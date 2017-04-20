At CIS on April 27. Andrew Robb on Free Trade in the Age of Trump

100 Days On: Trump and Trade — The Impact of Neo-Protectionism on Australia.

The Hon. Andrew Robb will explain why free trade is in our national interest and why America’s turn towards protectionism under Trump is bad news for the Australian economy.

Approaching the 100 day mark of the Trump administration it is timely to remember that the biggest impact of President Trump on Australia probably remains his first executive order scrapping the Trans Pacific Free Trade Agreement.

As a small trading nation, Australia’s prosperity is threatened by the rise of neo-Protectionism both abroad and locally.

Andrew Robb, former Minister for Trade and Investment, has vast experience of free trade agreements with South Korea, Japan and China, as well as the 12 country Trans Pacific Free Trade Agreement. He negotiated Free Trade Agreements, investment roundtables and created Strategic Partnerships in our region and abroad.

100 Days On: Trump and Trade — The Impact of Neo-Protectionism on Australia will take place on Thursday, 27 April 2017 at The Centre for Independent Studies, Level 1, 131 Macquarie Street Sydney at 5.45 pm for a 6.00 pm start. More information here. It will also be livestreamed on the CIS Youtube channel.