The standard you walk past …

It is always a mistake to compromise on a matter of principle.

I was reminded of this principle on the train home from the annual ANZAC day AFL match between Essendon and Collingwood. This match is a highlight in the Davidson household and we are regular attendees of the match. The AFL and the Collingwood and Essendon football clubs have done a magnificent job of providing a dignified event. We have never before experienced any nastiness or hostility on the day. In fact my experience is that Collingwood supporters are nicer, on average, than Melbourne supporters who are quite feral.

Today – for the first time in a long time – the Bombers were successful over Collingwood. It was a glorious victory.

For the first time ever there was an obnoxious Collingwood supporter on the train home. On alighting the train home he told everyone within earshot that with all those military types at the game they should have put a gun to Nathan Buckley’s head. Okay – so everyone has lost a game and been disappointed. I think this business of sacking coaches willy-nilly is a mistake – if Collingwood thinks that Buckley could be a great coach they should keep him for the long haul.

Next thing, however, this Collingwood supporter initiated an argument with an Essendon supporter about the players being drug cheats. The Bomber supporter made two points:

no actual case had ever been proven against the Essendon players

Collingwood players had been proven to have taken drugs.

The Collingwood supporter responded by saying that the drugs the Collingwood players had taken were recreational drugs and how dare the Essendon supporter defend the club. At this point Mrs D had looked up from her game on her phone and several other passengers in Essendon gear had all turned around the pay attention to the discussion. The Bomber then said, “winners are grinners and your lot lost”. The Collingwood supporter then kept quiet until his stop.

But the issue remains – there is no evidence under Australian law that the Bombers did take performance enhancing drugs. To the contrary, Australian judges rules in favour of the Bombers. Foreign judges applying the European code found the Bombers guilty.

The notion that they did-the-crime-and-served-the-time and now we can all get on with our lives isn’t going to cut it.