Rabbi Sacks on The Mutation of Antisemitism

Posted on 8:06 pm, April 20, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

5 Responses to Rabbi Sacks on The Mutation of Antisemitism

  1. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2359749, posted on April 20, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Sorry Rabbi ,the left has abandonned Israel In favour of the crazy islamofascists , The Jewish people are too educated and will not blindly follow instructions ,unlike the illiterate primative islamofascist . The idea is to use the ignorant muslims to swamp western civilisation and bleed it dry with welfare then we can enjoy the delight of one world unelected government The muslim peasants will go back to beating their wives and shagging goats ,leaving the left aristocracy and their crony capitalist mates to rule the world ,a bit like hitlers socialists and I G Farben in control . Good luck with that comrades ,you are totally deluded . if you believe that fairytale . Israel has a friend in Trump his name is not hussain.

  2. nerblnob
    #2359762, posted on April 20, 2017 at 9:13 pm

  3. John
    #2359763, posted on April 20, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Well put.

    I was brought up to be pro Israel by my father. A Scottish soldier who was in Judea in 47/48. He was a Mason and quickly saw the differences between the Jewish people and the Arabs.

    Personally I have a healthy scepticism of Islam. Frankly Islams founder was no more Holy than my big toe.

    I am probably at fault in what the Rabbi says, but in my view Islam and its adherents are our biggest threats. Next are the pseudo Marxists that seem to be resident in every US , EU, USA and UK University. So they breed?

  4. nerblnob
    #2359768, posted on April 20, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    reposted as I’ve probably used words rejected by the blog-bots:

    I struggle with bits of this.

    There is a leap of logic where anti-Israel becomes anti-semitism.

    As a relatively frequent business visitor to Israel, I find myself defending myself against anti-Israel types often and I just can’t get this part across to them, partly because I don’t fully believe it.

    The people I’m arguing with seem decent types, but they are convinced that Israel is the aggressor who has stolen the land. In much the same way that a sizeable minority think of the settlement of Australia.

    Their anti-Israelism comes from overwhelming media bias showing any and every Israeli act of defence as land-grabbing baby-killing aggression. It’s more of a hatred of modern successful democratic countries defending their borders than anti-semitism. The whole “anti-imperialist” west-hating malarky. These people actually think they’re free of prejudice and will happily condemn anti-semitism if they can pin it on Trump or Brexit or … climate change etc.

    The reality, of course, is that Israel peacefully hosts a large Muslim minority, whereas every nearby Muslim country has expelled, murdered or made life intolerable for its J**s, and the same would happen to Israel if they let it. Somehow that needs to be conveyed.

    Only last month I was invited by a friend to a benefit, organised by a local church (!) , to “stop Israel killing Palestinian babies”.

