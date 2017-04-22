Open Forum: April 22, 2017

April 22, 2017
23 Responses

  6. Baldrick
    #2360915, posted on April 22, 2017 at 1:00 am

    3rd Pioneer Battalion A.I.F

    Peeler, Walter (1887–1968)
    Peeler enlisted as a private in the Australian Imperial Force on 17 February 1916 and embarked with the machine-gun section of the 3rd Pioneer Battalion in June; he was promoted lance corporal on 6 November in France and was slightly wounded by shell-fire during the battle of Messines on 7 June 1917. Peeler was one of twenty-four Lewis-gunners of the 3rd Pioneers who were attached for anti-aircraft duties to the 37th Battalion for the assault on 4 October on Broodseinde Ridge, Belgium. He joined in the first wave, leading an attack against three enemy posts which were sniping the advancing Australians and then turned on a machine-gun post. He accounted for thirty of the enemy and for his fearlessness and fine example was awarded the Victoria Cross. Peeler remarked in 1966: ‘I never saw the faces of those I killed. They were just men in an enemy uniform. It was simply them or me’.
    During World War II Peeler, understating his age by fourteen years, enlisted in the 2nd A.I.F. in 1940 and saw service in the Syrian campaign as company quartermaster sergeant of ‘D’ Company, 2/2nd Pioneer Battalion. In June 1941 he led a patrol to recover four Australian wounded. His battalion was part of a small Australian force hastily landed in Java in February 1942 to assist the Dutch against the rapid Japanese advance; after the island’s surrender to the Japanese he survived a long period on the Burma Railway. He was one of only three World War I V.C. winners then serving overseas. He returned to Australia in October 1945 to learn that his son Donald had been killed on Bougainville in December 1944 while serving with the 15th Battalion.

  7. Megan
    #2360916, posted on April 22, 2017 at 1:04 am

    That’s outright greedy, Fisky. I want my participation medal higher up the order.

  10. Zyconoclast
    #2360920, posted on April 22, 2017 at 1:29 am

    It’s got night from me.
    And it’s goodnight from him.

  11. OneWorldGovernment
    #2360921, posted on April 22, 2017 at 1:47 am

    If England doesn’t f*k off the EU then we should declare England an enemy country.

  14. classical_hero
    #2360934, posted on April 22, 2017 at 6:01 am

    This is a rather quiet start to this thread.

  15. johanna
    #2360936, posted on April 22, 2017 at 6:06 am

    Apparently, Sydney has a “museum community” and a “cultural precinct.” Who knew?

    Representatives of Sydney’s museum community say selling and relocating the Powerhouse Museum from the CBD to the west will kill the cultural precinct.

    The New South Wales Government has been looking into moving the iconic arts and science museum from its current location in Ultimo to the banks of the Parramatta River.

    The cultural precinct of Ultimo just happens to be right next door to the ABC, but it’s a fair way from the Opera House. And this recent custom of calling any bunch of self-interested lobbyists a “community” is irritating and a perversion of language.

    OMG, some of us might have to go west of Annandale to work. It’s barbaric, I tells ya!

    And, I loved this bit:

    “It’s mad to think that a city like Paris would close the Louvre to open the Pompidou Centre,” said federal member for Sydney, Tanya Plibersek.

    Yep, the Powerhouse Museum is just like the Louvre, if you stand back 500m and squint, and above all, don’t go inside …

  16. hzhousewife
    #2360937, posted on April 22, 2017 at 6:13 am

    This is a rather quiet start to this thread.

    That’s because some people are at Bunnings,,,,,

  17. struth
    #2360938, posted on April 22, 2017 at 6:17 am

    A museum community must be those mummies on display.
    A cultural precinct surely is a racist bigotty bigot area .
    As Australia is not allowed to be one it must be decided on size.
    Small cultural precincts are fine, and to be funded and promoted, just large ones aren’t.

  18. Shy Ted
    #2360939, posted on April 22, 2017 at 6:21 am

    Why oh why does my computer default to msn.com on opening? Today’ leading headline “Donald Trump has ‘dangerous mental illness’, say psychiatry experts at Yale conference”. Lines include, “James Gilligan, a psychiatrist and professor at New York University, told the conference he had worked some of the “most dangerous people in society”, including murderers and rapists — but that he was convinced by the “dangerousness” of Mr Trump.” I wonder if he has his own island. And “I’ve worked with murderers and rapists. I can recognise dangerousness from a mile away. You don’t have to be an expert on dangerousness or spend fifty years studying it like I have in order to know how dangerous this man is.” And that’s what we call in the profession “lack of insight”.

  19. incoherent rambler
    #2360940, posted on April 22, 2017 at 6:26 am

    This is a rather quiet start to this thread.

    That’s because some people are at Bunnings,,,,,

    Some people are tools?

  20. srr
    #2360941, posted on April 22, 2017 at 6:28 am

    SERB OFFICIALS WARN OF ANOTHER WAR IN THE BALKANS

    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/04/21/serb-officials-warn-another-war-balkans/
    ___________________________

    And just make sure to NOT mention Islam or Muslims, at all … coz … fuck the gates of Vienna! They weren’t opened up like the gates, doors and windows of Yugoslavia that began the current, constantly rising flood of Muslim scum throughout Western Europe … 😡

  21. srr
    #2360942, posted on April 22, 2017 at 6:36 am

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 4h4 hours ago

    🇵🇰Pakistan

    ➡️ Police arrest “Blasphemer”

    😡Violent mob surrounds police station, demands Police to hand over…
    http://fb.me/1pSM0MRNx

  22. srr
    #2360944, posted on April 22, 2017 at 6:49 am

    Sharia in the State of Delaware
    Understanding the Threat

    Apr 13, 2017
    Islamic Prayer opens April 5th State Legislative session in Delaware. Blatant Civilization Jihad     cues being put forth in both the spoken and unspoken language, and no one noticed…or cared.

  23. johanna
    #2360945, posted on April 22, 2017 at 6:59 am

    “James Gilligan, a psychiatrist and professor at New York University, told the conference he had worked some of the “most dangerous people in society”, including murderers and rapists — but that he was convinced by the “dangerousness” of Mr Trump.” I wonder if he has his own island. And “I’ve worked with murderers and rapists. I can recognise dangerousness from a mile away.

    Gilligan should be struck off.

    It is a serious breach of their code of ethics to (a) “diagnose” somebody you have never treated or even met, and (b) to spout your fake diagnosis in public.

    No doubt he will instead get a prestigious job in the Ivy League and lots of research grants.

