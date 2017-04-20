CPI is a proxy for inflation

One of my hobby horses – what is inflation?
Arthur Seldon defines inflation as ‘a fall in the value of money due to a persistent expansion in its quantity’. Ludwig von Mises wrote that ‘everyone knows’ that inflation is an increase in the quantity of money. Furthermore he wrote that ‘everyone knows’ that a general increase in prices is a consequence of inflation. Yet, inflation is often defined as a sustained increase in the general level of prices. This latter definition, however, is unsatisfactory.
The Australian is reporting that the CPI contains a flaw, with the following headline:
Inflation figures contain ‘massive flaw’ for potential homebuyers, says CBA
The story is:
The true challenges confronting young Australians seeking to buy their first home are masked by a “massive flaw” in inflation data, according to a new report from Commonwealth Bank’s economics team.
The note, authored by CBA senior economist Gareth Aird, finds potential homebuyers are neglected by official inflation numbers, given the figures ignore the recent dramatic surge in house prices.
As it stands, the core measure of cost-of-living pressures used by analysts is the Australian Bureau of Statistics-released consumer price index (CPI), which does not factor in increases in land values.
Mr Aird contends the exclusion of the single largest purchase an Australian will likely make serves as a “massive flaw” in using CPI as a proxy for cost of living pressures. However, he stopped short of arguing for changes in land values to be incorporated in CPI.
Now I am sympathetic to the argument that the Consumer Price Index contains flaws. This must be true almost by definition. But it isn’t clear to me that the CPI should include house prices. It also isn’t clear to me that CPI is a comprehensive measure of inflation – it is a proxy for inflation but in and of itself isn’t inflation. Changes in the CPI will be due to a combination of factors such as inflation, changes in relative prices, and measurement error.
A true measure of inflation would include things such as housing and other investments and the like, but that isn’t the role of the CPI. This conflating changes in CPI as being inflation does lead to problems, however, as people think inflation is subdued; but Australians are facing price pressures, and a declining standard of living – why did nobody ever warn of this happening?
Yes Sinc, instead of keeping CPI within a range, central banks should keep M3 within a range.
If I were to rent my NSW House out, the NSW Land Tax on that single dwelling would be $28,916.00 for 2017, i.e $556 per week that the Tenant is paying, and does not know, as they are on a Residential Lease, as against on a Commercial lease, where the Tenant is liable for all outgoings including all increases covering Land Tax, Rates, Water Rates etc- add $3,000 Council Rates, $1,000 Water rates and the Tenant is paying $633 per week in Government Taxes, excluding GST
– I would say the increase in Land Tax over the last 3 years, adds significantly to the CPI.
Stupid questions – can the actual amount of liquid cash in the economy actually be measured? Eg the median amount of cash per bank account year on year? Do banks actually publish such data?
Increases in Land Tax are a cost of doing business – but it’s not inflation nor a consumer price per se.
if it were only a consistent basket of goods.
punters should also be mindful of the “magic” hedonic, substitution and other adjustments made to suppress the actual CPI number.
see https://priceillusion.wordpress.com/2014/11/04/manipulating-the-consumer-price-index-hedonic-quality-adjustments/
We should rename inflation to what it really is.
Invisible taxation
Buying a house is purchasing an asset. Should an asset be in the Consumer Price Index? If it was to be included then surely it should also be net of capital gains. What would that do to CPI?
Come to think of it, dot was arguing the other day that in some cases a house purchase could be consumption. I am prepared to consider that, but couldn’t think of instances myself.
Is the CBA saying that the CPI should be a basket of all goods and services weighted by total volume cost price for each item type in the basket, and not just weighted by geography?
It seems that the CBA want to incorporate the effect, of house prices and house rent on that part of income available for discretionary spending, on an index of representative, statistically-sampled prices.
Adam Smith – The Wealth of Nations.
I am totally with Sinc on this. I read the article and was left thinking most of the argument is totally a straw man argument…………as Sinc succinctly says the CPI was never intended to be an all purpose price deflator for everything aspect of our society.
The MSM media is somehow touching on the root of the whole scam. CPI is not inflation, CPI is Consumer Price Inflation and measures the relative price increase of a ‘basket of consumer goods’. CPI specifically excludes assets, not just real estate, but shares and any sort of asset.
This is the point of Keynesianism, to prop up asset prices. That’s really the whole point of it.
Look at the increase of money supply, http://www.tradingeconomics.com/australia/money-supply-m3 .
Almost a 200000% increase since 1965. Doubling four times since the early 2000s.
Where was this money supposed to go? If you somehow constrain the increase of CPI, a measurement that excludes assets, then the increase can only go into assets. People act like this is a big surprise that houses cost so much but it’s inherent in the whole central banking, fiat currency scheme.
It is 100% the fault of government intervention that the money supply increases
at all. Fractional reserve lending increases the money supply but this is only possible to operate indefinitely due to central banking.
I do not know who this CBA guy is or why he decided to put this comment out there, but he pretty much hit the nail on the head.
People don’t need the ABS to tell them they are going backwards. What they do need is a political system, Parliamentary structure and functional Federation that allows them to do something about it.
@Paul Farmer: “the CPI was never intended to be an all purpose price deflator for everything aspect of our society.”
Agreed, however what has it become, in the public, media and government minds? Not what an economist perceives it to be. In the layman’s mind, it is a “cost of living” measure. As such, it should include a measure of the majority’s number one cost of living: housing expenses. [In my opinion, it should also include taxes, less subsidies.]
I don’t care whether you change the name from “CPI” to something else, however the main cost of living index needs to track peoples’ actual cost of living. To me, that also means rethinking hendonic adjustments. If they have a real impact, it will show up in the difference between prices and incomes. Anything else is just a flying guesstimate.
http://www.rba.gov.au/calculator/
I thought that the CPI takes into account the cost of housing via an average rent figure. Paying rent is a cost of living not an investment. Rent does reflect the changes in the cost of housing.