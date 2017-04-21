Marching for science?

Hurry to reserve a good place! Please contact us ([email protected]) if you would like to reserve a place at the front for clear viewing.
Send in the clowns! A nice commentary by Roger Franklin.
Raining on the parade, a gory (sorry) history of the great Modern Myth of Looming Environmental Catastrophe.
The environmentalist strand began in 1972, with the UN Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm. Olof Palme, the controversial Swedish socialist prime minister, was host. Maurice Strong, who will appear repeatedly in what follows, was secretary general. The conference produced a Declaration and an Action Plan; but, perhaps more importantly, it led to the creation of the UN Environment Programme, with Strong as its first director.
And the rest is history.
A lengthy rejoinder to many of the myths that are getting the folk into the streets tomorrow.
“March for Science”?
Would that be the science of Einstein and Julius Sumner Miller: “Why is it so?”?
Or would that be the fairy-tale bovine excrement cranked out by the A.L.P. and the Brown Movement?
Whether the weather be wet,
Or whether the weather be not;
Whether the weather be cold ,
Or whether the weather be hot;
We’ll weather the weather
Whatever the weather:
The Greenies can like it or not!
Let’s hope there’s a blackout and the trains don’t run. That might teach them something about science.
“March for Mad Scientists”?
Any spots left for the eugenicists?
3 out of 4 listed in the Quadrant article are women.
Who says they are under represented in sciency things?
How was the Frigid Feminists Antarctic get together?
My only comment is that the conclusion of areff’s piece contains a grievous insult to the generally unremarkable legacy of the generally harmless Harold Holt.
For a once-powerful politician to be regarded in hindsight as unremarkable and harmless is high praise indeed, and is not to be scoffed at. Wouldn’t we be that much better off if all of our political luminaries past and present could be considered thusly.
“We want a future where Indigenous knowledge’s (sic) are the driving force behind science, technology and digital innovation as our science (sic) are 80,000 years old and built one (sic) sustainable practices and that knowledge is priceless but we need to reform the STEM education to be more reflective of our sciences and knowledge systems and also the community wants and needs.”
Good God!!!!! Is this the standard of written “English” to which this man wants indigenous children to aspire???
Luke Briscoe – co-founder of Indigi Lab, an organisation established to provide education, training and opportunities for Indigenous communities in science, technology and innovation.
Perhaps he could arrange English tuition for himself, and perhaps then he might be educated enough to understand that the weather isn’t going to be changed by him traipsing around Sydney blathering ineffectual memes. If he thinks that’s going to work he’s still intellectually living in the stone age.
Now we know. Science is composed of unexpected weather without a large enough government handout.