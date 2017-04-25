I was planning a long post on the Credlin v O’Dwyer story – but this morning I saw an op-ed by Peta Credlin in The Australian that makes a lot of what I wanted to argue somewhat moot (or more moot than usual).
Peta Credlin asks a good question – and answers it too:
How is it that O’Dwyer, a Cabinet minister with youth on her side, is even vulnerable to challenge in the first place? As recent Liberal Party elections show, O’Dwyer’s faction was roundly trounced after trying to unseat Michael Kroger as Victorian president. There’s even chatter that she no longer has the numbers in her own branches. I don’t know about that but what I do know is that she was responsible for superannuation reforms that incensed Coalition supporters and as Andrew Robb’s report attests, contributed to the government’s loss of 14 seats last July.
To be fair – Kelly O’Dwyer was not, and is not, solely responsible for that much-hated superannuation reform. I have not heard that the policy was her idea or initiative. She was the minister responsible for overall policy development and guiding the policy through the Parliament.
But she did make a huge mistake.
As Grace Collier explains:
In March this year, O’Dwyer said: “No one has a right to a super tax concession. It is a gift that the government should only provide when it makes sense.”
A gift. Letting people keep their own money is now considered a gift by a Liberal government.
Over the last few days we’ve seen media reports that a group of “millionaires” (a smear that is quickly losing its bite – it is so easy to be a millionaire these days with property prices being what they are and compulsory super) are trying to unseat Kelly O’Dwyer.
So here is where I differ from Peta Credlin:
… I’ve always taken a dim view of challenging sitting members. … Knifing games — whether in Higgins or Canberra — are part of the reason the Coalition is struggling in the polls and supporters are angry.
Well – yes. I put it you, however, that most people are not so much angry about the knifing in Canberra per se, as opposed to the fact that the knifing doesn’t seem to have improved the Coalition’s poor performance. (Those who are angry about the knifing per se seem to congregate here at the Cat, The Spectator, and Quadrant.) Had the Coalition begun treating its supporters with a bit more respect, and less contempt, the knifing would have been quickly forgiven and forgotten.
That is the point – the Coalition does not respect its supporters. We have in Canberra a group of individuals who will not take advice. If you cannot speak with politicians you have to challenge them. There are several mechanisms for doing so:
- don’t donate money
- don’t donate time
- don’t vote for them
- campaign against them
- run against them in their seat
- challenge them from within the party.
In a democracy these are all legitimate forms of protest and political engagement. In fact, in a representative democracy, this is exactly how the system has evolved to operate. This is what we are seeing happen against the Coalition (the Liberals in particular, I think). They should give some thought as to why that is happening.
As an aside – I loved this backhander:
I made my position very clear to the journalist who first raised it with me on Friday, in my own News Corp column on Sunday and later that morning on air during Sky’s Agenda program. Despite this, a couple of professional Credlin critics have still tried to argue I’m at fault for failing to shut this story down (one might want to watch his own show for a start).
Ouch. Smack down.
Another excellent post! The rot started with Textor and the clear evidence that the LNP was taking the conservative vote for granted. The ‘delcons’ proved them very wrong on that but the LNP has not learned. Abbott was not conservative but the closest approach in recent times. Dumping in favour of the conviction free zone that is Turnbull has sent the conservative vote through the floor.
And the LNP still wants to go left.
TA and PC destroyed ALP. Then MT wanted to PM. MT is the problem.
Hear, hear.
Oh come on, Credlin is in it up to her ears. Such a big ego and totally and utterly incompetent. It was Credlin who lost the majority. This pathetic individual has been coveting a seat in Parliament for years and will stab anyone in the back to get it. She knows nothing about politics, policy or process.
HB – is that necessary?
Malcolm – maybe. I don’t know. I was very critical of both Abbott and Credlin when he was PM. But she has turned out to be a very good commentator on Sky. By contrast, I was an O’Dwyer fan until that “tax concessions are a gift of government” comment.
While the dissidents in O’Dwer’s seat are doing their best to present this as being about principle and not money I remain unconvinced. I would like to see O’Dwer and her ilk go, but for other reasons. The Liberal Party has lost its way philosophically – it no longer knows what it stands for. The super change was merely a symptom of that sickness.
All of this has to occur at a branch level.
I have said it before, and I will say it again.
“The problem stems from the branches. People need to get involved in thei local branches.”
Politics is a numbers game, hence the term, “branch stacking”.
Don’t like your local LNP member, then get a group of like minded individuals, apply for membership. Just be aware that your task might be Herculean.
O’Dwyer was just mouthing a Treasury line. Not the first time, nor last time that will happen. As for the superannuation changes I don’t think they were bad – it is better to reduce taxation generally rather than extend concessions. Personally I’d get rid of the superannuation system (and the super guarantee) entirely, with no concessions whatsoever and cut the top personal tax rate as compensation.
Oops.
That doesn’t worry me. You can’t trust people who are not motivated by money.
I agree – not still not smart. She should have known better.
That doesn’t worry me. You can’t trust people who are not motivated by money.
Really?
Thieves are motivated by money.
Quite so. And a Malcolm fan until he completely fucked up every policy he touched, vandalised 18C reform, ran a low energy, Mal-centric (BIRM) campaign after calling a 2 month campaign, raised taxes, bought Pyne-class subs, and promoted renewbulls and batteries as a solution to DPRSA’s crisis.
Has it occurred to you you might just be a terrible judge of competence and character?
Sinclair: this would be a great post if it wasn’t for the fact that Credlin is herself part of the problem. Never elected, she has chosen to run a very public assault on the government in general. O’Dwyer is someone with whom she has a personal history of antagonism. We can also safely assume that Michael Kroger’s contribution on this issue links it back to the challenge he faced as Victoria Branch President (and the fact that a large number of Federal and State MPs backed the challenger).
People like Kroger and Credlin are actually machine politicians. Indeed, Kroger has for many years been openly a fan of Graham Richardson. They are part of the problem in that the machine approach has made it extremely difficult for people representative of the electorate to obtain preselection for the Liberal Party. For that reason the actions you propose would only make the machine more influential since it relies on the extinguishment of dissent.
… and?
You can trust thieves to take your stuff if you’re not careful.
Being wymynsys and being unold should make her bulletproof.
What is being hidden to make that makes her disposable?.
Not following the logic – you’re suggesting that Kelly O’Dwyer is potentially the victim of party politics and we the taxpayers would be better off with her in Parliament than not?
Quite possibly – I hang out at a disreputable blog most days. 🙂
You can trust thieves to take your stuff if you’re not careful.
That’s not trust, its profiling.
Many who would like to see a Liberal win don’t want it to be with MT as leader so they lack the enthusiasm to help or donate.
When you have a fight between Kroger, who has marshalled the Victorian Lieborals into the forces of impotence that win one term government by accident and Costello’s proxy warriors fighting battles for a bloke who bottled challenging Howard when he plainly had to go and then doing the hard yards in Opposition it isn’t hard to see the problem.
The only positive thing you can say about Kroger is that he isn’t actively trying to destroy the Lieborals like Michael Photios is doing on behalf of Waffles and Lucy in NSW.
HB at 10.15 =)
I would not trust anyone who was primarily motivated by money.
Which bit of ‘political commentator’ do you not understand? And Turnbull’s government has been truly awful and utterly incompetent.
“I put it you, however, that most people are not so much angry about the knifing in Canberra per se…”
Don’t agree. It all depends whether you are Left (happy) or Right (angry).
Having always believed the Liberals were more Right than Left, the destructive takeover by the Left, SPLIT the party – so much so it HALVED (or more?) the membership.
“…as opposed to the fact that the knifing doesn’t seem to have improved the Coalition’s poor performance.”
The Right always knew Malcolm Turnbull was less of a leader than Tony Abbott – you only had to look at his past political history. From the minute the rumours started that Turnbull was at the ready and doubly so because of the Canning election, the Right always knew the party was lost if Turnbull won (a la bedwetters).
To sum up – it should never have happened!
Faye – Yep. At that point the Lieborals just hooked themselves up to the R-G-R circus train. And so it has proved.
This pathetic individual has been coveting a seat in Parliament for years and will stab anyone in the back to get it. She knows nothing about politics, policy or process.
So, basically, she has excellent qualifications to satisfy both major parties .. should be a shoe-in when/if she decides to run ..
I don’t think that’s fair. As far as I know, Kroger was party president during the Kennett era and only took back the reins after Napthine lost (or, at least, well after his defeat became inevitable). The Liberals are well ahead of Labor now and are odds on to win next year (although whether that’s due to their efforts or the Andrews Government I can’t say, not being a Victorian).
What I can say about Kroger is that if you can judge a man by his enemies, the fact that lightweights like O’Dwyer, Scott Ryan and Mitch Fifield are so opposed to him speaks well of him in my book.
Malcolm at 1017
I thought you were in the Middle East today?
You should let Nikki write these coments, she has the Abbott/Credlin script down pat.
This is a parody account or is it mere insanity
“(Credlin) has been coveting a seat in Parliament for years and will stab anyone in the back to get it. She knows nothing about politics, policy or process”
I put it on the same category of incoherence as the poster who claimed Kroger responsible for the one-term Labor-lite Vic government when he didn’t take over until 9 months after it went to oblivion (& I am not from Victoria let alone a member of any political party. You insiders should know better.
People whose views respect had criticisms of Credlin for her methods of dealing with the parliamentary rabble (and we know they needed “dealing with”) but none of them would deny she could have had a seat for the taking I would expect (even Abbott could force through a handful of candidates against the lobbyist cabals preferred choice). As for Credlin knowing nothing about politics, give yourself an uppercut as they say.
Had the knifer been someone who commanded the respect of the electorate, and had then gone on to do those difficult things that Tony Abbott failed to do, then yes, we would have forgiven.
But such a person probably would have worked to support Prime Minister Abbott.
Lord Wentworth was a proven dud who has lived up to the low opinion that I formed of him in 2009.
Maybe I am hopelessly naive, but I’m almost sure I remember a time when at least some politicians and other leaders were motivated more by ideals of service than by monetary gain.
Untrustworthy bastards!
For a bunch who talk about the Liberal Party with such gusto there is a remarkable degree of ignorance here. Just sayin’ – as they say:)
There are a couple of matters arising from one simple fact – the membership of the Conservatives is declining which means a narrowing of the intellectual base. This allows the Photios’s of this world to flourish. The recent new candidates for the Conservatives have an intimate knowledge of politics but not policy. A very narrow based lot indeed. A lot of the current administration are poor policy implementers – there are some good ones as well which far surpass those on offer from Labor/Greens. God forbid.
The narrowing of the base can be partly solved by running plebiscites for new candidates – at least you might get someone who is in tune with the electorate and generally supported. The Nats are leading the way in this approach.
Against the tone of the bloggers, Malcolm T is showing signs of marshalling his forces – we may not get all that we want but then again dealing with a muddle headed (with apologies to wombats) cross bench is only for those with a robust spirit.
Credlin said all of this, in her own very measured style, on Bolt last night.
She also mentioned how hurt she had been by accusations that she, a woman without a child, might not understand the difficult life period of normal early motherhood that Kelly was experiencing.
As she pointed out, Kelly’s pregnancy had nothing to do with Kelly’s performance before she was pregnant, so it was a low hit at Credlin to bring attention to her infertility. Her failed attempts at IVF in order to get pregnant is information that has been long in the public domain. She seemed to me to be genuinely glad to be out of the political mayhem and cruelty.
+1
If Howard was the ‘father of middlelclass welfare’ – she’s the mother.
It’s quite refreshing to see Malcolm commenting on this blog. But perhaps he should put aside his hatred of Credlin and get on governing.
Uh Credl/Abbot was pulling the strings when they started pissing us off by introducing the ‘deficit tax’ which has cost me over $10,000. Yeah…like I’m going to donate $1000 when they stole $10k from me.
If she had any self-awareness she would realise that she carries for more responsibility for my contempt for the Libs than O’Dwyer who is just a nobody basically.
How does she not get this? And don’t get me started on abbott tthe 18C hero who did jackshit when he had a chance to act. They are a gruesome bunch.