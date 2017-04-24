Liberty Quote
No doubt the raising of a very exorbitant tax, as the raising as much in peace as in war, or the half or even the fifth of the wealth of the nation, would, as well as any gross abuse of power, justify resistance in the people.— Adam Smith
Monday Forum: April 24, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
412 Responses to Monday Forum: April 24, 2017
It was written during the election campaign. They expected Hillary to win.
They were covering for the expected blowback about her emails.
Top of the page?
No?
I have been excused family duty from sitting with the Good Lady Wife if she is watching SBS News.
The propaganda was so thick and intense last night, she was afraid I was going to pop a blood vessel.
Oui! 😃🎉
She has that weird, vaguely masculine look of old French women combined with a complexion of an outback roadhouse kransky.
Lol!
HB gets today’s Golden Fleece Road house Award!
😀
😀
Oui! 😃🎉Oui! 😃🎉
Blacklist used to be very good, not so much now and they’ve done a spin-off series that I won’t bother to watch.
Why do youse lot watch TV?
It’s rotting your brains!
work tends to get in the way of blogging
This is proof of your outrages inability to prioritise.
I don’t necessarily see this as a bad thing:
No doubt TheirABC will be doing their best to report NTDWI.
Andrew
It would have good if had shut up just before this point. Indirect taxes such as excise etc defined in economics as being regressive. You learn this in about year 11 economics, Champ.
If you don’t find it “compelling”, I suggest you pick up a year 11 text book and start reading. Don’t go any higher as you’ll find it too complex, as you need to start at a very low base.
Methinks Madame prefers her kransky young and firm.
The biggest cockhead in radio aligns with the biggest cockhead in retail. All we need now is for Dick Smith to get onboard for the trifecta.
Daisy chain of dickheads?
Tripod of (soft) cocks?
‘ unless they are going to go back to full scale shark fishing around the coast (which never targeted great whites anyway) there is nothing the government can do about great white numbers. ‘
Yes there is. We catch them and kill them. Then sell their fins and jaws.
As always, the genius of Al Andalus had a way.The Almadraba Tuna traps remain the most ecologically friendly of all methods and take Great Whites as by-catch.
‘No other fishing gear in the history of mankind has proven itself to be as sound, efficient,
selective and yet so sustainable and environmental-friendly; moreover and for the purpose of
this study, so well documented and almost fully traceable.’
Of course, we can increase the incidence of Great Whites caught in our Almadrabas with appropriate baiting. I envision a ‘Great Wall’ of Almadrabas set from Esperance to Jurien and feel certain that Kelly, McGowan’s Minister for dead surfers, will issue licenses as soon as I make a submission.
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/STUD/2015/540367/IPOL_STU(2015)540367_EN.pdf
Fmd, a woman carrying the torch all dressed up in Light Horse uniform , riding in to the G.
We have so lost our shit. Lost.
I suppose in that context the lady POTUS elect’s (they keep using that term, maybe it’s an obscure reference to Hillary supposedly winning the popular vote) hero son maligned by the msm symbolises slick willy; the son/slick willy is depicted as a coward by the MSM but his legacy is really one of sacrifice and noble sacrifice.
The heroine carrie has finally crossed over the threshold of being completely obnoxious. And the confrontation between the corrupt media (farcically bad) and the female POTUS elect has all the verisimilitude of Jimmy Stewart conversing with a rabbit.
I’m watching it to see if the CIA have been taken over by aliens. Anything is possible.
William Tompkins, Calli.
A marine pilot and engineer, who worked for NASA and top aerospace companies such as Northrop, TRW, Boeing Hughes and others. He discusses what really happened during the Battle of LA.
You won’t believe it but watch anyway; his tales of the Secret Space Program, Nazxi Scientists taken to the U.S. after WW2 and Alien technology are wildly entertaining.
The interviewer is slightly annoying and dressed like a hooker but ignore that.
Part 1
https://youtu.be/Sb18kkVlRh4
Part 2
https://youtu.be/oPMOjV9SMOo
‘I’m watching it to see if the CIA have been taken over by aliens’
Kates will know. He can hold a seance and ask his his buddy Hellyer
https://www.cnet.com/au/news/canadas-ex-defense-minister-aliens-would-give-us-more-tech-if-wed-stop-wars/
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2016/10/13/the-vast-majority-of-economists-and-opinion-leaders-have-got-it-all-wrong/comment-page-1/
I agree Myrddin and Winston.
TV is nothing more than a mind control device to bring propaganda to you and you to commercial products.
I’m cancelling my subscription Wednesday.
I was going to do it today but I piked.
Give it time Makka, in a few years we will have a man striding into the stadium dressed as Nurse Vivian Bullwinkle.
Flake & chips. Yum!
I did mercury chemistry for 15 years. Maybe that’s why I come to the Cat.
Dangle an infidel in the Atlantic ocean then pull him up with a great white attached?
Greens would agree.
Gab, IT and JC, please stop associating me with that unknown man you all hate.
Don’t do that anymore.
You’re a top bird, Annie.
🙂
Give it time Nick? We already have an old lesbian who is ex-Army Chief.
You sure it’s not a tranny? It is the AFL after all.
Gab, I meant the Apollo 11 Moon landing.
Calli, I do hope you watch those videos because you’re not far off there. 😀
I love them but they’re so predictable, Snoop.
Tom: Crackpot!
IT: Stay off the Internet.
JC: Phoar, what a looker!
Anne, Bird is a great guy but he has issues.
We don’t want you falling down the rabbit hole.
Hey Mellen!
Haven’t seen you here before, welcome.
As to the fate of country towns, I come from one myself and it too has grown as either a welfare destination or a FIFO dormitory. The forces of everything seem to make it very difficult for people there to get businesses or trades to serve them without massive cost premiums, yet individuals who start good businesses often move away because the town just does not have enough trade to grow into.
As to the forces on young people, whether education, socialisation, farming or whatever…
The way I see it, towns and industries die through technological change, loss of resources or reserves.
The problem I have is when government speeds up the process through deliberate imposition of costs/taxes and subsidies to favourites. Think about coal power stations. Saving possums causing timber mills to close. Stoping agriculture by preventing land clearing.
By the time the cock crows thrice.
I don’t hate Bird. He’s rather charming, just a bit loopy with conspiracy theories. You two would be a great match … for a while 🙂
Some muzzy doing a very bad Michael Palin impression on Teh Dumb tonight.
You’re such a suck-up. Snoopy 😀
Youse forget how old I am Anne. Sixtynine was second form.
It was a wonderful thing to come home from school to see.
Mrs Macaroon looks like she needs a decent feed.
Gee Peta Credlin is a gem.
Should I be ringing DOCS?
OK, I’ve now seen the video of Molly at the Logies.
Not good.
Not any more. ZP has been condemned to the rubbish bin of history.
Just quaffing some champers in celebration. 🙂
Wow. That Bob Tompkins is unbelievable. Blew my mind #IstandwithAnne
Macron looks like he’s with his pushy mother. Oh wait..
Two thoughts on the proposed indigenous referendum.
First, is the working group setting it up to fail so they can scream about racism, and demand that the government give through a treaty what cannot be gained through a referendum?
Second, recall the coups in Fiji during the 1980s. The left in Australia demonstrated in the streets against the proposed new “racist” constitution that would give special rights to native Fijians over the descendants of (particularly Indian) immigrants.
How many of those exact demonstrators will come out in favour of such a provision here?
Special prize for the first to identify a specific individual involved.
Bluddee hell – poor ol’ Molly.
Everything the AFL (modern sport) stands for is what the diggers were fighting against.
If you took a soldier from WWI to an AFL game in 2017, firstly he’d be evicted within 5 minutes, secondly he’d be convinced we’d lost the war.
Well Calli, little did you know while you were watching, One small step for man… just out of camera shot and hovering above the rim of the crater were several huge space ships and Alien beings standing beneath them.
Also there are buildings, some floating, and roads on the other side of the moon. NASA and Google routinely Photoshop out obvious man (Alien) made structures. I believe they’re doing that for parts of Antarctica now too.
I’m telling you this because it’s information that is being disclosed by many insiders; everyone will know soon.
I bet Srr knows about it.
What was Molly getting an award for?
Credlin said on Sky tonight that she “had no interest ” in returning to politics.
That’s a shame. I would love to see her as running for PM some day.
Listen or download all 52 mp3 in a zip package.
Probably sourced from 78 rpm disks, so not hifi, but as I listened in 1955 and again now very dramatic.
I saw it. He looked in good shape to me, for a 74 year old given his accident.
A friend of mind fell while jogging, hit his head on the curb and died. Mr Meldrum was luckier.
If you believe this and I think you do, isn’t your every waking moment terror filled?
How can you believe something like this and then carry out every day tasks like buying milk or going to the dry cleaner?
I’m biting my tongue.
What was Molly getting an award for?
Being bashed around the ring all night and stilll backing up the next day for a TV show about music?
C.L.
#2362977, posted on April 24, 2017 at 7:46 pm
OK, I’ve now seen the video of Molly at the Logies.
I’m sure it’s only me being obtuse, but I find people using paraphernalia as a trademark a sign of inner insecurity.
Be it a hat or a hanky around the globe.
What has happened to Dr Ken Elliott? Is anyone looking for this kindly man? Or is he, like the ACL bomber, not a priority in the eyes of The Authorities?
We must not forget!
Yikes! Shoulda proof read for the Benny Hill Factor.
Anne
#2362985, posted on April 24, 2017 at 7:59 pm
Re. your last post.
Anne, you pulling chains here for sure ? Tell me you are, please.
Here you go Anne, from today.
SHOCK CLAIM: Antarctica is a big nuclear launchpad from which scientists control weather
I love the Express, they are fine entertainment.
Aliens will now turn me into grey goop for saying this.
You should use the /satire tag more often. 😀
No Delta, we mustn’t. He seems to have disappeared from Bishop’s “To Do” list.
Anne needs the “wicked twinkle” typeface. Alas, Jacques has not provided one.
Next year it will be Mona Shindy in a Navy issued hijab riding in on a white steed.
Thank fuck none of the WW1 diggers are still alive to witness this utter disgrace.
My reading of the situation is that the demand for a treaty, which can never be legislated out of existence, and an indigenous Parliamentary body, neither of which needs a referendum, is a completely different agenda – however, if any referendum to alter the Constitution fails, then ordinary Australians can be painted as too racist to be involved.
Thank fuck none of the WW1 diggers are still alive to witness this utter disgrace.
The nurses who looked after the wounded would be disgusted as well.
What kind of double talk is this?
Are the Moslems patriots now and patriots are the enemy?
Jupes. A white camel shurely.
Next year it will be Mona Shindy in a Navy issued hijab riding in on a white steed.
Next year it will be Mona Shindy in a Navy issued hijab, riding in, mounted on David Morrison.
Macoroni is like all elitists; they see reality differently; they are Darwinian mavericks who have evolved in the non-natural environment of Western society where there is no consequences to their actions; I mean what sort of natural man marries a no longer fertile women with children from another man who is the age of his mother; one wonders what will happen to them when their environment collapses around them.
Next year it will be Mona Shindy in a Navy issued hijab, riding in, mounted on David Morrison.
You win Zulu. Easier for a Morrison to slip through the eye of a needle, than a camel to enter the MCG.
Moonshot?
No, not at all. I’m calm and in good spirits. Thanks though… 😉
Not much I can do to change the world but it’s fun thinking about it.
Things about which I no longer have any doubts:
9/11 & JFK were inside jobs.
The two party system is artifice.
Globalist Elites believe in Slavery
The Pope is Evil.
Things I’m still working on:
Giants
Die Glocke /Antarctica
CERN Collider is a Portal to Hell.
Morgellons
I’m listening to 2GB and I think I will ditch it.
A Bolt is getting unwatchable and unlistenable.
I can’t do that, Mark.
Would you like a nice glass of wine instead?
Cairns businessman defends “no Israelis” sign in piercing studio
Did the same at 2110 Mark A. And also lost interest very smartly in his Dutton rant on tv.
Correction 2010. Must readjust these bloody clocks
All of them or just the Spick Commo?
This Pope.
LOL
What’s the Giants thing about Anne?
I just googled “morgellon”. Yuck.
Anne
#2363012, posted on April 24, 2017 at 8:37 pm
Would you like a nice glass of wine instead?
Depends on vintage Anne but I’m a Brandy man meself, tempt me!
9/11 was definitely an inside job: inside islam.
He was a 50:50 proposition at best back on Channel 10. He can’t interview and most of his studio debates weren’t worth watching. I did like Cuddly Costello and Costa – even if they agreed with each other too much.
Marvellous.
I just googled “morgellon”. Yuck.
groadie!
https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/videos/10155349501111336/?hc_ref=NEWSFEED
Anne
#2363017, posted on April 24, 2017 at 8:45 pm
This Pope.
As a less than devout Cath, I agree. he is a traitor to the faith.
Notafan will disagree but so be it.
9/11 was definitely an inside job: inside islam.
I’d still like to understand more about Prince Bandar’s involvement in the whole thing.
Christians believe Giants existed.
Up to 30 feet tall.
I think it’s in the Bible.
calli at 2010
What makes you think he was ever more than a minor footnote on that list?
Cripes, what does that make the rest of the reptiles.
“Ragu
#2362753, posted on April 24, 2017 at 2:13 pm
IIRC, Ronny Raygun was going to deploy hundreds of satellites that could fire lasers at ICBM’s.
Problem is, nobody came up with a laser weapin”
Something exists? That Larouche bloke and the Star Wars program was going on in the Reagan years.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edgD647Ro2c
Ignore the opinion of the UFO expert. Boring. Deal with the images.
The footage is intriguing. Clearly man-made tech. I remember the footage hitting the mainstream news in Perth. Channel 7.
Who knows for sure? I don’t.
Bruce, did Grotty come today?
I reckon the Clintons, Bush and the Saudis worked together, Makka.
LOL
You are the master troll Anne. Respect.
I love how lefty publishers chunder huge amounts of dosh all over their favourite creepy crawlies then faceplant.
How Did NY Gov. Cuomo Make $783,000 From A Book That Sold Only 3,200 Copies?
Cuomo is of course a Democrat. I wonder how many dead trees Obama will sell for his reported $65 million book advance? If I was a parrot I wouldn’t defecate on it. I have me standards.
Gaah.
Fat better footage.
Brandy, eh?
I’ll make sure Eliza has a bottle of Remy Martin for the next Cat bash. 😉
Save the bottle for me. 😉
They make great candle stick holders.
Genesis 6 – the Nephilim
What is more interesting (or horrifying) is this:
The imagination baulks at what that means.
Re. A Bolt, I think it’s time for him to extricate himself off the bard wire fence he is stuck on.
He is losing credibility fast.
Yes. He (if he’s a he) has been most pleased with the café menu. He could do with a few calories.
Spent most of the day in the jacaranda preening, which is fun since his beak looks like a Picasso painting.
Breakfast time was pretty alarming. I went out and a pied butcherbird kiddie was in the camellia, so I handed over some meat. Kiddie takes off towards the west and *wham* the interceptor hit. Feathers drifted down…the grey butcherbird male had been waiting in ambush in the tree in the front yard and scored on the pied butcherbird kiddie about a metre above my driveway and less than two metres from me. Awesome piloting. Fortunately the pied kiddie didn’t seem to be hurt, but the whole family were very cautious all day.
Everything the AFL (modern sport) stands for is what the diggers were fighting against.
If you took a soldier from WWI to an AFL game in 2017, firstly he’d be evicted within 5 minutes, secondly he’d be convinced we’d lost the war.
Yep.
Bruce, all this bird stuff, just enough already. I can’t take it anymore.
Thanks, Calli.
The Nephilim were the product of the fallen angels and the human daughters.
Is it they who were the Giants?
Anne
#2363040, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:05 pm
Brandy, eh?
I’ll make sure Eliza has a bottle of Remy Martin for the next Cat bash. 😉
Save the bottle for me. 😉
They make great candle stick holders.
Remy Martin?
If I need shoe polish I will consider it.
Disappointed I am, Anne. I thought you had more taste.
From Makka at 7:07 pm:
A hundred odd years ago my father’s Light Horse crew were in Egypt, unaware that in May they would be sent as reinforcements to Gallipoli. Half a century later he recounted the most fascinating experiences in the company of Auda abu Tayi, T.E. Lawrence, A.B. Patterson and Harry Chauvel but he did not mention any wymminses, because they did not ride in Light Horse troops.
This is simply insulting. The AFL is beyond redemption, it will attach itself to anything for profit, but the wymminses who thrust themselves forward to be involved in stunts like this know that.
So Bolta tonight talked about Dutton and possibly dog whistling, Credlin and the seat of Higgins and a whole range of things with Koster and Newman. Oh and Betina about Macaroni and his old missus.
Controversial apparently.
My fault, Adam.
Unless you interact with them it probably seems dopey but I must tell you, there’s nothing more exciting than befriending a wild creature and have it trust you.
Carry on with Football and War. 😉
The evil that is allowed today by many people, shall reap reap the whirlwind.
There were the Anakim, Anne. You can look them up in Deuteronomy. Tall sods, apparently.
Then there was Goliath of Gath at six cubits and a span. A nine-footer.
David got ‘im in the end, the silly boastfull bugger.
His descendants have been clobbering the Philistines ever since.
Have just commenced Season 4. Have been enjoying it thus far but it does slip occasionally in misunderstanding Islam and the motivations of Islamists.
Better Call Saul is showing promise.
Most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in some time. Absurd and proves nothing other than people are deranged.
I’m sorry to hear that, Mark, especially since I know nothing about Brandy and took the time to google “Expensive Brandy” to come up with that.
It’s Chateau Tanunda for you!
Sorry. The bird in my icon is the pied kiddie’s dad.
They all accept food from my hand, including Grotty and both grey butcherbirds.
A small anecdote I remember from C.E.W. Bean’s Anzac to Amiens:
In 2017 the Light Horse captured Jerusalem from the Turks. The Jews living there welcomed them warmly and billeted the diggers in their homes.
For most of the the diggers it was the first bed they had slept in for three years.
Anne
#2363050, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:18 pm
Thanks, Calli.
The Nephilim were the product of the fallen angels and the human daughters.
Is it they who were the Giants?
I’m scifi addict, have numerous books on the subject.
There is more than a little truth in that.
CEW Bean wrote ANZAC to Amiens now at AWM as pdf.
Only women mentioned were nurses.
Sorry. The bird in my icon is the pied kiddie’s dad.
They all accept food from my hand, including Grotty and both grey butcherbirds.
Yeah, we know.
A thousand times.
Thanks, Calli. I’ll look that up.
Do you know LA Marzulli or Steve Quayle.
They are both riveting teachers, devout Christians and experts on these “supernatural” beings.
Youtube.
At times like this I ask myself “What would Honor Harrington think?”*
*high literary reference.
Mark, it’s from the Bible.
Not fiction. 😯 😉
And down here Bruce (and Adam) the magpie wars appear to be edging towards and all out truce. Mr House Magpie returned this morning after a week’s absence; but only when the coast was clear. He took his fare with his head on its side, one eye scanning the void above for any surprise stuka attacks. I don’t know where the thugs came from who are asserting their land rights, but they have certainly stirred up what was once a quiet neighbourhood.
I’m really only interested in one supernatural being, Anne.
I hope your Bible reading gets you as far as John 11. A curious story and a profound question for the distressed young woman. Well worth thinking about.
Anne
#2363064, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:28 pm
I’m sorry to hear that, Mark, especially since I know nothing about Brandy and took the time to google “Expensive Brandy” to come up with that.
Appreciate the effort Anne, but price, name or ‘prestige’ has little to do with quality.
Ask Zulu2k about his brand of Whiskey.
I still think you are bonkers if you think the 9/11 was anything but a terror act committed by Muslim extremists.
I apologise for calling you such but there is no other way if you truly believe it.
You vill vote until you get ze right answer!
And down here Bruce (and Adam) the magpie wars appear to be edging towards and all out truce.
I hate yous all.
Bruce of Newcastle
Please don’t stop your delightful bird stories!
I just love hearing about those beautiful creatures who trust you enough to come so close to you
Love the photos too
So I really appreciate your posts – don’t listen to whingers like Adam who instead of insulting you, could easily scroll past your posts and act like a decent person instead of a nasty nag
I hope that a bird drops a gift on your head Adam
It’s supposed to be good luck when that happens.
I reckon the Clintons, Bush and the Saudis worked together, Makka.
There is no doubt whatsoever that the then V.P. the President GHW Bush and later his son President GW, worked extremely closely with Bandar. Going back into the 80’s with dodgy arms deals between the US, Saudi and Iraq – who was then fighting Iran. Bandar later assisted GW Bush prepare for his presidential bid with schooling on foreign affairs and in particular ME diplomacy. Bandar , the Bush family along with the Carlisle Group etc have been joined at the hip through money and (Saudi Royal) familial ties over decades. Very interesting relationships.
Gotta love the Betoota Advocate.
Pauline Says Turnbull Should Cancel More Than Just Four Hundred And Fifty-Seven Visas
Yes.
They all have a story and it is interesting to watch the interactions.
Except Cockies.
They are the ISIS terrorists of bird world.
I hope that a bird drops a gift on your head Adam
Oh gawd. Sounds like the ex.
Flight 93 was meant to go into the Capital Building, wiping out the US Congress, but it’s takeoff was delayed 41 minutes. This gave the passengers time to learn of the other attacks.
With the Congress gone the Deep State would have stepped up to form Government.
America saved from tyranny by a 41 minute flight delay.
Bush did get the Patriot Act though so that’s nice.
Westie woman
#2363102, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:54 pm
Bruce of Newcastle
Please don’t stop your delightful bird stories!
Come 12th of July I’m going back to Europe for another 7 months stint.
Disappointed I didn’t get the place I wanted but like the coppers say: ‘nothing we can do about it’
I mentioned before, I saw some small birds outside my window in the snow searching for food.
They appear to be some kind of finches, I’m going to set up a camera and feeder, record their activities.
Will post pics.
Scroll by if not interested.
John 11. Will do. Thanks Calli.
Speaking of birds, on my morning walk in suburban Sydney this morning I saw King Parrots, butcherbirds, Musk Lorikeets, Red Wattlebirds, a kookaburra, lots of rainbow lorries and miners, fairy wrens, silvereyes, corellas and cockies. In this non-breeding time of the year disparate species will opportunistically swarm together in favourable environments. Great time of year for birders.
Anne
#2363120, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:03 pm
I still think you are bonkers if you think the 9/11 was anything but a terror act committed by Muslim extremists.
Flight 93 was meant to go into the Capital Building, wiping out the US Congress, but it’s takeoff was delayed 41 minutes. This gave the passengers time to learn of the other attacks.
With the Congress gone the Deep State would have stepped up to form Government.
America saved from tyranny by a 41 minute flight delay.
Bush did get the Patriot Act though so that’s nice.
Anne, I appreciate your enthusiasm and innocent belief in conspiracy even if common sense dictates otherwise.
Michael Smith News makes the point that it’s a “thousand days” since the last boatload of “refugees” landed in Australia.
Anybody taking bets as to how long it would be, after Wee William is elected, that the boats resume coming? Bottle of Limeburners says seven days.
Quote of the day!
Thank you, Grasshopper.
Morrison finally transitioned?
For Mark.
Sometimes people have secret plans to do bad things.
But you knew that, right?
Anne
#2363144, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:29 pm
For Mark.
con¦spir|acy
[kənˈspɪrəsi]
NOUN
a secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful:
Sometimes people have secret plans to do bad things.
But you knew that, right?
Anne!
You got me wrong if you think I don’t believe in conspiracies.
But, what happens most of the time is not really a conscious conspiracy but a happenstance of circumstances, the converging of business interests.
What I do object to is the notion of a cabal existing to subjugate the people of the earth to a one world government.
We don’t need a cabal for that, there is an ideology supported by our own politicians to that effect.
From Westie woman at 9:54 pm:
Me too – Grigory’s and Bruce’s accounts from Newcastle area are a treat. They obviously experience the simple joy of observing nature at work, they describe what they see in easy terms and there is nothing in it to snarl about! If someone here claims a superior opinion on what should be it is irrelevant.
Then from Libby Zee at 9:56 pm:
I dunno Libby Zee – on the odd occasion I can recall it brought fabulous amusement from my mates at my misfortune! 🙂
Just last week during a morning spent waiting, in relative silence, on site for a couple of semi deliveries of roofing, a few of us commented on an apparent increase in bird activity coinciding with the cooler weather. The debate about which call belonged to which bird prompted an internet search (“Australian bird sounds”) and we found there are several web sites with recordings of each common bird’s sound.
So has the Canberra Bomber returned from his secret mission?
Drinking an artificially sweetened drink every day is associated with a significantly increased risk of developing stroke and dementia, according to research at the Boston University School of Medicine.
I think I’m a full fat Coke person but I don’t really remember.
Transgender, transrace, transable; what fucking next: transdead.
The whole bloody world is nuts except me and you guys; and I’m not sure about the rest of you so you’d better become transme.
Thanks cohenite. I was transfixed.
I didn’t say your statement was wrong. I said I found the argument uncompelling. You outlined a tax that disproportionately hurts poor people. By inference, your tone implied this was a bad thing. Since I’m not a poor person, I see nothing inherent undesirable about a tax that disproportionately hurts other people, and doesn’t impact me in the slightest.
I also listed other things that I delight in being the least affected by or even a net beneficiary of, such as gerbil worming, gender inequalidee etc. which apparently you also found difficult.
See Anne, there’s no vast conspiracy. It’s all right in our faces.
Looking around the work colleagues at the briefing this morning.
Not a single, solitary sheila I would shag.
All of them, to a woman, either old and cantankerous or grossly, revoltingly obese.
They should offer these old bints whatever it takes to get them to piss off and not come back.
Long after most men are physically and mentally burnt out these old harridans are still plodding along.
I don’t get it. There seems to be some malevolent force within old women that keeps them in the workplace, gossiping and back stabbing decades after most men have given it all up. Some putrid combination of fear and malicious joy that keeps them primed for it.
Meanwhile a whole generation of hot bitches are left unemployed or in some other work somewhere else.
It wasn’t always like this.
As a very young lad of ten or eleven I used to get my teeth checked by dental nurses.
Young and pretty, they would clamp your face firmly against their full bosoms while drilling your teeth.
Even a mild toothache, to this day, stirs my groinal regions.
As a teenager, hospitalised after a car crash, I remember cool and efficient, fully uniformed, prim and luscious nurses making it well worth a young man’s pain and injuries just to watch them and have them press a hand against you.
If you are unfortunate enough to require hospitalisation in these monstrous times, woe is you.
You will be harangued at the entrance to the accident and emergency by some dirty, dreadlocked harpy, quizzed as to your origins and nationality, status and suitability.
If you are in bad enough shape to make it to a ward, you will be unceremoniously treated with contempt by female “doctors” and left neglected by ageing unlovable old biddies who will spend most of their time clumped together gossiping.
You will be bewildered by the sheer number of individuals who are seemingly employed to stand about sharing coffees and doing very little else.
An oppressive atmosphere of angry menopausal womanhood will waft over you as you desperately hope not to die in this cesspit of despair.
Whatever it takes to make that generation of used up, vicious witches spend their golden years outside paid employment is a small price to pay for the nation’s advancement.
Return our school, hospitals and dental clinics to the firm bosomed. The curvaceous. The sweet and the loveable.
My better half recently spent three nights in a major Perth hospital after surgery. One could not tell the nurses apart from the cleaners, both being clad in the same scruffy looking dark leggings, gym shoes and v-necked t-shirts. In three days no one made her bed, offered to help her wash or even asked after her welfare. The nursing staff were far too busy completing documentation to provide proper care and attention.
Who were the idiots who decided that proper nurses’ uniforms should be discarded? An appalling state of affairs. They need to bring some retired matrons back to crack the whip and lick the whole sorry bunch of them back into shape.
Hint.
The nurses are the Chinese ones, and the cleaners are the Indians.
You’re welcome.
Thanks Leigh, we’ll know next time.
Damn cleaner gave me a rectal exam.
Well, the strategy is becoming pretty obvious now, isn’t it?
I’ve come out of lurking tonight – mainly because I’m so cross about Adam having a go at Bruce of Newcastle. ..
I’m one of those ancient nurses but I do try hard to keep my boobs from reaching the floor. .
And I work in a lovely medical centre with wonderful young people – GPs , reception staff – they keep me thinking young
Plus bingo and bowls does nothing for me
However I agree with the hospital horror stories – and nurses these days are required to place emphasis on stuff like mindfulness in practice and reflection rather than making beds and keeping patients clean and comfortable
Being an old school RN it’s rather upsetting to hear stories from our patients especially the older ones who remember when nurses did stuff other than record computer notes and write about reflections
Just thank Christ he didn’t operate like the clown in Bundaberg.
Andrew Bolt joins the luvvies on the Manus Island brouhaha.
Meanwhile … Dutton has today escalated:
Peter Dutton calls for ABC to apologise over Manus Island incident.
Hey, how’s the RoP looking when it is colour-coded?
http://imgur.com/gallery/i9dql
Very vibrant, just don’t look up what red, orange, and pink mean.
Is Bolt auditioning for the ABC?
What has happened to him? Usually he only has these hysterical leftists turns after he has spent time in Europe.