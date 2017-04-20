Liberty Quote
Any 20 year-old who isn’t a liberal doesn’t have a heart, and any 40 year-old who isn’t a conservative doesn’t have a brain.— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- hzhousewife on My citizenship might be revoked
- Razor on CPI is a proxy for inflation
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- MsDolittle on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- . on My citizenship might be revoked
- hzhousewife on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Salvatore at the Pub on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Fisky on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- hzhousewife on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- testpattern on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Salvatore at the Pub on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Yohan on My citizenship might be revoked
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Fisky on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Old School Conservative on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Salvatore at the Pub on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Rabbi Sacks on The Mutation of Antisemitism
- CPI is a proxy for inflation
- Odds and ends April 20
- My citizenship might be revoked
- At CIS on April 27. Andrew Robb on Free Trade in the Age of Trump
- Art of the Impossible book launch Sydney 27 April
- Countdown
- Getcha Friedman Conference Tickets
- ALP racist stunt thrown out of court
- Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Trump’s cautious and necessary start to rebuilding American credibility
- Trump the most ignorant president in history
- Theresa! What is best in life?
- Advising the president on North Korea
- Just how absurd the Low Value Good GST is
- Energy policy: no end to damaging political interference
- Do enemies beat policies?
- Cross Post: Jim Rose When two refugees from the Khmer Rouge found paradise on Earth
- Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Keynesian economics wrecks economies
- A Trump partial have-done list three months in
- Something to think about
- Making Marxism cool again
- Open Forum: April 15, 2017
- The New Australian Bill of Rights
- Easter 2017
- Housing policies as a drain on wealth creation
- Communism for Kids versus Economics for Infants
- Tax Stats 2014-15
- Thursday Forum: April 13, 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Sorry Rabbi ,the left has abandonned Israel In favour of the crazy islamofascists , The Jewish people are too educated and will not blindly follow instructions ,unlike the illiterate primative islamofascist . The idea is to use the ignorant muslims to swamp western civilisation and bleed it dry with welfare then we can enjoy the delight of one world unelected government The muslim peasants will go back to beating their wives and shagging goats ,leaving the left aristocracy and their crony capitalist mates to rule the world ,a bit like hitlers socialists and I G Farben in control . Good luck with that comrades ,you are totally deluded . if you believe that fairytale . Israel has a friend in Trump his name is not hussain.
I struggle with bits of this.
There is a leap of logic where anti-Israel becomes anti-semitism.
As a relatively frequent business visitor to Israel, I find myself defending myself against anti-Israel types often and I just can’t get this part across to them, partly because I don’t fully believe it.
The people I’m arguing with seem decent types, but they are convinced that Israel is the aggressor who has stolen the land. In much the same way that a sizeable minority think of the settlement of Australia. Their anti-Israelism comes from overwhelming media bias showing any and every Israeli act of defence as land-grabbing baby-killing aggression. It’s more of a hatred of modern successful democratic countries defending their borders than anti-semitism. The whole “anti-imperialist” west-hating malarky. These people actually think they’re free of prejudice and will happily condemn anti-semitism if they can pin it on Trump or Brexit or … climate change etc.
The reality, of course, is that Israel peacefully hosts a large Muslim minority, whereas every nearby Muslim country has expelled, murdered or made life intolerable for its Jews, and the same would happen to Israel if they let it. Somehow that needs to be conveyed.
Only last month I was invited by a friend to a benefit, organised by a local church (!) , to “stop Israel killing Palestinian babies”.
Well put.
I was brought up to be pro Israel by my father. A Scottish soldier who was in Judea in 47/48. He was a Mason and quickly saw the differences between the Jewish people and the Arabs.
Personally I have a healthy scepticism of Islam. Frankly Islams founder was no more Holy than my big toe.
I am probably at fault in what the Rabbi says, but in my view Islam and its adherents are our biggest threats. Next are the pseudo Marxists that seem to be resident in every US , EU, USA and UK University. So they breed?
reposted as I’ve probably used words rejected by the blog-bots:
I struggle with bits of this.
There is a leap of logic where anti-Israel becomes anti-semitism.
As a relatively frequent business visitor to Israel, I find myself defending myself against anti-Israel types often and I just can’t get this part across to them, partly because I don’t fully believe it.
The people I’m arguing with seem decent types, but they are convinced that Israel is the aggressor who has stolen the land. In much the same way that a sizeable minority think of the settlement of Australia.
Their anti-Israelism comes from overwhelming media bias showing any and every Israeli act of defence as land-grabbing baby-killing aggression. It’s more of a hatred of modern successful democratic countries defending their borders than anti-semitism. The whole “anti-imperialist” west-hating malarky. These people actually think they’re free of prejudice and will happily condemn anti-semitism if they can pin it on Trump or Brexit or … climate change etc.
The reality, of course, is that Israel peacefully hosts a large Muslim minority, whereas every nearby Muslim country has expelled, murdered or made life intolerable for its J**s, and the same would happen to Israel if they let it. Somehow that needs to be conveyed.
Only last month I was invited by a friend to a benefit, organised by a local church (!) , to “stop Israel killing Palestinian babies”.
there are no innocents Ashkenazi tend to have higher intelligence than other ethnic groups
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2014/08/scott-lazarowitz/why-im-not-a-zionist/
https://archive.lewrockwell.com/orig10/lazarowitz4.1.1.html
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2014/07/murray-n-rothbard/war-guilt-in-the-middle-east/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2014/07/murray-n-rothbard/the-massacre/