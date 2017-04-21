Guess who was “a supporter of the American Communist Party at the height of the Cold War”

How can this possibly be true and not have become common knowledge? From: This is the open scandal that Congress should investigate:
John Brennan’s CIA operated like a branch office of the Hillary campaign, leaking out mentions of this bogus investigation to the press in the hopes of inflicting maximum political damage on Trump. An official in the intelligence community tells TAS that Brennan’s retinue of political radicals didn’t even bother to hide their activism, decorating offices with “Hillary for president cups” and other campaign paraphernalia.
A supporter of the American Communist Party at the height of the Cold War, Brennan brought into the CIA a raft of subversives and gave them plum positions from which to gather and leak political espionage on Trump. He bastardized standards so that these left-wing activists could burrow in and take career positions. Under the patina of that phony professionalism, they could then present their politicized judgments as “non-partisan.”
This is just a throw-away para and is entirely by-the-way in discussing the role of international agencies in trying to subvert Trump’s run for president which is in and of itself an extraordinary scandal. From Wikipedia:
In 1976, he voted for Communist Party USA candidate Gus Hall in the presidential election; he later said that he viewed it as a way “of signaling my unhappiness with the system, and the need for change.”
And this was the man who headed the CIA from 2013 until January! How does one keep up with all of the skulduggery and deceit? You can read the entire episode here told by Brennan himself from his own perspective. How did this man get top security clearance never mind the job running the CIA?
FWIW I picked this up at Instapundit where none of the comments even so much as glanced at Brennan’s personal history. Does none of this any longer even matter?
Reds under the Feds
You can’t have it both ways Kates. On one hand you are complaining that a pinko ran the CIA. On the other you defend Trump’s assertions that Putin’s Russia is no worse than the USA! Make up your mind (if that’s at all possible).
Oh bollocks. A commie traitor in ones own intelligence agency, working to weaponise the Government’s powers against a political opponent, is a traitor. A foreign country not actively at war (hot or cold) and no longer subject to the evil of communism is a relationship – to be managed be saying and doing the right things.
How times change – in 1960 when I applied for a job as a Junior Clerk in the Melbourne office of an American shipping company, I had to sign a declaration confirming that I ” was not, nor had ever been a member of the Communist Party”. Also, if I remember correctly the same wording was on the application form required to obtain a U.S. visa.
How the hell did that requirement not apply to candidates applying to work for the CIA?
The significant but forgotten history of ideas Arthur Lovejoy (1873-1962) was onto something.
Not a bad idea when you look at the universities today.
Six cops required to arrest three teens (apex looking) at Parliament Station. Kids are cuffed. Average age? I’d say 14.
Seriously?? 40 years ago. And mny of the key neo-cons were former Trots.
Wrong fred
Max Hartwell must be turning on a rotisserie
Christopher Hitchens was a Trotskyist around the same time
Steve do you agree with what you thought in 1976?
Joseph McCarthy was right.
People can change of course but it is still extraordinary (eg like Alger Hiss). To be fair Brennan’s non-CPUSA background, ie his unverified conversion, has been the subject of online chatter for a long time that I’ve noticed, due amongst other things to his unconventional swearing-in when he placed his hand not on a Bible but on a copy of the US Constitution on top of the Bible.
I think the whole 8 year charade of Obama was from go to whoa a fifth column exercise. From Weathermen to White House he was the slick but shallow concoction of some fairly ugly revolutionary imaginations and the ultimate vessel for the Left who really thought with him in situ they finally owned that great Republic for evermore. It was just a matter of ensuring continuity through Hillary’s coronation which the networks and her campaign could take care of together anyway. So people were careless and took their foot off the accelerator on some of the more public issues while the appoInted moles went hard behind the scenes under Holder then Lynch, in the IRS, the military, CIA etc., enabling Occupy Wall St then BLM, and gradually white anted their nation in a thousand ways that Americans may never really know.
Anyway, IMHO thank God for Trump’s election and the overturning of their toys such as the intel agencies but also SCOTUS.
I might put this up on the blog later because I find this an interesting issue. The first of these quotes is just empty rhetoric from some Democrat/Hillary troll and is hardly worth a moment’s thought. But given that I had been on the left in my youth, the most perfect dye-marker of someone who no longer has those views is that they never leave anyone in doubt about the ways their views have changed in their criticisms of the left.
Brennan has never said a word and was appointed by Obama. If you think he was ideologically a different man in 2013 than he was in 1976, when he could not even bring himself to vote for Carter, for heaven’s sake, you really ought to rethink these things again.
This one is purely incoherent:
These make a valid point, but it is like Orwell, that whatever label you might choose to carry, your views are no longer what they once were.
