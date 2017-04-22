Know thine enemy

There is something so lacking in resolve among the supposed right side of the political spectrum that I am at a loss to understand how to get others to see what is right before their eyes. The left knows its own. They can tell from the phrases they all use, their uniformity of perspective on every issue, their inability to reason and make sense of a contrary argument, that they are part of that side of the political world. Comments on my post on John Brennan dealing with Guess who was “a supporter of the American Communist Party at the height of the Cold War” has led me to put up this post as a response.
The first of these comments is just empty rhetoric from some Democrat/Hillary troll (however he might deny it) and is hardly worth a moment’s thought. But given that I had been on the left in my youth, one of the many things I have learned is that the most perfect dye-marker of someone who no longer has those views is that they never leave anyone in doubt about the ways their political beliefs have changed by their unrelenting criticisms of the left. Brennan has never said a word to indicate he has changed his political beliefs and was appointed by Obama! If you think he was ideologically a different man in 2013 than he was in 1976, when he could not even bring himself to vote for Jimmy Carter for heaven’s sake, you really ought to rethink these things again.
This comment is purely incoherent:
You can’t have it both ways Kates. On one hand you are complaining that a pinko ran the CIA. On the other you defend Trump’s assertions that Putin’s Russia is no worse than the USA! Make up your mind (if that’s at all possible).
These others, however, make a valid point, I suppose, but seem to be merely a preference to do nothing even as a three-alarm fire is raging right before them. Those asking that we investigate further whether the beliefs that John Brennan hold have changed in a more benign direction are, I’m afraid, forms of rhetorical junk. What genuine point do they make unless they have some reason to think that if we spent time and effort looking more closely at Brennan’s current views something else might turn up?
Christopher Hitchens was a Trotskyist around the same time.
Steve do you agree with what you thought in 1976?
The traffic from left to right is very thin. With no exception I can think of, all of the people I associated with in my student days have not changed their politics in any way other than to follow whatever the modern fashion might be. To remain friends, we just have to stay off certain topics, which is all right since I see them only every year or so at the most. I have a friend from my university days who went on to become Vice-President of a major Canadian insurance company, but when he retired he immediately went back to overtly expressing the political beliefs of his (and my) youth, beginning his instant return to the far left by reading every Chomsky book he could find. No doubt almost every corporate boardroom has imbeciles just like him. There is no country that would not be turned into Venezuela if these people had their way. They are as unable to understand the workings of a free market as they are to understand how hydrogen and oxygen turn into water.
If after eight years you still want to give Obama the benefit of the doubt, and John Brennan along with him, I cannot think what can be done to make you see how you are playing into the hands of the left assuming you are not actually part of the left already. And to be quite honest, I am anyway unable to distinguish as a matter of practical politics most of them from these leftist loons, although I am willing to hear in what way I may be wrong.
And having written the above, I have now come across this: Where is the Republican attack machine? It is directed at the impending shutdown of the American government when Congress refuses to pass a spending bill, but this is the serious point that has much wider implications:
Democrats are always so much better at spinning their nonsense than Republicans are. They whine, attack, and rally the troops every time there’s a big battle to be fought, while Republicans think somehow people will come around to their point of view. And Democrats do it in an organized fashion guided by a well thought out, long-term plan that nevertheless seems spontaneous. Republicans focus solely on today’s news cycle and think they can win the PR war via President Trump’s tweets.
It is in part because they have no widespread media vehicles to express their views. It is in part because most people are addicted to other people’s money. It is in part because whatever the label, most people are socialists of one kind or another with no deep personal attachments either to individual freedom or a market economy. And the same may be said for many of the politicians representing the parties of the so-called right.
Excellent analysis Mr. Keats . . . depressing though.
The test is very simple: if someone was appointed by Barack Obama you immediately know that person is an Alinskyist lefty activist. That is the type of person that Obama sought for all appointments. Ability came second to ideological purity.
Brennan and Comey were both appointed by Obama. Brennan has stepped down. So should Comey.
It is not just a lack of resolve – it is is a lack of knowledge as to what conservative libertarianism is, why it has been so extraordinarily successful and the likely consequences of supplanting it with one or another form of socialism. As you point out in the last paragraph, take our own nominally centre-right Commonwealth Government – in the space of this week alone they are going to intervene further in energy markets, reduce house pricing without affecting property owners’ wealth, and further regulate the labour market by limiting offshore workers…. depressing indeed
Putin is not a communist, nor is Russia as a whole heading back towards communism… quite the opposite they are heading the other way.
Of course Brennan is a communist traitor.
That’s not even up for debate.
Yep. We’re screwed.
I think there is a Republican out there among this lot Steve.
http://www.c3headlines.com/2016/11/skeptics-win-trumpgop-landslide-provides-firm-foundation-for-empirical-science-policies-to-triumph.html
from Tony Heller website, Tony was in Australia last year with Malcolm Roberts and Tim Ball.
“Putin is not a communist, nor is Russia as a whole heading back towards communism… quite the opposite they are heading the other way”.
Absolutely. Other than a small rump who yearn for the old days of Soviet rule, modern Russia more closely resembles a free market economy that is somewhat “out of control”. The drive and desire to make money and build a better present and future for oneself is pervasive throughout.
Unfortunately, a number of Russians have been economically left behind and as the Russian system of social security is limited and relatively harsh, the gulf between those who can make money and those who cannot, widens. Generally, those who seek a return to the old Soviet days almost always come from the latter group.
To be fair, Russia does have a number of significant internal problems that impede her progress and the various sanctions act as a handbrake on Russian businesses and economy. But, nobody should think that Russia is some dark place occupied by dour potato farmers swilling vodka.
Hey Steve, I meant to post this in your Communist Party supporter thread but I’ll add it here, that if you’re interested there’s a really good book on the subject of just how totally America’s government has been compromised even from the time of Stalin, by the Communist movement and it’s supporters. It’s called American Betrayal by Diana West and well worth a read.
In terms of knowing your enemy though, I think it might pay to make a post defining what you actually think the difference between right wing and left wing is. The title of your personal blog makes me think you’re a right winger but your position on immigration and support for Trump for reasons other than “not Hillary” make me think otherwise.
Lots of political commentators and posters throw lots of terms around like “leftie”, “right winger”, “rights” but I find 99% don’t really know what they mean.
iampeter said –
“It’s called American Betrayal by Diana West and well worth a read.”
agree a great book – I did check and Brennan is not mentioned in the index.
As a famous French political noted, if you are not a socialist when you are young you have no heart, and if you remain a socialist when old, you have no brain.
The so-called Right needs to understand that at least two generations in the West have been taught ( how to think like Lefties at school and university by Lefties, and therefore most cannot grasp libertarian / free enterprise concepts. It will take much time a huge effort to reverse this, and at the moment I cannot see anyone on the Right (except maybe some in Trump’s group) with the nous to understand this, let alone act on it. But hope springs eternal…
To instance the furphy of 97% of ‘scientists’, I actually would argue that at any given time there are only about 3% of people understand that making a profit is what advances humanity.
And I’m talking a profit made by adding value.
Not ‘profits’ made by virtue of restrictive licenses or social justice diktats.
What we don’t have is an open forum where folk can arrive at answers to questions like,
– How do we provide the cheapest electricity in the world;
– How do we structure society to minimize taxation;
-How do we get the ‘dead hand’ of government, at all levels, off the back of the innovators and profit oriented folk;
– How many ‘public servants’ do we need;
– whatever.
I see some warriors fighting the good fight but they seem in isolation.