Liberty Quote
Taxing profits is tantamount to taxing success.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- johanna on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Marching for science?
- srr on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- Shy Ted on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- struth on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- hzhousewife on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- johanna on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- Mark M on Marching for science?
- classical_hero on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- Up The Workers! on Marching for science?
- struth on Guess who was “a supporter of the American Communist Party at the height of the Cold War”
- classical_hero on Marching for science?
- struth on Marching for science?
- Tom on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- I am the Walras, Equilibrate, and Price-Take on Rabbi Sacks on The Mutation of Antisemitism
- Gerard O on Rabbi Sacks on The Mutation of Antisemitism
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- Shane on Guess who was “a supporter of the American Communist Party at the height of the Cold War”
- Harald on Getcha Friedman Conference Tickets
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- Marcus Classis on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- . on Getcha Friedman Conference Tickets
- Gerard O on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- Megan on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- Baldrick on Open Forum: April 22, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: April 22, 2017
- Marching for science?
- Call for Applicants – President of the Australian Human Rights Commission
- Guess who was “a supporter of the American Communist Party at the height of the Cold War”
- Rabbi Sacks on The Mutation of Antisemitism
- CPI is a proxy for inflation
- Odds and ends April 20
- My citizenship might be revoked
- At CIS on April 27. Andrew Robb on Free Trade in the Age of Trump
- Art of the Impossible book launch Sydney 27 April
- Countdown
- Getcha Friedman Conference Tickets
- ALP racist stunt thrown out of court
- Wednesday Forum: April 19, 2017
- Trump’s cautious and necessary start to rebuilding American credibility
- Trump the most ignorant president in history
- Theresa! What is best in life?
- Advising the president on North Korea
- Just how absurd the Low Value Good GST is
- Energy policy: no end to damaging political interference
- Do enemies beat policies?
- Cross Post: Jim Rose When two refugees from the Khmer Rouge found paradise on Earth
- Monday Forum: April 17, 2017
- Keynesian economics wrecks economies
- A Trump partial have-done list three months in
- Something to think about
- Making Marxism cool again
- Open Forum: April 15, 2017
- The New Australian Bill of Rights
- Easter 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: April 22, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Hey!
2
3
IV
Lulz
3rd Pioneer Battalion A.I.F
That’s outright greedy, Fisky. I want my participation medal higher up the order.
Alex Jones: Crisis Actor
http://www.oregonlive.com/today/index.ssf/2017/04/is_infowars_alex_jones_mentall.html
Dang.
It’s got night from me.
And it’s goodnight from him.
If England doesn’t f*k off the EU then we should declare England an enemy country.
San Francisco follows South Australia.
Greens applaud.
http://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Massive-power-outage-hits-San-Francisco-shuts-11089574.php
Knight.
This is a rather quiet start to this thread.
Apparently, Sydney has a “museum community” and a “cultural precinct.” Who knew?
The cultural precinct of Ultimo just happens to be right next door to the ABC, but it’s a fair way from the Opera House. And this recent custom of calling any bunch of self-interested lobbyists a “community” is irritating and a perversion of language.
OMG, some of us might have to go west of Annandale to work. It’s barbaric, I tells ya!
And, I loved this bit:
Yep, the Powerhouse Museum is just like the Louvre, if you stand back 500m and squint, and above all, don’t go inside …
That’s because some people are at Bunnings,,,,,
A museum community must be those mummies on display.
A cultural precinct surely is a racist bigotty bigot area .
As Australia is not allowed to be one it must be decided on size.
Small cultural precincts are fine, and to be funded and promoted, just large ones aren’t.
Why oh why does my computer default to msn.com on opening? Today’ leading headline “Donald Trump has ‘dangerous mental illness’, say psychiatry experts at Yale conference”. Lines include, “James Gilligan, a psychiatrist and professor at New York University, told the conference he had worked some of the “most dangerous people in society”, including murderers and rapists — but that he was convinced by the “dangerousness” of Mr Trump.” I wonder if he has his own island. And “I’ve worked with murderers and rapists. I can recognise dangerousness from a mile away. You don’t have to be an expert on dangerousness or spend fifty years studying it like I have in order to know how dangerous this man is.” And that’s what we call in the profession “lack of insight”.
Some people are tools?
SERB OFFICIALS WARN OF ANOTHER WAR IN THE BALKANS
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/04/21/serb-officials-warn-another-war-balkans/
___________________________
And just make sure to NOT mention Islam or Muslims, at all … coz … fuck the gates of Vienna! They weren’t opened up like the gates, doors and windows of Yugoslavia that began the current, constantly rising flood of Muslim scum throughout Western Europe … 😡
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 4h4 hours ago
🇵🇰Pakistan
➡️ Police arrest “Blasphemer”
😡Violent mob surrounds police station, demands Police to hand over…
http://fb.me/1pSM0MRNx
Sharia in the State of Delaware
Understanding the Threat
Apr 13, 2017
Islamic Prayer opens April 5th State Legislative session in Delaware. Blatant Civilization Jihad cues being put forth in both the spoken and unspoken language, and no one noticed…or cared.
Gilligan should be struck off.
It is a serious breach of their code of ethics to (a) “diagnose” somebody you have never treated or even met, and (b) to spout your fake diagnosis in public.
No doubt he will instead get a prestigious job in the Ivy League and lots of research grants.