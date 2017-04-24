Q&A Forum: April 24, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, April 24, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
68 Responses to Q&A Forum: April 24, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2363037, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Panellists: Germaine Greer, Feminist icon and provocateur; Chido Govera, Zimbabwean activist and social entrepreneur; Alex Hawke, Assistant Minister for Immigration and Border Protection; Tony Burke, Manager of Opposition Business; and Derryn Hinch, Senator for Victoria.

    And if Carpe is counting, 5 please.

  2. egg_
    #2363039, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    social entrepreneur

    Uh oh, not another one of them?

  3. Vic in Prossy
    #2363041, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    They’ve got that fool Hinsch on tonight.
    I won’t be watching.
    25 please, Carpe.

  4. Dave in Marybrook
    #2363048, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Great lineup, maybe even a bit unpredictable. Tony “perks of the work” Burke might even be made to feel uncomfortable.
    And if the entreprenuer gets himself from a disintegrating dictatorship into the bosom of the ABC, I’d say he’s been pretty successful.
    34 plese Carpe!

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363049, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Good evening troops, my apologies for being away but work comes first

    The bidding is now open, i’m in at 52

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363051, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 52
    Stackja 5
    Vic in Prossy 25
    Dave in Marybrook 34

  7. egg_
    #2363053, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    29 pls Carpe San, welcome back.

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363056, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Don’t forget tomorrow is ANZAC day

    I will be the first speaker at the 2nd Dawn service in Osaka our guest speaker is from the Embassy, last year was great so despite the nerves of organising it a great morning is expected.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363058, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 52
    Stackja 5
    Vic in Prossy 25
    Dave in Marybrook 34
    Egg 29

  10. Turtle of WA
    #2363063, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Good to have you back, Jugulum.

    22 for me thanks.

  11. custard
    #2363067, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Carpe steals my number again.

    51 if I may thanks Carpe.

    Welcome back.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363070, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 52
    Stackja 5
    Vic in Prossy 25
    Dave in Marybrook 34
    Egg 29
    Turtle of WA 22
    Custard 51

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363073, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Welcome back.

    Good to be back

    Will be working in Oz for 8 weeks in May/June, God help me.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2363074, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    My compliments, Carpe, and 31, if you please.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363075, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 52
    Stackja 5
    Vic in Prossy 25
    Dave in Marybrook 34
    Egg 29
    Turtle of WA 22
    Custard 51
    ZK2A 31

  16. Turtle of WA
    #2363076, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Hope through mushrooms.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363077, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Ok Troops it’s time, so lets wrap our wedding tackle in tinfoil and;

    lllleeeeetttsss get rreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrrrruuuummmbbbllleeee

  18. Beliaik
    #2363078, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Leftie count is high.
    I’m going low.
    19 please Carpe

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363080, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    1st question pommy wanna be immigrant bitching – quelle suprise.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363084, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Keerist put a gag in that whiny bints gob

  21. Turtle of WA
    #2363085, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    You might be right, Dave.

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363086, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Ooh it’s Tony burk

    A man so dumb he needs a wall chart that says “undies on the inside”

    and

    “socks THEN shoes”

  23. duncanm
    #2363087, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Zimbabwean activist.

    So we can expect him to raise the issue of murders and displacement of white farmers?

    Yes?

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363090, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 52
    Stackja 5
    Vic in Prossy 25
    Dave in Marybrook 34
    Egg 29
    Turtle of WA 22
    Custard 51
    ZK2A 31
    Beliaik 19

  25. Beliaik
    #2363091, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Carpe, Burke might default to his Superman dress-code.

    Delusion does that.

  26. Turtle of WA
    #2363092, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Don’t forget tomorrow is ANZAC day
    I will be the first speaker at the 2nd Dawn service in Osaka our guest speaker is from the Embassy, last year was great so despite the nerves of organising it a great morning is expected.

    Hats off to you, Jugulum.

  27. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2363093, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Ooh it’s Tony burk

    A man so dumb he needs a wall chart that says “undies on the inside”

    He and Joe Ludwig fought it out for the title of “Worst Minster ofr Agriculture” this country ever had. Completely disinterested in the portfolio, no attempt to master the issues and no attempt to even understand the issues.

  28. Beliaik
    #2363094, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    The test should include going without kneeling facing some Arab city several times each day.

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363095, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Try sitting a citizen test in Japan you retards, all documentation in Japanese, the interview is in Japanese language tests are in Japanese and they will interview members of your local community to see if you fit in.

    Harden up softcocks.

  30. Beliaik
    #2363097, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    So why are leftard feminists in lock-step with the wife-bashers?

    Greer underlines her own delusion.

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363099, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Anti poverty activist and farmer?

    In the USA they are usually called preppers, and ridiculed by leftards.

    How odd.

  32. Beliaik
    #2363100, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Female genital mutilation

    What exactly is circumcision of a male?

  33. custard
    #2363103, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Surprisingly Snowcone asked Burke a difficult question.

    Greer then denied the point.

  34. Beliaik
    #2363104, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Dammit.

    The old bag agreed with me.

    Now I’ve gotta end it all.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363105, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Greer thinks it’s ok for girl children to have their clitoris slashed off with a razor

    Stay classy you aged harridan.

  36. Turtle of WA
    #2363107, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    For female genital mutilation and male circumcision to be equivalent, male circumcision would have to involve having your cock chopped off.

  37. Spider
    #2363108, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Why is this controversial?

  38. Mike of Marion
    #2363109, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Carpe 32 please

  39. Spider
    #2363110, posted on April 24, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Germane favours FGM and child marriage.

  40. Spider
    #2363112, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Turtle

    +1 false equivalence

  41. Beliaik
    #2363113, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Turtle, the protruding part of the clitoris is only part of the organ.
    The entire structure is wish-bone shaped and the external projection is maybe 10 per cent of it.

    Far better not to interfere with either genders’ genitalia until adulthood or an extreme health issue occurs..

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363116, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Greer supports child marriage because they don’t let the young girls have intercourse

    Female Eunuch that you evil sack of crap

    FMD

  43. Turtle of WA
    #2363117, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Good news! Renewables negatively impacted by 457 changes.

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363119, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 52
    Stackja 5
    Vic in Prossy 25
    Dave in Marybrook 34
    Egg 29
    Turtle of WA 22
    Custard 51
    ZK2A 31
    Beliaik 19
    Mike of Marion 32

  45. Beliaik
    #2363121, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Farmers need 457 visa workers because of snowflakes.

    We’ve raised a generation of them that would melt if forced outside into the sunlight.

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363123, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Mr Specks bitching about a Hi-tech facility in Newcastle thst will be affected by 457 changes.

    BoN – can you clarify?

  47. billie
    #2363125, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    “Germane favours FGM and child marriage.”

    Does she?

    Or does she just crave attention, as ever and will say anything if it might keep her in the limelight.

    Why do they keep having her on, don’t we have any Australians frightbats?

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363126, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    More 457 bitching

    Just enforce it as a Temporary visa

  49. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2363127, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    We’ve raised a generation of them that would melt if forced outside into the sunlight.

    Too many of them have been told that a farmer is someone who is too stupid to study “Yarz” at University…

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363128, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Greer hates foreign trained doctors

    Right up to the time she gets sick or is injured.

  51. Spider
    #2363130, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Sorry she can “my people” but the rest of us must be global

  52. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2363131, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    7,916,345,620 please.

  53. Beliaik
    #2363132, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Immigrants don’t want to just escape to Australia.

    They want to escape to Australian cities.

    Whatever happened to beggars and their choices?

  54. Turtle of WA
    #2363134, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Let’s expand on it then, Tony.

    It’s Labor giving other peoples money away to the ‘poor’ people that wrecked the economy.

  55. Beliaik
    #2363139, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Mushroom farming for Canberra?

    Bulk growing medium readily available.

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363140, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Ok greer is a mushroom phobe

    You miss the point you douchenozzles

    She grew mushrooms using coffee grounds as a way out of poverty.

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363143, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Ok on to foreign aid

    Easy, stop giving it to the UN, NGO’s and directly to corruptocrats.

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363145, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Except PNG corruptocrats

    they pay my salary

  59. Turtle of WA
    #2363146, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    You’re right, Carpe. she’s on about entrepreneurship, and that’s a good thing.

    That talking about mushrooms and primitive agriculture is a hit at lefty talkfests in wealthy contries is not her fault.

  60. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2363147, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    They want to escape to Australian cities.

    Then turn those cities into copies of the Third World shyteholes they “fled.”

  61. Turtle of WA
    #2363149, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Just because something is a tragedy doesn’t mean it’s Shakespearean.

    It was Shakespeare’s 401st yesterday.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363151, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Germs doesn’t like PM Mays shoes

    yah plumbing new depths.

    Oh Oh, she just criticized Barry McGolfy Momjeans, standby for a twatter meltdown.

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363152, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Ok troops, numbers came in at 23

    Turtle, so close yet so far.

    And we have the diamonte trim on the tasells too this year.

    Jackpot to next week troops.

  64. Carpe Jugulum
    #2363153, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    I’m done

    Oyasumi Nasai.

  65. Turtle of WA
    #2363154, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Momjeans. Classic.

  66. Turtle of WA
    #2363155, posted on April 24, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Night Cats. Thanks Jugulum.

  67. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2363160, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Night Cats. Thanks Jugulum.

    Night, all. Dawn service tomorrow – the second I’ve ever been to, in over twenty years, and the second time I’ve marched, as a civilian, in the same time…

  68. john
    #2363165, posted on April 24, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Sounds like a run of the mill Q&A. Forgot it was on as I was watching Richmond v Melbourne. Good game + amazing crowd.

