incidentally the UN would fall over tomorrow if the US wasn’t propping it up.
President Trump could pull the rug out anytime he likes.
I’d all also kick them out of Manhattan, by rights all those third world bureaucrats should be living it up somewhere like Nairobi, close to the action, so to speak.
Srr, it’s rumoured that IT is Trump’s love child.
Cut him some
steak
slack.
He has Daddy issues. 😀
@ Monty 2:18pm
The UN has been using all of its resources abusing children
https://apnews.com/e6ebc331460345c5abd4f57d77f535c1
……and goats
http://www.theage.com.au/news/world/un-acts-to-stamp-out-sex-abuse-by-staff-in-east-timor/2006/08/29/1156816899264.html
How does one send a private message to Sinclair?
All the #winning, it’s more than a man can take!
With the 457s and market testing, i hope the person entering actually has the quals and experience asked for. I heard of a few cases where the day after windows 10 was released , employers were looking for 5 years experience developing for win10 , therefore nobody met the requirements and brand new graduates of MumbaiU with 0 win10 dev experience let alone 5 years of any real development experience, were recuited on 457s
But in a Facebook announcement Turnbull said: “Our reforms will have a simple focus: Australian jobs and Australian values.”
In a similar vein, U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday directing changes to a temporary visa programme used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill highly skilled jobs. The order is an attempt by Trump to carry out his “America First” election campaign pledges.
Turnbull said the visa change would attract better skilled workers and see Australians employed over cheap foreign workers brought in under the old 457 visa programme.
“We are an immigration nation, but the fact remains- Australian workers must have priority for Australian jobs,” he said. “We’ll no longer allow 457 visas to be passports to jobs that could and should go to Australians.”
Hear! Hear!
h/t: srr
Tinder.
What sort of steak?
Elephant yearling eye fillet?
Or aged Lion flank?
Or perhaps dolphin topside?
More bearing of false witness.
Tsk tsk
I think it is spelt “Grindr”.
You’re welcome.
Actually no. She is Chief of the University of California at Berkeley Police dept, scene of previous attacks and disgusting inaction by her cops. But none of the Easter weekend engagements were on campus.
It was the City of Berkeley cops who pulled the stunt this weekend where they insisted on the good guys disarming if they were going to hold a rally, then left them to the mercy of the armed Antifa sludge. And didn’t that work out well?
Sooner or later the law suits against the Uni and the City are going to be coming in thick and fast.
Handle #tartanmankini
Norman Church
#2358356, posted on April 19, 2017 at 1:40 pm
Bruce in WA
#2358183, posted on April 19, 2017 at 10:51 am
No, as far as I am aware, nothing has changed. There is no clear constitutional mechanism for a state to effect secession from the federation. It would have to be a political outcome which appears to be inherently unlikely. About as likely as the WA Liberal MPs taking action to reform the iniquitous and stupid GST distribution arrangements. Still, they will get what’s coming to them. WA voters are waiting for the next election with baseball bats in hand.
Maybe there is no constitutional arrangement for secession, so what?
In practice, any state that can be self-funding could secede and what could the other states do about it?
Shun them or don’t do business with them? These days it’s not so easy.
Even an individual could defy a state if he would have the power, of course, we don’t have that sort of power individually but a state like WA or NSW do.
It’s a bit like Brexit, if the UK would decide to tell them where to shove their demands what could the EU do?
Invade again?
There is a multitude of nations eager to do business with the UK, and it’s not like they never made their own way before.
Monty:
They’re busy snatching children and youth for tissue typing so 101 year old vampires can have fresh human hearts for transplant.
Hilarious, Egg. 😀 😀 😀
Triple M radio news reported him saying just one thing. “I am the saviour”, which doesn’t quite capture the vibe of his statement.
Fake news, SRR. The fact that the Carl Vinson and her escort were initially on their way to Australia, and had been diverted from that mission to sail to Korea, was included in the initial press release following Trump’s announcement. It’s hardly surprising that a carrier fleet on active service was on its way somewhere, from somewhere else, at the time of receiving new orders.
Every migration agent I’ve dealt with is this morning quite thrilled.
Employers & migration agents aren’t adversely affected.
Nominees (i.e. the workers) are the ones facing the changes.
It is about 3 years since I’ve had anything to do with a 457 visa – the Turnbull changes, at first read, look as if I’ll be able to starting using them again (in whatever name they morph to).
Coz since Abbott got elected, & had his pro-left wing Damascene conversion, 457 visas have been a steadily more unhappy & unfruitful experience for employers.
I think a few migration agents catering to the Indian market will be less than impressed. We’ll see.
Great! The budget is blown and only getting worse, so lets waste money doing pointless stuff:
It’s part of this:
Will the function of these agencies be improved in any way by this move? No, for some, their performance will probably deteriorate. Political manoeuvring with the taxpayer funding the whole lot.
+1
The requirement for a turnover of One Million to be eligible for an SBS is almost certainly aimed at the end of the market that is using the 457 as a migration tool rather than a finger-in-the-dyke skills shortage tool.
This is just too good to be true. Theresa May calls an election. Labour’s leader is pro-Hamas, pro-Hezbollah. The Lib Dems’ leader is a bible-thumper who believes homosexuals are going to burn in hell.
There is literally nothing the Left can do now, except to go extinct.
This, if true, is a colossal failing by Immi.
There are significant differences between the IT stream & the regular stream of the 457 programme.
I’d never get away with anything of the sort. I’d never be game to even think of anything of the sort.
Yet such stories abound. I don’t know enough about the IT stream of 457 to know if the stories are bullshit or not.
I know many/most stories (especially in the newsmedia) about 457 visas are bullshit on a PT Barnum scale. I’ll tender as evidence just about everything Numbers ever said on the topic – he was getting all his information from either the White Australia Party, or the front page of the SMH.
Or go for the military coup.
I wholeheartedly support kicking government agencies out of Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne.
I don’ care if the initial cost is some millions.
Most of them have no need to be in a large city, let alone in the CBD and given the nature of most of the work there will be no brain drain.
Not possible, sorry.
TRUE.
It has been going on in IT forever.
5 years experience required in product sets, that are months old, is an IT standard.