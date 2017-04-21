Call for Applicants – President of the Australian Human Rights Commission

Not a joke.

The Attorney Genera’s Department has made a call for applicants. The job description is below, but it seems to be missing some of the key competencies of the current President.

Mark Latham – if you are listening. Please throw your hat in for this one.

Job description

Duties

Applications are sought from suitably qualified persons for appointment to the statutory position of President of the Australian Human Rights Commission (the Commission). Please note that this position is established by, and the occupant employed under, the Australian Human Rights Commission Act 1986 (the Act).

The Commission’s functions are outlined in the Act and other Commonwealth anti-discrimination legislation. They include promoting community awareness of human rights, investigating human rights issues of national importance, conciliating complaints of unlawful discrimination, reviewing legislation for compliance with human rights, and advising the Government on legislation and policy relating to human rights.

Applicants should have significant experience with human rights issues. Although they should have a familiarity with the Act and with Commonwealth anti-discrimination law, it is not a requirement that applicants be legally qualified. Fields of professional experience may include the law and other professions, government, public policy, NGOs, academia, the media and the private sector.

Applicants should have the capacity to lead and manage a large and complex organisation. They should have a capacity to deal with dispute-resolution, in furtherance of the Commission’s complaint-handling function. The role of the President also involves public advocacy of human rights issues, working constructively with Government to advance human rights issues, and being accountable to the Parliament through its committees.

The position of President is a statutory position in respect of which remuneration and allowances are determined by the Commonwealth Remuneration Tribunal.