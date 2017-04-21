Marching for science?

Hurry to reserve a good place! Please contact us ([email protected] ) if you would like to reserve a place at the front for clear viewing.

Send in the clowns! A nice commentary by Roger Franklin.

Raining on the parade, a gory (sorry) history of the great Modern Myth of Looming Environmental Catastrophe.

The environmentalist strand began in 1972, with the UN Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm. Olof Palme, the controversial Swedish socialist prime minister, was host. Maurice Strong, who will appear repeatedly in what follows, was secretary general. The conference produced a Declaration and an Action Plan; but, perhaps more importantly, it led to the creation of the UN Environment Programme, with Strong as its first director.

And the rest is history.

A lengthy rejoinder to many of the myths that are getting the folk into the streets tomorrow.