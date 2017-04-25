Why I am worried

In 2017 when there is a threat of nuclear war – we have brainless egos in charge
In 1963 when there was a threat of nuclear war
In 2017 when there is a threat of nuclear war – we have brainless egos in charge
In 1963 when there was a threat of nuclear war
“Free competition enforced by law” is a grotesque contradiction in terms.
Oh fuck off.
Well said Rev!
Such lovely language from a man of the cloth.
If Kennedy didn’t use his brains to redecorate a car, he would be viewed has a terrible president.
Fret not, Lucius; Trump has some good security advisers and the evidence so far is that he listens to them.
Is this the same JFK that got USA into Vietnam and doomed a generation
A far better Roman than Lucius could ever aspire to be, wrote the following words…
Admit it – you’re trolling Steve.
So, the threat of nuclear war in 2017 between the USA and North Korea parallels the threat in 1962 of nuclear war between the USA and the USSR. Back on the medication, Lucius.
Khrushchev was a Stalinist. Stalin created the Kim dynasty.
JFK was just lucky. Khrushchev only really wanted to keep Castro safe. The ‘crisis’ was a bluff game.
Reagan achieved more.
Damn! I clicked on it.
Luckily Hillary is not in charge of the video machine.
John “stoned out of my gourd on painkillers while the press cover up my infidelities” Kenneddy, son of a bootlegger and person who lost Cuba to the Commies/Castro syndicate is meant to be in the top section yes?
Sinc – LQC reminds me of previous posters who didn’t like DT. Just more of the same stirring.
Thank you pbw, my thoughts exactly.
Er… JFK when not screwing the help was slammed on opiates. He was frequently so high they moved him into Airforce One on a stretcher because of his ‘back’ problem.
Your choice of picture of the Donald says it all about your politics.
As mentioned before bugger off.
Me trolling? surely not
Fortunately Michael Pence will be President before the year is out.
Ploughing with rakes again
Kennedy was not a great President and the legacy of his corrupt family will haunt US political history for centuries to come.
But I think Johnson was much worse than JFK. Truly vile.
Thank goodness Ted Kennedy never made it.
There’s wider cause for worry about egos. They say the ego is responsible for reality testing and the sense of personal identity.
Lucius shows us four icons of identity politics and suggests that of the four, Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump are “in charge” of the societies now under threat of nuclear war.
Perhaps the worry should be that political identity fixation appears to cause reality testing failure.
I thought it was the nobel prize winning ego of their caliph hussein obama that enabled north korea, turkey, iran and whoever is a cashed-up client of theirs to have Social Justice Atomics within their grasp.
Gotta have an ego on the right side of history.
Kennedy was a war monger who was easily dostracted by any starlet that was passed to him. He was a serial sexual harasser andvwould have been impeached for tjat if he ran in the modern era. Like obama he could speak well and was good at spending opm.
There won’t be a war. China will force NK to remove the dear leader.
Given a choice between a retired general and a gladiator I would prefer the galdiator.
Let Spartacus and Lucius fight it out!
PS Lucius, have the D’rats gracefully accepted their defeat yet, as is traditional?
But I understand JFK cut taxes so we have to give him some credit. All the same, I think Nixon should have won in 1960 in fact I think Ike wanted Dick not to concede.
Fact 1. There wouldn’t have been a Cuban Missile Crisis in the first place if Kennedy hadn’t signalled to Khruschev in Vienna that he was stupid, naive, and easily dominated. The entire crisis was the result of Kennedy’s bungling.
Fact 2. Had Kennedy not been murdered, there’s reason to be believe he might not been have been re-elected. He was a do nothing President – a roi faineant – who achieved very little, but was loved by the media and the elites for agreeing with all their beliefs (this should all sound familiar to Lucius, who no doubt would have voted for Obama). Having his brains blown out was the greatest contribution Kennedy made for his family, setting the Kennedy legacy in stone.
Fact 3. Lucius is fuckwit.
Lucy, your analysis is as busted arse as your trolling. D-. Must try harder.
Fact 3. Lucius is fuckwit.
Fact 4. Lucius is gutless no-account fuckwit who knows from experience that appeasement and running away is the only way to deal with fat ugly unstable dictators with a really bad fucked up hair cuts as opposed to, ironically, not dealing with an ugly unstable dictator with a really bad fucked up 1930’s hair cut.
I think D- is generous.
You are being unfair to Kim Jong Un. Just because his is a Marxist dictator of a rogue state who is reliant on the patronage of Communist China to prop up his murderous regime and maintain nuclear instability in our area doesn’t make him a brainless ego – just a very bloody dangerous bent on continuing being a criminal extortionist and murderous dictator.
Well done Donald Trump for calling this thug’s bluff and for calling on Communist China to stop propping up the thuggish regime and other regimes such as Mugabe’s. The US and the free world would be derelict to allow this thug to prosper.
There is no difference between John Kennedy, who called Kruschev’s bluff and Donald Trump’s treatment of North Korea and China.
You are being unfair to Kim Jong Un. Just because his is a Marxist dictator of a rogue state who is reliant on the patronage of Communist China to prop up his murderous regime and maintain nuclear instability in our area doesn’t make him a brainless ego – just a very bloody dangerous bent on continuing to be a criminal extortionist and murderous dictator.
Well done Donald Trump for calling this thug’s bluff and for calling on Communist China to stop propping up the thuggish regime and other regimes such as Mugabe’s. The US and the free world would be derelict to allow this thug to prosper.
There is no difference between John Kennedy, who called Kruschev’s bluff and Donald Trump’s treatment of North Korea and China.
I am a bit of a soft touch. OK, E* it is.
*F isn’t a grade anymore, because F is generally thought to stand for ‘fail’, and we can’t have students who have failed to think they’ve failed.
For all his moral failings, Kennedy believed in lower taxes and tried to gut the CIA: head blown off.
Kennedy’s other ‘triumph’ was handing Dutch New Guinea/Irian Jaya to Soekarno. That’s worked out well.
In the early 1960’s, the USSR had a very limited arsenal of ICBMs and it is doubtful if these were fully operational given poor guidance systems. Indeed, it is likely that at the start of the Cuban Missile Crisis, none of the Soviet ICBM fleet could be launched, which could explain why the USSR was so keen to deploy MRBMs to the Caribbean. In short, this means that the Cuban Missile Crisis did not pose the severe threat of nuclear war as many Kennedy apologists have claimed over the years.
Perhaps more importantly, it was Kennedy’s recklessness during the Bay of Pigs fiasco which created the environment of confrontation which led to the Cuban Missile Crisis. Without this bungled attempt to invade Cuba, it is doubtful whether Castro would ever have attempted to court the attention of the US by hosting Soviet missiles.
In the end, it was Kruschev who outplayed Kennedy at every point. Despite the claims of victory by the Kennedy camp, we should not forget that they agreed not to invade Cuba and to remove the 15 Jupiter IRBMs which were stationed in Turkey. In exchange, the Soviets agreed not to station MRBMs in Cuba, MRBMs which did not exist at that time.
Now I am not aware that Trump has invaded any country, nor has he threatened to start a nuclear war. Kennedy, on the other hand, did both of these yet it is Trump who makes LQC worried. Get a grip.
LQM – you describe yourself as a retired general. (God help us).
You equate two “brainless ego’s” – Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump.
This is so stupid as to be unworthy of serious comment.