David Leyonhjelm on wages and penalties

There are around 524,000 Australians currently looking for full-time jobs, plus a further 224,000 looking for part-time work.
As many of these people know only too well, the unemployment benefit for those over 22 is $535.60 a fortnight for singles and $483.60 for those ‘partnered’. For those under 18 and living with their parents, the benefit is $239.50 a fortnight.
The only obligation on those receiving this money is to look for a job. But if the money was actually payment for working a 38 hour week, it would equate to an hourly rate of $7.05, $6.36 and $3.15 respectively.
If the people receiving these benefits were to be offered double these amounts, on condition they work for it, a good number would accept. To many people, such a boost in income would be pretty attractive and work is no deterrent. To those barely scraping by, it would be especially appealing.
However, if they were to accept a job on that basis, all hell would break loose. Their employer would be vilified, prosecuted and fined for ‘exploiting’ them, and in due course they would receive additional money to compensate for their exploitation. Needless to say, no other employer would make a similar offer.
Simply put, you can be paid a fairly miserable amount for doing nothing, but you cannot be paid more than double that for doing something. If that sounds stupid, it’s because it is.
Australia has one of the highest minimum wages in the world. Australians are not allowed to take a full time job unless it pays at least $17.70 per hour or $672.70 per 38 hour week (before tax). Casual employees covered by the national minimum wage also get at least a 25 per cent casual loading. If they are asked to work on a Sunday where the award imposes a penalty rate of 175%, it could be more like $31 an hour.
Among the thousands of Australians who would love to have paid work are many of our most vulnerable socio-economic groups; those just out of school, just out of jail, age and disability support pensioners, former carers, sole parents and refugees.
Without question, the most constructive means of lifting these and others out of poverty is to assist them to join the workforce.
On the other side of the ledger are thousands of Australian businesses that would be willing to take on these job seekers and pay them more than they currently receive on welfare, but not as much as the law demands. Yet no matter how poor their resume or how willing they are to work, they can only be employed if they are paid what the law demands.
When the Fair Work Commission recently ruled that certain penalty rates for Sundays were to be reduced, the howls of outrage only related to those who had a job. Nobody seemed to care about those who might get one as a result of the changes. It is much the same with the minimum wage.
The simple reality is that mandatory wage rates lead to unemployment. It is also true that reducing the minimum wage creates more jobs; this is shown by empirical evidence and also makes sense from first principles. For every business there is a point at which the cost of hiring additional people can be recouped through additional sales and profits.
It is not at all clear why we even need a minimum wage. A number of countries, including Austria, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy and Singapore, have no minimum wage. In the OECD, only Luxembourg and France have a higher minimum wage than Australia.
Far too many Australians are unable to reach the bottom rung of the job ladder and lift themselves out of poverty. We impose a bar on many needy and vulnerable people that is just too high for them to clear. The Australian credo of giving everyone a fair go might apply to those who have a job, but it certainly isn’t being applied to those who don’t. Those who most need a job are blocked because of claims that those with a job are more important.
It is time for sensible voices to help the underdog by removing the barriers that prevent them from getting a job and improving their lives.
David Leyonhjelm is a Senator for the Liberal Democrats
Such sensible voices do not have a chance against the ALP/MSM.
ALP/MSM like to keep the underdog not getting a job and improving their lives.
All true, however, Australia is in dire circumstances.
There are many more impediments to job creation than this that require more urgent attention.
I say this because this bullshit is the what the liberal party do all the time (or used to do, I should say) and it is political suicide, even if the theory is correct.
Take away the insane laws regarding hiring and firing, that are probably even a bigger nightmare and impediment to hiring, for business.
The cost of the pure extortion of compliance and power costs are often now more of a burden than wage rates , and cutting energy bills , and giving employers the right to sack workers is not the electoral suicide of minimum wage laws.
Please don’t go down this path, until everything else is solved, or you’ll never get elected to solve anything ever again.
That sounds like a great idea.
Leyonhjelm should ‘put some skin in the game’ by getting all Parliamentary salaries around Australia reduced to that sub-$17.00 per hour level, so that we can all see that it is not just another rich pollie playing: “Do as I say; not as I do!”.
That would also free up existing pollies (some for the very first time in their lives) to go out and get REAL jobs in the REAL world.
Funny how there is no outrage over the fact that apprentices earn below minimum wage while they are training and learning new skills; but as soon as you suggest doing so for unskilled unemployed people there is mass outrage from the left/unions.
stackja @ 2:29pm
True, that is how the DNC operate with blacks in America.
Just look at Chicago, Detroit etc.
I guess it’s all about possible exploitation by the employer……………surely
Why does Leyonhjelm need ‘skin in the game’ a concept which is misapplied here, to suggest that there are disincentives in our system, both, to accept work, and to offer it?
Whenever I get a call at my business from a job placement place I can only laugh at their awesome stupidity.
Easily solved.
Just specify that anyone employed at below the minimum wage has to sign up for Shorten’s AWU, to increase his delegate tally at ALP conferences. The ALP opposition will vanish overnight.
I sometimes think that we could get around these laws by offering wagers instead of wages. I bet $X that you won’t work here for a Yhour period of time. If you do, I lose the bet, and have to pay up, tax-free. This would work just fine until the lawyers notice it…
One thing not mentioned is that these laws stop kids from getting part-time work. I haven’t forgotten how Julia Gillard helped her Union mates by applying Union laws to kids working in some shop after hours. The business had to let them go, because the Union requirements didn’t fit the circumstances. Not that JG or the Unions cared about that!
Arent the pay to enter migrants paid for by halal extortion money an-the saudis going to provide lots of work for the country or will they revert to type and join the welfare recipient army ?
What minimum wages and unfair dismissal laws also do it penalise those who are on the margin of society. For example recently released prisoners, former drug addicts etc.
Generally these people have large gaps in their employment histories which makes them a high risk to employ. High minimum wages doesn’t allow them to offer their labour at a price which employers are willing to take the risk. Unfair dismissal laws also make it expensive for employers to get rid of them if things go bad.
These people are more likely to recede back into past behaviours because of this.
The following in pure speculation*, and not intended to show exactly how one Viet distant rellie has made a fortune out of fingernails.
1: Get and fit out a lease in a busy shopping center, no real shortcuts here.
2: Rent a house, one family or 2 singles to a room for the workers.
2: Be knocked back by the council on the approval because (insert illogical reason here) apparently the same equipment used Australia wide “does not comply” here. Ignore them and open exactly as you would have anyway.
3: Import labor. 2 family members and a rotating list of “3 month holiday visas” working for $10 cash an hour plus keep and some food. You pay for the flights over.
4: All cash, no eftpos on site, only ring through about 1 in 5 sales for the records.
Everyone is happy, everyone is making big dollars.
* For tax purposes.
Unfair dismissal laws also make it expensive for employers to get rid of them if things go bad.
This is a big one. I’m sure many on this site either have, or know people who have, sworn never to employ anyone ever again, no matter how it stunts the growth of the business.
So Lyingholm, set the example. Reduce your pay to the “norm” and lets see if you would still do what you inaccurately call a “job” you sanctimonious know nothing.
Lets make it simple. End immigration. Then the appropriate rate will be paid if an employer wants labour. The issue with your argument is that you cannot see yourself.
Taxpayers are on the hook to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars for freaks like you. Service providers to the freaks then bill accordingly, and so on down the line. At the same time you allow unfettered immigration.
I know for a fact that plenty of Chinese accept the pay you are espousing. Their families back home support them as they are beachheads for family reunion schemes.
You know, why am I telling you this? You are all knowing and all telling. Why not write about your real love? Selling visas to any cultural misfit?
Your credibility was long ago shown to be less than zero.
Curious if the Govt’s proposed 20k reduction in 457s is in fact exploited Indians who are distorting our (IT, etc.) job market – downwards?
Abolishing minimum wage will never get political legs. So why not rebrand it as outsourcing ‘work for the dole’? ie dole being paid by the private sector.
1. Employers can hire at < minimum wage, but time limit it to, say, 1 year.
2. You can hire as long as you provide a training plan (what new skills will be taught) and provide some sort of skills summary/reference at the end to so the employee has CV that looks better than when he/she started.
No one in Australian politics cares about this one. The ALP represents the unions, who support exclusionary workforce policies. The Greens think welfare is a legitimate lifestyle choice which should be paid more. Except for age pensioners, welfare recipients live in povvo areas which vote Labor. It’s a subject only of interest to taxpayers – and who cares about them!
And here is the full monty on this subject:
http://www.ipa.org.au/publications/2533/your-right-to-work-the-employment-policy-of-a-truly-liberal-government
I agree whole heartedly with the sentiment but we haven’t reached the point of Greece just yet, so the rest of Australia isn’t ready for this conversation.
This is what 457s effectively wiped out.
I changed industries because of the various hiring hassles. From a 15 year stint in the hospitality business proudly hiring 6-10 employees I switched to farming only to discover that where I needed a HR dept before I now needed and environmental assessment dept to do business.
The various regulations throttle small businesses more vigorously than larger ones. The departments thrive on larger businesses because they have a greater resilience to being throttled.
Grandma is right. The ALP don’t want everyone to have a job. They want the people with a job to be overpaid. They also want the unemployed to be a client caste who believe that the ALP will give them more dole.
The ALP knows that welfare receipients will vote ALP anyway. If it allowed them to work and undercut those in unions, the ALP might lose a lot of support.
The “race to the bottom” argument can easily be disproved by pointing to the high wage Scandinavian countries that either don’t have a minimum wage, or didn’t until quite recently.
Stephen Sasse,
I was happy to read your views and agree entirely.
That’s it, RL. Same m.o. for at least the past 40 years.
Among the thousands of Australians who would love to have paid work are many of our most vulnerable socio-economic groups; those just out of school, just out of jail, age and disability support pensioners, former carers, sole parents and refugees.
Dont-cha just luv this pie-in-the-sky rubbish from an overpaid trougher! Apart from the school-leavers very few of the listed would be interested … the rorters pension (DSP) is the holy grail of welfare for those not employed not an actual, God forbid, job where effort & turning up is required!
Sadly, for the rest of us, $200 000+ a year with no qualificationary requirement is akin to winning Lotto .. it-ain’t-gonna-happen but for the, privileged, few (in their own minds, that is) who get aboard the gravy train espousing rubbish just to be heard seems to be compulsory.
I also note that David is not recommending troughers be paid what they are worth ($1 a week) to set an example …… probably, like his fellow passengers, thinx that is below the minimum wage for the gravy train LOL!
It isn’t one of the highest in the world, it is the highest in the world.
DL needs to re-view the Yes Minister/Yes, PrimeMinister series.
For example, Sir Humphrey explains exactly the problem DL addresses in this episode:
TheTangled Web
Thank you very much for the link JohnA. I thoroughly enjoyed the episode. Humour at its finest.
Don’t forget that employers are forced to make super guarantee contributions of 9.5% on top of these wages. (And as Judith Sloan has noted, this is stupid policy because most people on lower wages will just end up on the old-age pension anyway.)
There should be no minimum wage or for persons under 18. Its absolutely essential to get kids into work as soon as they leave school. The worst thing that can happen to a kid is to get into the habit of sleeping in ’til late, then spending the day with no-hoper mates (or no-hoper family). If they are prepared to work for a pittance in order to get experience then let them. In my first job ‘pumping gas’ at about 13 years of age I earned 25 cents per hour.
A few people are blatantly playing the man here. Sad. Particularly the guy who singled out the Chinese, the group of labourers the ALP has had a longstanding and shamefully racist animosity towards with regards to them providing their labour to an otherwise willing employer.
Art: among the labour surveys that the Australian Bureau of Statistics runs is Major Labour Costs. Their estimate is that in addition to wages, most businesses have to allow about 35% extra to cover costs such as super, insurance etc. I am acquainted with an executive who works for Coles, and he confirmed that Coles budgets for 35% in oncosts. Thus an employee on the minimum wage of $672 per week ends up costing the employer more than $900 a week. The other killer is that an employer might dismiss someone who isn’t worth employing, and then be sued for unfair dismissal, which with legal costs etc can mean you are up for $5000 or more. Is it any wonder that many small businesses refuse to employ?
Some wisdom that was pointed out to me, and has kept coming back ever after:
Whenever you run into some behaviour that makes no sense at all… think hard about who might benefit from that, because there will be someone.
Wow. Dawg and Dweezy – take a chill pill. Correct, DL and most other politicians are doing a job that really doesn’t have any formal qualifications. But they went to the job interview – the election – and won the job. If you think it is so easy, then feel free to have a go. Of course, you better have a VERY thick skin. The personal vitriol spat by the likes of you at someone you don’t even know is astounding.
Sydney Boy
#2362958, posted on April 24, 2017 at 7:19 pm But they went to the job interview – the election – and won the job.
Living in the turtle’s electorate, the multicultural cess-pit, Fairfield, NSW, I can assure you that if Labor put up your family dog it would be a woof-in. The only things that matter to the majority of the vote-herd out here is getting onto the rorters pension and the next hand-out .. start waffling about work, as in getting a get-out-of-bed job 5 days a week, and the votes go elsewhere ……. it doesn’t matter what level of Gummint, Federal, State or Local .. Labor wins hands down with it’s hands out policies and those either on the gravy train already or still waiting on the platform , fully, understand the rules!
My partner, a brilliant but anxious communications expert, who has a CV you would die for, has given up the Centrelink merry-go-round after a month. I will say no more. It is out there already.
And the employment agencies in the govt trough are so useless it is not funny.