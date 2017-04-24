International elections scorecards

And now in France.
And in other election-related news:
|WASH POST SHOCK POLL: Trump still beats Clinton, 43%-40%...
While at the other end of the spectrum:
Merkel’s populist foes in disarray as Germany defies Trump surge…
That must be why having stability like in North Korea is so important.
FRENCH ELECTION UPDATE: This could explain quite a bit: The crisis sends in its calling card. The concluding para with all the ones before it worth your time:
An entire generation of Europeans is facing economic stagnation and internal cultural exile in their own countries. That is surely explosive and would normally lead obviously to what Spengler calls an extraordinarily dangerous French moment. What is truly scandalous is how long it has taken to recognize the smash. The crises of globalization is only belatedly being acknowledged after years of denial by the mainstream press. A Narrative that stubbornly characterized Brexit as an irrational aberration and Trump as joint product of Russian hacking and bigotry may now reluctantly face the fact that a genuine challenge to the world order now exists.
Sadly every single first round candidate who is not proceeding has either pledged their support for Macron or has criticised Le Pen.
Would have been a much better outcome if Fillon had withdran or if the status of Macron’s pre-adult relationship with his wife came out.
Macron, former banker and finance minister, is not part of the elite?
The Oz
Its good to see our candidate another elitist macron looks like winng ,he will if we can help it , the defeat of le Penisism ,a branch of Trumpism ,the worldwide threat to our power .We cannot have the oeasants dictating to us they didnt go to the Sorbonne . All thecomplaining they are doing let them eat cake I say . If they get power they will destroy our carefully constructed european union . All the secret talks we had with the crony capitalists the bribes we gave to the communists will be wasted. We will copy the great obama decromats and get the dead and the non citizen invaders to vote the when we win le Pen and her assosciates can have accidents ,fatal ones of course,we will never . be threatened again .
( internal EU commisars memo ,confidential ,eyes only .) –_
Anyone that uses the term “populist” is not only anti democratic, but doesn’t understand democracy.
Pompous retards who believe they are right and the great unwashed are “led” by others.
This is a standard failing of leftists, but we have also noted some pompous right wing leaning types, even on this thread, who don’t mind using the term.
Wankers the lot of them.
They prove their education comes via an insulated institution and not from real life and really mixing with others outside of their bubbles.
Just lost the election. When you win, you gotta say that you represent da people.
Macron, former banker and finance minister, is not part of the elite?
He’s the French Malcolm Turnbull…only with charisma.
What does that make Lucy?.
Every first round loser hopefully now loudly and proudly supports Macron. All is needed is for the voters to join the dots.
And with a Dems+7 sample stack. Absolutely yuuuuge!
Hang on. I think mUnty is still checking the Hilldebeast’s poll numbers. He should be back any minute, rakes permitting.
Sorry I meant blog, not thread.
I’m guessing Kim Jong Un polled very well. They reckoned he wouldn’t get the swinging voters in the military!
What does that make Lucy?
Le maîtresse de la marrionnette.
marionnette
Did Monty Duc de Râteau make a prediction before this election?
The German story is all the more paradoxical: support for the extremists of left and right (the ex communists and the fascists of the AfD) has fallen significantly now that the Social Democrats have chosen a capable, charismatic leader. Which suggests that, as with France, the support for the “far right” comes much more from the left than the right.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:OpinionPollingGermanyFederalElection2017.png
The only ‘good’ news is that the FDP, Germanys sometimes classical liberal party, is consistently polling over the 5% threshold to regain representation. The best, although I fear unlikely, outcome of the election is a veyr narrow CDU/CSU/FDP majority.
Macron has his own “Stifler’s Mom”.
I have to say personally I’d prefer to see Macron win. Le Pen would be better for France, but the fallout from a French exit from the EU would cause all sorts of market conniptions. Also I would prefer to see the EU slowly fall apart from the edges rather than implode all at once in one big stinking crater, which it would if France left.
This way less crucial countries like Finland and Sweden and Hungary can edge for the door without collapsing the house of cards.
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen
Both are big government pigs.
I suspect the USA wants a Macron victory. Stability of the euro is at stake. Macron to win handsomely is my prediction.
Sparkx
#2362480, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:00 am
He’s the French Malcolm Turnbull…only with charisma
What does that make Lucy?.
What does that make Lucy? – if she was to be compared to Macron’s Wife
“Lucy is a Very Old Crone”- but fits well with Nikki Savva
‘At the age of 17, Emmanuel told me he’d marry me’: Macron’s ex-teacher wife, 25 years his senior, hoping to become France’s next first lady at the age of 64
. Presidential hopeful met his wife Brigette when he was his teacher as a teenager
. Now aged 64, she looks set to become the next first lady in France
. Her 39-year-old husband Emmanuel Macron is expected to be elected president next month
. He told her when he was 17 that he was going to marry her, she recalled
What happens if one of them dies before round 2 or withdraws?Does the 3rd place candidate get a second chance?
Marine le Pen is far right because she opposes the u.n.communists EU allies plans to destroy nations and have one nice big brother unelected government with the likes of rudd wanky moon and greeny brown , , ruling They are further left than turnbull. The left must be pissed off with all these peasants refusing to obey their rightfull rulers , not right is it comrades ?
You are a genius /sarc
Do they use the term ‘cougar’ in France? If not, they should!
I think it’s because it is still not understood what globalisation actually means. A lot of people think it’s simply the ability to travel and trade rather than political integration and transfer of power. The EU overreach is opening a lot of eyes.
That’s a new keyboard you owe me, Archibald. Snork, snork.
It’s extraordinary that Macron has never dated a woman inder the age of 40, including when he was in his teens!
This angle needs more airtime in the second round. What an oddball!
Could Macron be autistic? Being madly in love with a woman 25 years older is a possible tell…
How so?
I reckon there would be a slight speed bump, but the freeing of nations from the dreadful EU regulations would soon bring Europe, a declining basket case now , back to life.
Countries setting their own currency rates, blah blah.
Europe existed without a single currency before, and as different cultural values are held between countries, currency values must reflect that.
Trade would increase, because the truth as we all know, is government is not needed for trade to take place.
It’s the beauty of capitalism.
The chance to make a buck, is the chance to make a buck.
That link of Steve’s to PJ Media provides an excellent analysis of the spread of ‘rust belt’ vs ‘urban elites’ across France and suggests why both contenders are socialist and anti-immigration and anti-Euro. Then there is the link to the failures of the ‘populist’ movement in Germany, which is riven by infighting: happens far too often in such new Party formations. The most frightening statistic for France is that a quarter of French teenagers are Muslim and of those Muslim teens, two thirds are fundamentalist in outlook (unclear exactly what that means, btw). France can’t export these teens and probably not the majority their parents and relatives (i.e. only acknowledged terrorists) and will have to work very hard to change the teens and put the lid on their fundamentalist ambitions. That will take money … and large taxes.
This is the stupidity of Brexit.
The government is not trading, companies are.
Britain could just tell the E.U. it doesn’t recognise it and isn’t paying a cent in exit fees.
Would the EU ban Mercedes selling into the UK.?
The UK is a customer of the EU.
The import more than they export.
Banning UK products into the EU would hurt the EU more than it would hurt the UK, and they would fear retaliatory banning.
It’s all bluff.
Well said, Struth. French and Greek taxpayers may be far more amenable to paying for early retirement pensions than are German or Swedish taxpayers, where the work ethos is keep on going right through your sixties. And that’s just one example of cultural values differences. Each country should be free to make its own cultural decisions about which burdens they which taxpayers to bear.
Japanese Donald Trump Commercial
And that difference would of course be reflected in different currency valuations in each country.
From an international point of view, the main worry with Macron is a united EU will make Brexit negotiations tougher for Britain. There basically won’t be proper negotiations, just intransigence and bullying. May’s only option is to stall for time until she thinks Britain is ready for a clean break.
Japanese Trump Commercial – very cute, and hopefully, very wrong.
North Korea could take Japan apart tomorrow with nuclear bombs.
They should be pleased that Trump wants to contain that threat now.
The lunatic megalomaniac in charge is in North Korea, not in America’s democracy.
Britain basically has to stop viewing Europe as being allies, and think of ways to actively harm and weaken W.European countries, and to draw up contingency plans for using military force to seize EU assets or territory (such as fishing zones).
Fundamentalism is what MSM call radicalism. This also explains why France’s birthrate is one of the relatively higher ones in Europe but still below replacement, it is inflated by the 10% muslims who have 3+ children. The French are dying out and being replaced by muslims on mass. There won’t be a Sixth Republic but a Gaulic Sultanate.
Migrant Muslims ‘Adapting’ to European Societies
Vote Le Pen.
I quite like Struth’s option. F ’em. Just pull out now and say bugger off with the game playing.
However, cognizant as I am of international game plays, Smith did that in Rhodesia with the UDI and Zimbabwe was the result.
External pressures played some part in that debacle.
The public needs to see the EU’s intransigence in full view before May can do that. Basically Merkel (or Schultz) and Macron will try to do to May what they did to that Greek dwarf. They will soon realise that Britain is simply not a country you can treat in that manner without being punished severely, but before we get to that, the British people need to be worked into a state of outrage at the EU’s bullying.
I think the Euros are overdue for another thrashing at Britain’s hands. Perhaps May could lure Argentina into getting their asses kicked again in the Falklands, just to send a warning to the Euros.
How dumb has UK foreign policy been since 1972 anyway? I can’t believe they actively facilitated and expanded a power that will ALWAYS be inherently hostile to Britain. A united Europe always is, no matter who controls it. The fact that the fucking Germans are running the project should be enough!
Struth – the banking crisis would be like nothing ever seen before. Even solvent banks would collapse because of money markets freezing up. Consumers would stop spending like they did during the GFC, and viable businesses would then collapse because of an inability to survive a couple months or more of no sales.
Greece would collapse Venezuela style. Portugal, Spain and Italy would be very hard pressed as their bonds would be dumped. Would anyone buy new Club Med debt at any price? Local interest rates would go to very high levels with knock on to businesses right through those nations. Companies would stop paying invoices. Then there’s the Take 2 payments system. How do you unravel that stinker?
Then China would fall over because demand for their widgets would cease. Chinese manufacturers sail so close to the edge they would fall off in a mild breeze. This is from today:
China’s Credit Excess Is Unlike Anything The World Has Ever Seen
Are you surprised the locals will do anything to get dosh out of the place and into stuff like Sydney apartments?
I think that’s the main reason Macron will take the second round. As good as Le Pen’s policies on immigration might be, I’m not sure how France would be able to withdraw from the Eurozone. It probably isn’t possible without a major world recession.
Expecting another open borders loon?
No need for violence (I get you are having a joke)
However, just pull out and refuse to pay.
What will happen.
Market forces will dictate , nothing.
Britain is foolish if it pays to leave.
To be the true friends of Europeans once again the british have to show them what freedom actually means.
They have to lead the way.
It is better for Britain, Europe and the world if the EU collapses completely and the sooner the better.
Showing other countries you can really just give them the finger and leave is a powerful show of what is possible.
It would be beautiful.
Merkel gets her reffos and not the control of Europe.
And a few bureaucrats could have the lot sorted out as far as trains and border travel within a week, between each nation, and the east European communists in their ivory tower in Belgium can go back to goat herding and potato growing.
People identify with countries, not trading blocs. Paul Keating found that out the hard way.
I fear they will pay and keep on paying (in order to maintain access to EU markets and open EU labor exchange).
I’m listening but I’m not completely buying, although I am not an expert market analyst I have seen many that claim to be, get things completely wrong.
Brexit was going to be the end of the world as we know it.
Britain was a very big part of the EU.
Inputting far more than it received as the sixth largest economy in the world.
There would be adjustments, and I don’t doubt some heartache but it would only be short term.
The E.U is not government of countries.
Those countries still have their own governments, that will become effectual again over night.
It’s better it is done all at once, or very quickly.
There is no dodging the pain any other way.
But I’m definitely open to being wrong on this.
Macron did sixth form here, a fantastic illustration of the history of France
Struth;
One of the interesting things would be the invading classes.
Each State would rush their armies to their borders, and seal them.
The first Nation to work out that expelling the invaders from their lands would have a head start in rebuilding would win.
If everyone expels their ‘guests’ back into Germany, the Germans would be unable to prevent them.
Just look at a map of Europe.
I’m sure most autistic people have perfectly normal sexual interests: girls meeting the formula 2(N-7), where N is the man’s age in years.
Macron up by 26 points in runoff polls. Victory looming for open borders in Europe. Poor Fisky.
??
Surely it is N/2 + 7?
He’s a mummy’s boy, his mummy was a paediatrician. Reminds me of trudeau.
Bruce of Newcastle #2362606, posted on April 24, 2017, at 12:03 pm
Bruce, I challenge you to show me a solvent bank.
As they all run on the fractional reserve system, they will never have enough cash to meet their on demand liabilities. They are all technically insolvent and run the risk of runs on their cash holdings. That’s why we have Central Banks which offer Lender of Last Resort facilities, and a protection scheme to prevent bank directors being prosecuted for trading while insolvent – like the rest of the corporate world.
JohnA
#2362885, posted on April 24, 2017 at 5:24 pm
Bruce, I challenge you to show me a solvent bank.
As they all run on the fractional reserve system, they will never have enough cash to meet their on demand liabilities.
I know many of the financial types laugh at me when I say this, but gold in small weights, coins or jewelry (similar to small denominations) is my insurance.
It has been the currency of eons.
Armstrong reckons a Macron victory will hasten EU collapse.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/french-election-no-surprise-or-is-there/
Mark A
Your comment is awaiting moderation.
#2362889, posted on April 24, 2017 at 5:34 pm
JohnA
#2362885, posted on April 24, 2017 at 5:24 pm
Bruce, I challenge you to show me a solvent bank.
As they all run on the fractional reserve system, they will never have enough cash to meet their on demand liabilities.
I know many of the financial types laugh at me when I say this, but gold in small weights, coins or j ..welry (similar to small denominations) is my insurance.
It has been the currency of eons.
Original post awaiting moderation???
‘I fear they will pay and keep on paying’
Hope so.
‘An Independent Democratic Republic of England with PR Elected National Assembly in Birmingham based on written constitution
The Palace of Westminster to be re-purposed as home for “The Imperial War Crimes Museum” and linked “De-colonisation, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission”
Decommissioning Of: The Monarchy, Crown Powers, The House of Lords, The City of London, British Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, MI5, MI6, GCHQ and if necessary the RSPCA’
https://www.facebook.com/notes/yesengland/unfinished-business-on-saint-georges-day/416064312083978/
Sounds good to me. Especially the reparations.
Start with compensation for murdering the dragon. Bastard.
Happy St George’s Day
Do they use the term ‘cougar’ in France? If not, they should!
La Cougar or Puma?
Aside from the EU thing, Macron’s the closest thing to a classical liberal France has had for a long time. He described Hollande’s France where the wealthy are taxed at 75% as ‘Cuba sans le soleil’ 😀