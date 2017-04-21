Call for Applicants – President of the Australian Human Rights Commission

Not a joke.
The Attorney Genera’s Department has made a call for applicants. The job description is below, but it seems to be missing some of the key competencies of the current President.
Mark Latham – if you are listening. Please throw your hat in for this one.
Job description
Duties
Applications are sought from suitably qualified persons for appointment to the statutory position of President of the Australian Human Rights Commission (the Commission). Please note that this position is established by, and the occupant employed under, the Australian Human Rights Commission Act 1986 (the Act).
The Commission’s functions are outlined in the Act and other Commonwealth anti-discrimination legislation. They include promoting community awareness of human rights, investigating human rights issues of national importance, conciliating complaints of unlawful discrimination, reviewing legislation for compliance with human rights, and advising the Government on legislation and policy relating to human rights.
Applicants should have significant experience with human rights issues. Although they should have a familiarity with the Act and with Commonwealth anti-discrimination law, it is not a requirement that applicants be legally qualified. Fields of professional experience may include the law and other professions, government, public policy, NGOs, academia, the media and the private sector.
Applicants should have the capacity to lead and manage a large and complex organisation. They should have a capacity to deal with dispute-resolution, in furtherance of the Commission’s complaint-handling function. The role of the President also involves public advocacy of human rights issues, working constructively with Government to advance human rights issues, and being accountable to the Parliament through its committees.
The position of President is a statutory position in respect of which remuneration and allowances are determined by the Commonwealth Remuneration Tribunal.
public advocacy of human rights issues, such as deprecating the liberty of Australian citizens to say what they like around their own kitchen tables.
Troggsy wasn’t too flash at that particular duty, either.
Way off topic but it seems even the OZ is manipulating comments and “likes” in their comments section to suit a particular narrative. In a post i logged, highly critical of Cormann and Turnbull in respect to an as normal anti Abbott puff piece, a comment, which had, within a couple of hours attracted 50 odd ‘likes” is now listed with “1”. When even the Oz can’t cope with the will of its readers we are getting closer and closer to 1984.
KC: I believe that’s a back-end issue with the Oz CSM, not a conspiracy.
I Dr Fred Lenin would like to nominate for this lucrative bludging job my qualifications are ,
I am a professor of giobal Colding the next climate scam ,get in early for the bikkies I say .
I strongly believe in shoomin rites ,thats the politically incorrect rites .
I am better looking than the incumbent ,and not nearly as arrogant and nasty .
I support the rights of men not to be persecuted for mizzojenee.
Isupport the rifgts of women to be females and mothers of children .
I support tge rights of children to be educated without left and perverts interference
I support the right to attack the islamofascist allies of the left .
I support abolishing identity politics and indigenius apartheid .
I support freedom of aboriginal s rights to be free of exploitation by communists .
I support turning schools and universities into places for real education .
I support us leaving the communist u.n. and stopping funding them .
I support defunding all leftist infiltrated institutions .
These are just a profile of my ideas ,if I am chosen I will go through all the HRC employees and weed out the communistb fascist globalists ,hope thst meets mr brandis approval the wages are awesome .
sorry. premature post. meant to say my application is in the mail.
Since when do these ‘law, government, public policy, NGOs, academia, the media’ have the capacity to lead and manage a large and complex organisation?