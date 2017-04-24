Liberty Quote
Shut. It. Down.
Fire. Them. All.— Rabz
Q&A Forum: April 24, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
And if Carpe is counting, 5 please.
Uh oh, not another one of them?
They’ve got that fool Hinsch on tonight.
I won’t be watching.
25 please, Carpe.
Great lineup, maybe even a bit unpredictable. Tony “perks of the work” Burke might even be made to feel uncomfortable.
And if the entreprenuer gets himself from a disintegrating dictatorship into the bosom of the ABC, I’d say he’s been pretty successful.
34 plese Carpe!
Good evening troops, my apologies for being away but work comes first
The bidding is now open, i’m in at 52
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 52
Stackja 5
Vic in Prossy 25
Dave in Marybrook 34
29 pls Carpe San, welcome back.
Don’t forget tomorrow is ANZAC day
I will be the first speaker at the 2nd Dawn service in Osaka our guest speaker is from the Embassy, last year was great so despite the nerves of organising it a great morning is expected.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 52
Stackja 5
Vic in Prossy 25
Dave in Marybrook 34
Egg 29
Good to have you back, Jugulum.
22 for me thanks.
Carpe steals my number again.
51 if I may thanks Carpe.
Welcome back.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 52
Stackja 5
Vic in Prossy 25
Dave in Marybrook 34
Egg 29
Turtle of WA 22
Custard 51
Good to be back
Will be working in Oz for 8 weeks in May/June, God help me.
My compliments, Carpe, and 31, if you please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 52
Stackja 5
Vic in Prossy 25
Dave in Marybrook 34
Egg 29
Turtle of WA 22
Custard 51
ZK2A 31
Hope through mushrooms.
Ok Troops it’s time, so lets wrap our wedding tackle in tinfoil and;
lllleeeeetttsss get rreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrrrruuuummmbbbllleeee
Leftie count is high.
I’m going low.
19 please Carpe
1st question pommy wanna be immigrant bitching – quelle suprise.
Keerist put a gag in that whiny bints gob
You might be right, Dave.
Ooh it’s Tony burk
A man so dumb he needs a wall chart that says “undies on the inside”
and
“socks THEN shoes”
Zimbabwean activist.
So we can expect him to raise the issue of murders and displacement of white farmers?
Yes?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 52
Stackja 5
Vic in Prossy 25
Dave in Marybrook 34
Egg 29
Turtle of WA 22
Custard 51
ZK2A 31
Beliaik 19
Carpe, Burke might default to his Superman dress-code.
Delusion does that.
Hats off to you, Jugulum.
He and Joe Ludwig fought it out for the title of “Worst Minster ofr Agriculture” this country ever had. Completely disinterested in the portfolio, no attempt to master the issues and no attempt to even understand the issues.
The test should include going without kneeling facing some Arab city several times each day.
Try sitting a citizen test in Japan you retards, all documentation in Japanese, the interview is in Japanese language tests are in Japanese and they will interview members of your local community to see if you fit in.
Harden up softcocks.
So why are leftard feminists in lock-step with the wife-bashers?
Greer underlines her own delusion.
Anti poverty activist and farmer?
In the USA they are usually called preppers, and ridiculed by leftards.
How odd.
Female genital mutilation
What exactly is circumcision of a male?
Surprisingly Snowcone asked Burke a difficult question.
Greer then denied the point.
Dammit.
The old bag agreed with me.
Now I’ve gotta end it all.
Greer thinks it’s ok for girl children to have their clitoris slashed off with a razor
Stay classy you aged harridan.
For female genital mutilation and male circumcision to be equivalent, male circumcision would have to involve having your cock chopped off.
Why is this controversial?
Carpe 32 please
Germane favours FGM and child marriage.
Turtle
+1 false equivalence
Turtle, the protruding part of the clitoris is only part of the organ.
The entire structure is wish-bone shaped and the external projection is maybe 10 per cent of it.
Far better not to interfere with either genders’ genitalia until adulthood or an extreme health issue occurs..
Greer supports child marriage because they don’t let the young girls have intercourse
Female Eunuch that you evil sack of crap
FMD
Good news! Renewables negatively impacted by 457 changes.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 52
Stackja 5
Vic in Prossy 25
Dave in Marybrook 34
Egg 29
Turtle of WA 22
Custard 51
ZK2A 31
Beliaik 19
Mike of Marion 32
Farmers need 457 visa workers because of snowflakes.
We’ve raised a generation of them that would melt if forced outside into the sunlight.
Mr Specks bitching about a Hi-tech facility in Newcastle thst will be affected by 457 changes.
BoN – can you clarify?
“Germane favours FGM and child marriage.”
Does she?
Or does she just crave attention, as ever and will say anything if it might keep her in the limelight.
Why do they keep having her on, don’t we have any Australians frightbats?
More 457 bitching
Just enforce it as a Temporary visa
Too many of them have been told that a farmer is someone who is too stupid to study “Yarz” at University…
Greer hates foreign trained doctors
Right up to the time she gets sick or is injured.
Sorry she can “my people” but the rest of us must be global
7,916,345,620 please.
Immigrants don’t want to just escape to Australia.
They want to escape to Australian cities.
Whatever happened to beggars and their choices?
Let’s expand on it then, Tony.
It’s Labor giving other peoples money away to the ‘poor’ people that wrecked the economy.
Mushroom farming for Canberra?
Bulk growing medium readily available.
Ok greer is a mushroom phobe
You miss the point you douchenozzles
She grew mushrooms using coffee grounds as a way out of poverty.
Ok on to foreign aid
Easy, stop giving it to the UN, NGO’s and directly to corruptocrats.
Except PNG corruptocrats
they pay my salary
You’re right, Carpe. she’s on about entrepreneurship, and that’s a good thing.
That talking about mushrooms and primitive agriculture is a hit at lefty talkfests in wealthy contries is not her fault.
Then turn those cities into copies of the Third World shyteholes they “fled.”
Just because something is a tragedy doesn’t mean it’s Shakespearean.
It was Shakespeare’s 401st yesterday.
Germs doesn’t like PM Mays shoes
yah plumbing new depths.
Oh Oh, she just criticized Barry McGolfy Momjeans, standby for a twatter meltdown.
Ok troops, numbers came in at 23
Turtle, so close yet so far.
And we have the diamonte trim on the tasells too this year.
Jackpot to next week troops.
I’m done
Oyasumi Nasai.
Momjeans. Classic.
Night Cats. Thanks Jugulum.
Night, all. Dawn service tomorrow – the second I’ve ever been to, in over twenty years, and the second time I’ve marched, as a civilian, in the same time…
Sounds like a run of the mill Q&A. Forgot it was on as I was watching Richmond v Melbourne. Good game + amazing crowd.