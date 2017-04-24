International elections scorecards

Posted on 9:08 am, April 24, 2017 by Steve Kates

And now in France.

 

And in other election-related news:

WASH POST SHOCK POLL: Trump still beats Clinton, 43%-40%...

While at the other end of the spectrum:

Merkel’s populist foes in disarray as Germany defies Trump surge…

That must be why having stability like in North Korea is so important.

FRENCH ELECTION UPDATE: This could explain quite a bit: The crisis sends in its calling card. The concluding para with all the ones before it worth your time:

An entire generation of Europeans is facing economic stagnation and internal cultural exile in their own countries. That is surely explosive and would normally lead obviously to what Spengler calls an extraordinarily dangerous French moment. What is truly scandalous is how long it has taken to recognize the smash. The crises of globalization is only belatedly being acknowledged after years of denial by the mainstream press. A Narrative that stubbornly characterized Brexit as an irrational aberration and Trump as joint product of Russian hacking and bigotry may now reluctantly face the fact that a genuine challenge to the world order now exists.

This entry was posted in International. Bookmark the permalink.

64 Responses to International elections scorecards

  1. v_maet
    #2362418, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Sadly every single first round candidate who is not proceeding has either pledged their support for Macron or has criticised Le Pen.

    Would have been a much better outcome if Fillon had withdran or if the status of Macron’s pre-adult relationship with his wife came out.

  2. cui bono
    #2362421, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Macron, former banker and finance minister, is not part of the elite?

  3. stackja
    #2362439, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:26 am

    The Oz

    THE TIMES
    French elections: Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen to battle for presidency
    ADAM SAGE
    The Times 9:06AM April 24, 2017
    A triumphant Emmanuel Macron basked in the acclaim of his supporters as he reflected that his unlikely assault on the French presidency was launched only last April. “In one year we have changed the face of French political life,” he said.
    His supporters erupted in joyful song at the announcement that he had triumphed in the first round of the presidential election. Hundreds of people who had packed into an exhibition centre in southern Paris greeted the news with hoarse renditions of La Marseillaise and chants of “Macron president” – a reflection of their belief that the pro-European centrist will go on to defeat Marine Le Pen in the second round two weeks from now.

    Ms Le Pen will attack him as the embodiment of a global elite rejected by ordinary French families – and the crowd of supporters who turned out to cheer him last night (Sunday) underlined her point. They were mostly middle-class Parisians with comfortable jobs that shelter them from the crisis affecting provincial France.

  4. Dr Fred lenin
    #2362463, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Its good to see our candidate another elitist macron looks like winng ,he will if we can help it , the defeat of le Penisism ,a branch of Trumpism ,the worldwide threat to our power .We cannot have the oeasants dictating to us they didnt go to the Sorbonne . All thecomplaining they are doing let them eat cake I say . If they get power they will destroy our carefully constructed european union . All the secret talks we had with the crony capitalists the bribes we gave to the communists will be wasted. We will copy the great obama decromats and get the dead and the non citizen invaders to vote the when we win le Pen and her assosciates can have accidents ,fatal ones of course,we will never . be threatened again .
    ( internal EU commisars memo ,confidential ,eyes only .) –_

  5. struth
    #2362464, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Anyone that uses the term “populist” is not only anti democratic, but doesn’t understand democracy.

    Pompous retards who believe they are right and the great unwashed are “led” by others.

    This is a standard failing of leftists, but we have also noted some pompous right wing leaning types, even on this thread, who don’t mind using the term.

    Wankers the lot of them.
    They prove their education comes via an insulated institution and not from real life and really mixing with others outside of their bubbles.

  6. .
    #2362468, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Anyone that uses the term “populist”

    Just lost the election. When you win, you gotta say that you represent da people.

  7. Roger
    #2362470, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Macron, former banker and finance minister, is not part of the elite?

    He’s the French Malcolm Turnbull…only with charisma.

  8. Sparkx
    #2362480, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:00 am

    He’s the French Malcolm Turnbull…only with charisma

    What does that make Lucy?.

  9. EvilElvis
    #2362481, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Every first round loser hopefully now loudly and proudly supports Macron. All is needed is for the voters to join the dots.

  10. Tom
    #2362482, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:01 am

    WASH POST SHOCK POLL: Trump still beats Clinton, 43%-40%…

    And with a Dems+7 sample stack. Absolutely yuuuuge!

  11. H B Bear
    #2362487, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Hang on. I think mUnty is still checking the Hilldebeast’s poll numbers. He should be back any minute, rakes permitting.

  12. struth
    #2362490, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Sorry I meant blog, not thread.

  13. .
    #2362492, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I’m guessing Kim Jong Un polled very well. They reckoned he wouldn’t get the swinging voters in the military!

  14. Roger
    #2362494, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:09 am

    What does that make Lucy?

    Le maîtresse de la marrionnette.

  16. Rev. Archibald
    #2362516, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Did Monty Duc de Râteau make a prediction before this election?

  17. stackja
    #2362517, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Macron, Le Pen in fight to lead France
    John Leicester and Lori Hinnant, Reuters
    23 minutes ago
    Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen have advanced to a runoff in France’s presidential election, remaking the country’s political landscape and setting up a showdown over its participation in the European Union.

    French politicians on the left and right immediately urged voters to block Le Pen’s path to power in the May 7 runoff, saying her virulently nationalist anti-EU and anti-immigration politics will spell disaster for France.

    “Extremism can only bring unhappiness and division to France,” defeated conservative candidate Francois Fillon said.

    The selection of Le Pen and Macron presents voters with the starkest possible choice between two diametrically opposed visions of the EU’s future and France’s place in it.

    It sets up a battle between Macron’s optimistic vision of a tolerant France and a united Europe with open borders against Le Pen’s darker, inward-looking “French-first” platform that calls for closed borders, tougher security, less immigration and dropping the shared euro currency to return to the French franc.

    With Le Pen wanting France to leave the EU and Macron wanting even closer cooperation among the bloc’s 28 nations, Sunday’s outcome means the May 7 runoff will have undertones of a referendum on France’s EU membership.

    The absence in the runoff of candidates from either the mainstream left Socialists or the right-wing Republicans party – the two main political groups that have governed post-war France – also mark a seismic shift in French politics.

    Macron, a 39-year-old investment banker, made the runoff on the back of a grassroots campaign without the support of a major political party.

    With 90 per cent of votes counted, the Interior Ministry said Macron had nearly 24 per cent, giving him a slight cushion over Le Pen’s 22 per cent. Fillon, with just under 20 per cent, was slightly ahead of the far-left’s Jean-Luc Melenchon, who had 19 per cent.

    France is now steaming into unchartered territory, because whoever wins on May 7 cannot count on the backing of France’s political mainstream parties.

    In Paris, protesters angry at Le Pen’s advance – some from anarchist and anti-fascist groups – scuffled with police. Officers fired tear gas to disperse the rowdy crowd.

    Two people were injured and police detained three people as demonstrators burned cars, danced around bonfires and dodged riot police. At a peaceful protest by around 300 people at the Place de la Republique some sang “No Marine and no Macron!” and “Now burn your voting cards.”

  18. Pyrmonter
    #2362522, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:30 am

    The German story is all the more paradoxical: support for the extremists of left and right (the ex communists and the fascists of the AfD) has fallen significantly now that the Social Democrats have chosen a capable, charismatic leader. Which suggests that, as with France, the support for the “far right” comes much more from the left than the right.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:OpinionPollingGermanyFederalElection2017.png

    The only ‘good’ news is that the FDP, Germanys sometimes classical liberal party, is consistently polling over the 5% threshold to regain representation. The best, although I fear unlikely, outcome of the election is a veyr narrow CDU/CSU/FDP majority.

  19. Bear Necessities
    #2362525, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Macron has his own “Stifler’s Mom”.

  20. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2362533, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:42 am

    I have to say personally I’d prefer to see Macron win. Le Pen would be better for France, but the fallout from a French exit from the EU would cause all sorts of market conniptions. Also I would prefer to see the EU slowly fall apart from the edges rather than implode all at once in one big stinking crater, which it would if France left.

    This way less crucial countries like Finland and Sweden and Hungary can edge for the door without collapsing the house of cards.

  21. Robber Baron
    #2362540, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen

    Both are big government pigs.

    I suspect the USA wants a Macron victory. Stability of the euro is at stake. Macron to win handsomely is my prediction.

  22. OldOzzie
    #2362549, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Sparkx
    #2362480, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:00 am
    He’s the French Malcolm Turnbull…only with charisma

    What does that make Lucy?.

    What does that make Lucy? – if she was to be compared to Macron’s Wife

    “Lucy is a Very Old Crone”- but fits well with Nikki Savva

    ‘At the age of 17, Emmanuel told me he’d marry me’: Macron’s ex-teacher wife, 25 years his senior, hoping to become France’s next first lady at the age of 64

    . Presidential hopeful met his wife Brigette when he was his teacher as a teenager
    . Now aged 64, she looks set to become the next first lady in France
    . Her 39-year-old husband Emmanuel Macron is expected to be elected president next month
    . He told her when he was 17 that he was going to marry her, she recalled

  23. sabena
    #2362550, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:57 am

    What happens if one of them dies before round 2 or withdraws?Does the 3rd place candidate get a second chance?

  24. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2362558, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Marine le Pen is far right because she opposes the u.n.communists EU allies plans to destroy nations and have one nice big brother unelected government with the likes of rudd wanky moon and greeny brown , , ruling They are further left than turnbull. The left must be pissed off with all these peasants refusing to obey their rightfull rulers , not right is it comrades ?

  25. BorisG
    #2362563, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Macron to win handsomely is my prediction.

    You are a genius /sarc

  26. Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    #2362567, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Do they use the term ‘cougar’ in France? If not, they should!

  27. Crossie
    #2362568, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:26 am

    The crises of globalization is only belatedly being acknowledged after years of denial by the mainstream press.

    I think it’s because it is still not understood what globalisation actually means. A lot of people think it’s simply the ability to travel and trade rather than political integration and transfer of power. The EU overreach is opening a lot of eyes.

  28. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2362570, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Did Monty Duc de Râteau make a prediction before this election?

    That’s a new keyboard you owe me, Archibald. Snork, snork.

  29. Fisky
    #2362573, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:31 am

    It’s extraordinary that Macron has never dated a woman inder the age of 40, including when he was in his teens!

    This angle needs more airtime in the second round. What an oddball!

  30. Fisky
    #2362574, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Could Macron be autistic? Being madly in love with a woman 25 years older is a possible tell…

  31. struth
    #2362579, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:37 am

    I have to say personally I’d prefer to see Macron win. Le Pen would be better for France, but the fallout from a French exit from the EU would cause all sorts of market conniptions.

    How so?

    I reckon there would be a slight speed bump, but the freeing of nations from the dreadful EU regulations would soon bring Europe, a declining basket case now , back to life.
    Countries setting their own currency rates, blah blah.

    Europe existed without a single currency before, and as different cultural values are held between countries, currency values must reflect that.

    Trade would increase, because the truth as we all know, is government is not needed for trade to take place.
    It’s the beauty of capitalism.
    The chance to make a buck, is the chance to make a buck.

  32. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2362581, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:40 am

    That link of Steve’s to PJ Media provides an excellent analysis of the spread of ‘rust belt’ vs ‘urban elites’ across France and suggests why both contenders are socialist and anti-immigration and anti-Euro. Then there is the link to the failures of the ‘populist’ movement in Germany, which is riven by infighting: happens far too often in such new Party formations. The most frightening statistic for France is that a quarter of French teenagers are Muslim and of those Muslim teens, two thirds are fundamentalist in outlook (unclear exactly what that means, btw). France can’t export these teens and probably not the majority their parents and relatives (i.e. only acknowledged terrorists) and will have to work very hard to change the teens and put the lid on their fundamentalist ambitions. That will take money … and large taxes.

  33. struth
    #2362583, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:43 am

    This is the stupidity of Brexit.

    The government is not trading, companies are.

    Britain could just tell the E.U. it doesn’t recognise it and isn’t paying a cent in exit fees.
    Would the EU ban Mercedes selling into the UK.?
    The UK is a customer of the EU.
    The import more than they export.

    Banning UK products into the EU would hurt the EU more than it would hurt the UK, and they would fear retaliatory banning.
    It’s all bluff.

  34. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2362586, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Europe existed without a single currency before, and as different cultural values are held between countries, currency values must reflect that.
    Trade would increase, because the truth as we all know, is government is not needed for trade to take place.

    Well said, Struth. French and Greek taxpayers may be far more amenable to paying for early retirement pensions than are German or Swedish taxpayers, where the work ethos is keep on going right through your sixties. And that’s just one example of cultural values differences. Each country should be free to make its own cultural decisions about which burdens they which taxpayers to bear.

  36. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2362589, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:46 am

    And that difference would of course be reflected in different currency valuations in each country.

  37. Fisky
    #2362592, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:48 am

    From an international point of view, the main worry with Macron is a united EU will make Brexit negotiations tougher for Britain. There basically won’t be proper negotiations, just intransigence and bullying. May’s only option is to stall for time until she thinks Britain is ready for a clean break.

  38. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2362595, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Japanese Trump Commercial – very cute, and hopefully, very wrong.

    North Korea could take Japan apart tomorrow with nuclear bombs.
    They should be pleased that Trump wants to contain that threat now.
    The lunatic megalomaniac in charge is in North Korea, not in America’s democracy.

  39. Fisky
    #2362596, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Britain basically has to stop viewing Europe as being allies, and think of ways to actively harm and weaken W.European countries, and to draw up contingency plans for using military force to seize EU assets or territory (such as fishing zones).

  40. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2362598, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:53 am

    The most frightening statistic for France is that a quarter of French teenagers are Muslim and of those Muslim teens, two thirds are fundamentalist in outlook (unclear exactly what that means, btw).

    Fundamentalism is what MSM call radicalism. This also explains why France’s birthrate is one of the relatively higher ones in Europe but still below replacement, it is inflated by the 10% muslims who have 3+ children. The French are dying out and being replaced by muslims on mass. There won’t be a Sixth Republic but a Gaulic Sultanate.

  42. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2362601, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:56 am

    May’s only option is to stall for time until she thinks Britain is ready for a clean break.

    I quite like Struth’s option. F ’em. Just pull out now and say bugger off with the game playing.

    However, cognizant as I am of international game plays, Smith did that in Rhodesia with the UDI and Zimbabwe was the result.

    External pressures played some part in that debacle.

  43. Fisky
    #2362604, posted on April 24, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    I quite like Struth’s option. F ’em. Just pull out now and say bugger off with the game playing.

    The public needs to see the EU’s intransigence in full view before May can do that. Basically Merkel (or Schultz) and Macron will try to do to May what they did to that Greek dwarf. They will soon realise that Britain is simply not a country you can treat in that manner without being punished severely, but before we get to that, the British people need to be worked into a state of outrage at the EU’s bullying.

    I think the Euros are overdue for another thrashing at Britain’s hands. Perhaps May could lure Argentina into getting their asses kicked again in the Falklands, just to send a warning to the Euros.

  44. Fisky
    #2362605, posted on April 24, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    How dumb has UK foreign policy been since 1972 anyway? I can’t believe they actively facilitated and expanded a power that will ALWAYS be inherently hostile to Britain. A united Europe always is, no matter who controls it. The fact that the fucking Germans are running the project should be enough!

  45. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2362606, posted on April 24, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    a French exit from the EU would cause all sorts of market conniptions.

    How so?

    Struth – the banking crisis would be like nothing ever seen before. Even solvent banks would collapse because of money markets freezing up. Consumers would stop spending like they did during the GFC, and viable businesses would then collapse because of an inability to survive a couple months or more of no sales.

    Greece would collapse Venezuela style. Portugal, Spain and Italy would be very hard pressed as their bonds would be dumped. Would anyone buy new Club Med debt at any price? Local interest rates would go to very high levels with knock on to businesses right through those nations. Companies would stop paying invoices. Then there’s the Take 2 payments system. How do you unravel that stinker?

    Then China would fall over because demand for their widgets would cease. Chinese manufacturers sail so close to the edge they would fall off in a mild breeze. This is from today:

    China’s Credit Excess Is Unlike Anything The World Has Ever Seen

    Are you surprised the locals will do anything to get dosh out of the place and into stuff like Sydney apartments?

  46. Fisky
    #2362618, posted on April 24, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    I think that’s the main reason Macron will take the second round. As good as Le Pen’s policies on immigration might be, I’m not sure how France would be able to withdraw from the Eurozone. It probably isn’t possible without a major world recession.

  47. Combine Dave
    #2362623, posted on April 24, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Fisky
    #2362574, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:33 am
    Could Macron be autistic? Being madly in love with a woman 25 years older is a possible tell…

    Expecting another open borders loon?

  48. struth
    #2362624, posted on April 24, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    No need for violence (I get you are having a joke)

    However, just pull out and refuse to pay.

    What will happen.
    Market forces will dictate , nothing.

    Britain is foolish if it pays to leave.
    To be the true friends of Europeans once again the british have to show them what freedom actually means.
    They have to lead the way.

    It is better for Britain, Europe and the world if the EU collapses completely and the sooner the better.
    Showing other countries you can really just give them the finger and leave is a powerful show of what is possible.

    It would be beautiful.
    Merkel gets her reffos and not the control of Europe.
    And a few bureaucrats could have the lot sorted out as far as trains and border travel within a week, between each nation, and the east European communists in their ivory tower in Belgium can go back to goat herding and potato growing.

  49. mh
    #2362625, posted on April 24, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    People identify with countries, not trading blocs. Paul Keating found that out the hard way.

  50. Combine Dave
    #2362633, posted on April 24, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Britain is foolish if it pays to leave.

    I fear they will pay and keep on paying (in order to maintain access to EU markets and open EU labor exchange).

  51. struth
    #2362666, posted on April 24, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Struth – the banking crisis would be like nothing ever seen before. Even solvent banks would collapse because of money markets freezing up. Consumers would stop spending like they did during the GFC, and viable businesses would then collapse because of an inability to survive a couple months or more of no sales.

    I’m listening but I’m not completely buying, although I am not an expert market analyst I have seen many that claim to be, get things completely wrong.
    Brexit was going to be the end of the world as we know it.

    Britain was a very big part of the EU.
    Inputting far more than it received as the sixth largest economy in the world.

    There would be adjustments, and I don’t doubt some heartache but it would only be short term.

    The E.U is not government of countries.
    Those countries still have their own governments, that will become effectual again over night.

    It’s better it is done all at once, or very quickly.
    There is no dodging the pain any other way.

    But I’m definitely open to being wrong on this.

  53. Winston Smith
    #2362693, posted on April 24, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Struth;

    It would be beautiful.
    Merkel gets her reffos and not the control of Europe.
    And a few bureaucrats could have the lot sorted out as far as trains and border travel within a week, between each nation, and the east European communists in their ivory tower in Belgium can go back to goat herding and potato growing.

    One of the interesting things would be the invading classes.
    Each State would rush their armies to their borders, and seal them.
    The first Nation to work out that expelling the invaders from their lands would have a head start in rebuilding would win.
    If everyone expels their ‘guests’ back into Germany, the Germans would be unable to prevent them.
    Just look at a map of Europe.

  54. Andrew
    #2362731, posted on April 24, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Fisky
    #2362574, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:33 am
    Could Macron be autistic? Being madly in love with a woman 25 years older is a possible tell…

    I’m sure most autistic people have perfectly normal sexual interests: girls meeting the formula 2(N-7), where N is the man’s age in years.

  55. m0nty
    #2362746, posted on April 24, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Macron up by 26 points in runoff polls. Victory looming for open borders in Europe. Poor Fisky.

  56. Snoopy
    #2362758, posted on April 24, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    2(N-7)

    ??

    Surely it is N/2 + 7?

  57. cohenite
    #2362830, posted on April 24, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Fisky

    #2362574, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Could Macron be autistic? Being madly in love with a woman 25 years older is a possible tell…

    He’s a mummy’s boy, his mummy was a paediatrician. Reminds me of trudeau.

  58. JohnA
    #2362885, posted on April 24, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle #2362606, posted on April 24, 2017, at 12:03 pm

    a French exit from the EU would cause all sorts of market conniptions.

    How so?

    Struth – the banking crisis would be like nothing ever seen before. Even solvent banks would collapse because of money markets freezing up.

    Bruce, I challenge you to show me a solvent bank.

    As they all run on the fractional reserve system, they will never have enough cash to meet their on demand liabilities. They are all technically insolvent and run the risk of runs on their cash holdings. That’s why we have Central Banks which offer Lender of Last Resort facilities, and a protection scheme to prevent bank directors being prosecuted for trading while insolvent – like the rest of the corporate world.

  59. Mark A
    #2362889, posted on April 24, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    JohnA
    #2362885, posted on April 24, 2017 at 5:24 pm
    Bruce, I challenge you to show me a solvent bank.
    As they all run on the fractional reserve system, they will never have enough cash to meet their on demand liabilities.

    I know many of the financial types laugh at me when I say this, but gold in small weights, coins or jewelry (similar to small denominations) is my insurance.

    It has been the currency of eons.

  61. Mark A
    #2362915, posted on April 24, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Mark A
    Your comment is awaiting moderation.
    #2362889, posted on April 24, 2017 at 5:34 pm
    JohnA
    #2362885, posted on April 24, 2017 at 5:24 pm
    Bruce, I challenge you to show me a solvent bank.
    As they all run on the fractional reserve system, they will never have enough cash to meet their on demand liabilities.

    I know many of the financial types laugh at me when I say this, but gold in small weights, coins or j ..welry (similar to small denominations) is my insurance.

    It has been the currency of eons.

    Original post awaiting moderation???

  62. test pattern
    #2362923, posted on April 24, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    ‘I fear they will pay and keep on paying’

    Hope so.

    ‘An Independent Democratic Republic of England with PR Elected National Assembly in Birmingham based on written constitution

    The Palace of Westminster to be re-purposed as home for “The Imperial War Crimes Museum” and linked “De-colonisation, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission”

    Decommissioning Of: The Monarchy, Crown Powers, The House of Lords, The City of London, British Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, MI5, MI6, GCHQ and if necessary the RSPCA’

    https://www.facebook.com/notes/yesengland/unfinished-business-on-saint-georges-day/416064312083978/

    Sounds good to me. Especially the reparations.

    Start with compensation for murdering the dragon. Bastard.

    Happy St George’s Day

  63. Zyconoclast
    #2362931, posted on April 24, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Do they use the term ‘cougar’ in France? If not, they should!

    La Cougar or Puma?

  64. papachango
    #2363150, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Aside from the EU thing, Macron’s the closest thing to a classical liberal France has had for a long time. He described Hollande’s France where the wealthy are taxed at 75% as ‘Cuba sans le soleil’ 😀

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *