Wednesday Forum: April 26, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
First!
Don’t tell I am first
tooth
Medal?
Bugger.
OK Dr Fred, I won’t tell you.
not tooth, turd.
Dead heat buck get the photofinish steward out.
In the time it took to get my lasagna out of the oven…a brand spanking new, shiny forum.
By the prickling in my thumbs
I turn my back and a new thread comes…
Selfie! 😬
thinking of jerking off later tonight
Are Calli and Gerard O talking about the same thing?
I will kiss him and love him and squeeze him and hug him and call him George.
The wrap up from the previous thread. Google Guthrie’s diversidy initiative is off to a cracker of a start.
Yep … and I think Gerard and I were, too …
I was mocking the subject of this.
Anything interesting happening in Muzstralia??
There’s a petition to sack the big mouth mussy bird.
Got my old new phone, because the old one was busted but under warranty.
Mr O, please be sure to let us know of how things progressed.
21st Battalion A.I.F
Nota, a similar confusion exists with our conspiracy-obsessed friends here on the Cat. They figure that because people such as myself (and of course most others here I’m sure but I’ll speak only for myself) don’t immediately assume some kind of heinous conspiracy when something takes place that lacks a ready or easily understood explanation for its occurrence, then this means I don’t believe that conspiracies exist at all. Of any kind.
Strange logic, indeed.
Of course…
Yemen aid not reaching intended recipients, say activists on ground
Maybe that’s the reason for this:
Amid global donor fatigue, UN asks new billions for famine relief
“Donor fatigue” being code for “why should we give you anything when it’ll just be stolen?”
I’m sad that there is very little way to get aid to those in need these days without that happening.
Maybe there was something good about colonialism.
6pm and sneaky
Does Eric Abetz do a voice on the Simpsons ?
LOL. On the back of Kevin Rudd providing advice to Turnbull yesterday, now Paul Keating is doing the same thing:
Keating’s advice for PM’s Trump talks*
Why is it that unpopular Labor ex-PMs seem to think that Mal would listen to their words of wisdom?
Maybe Tony Abbott, last-but-one Liberal Party PM, could also submit his valuable advice too.
It’d be so much fun.
* Headline as given on Google News.
Iranian child asylum seeker wins payout over detention on Christmas Island
The Federal Government has agreed to pay a confidential settlement to a nine-year-old Iranian asylum seeker over her detention on Christmas Island.
How much do you think the secret payout was?
Amid global donor fatigue, UN asks new billions for famine relief
And if they relieve this famine all those Africans who would have died will go on to squirt out 7 kids and in a few years the UN will be asking for more money for a bigger famine. This has been going on since aid to Africa started (or actually since whites first colonised Africa and increased standards of living, hygiene, survival and farming).
Can you even make a buck out of colonialism in the long run? You’d need a missionary sense of purpose to persist, really.
Oco
Yes and dropping sneaky hints and then going all Rumplestiltskin when asked to clarify to whom they are referring.
Im still waiting for confirmation of Clinton’s zombie status too.
Tucker Carlson ridicules fuckwits who brought action opposing Trump’s EO opposing sanctuary cities.
The Judge who overturned Trump’s EO was a supporter of Obama.
Probably not an elderly male Iranian, despite religious precedent.
Can you even make a buck out of colonialism in the long run? You’d need a missionary sense of purpose to persist, really.
When performing in the missionary position you should always persist with a sense of purpose. Really!
As a rational and moral actor, that is. I mean, of course you could go down the Belgian Congolese route or even the freed slaves migrating to Liberia (who promptly enslaved the locals they encountered upon arrival). But the Brits, they just couldn’t leave it at that. A colony needs institutions! Vestiges of the Mother Country! All that stuff doesn’t come cheap.
ABC helping ALP? I am shocked!
Does Eric Abetz do a voice on the Simpsons ?
I’m getting used to it. Similar to a bad Bob Hawke impersonation. I want him to say ACTU.
Can Trump relocate judges and courts ? Your court is to undergo major renovations and will be closed for ten years during the work . You will be relocated to smithville in Death Valley no aircon and you live in the trailer park and eat at Joe’s Diner Nome Alaska is another venue ,live in an igloo and eat at the Seal Fat Cafe .
/
I have just seen the new teachers pay agreement.
I’m dropping you bastards like a hot potato and taking a sharp turn left.
[starts singing]
Solidarity for ever…
How about that global warming huh?
I wonder at what point the Raj ceased to be a going concern, ie. there was no commercial basis for the Brits to continue running the place. It’s probably earlier than you’d think.
We need to be kinder to refugees.
Manus Island is a disgrace.
Trump sucks dog’s balls.
I’m dropping you bastards like a hot potato and taking a sharp turn left
You’ll be back.
The left will never love you like we do, Arky.
Young Mr Grace, perhaps?
I love Malcolm.
What?
Too far?
Uh oh. The Rev has been bought.
Which state, Rev? It’s a well-known fact that Victorian teachers take it up the Khyber wrt pay. IIRC, a WA graduate teacher fresh out of uni earns about the same as a Victorian teacher on the highest salary increment there. And relief teaching work in Victoriastan – shiiiiiat. You’d be better off stacking shelves at Coles.
If La Perouse had beat Phillip who would be PM now?
Money is the root of all kinds of evil Reverend, someone said.
OTOH if you are white and male teaching in a school I’d find a different profession.
Da feminazi collective will achieve gender purity! Seig heil!
Is this survival of the fittest in conservative politics now? I mean who the f*** am I supposed to vote for now? I’ve consistently voted for Family First because I liked their policies. They did a bloody good job and only just missed out in NSW at the last Senate election. I refuse to touch PHON because it’s full of nutters and is advised by James Ashby ffs. I won’t touch the LDP because for all their good libertarian ideas they come out with the open borders/compulsory gay marriage bs. I can’t touch Australian Conservatives because they’ve got Kiralie Smith who was terrible as the ALA spokesperson (and ALA was pretty much just an anti-Islam party). She’s no better in her new role; that interview with Andrew Bolt was a bloody nightmare.
Romanian orphans reveal clues to origins of autism
How can a professional sprout such stupid nonsense?
Victorian teachers take it up the Khyber wrt pay.
What will you buy with your pay increase? Vaseline?
Rev, I feel your pain. It’s hard to maintain your principles in a heavily unionised workplace.
Mine is the RTBU which are so rooted in the 1920’s they are lobbying the state government to take the trains back under government control.
And as for pay, I’ll see yours and raise you double.
I guess that makes it twice as hard for me to stand firm.
People who think politics is decided by principle are as dumb as dogshit. Alinsky’s communist lovechild just spent eight years buying the American judiciary.
Go big or go home, non-leftoids. You’re an amateur laughing stock.
Reader – SFF. Their policies were pretty good when I looked at them before the last election.
WA teachers are paid ridiculously well, it must be said. The top pay increment for a 4 year trained teacher working for DETWA is almost $104kpa. Starts out at $68kpa. Teachers are in the top 3 best paid professions upon graduation here. Of course they drop back in a few years, but still…6 figures for an 8.30am-3pm coalface workday, 10 weeks of holiday a year…
Kiralee Smith is a good ordinary player, at least she put herself out there.
Cory needs more smart articulates though.
a reader,
I think Australian Conservatives jumped the shark a bit when they announced on their website that Kirralie Smith had joined AC.
Likewise Bolt jumped the shark when he interviewed her.
No one has yet to be proclaimed as the endorsed candidate for anything.
I hope Cory get this next bit right………
And picks me here in the west.
Thanks Bruce…I had forgotten about Shooters. At state level in NSW I’m happy to keep voting for Christian Democrats. Old Rev Fred is pretty solid in his convictions.
Oh but don’t teachers whine because they have soooo much work to take home* and they can never get cheap holiday deals because their voluminous holiday time coincides with the school holiday peak periods.
*this is true, but it’s pretty much same-same with other professions when you have to stay back late in the office or go in on weekends until the project’s done or whatever
Or all parents of school aged children.
Did you catch Annabel Crabb’s Cory Bernardi interview? The audience got a gander at the Bernardi household. Dunno if it’s his taste or that of his Mrs, but I’ll bet he used the same interior designer as Lleyton Hewitt.
..
Check your privilege.
Imperialist pig dog swine.
Come the revolution, you’ll get yours mate. Just you wait.
Rev
They are looking for Prac Teachers for the Safe Schools Coalition.
Make sure you hit the grandparents up for scented lube and clean towels rather than have to use that public service scratchy ones.
Yawn. Nothing will happen. The ABC know that they are pretty much untouchable.
Interesting that Sky hired Mark Latham to be Mark Latham but sacked him when he acted like Mark Latham.
The ABC on the other hand hired Yassmin Abdel-Mageid to be Yassmin Abdel-Mageid and it is not surprising that the stick by her when she acts like Yassmin Abdel-Mageid.
Someone asked me yesterday how our Dawn Service Japan went.
My apologies for forgetting who, but a great time was had by expats from around the world for only our second year doing it. It was well received and although the crowd was modest (about 300) a lot of new friends were made, and a few frothy ales consumed.
My speech was on the history of how the dawn service came into being.
That is all, carry on, double away smartly.
I did see the Bernardi household OCO,
Very nice. Good luck to him.
..
Go home and fuck your labrador, filthy, Earth- raping capitalist scum.
Well yes that too, Nota. Teaching is a great gig for parents, really. Your working hours fit so neatly around their schooling hours for obvious reasons. I really don’t understand why teachers complain about their workload. It’s true that non-teachers don’t fully understand how much extra time is required to be spent by teachers outside of classroom hours if thuepy they’re to do their jobs well. But most teachers wouldn’t have a clue what sort of hours other professionals have to put in at the office well beyond the 9 to 5.
We really need to take action on climate change before it’s too late.
Im worried about the whales.
And the reef.
I’m not sure the earth deserves that.
Ahem. The Great Southern Caliphate.
Well done, Carpe. Omeditoo gozaimasu!
Not my cuppa tea at all, custard. But obviously they aren’t short of a buck, so yes indeed, good luck to them.
And, more importantly, at least he’s trying to do something about the miserable state of the small govt right in this country.
No water for the penguins to swim in.
No juice in gum trees for the koalas.
Rev
You’re bored so I’ll bite.
If you learn a little about unit roots and cointegration, AGW as a theory fails on the data. The models objectively fail to model what’s going on. We don’t even need to get to a cost-benefits analysis.
If we spent what we have on government advertising and renewables (and carbon credits), we could have funded advanced medical, materials engineering, advanced computing and physics research over the years that would be the envy of the world.
That’s not even including the savings from hacking out unproductive administrative professors that could be split three ways between research, tax cuts and paying down debt.
Here is a couple of tweets Yassim should consider :
Lest We Forget
the Australian Peacekeepers who have served or are serving in Sudan
Lest We Forget
Palestine has not had an election for 12 years and it is not Australia’s fault.
Any conservative type politician or commentator who knows he / she is going to appear on a panel with Yassim should have plenty of information about her likely thoughts to be able to make her look even more of an idiot. I would particularly like to hear her thoughts on Israel and the good work of Hamas.
Thanks Carpe San. T’was me that asked.
Where’s my red bandana?
Mick Trumble’s idea of smaller government is a single politician for all of AU.
Lord Mick, emperor for life.
You need to go full Waleed if you want to raise some hackles here Rev.
How about banning not just plastic bags but all types of bags.
Or up the ante on that Savage fellow who demanded a ten year moratorium on child bearing, say a twenty year ban to commence immediately.
That’ll show us.
700 mn a year plus renewables plus admin costs of running the climate council.
Physics, computers, materials science and medicine (and tax cuts and paying down debt) are clearly better value.
Remember lefties: if you “fucken’ luuurve” science, you will agree with me.
Rev A,
Dont forget to buy the refugee supporting T shirt.
Yassim passed her test, with a great score.
Fixed the typo.
I agree with a ban on plibbers, macklin and the stick insect.
Uncle Mick rules Bartertown.
Nicely done Carpe-sama!
My brother who’s fluent having lived in your neck of the woods could do much more justice than I.
He did AAR for a while.
His CV includes the Kobe earthquake where he and his wife rode their motorbike over the rooftops to safety. The rooftops were then at ground level. They lost several friends in that quake.
Dot (you scum sucking, lapdog, mansplaining climate denier) it isn’t about the data, you dolt. It is about how insensitive people like you make the rest of us feel when you deny the Earths feelings.
Fascist.
Seriously, who cares what this self absorbed, dishonest , ignorant Muslim slapper thinks about ANZAC day. If she wasn’t born here, there ought to be consideration given to deporting her.
How dare she smear this most important Australian holiday. How fucking dare she while “troughing” around for taxpayer dollars.
Rev, I’m not yet convinced.
Do you agree that poor Adam Goodes did the correct thing by calling out that white supremacist bitch when she enacted her Klan manifesto on him while he was at work on a football field?
Not sure what interview you mean. I thought she capitulated a bit when Pickering said about ISIS at a function where Smith was also present:
But I guess Pickering had one 2 many levels of satire and was too complicated for general transmission. However, just once I would like someone to escalate; Smith should have said: FMD Pickering was joking; the real point is not Pickering is a homophobe but that ISIS shoves large sharp implements up their clackers and then throws them off buildings. Smith should have also told pancy bolt to stick it. Having said that she was strong against that SoB Mohamed El-Mouelhy.
Lest we forget, the oil rich petrodollar Arab states, enabled by their united nations oligarchs, are running the Gaza strip as a cross between Salusa Secundus and a donor funded puppy farm.
Many thanks Gab, it was a fascinating story, i can post the speech if you like.
Baldrick – my apologies for forgetting it were you that asked.
Crowd funded puppy farm.
Developed that line for further use.
They are. However, try finding a teacher of calculus that can actually explain why the problem on the board should be solved.
Took me years to figure out why I should know the derivative of Dy/dx. A simple explanation during week one would have helped immensely.
Yea, Lest we forget alright.
Just listen to the haunting screams and begging for her life..
Just to advise, it’s a video carried on Israeli video network of a woman being beheaded in Saudi Arabia.
Excellent, Mr Constantine!
If only the sands of Gaza had spice we’d not have to worry about them.
And sandworms. Sandworms in Gaza would do for all the attack tunnels.
He was very lucky, Lady Jugulum lost her Grandparents (on her mothers side) in 1995
JC
I’m cynical about ANZAC Day. The government has always sought an agenda with it (as you’d expect). Travelling through country towns you see the significance because they never truly recovered.
It really is significant though even if you don’t like the tone of the day. We changed from a colony to a dominion through WWI (though we never asserted this until 1942).
I think the ANZAC Day girl did a brilliant thing, inadvertently. She showed her ignorance and poor judgment.
Very few Australians will ever feel any responsibility for the Arab Israeli conflict – nor should we.
Conflating ANZAC, immigration and Israel-Pali relations just makes her look like a weirdo.
How can this be?
“Islam is the most feminist of all religions.” – Yassmin Abdel-Magied
Adam Goodes was wonderful to take time out (he is a busy sportsperson with heavy commitments) to explain the terrible inequality and injustice he received at the hands of that person.
We should never make excuses for insensitive behaviour.
The thing you walk past is the thing you don’t mind putting up with somewhat.
A great man said that, and if we are going to build a community based on mutual tolerance and above all respect, you disgusting, whore mongering, bourgeois son of a bitch, then that is something we must all be respectful of.
Cloive Mk II is slowly but slowly having the net close around him.
CLIVE Mensink was setting up a business meeting in Brisbane for the same week he flew out on a marathon overseas holiday which he now claims was a longstanding arrangement.
Mr Mensink, who is subject to two arrest warrants for failing to face liquidators in the Federal Court over the collapse of Queensland Nickel, wrote to a creditor on May 26 last year to organise a meeting during “the week commencing 5th June 2016”.
The email trail, contained in Supreme Court documents seen by The Courier-Mail, makes no mention of an imminent overseas trip.
But the former QNI director was nowhere to be found by Monday, June 6, when liquidators first attempted to serve him with a summons to face questioning over the failure of the company last January with $300 million in debts and about 800 job losses.
Link
Dot
On ANZAC Day, I had a very agreeable breakfast with a former SAS dude (the real McCoy), about a stone’s throw from the beautiful Melbourne shrine.
Every year, wifey goes the the dawn service with her gaggle of sisters to remember her dad.
I think it’s a pretty important day.
This undeserving slapper ought to be deported back to Mogadishu or wherever she comes from. Asrehole.
My facechook has exploded today with griping about the NBN.
Not about speeds – about connection times and rollouts of connections once a region is green lit.
I have used daily restraint to not say ‘you lot voted for a nationalised telecommunications company, so quit yer moaning. What exactly did you think was going to happen when you created a national monopoly with no profit, no competition, no targets and all set up by union hacks?’
Instead I say nothing and let Turnbull take all the heat.
I always said right from the start this will make Telstra service levels look like gold class. Or, more accurately, look like Telstra service levels from the 1970s, when it was a nationalised telecom company with no competition, unions up the wazoo and no penalties for underperformance.
Of course – in a few years someone else will suggest a government owned business and everyone will vote for it. My guess is some type of government financial entity.
Ignore her JC.
She’s trying to start a “media” “academic” or “consultant” career out of nothing and zero substance.
This just goes to show how gutless the government is; “conservative” but giving their political rivals a platform through taxpayer funded “work”.
Would like it very much, Carpe – or you could submit it to Sinclair as a guest post. Either way.
Sorry to hear that Carpe.
My brother and his now ex-wife are long back in Oz, although he often returns to Japan. I think he even took most of his staff there last year, or maybe 2015. He runs a modest IT company with about 20 coders.
I’ve never been, but mainly that is because I’m not a tourist at heart.
True.
Conflating ANZAC, immigration and Israel-Pali relations just makes her look like a weirdo.
I’m sure you would like people think it was “just” that she looked like a weirdo.
It doesn’t of course. It makes her look like exactly what she is. A tax eating parasitic apologist for Islam who is advocating for a more pro-moslem immigration program and a weakening of our border security.
You mean this one? 😊
Rev’s a barrel of laughs tonight!
That depends. He’d get a bonus payout for murdering his wife with a bicycle.
oco at 2001
Back in the 1990s I was on the curriculum committee for sons high school.
I would nip away from the office around 1515 for the meeting after school. By about 1615 the schoolies were looking anxiously at their watches. They would accept almost anything by about 1630.
They were horrified when I pointed out that I would return to the office after the meeting to keep the bumf moving. Such a concept was completely alien to them.
She is so culturally ignorant that she believes a wife not taking her husband’s surname is some exceptional symbol of female independence. Newsflash, dumbarse – women don’t take their husband’s names throughout most of the world.
Ragu
#2364823, posted on April 26, 2017 at 8:21 pm
Took me years to figure out why I should know the derivative of Dy/dx. A simple explanation during week one would have helped immensely.
Without a change of math teacher in the final two years of high school, I would never be in the profession I’m in.
Some teachers just can’t explain things in a simple way, or at all.
Speech below.
Someone else did the research, so apart from a few stray paragraphs, none of the work is mine.
Good Morning and Welcome.
The dawn service on ANZAC Day has become a solemn Australian and New Zealand tradition. It is taken for granted as part of the ANZAC ethos and few wonder how it all started.
It’s story, as it were, is buried in a small cemetery carved out of the bush some kilometres out of the Queensland town of Herberton.
Almost paradoxically one grave stands out by its simplicity; it is covered by a white-washed concrete slab with plain cement cross at its top. No epitaph recalls even the name of the deceased.
The inscription on the cross is a mere 2 words
“A Priest”
No person would identify the grave as that of a dedicated clergyman who created the dawn service, without the simple marker placed next to the grave in recent times.
It Reads – “Adjacent to, and on the right of this marker, lies the grave of the late Reverend Arthur Earnest White, a Church of England Clergyman and Padre, 44th battalion First Australian Infantry Force. On 25th April 1923 at Albany in Western Australia , The Reverend White led a party of friends in what was the first ever observance of a Dawn Parade on ANZAC Day, thus establishing a tradition which has endured, Australia wide ever since”
Reverend White was serving as one of the Padres of the earliest ANZACs to leave Australia with the First AIF in November 1914. The convoy was assembled in the Princess Royal Harbour and King George Sound at Albany Western Australia.
Before embarkation, at 4 in the morning, he conducted a service for all the men of the battalion.
When he returned to Australia in 1919, he was appointed the relieving Rector of the St Johns Church in Albany.
It was a strange coincidence that the starting point of the AIF convoys should now become his parish.
No doubt it must have been the memory of his first Dawn Service those many years earlier and his experiences overseas, combined with the awesome cost of lives and injuries, which inspired him to honour permanently the valiant men, both living and dead, who had joined the fight for the allied cause.
‘Albany’ he is quoted to have said ‘Was the last sight of land these ANZAC troops saw after leaving Australian shores and some of them never returned. We should hold a service (here) at the first light of dawn each ANZAC Day to commerate them’.
That is, on ANZAC Day 1923 he came to hold the first Commemorative Dawn Service
As the sun was rising, a man in a small dinghy cast a wreath into King George Sound while White, with a band of about 20 men with him gathered around the summit of nearby Mount Clarence and silently watched the wreath floating out to sea.
He then quietly recited the words;
‘As the sun rises and goeth down, we will remember them’
All present were deeply moved and news of the Ceremony soon spread throughout the country, and the various Returned Service Communities Australia wide emulated the ceremony.
Eventually Reverend White was transferred from Albany to serve in other congregations, first in South Australia, then Broken Hill where he built a church, then later Forbes NSW.
In his retirement from parish life, he moved to Herbeton where he became chaplain of an Anglican Convent.
However, soon after his arrival on December 26 1954 he died, to be buried so modestly and anonymously as “A Priest”
Reverend White’s memory is honoured by a stained glass window in the all souls’ church in Wirrinya, a small farming community near Forbes in NSW.
Members of the parish have built the church with their own hands and have put up what they refer to as the “Dawn Service Window”. As their tribute to Whites service to Australia.
A simple beginning brings us here together to remember those who have served, and those who paid the ultimate price, and to say, you are not forgotten.
The weirdest thing that I’ve noticed about Anzac day is how I vow to thee my country has been replaced by amazing grace.
Quite a lot of maths teachers memorised a huge amount of stuff with no understanding whatever. The few good ones are precious but seldom appreciated save by their brighter students.
Cory needs more smart articulates though.
Smart articulates
How can a professional sprout such stupid nonsense?
How can someone take a website called Spectrumnews.org seriously?
I mean f*cking hell man.
I’m an Autobot and I wouldn’t read that sh*t.
Not enough pictures for a start.
Nota, a similar confusion exists with our conspiracy-obsessed friends here on the Cat.
Its not an obsession, it’s a hobby.
I can stop any time I like.
🙂
Carpe
A typo.
44th Battalion First Australian Imperial Force, not Australian Infantry Force.
I have just seen the new teachers pay agreement.
How much is the Gimp suit Safe Schools monthly bonus Arky?
Do they pay by the piercing?
The problem with mathematics is that in order to understand the explanation you often need to have covered the material. At uni they would explain things and it would mean nothing until six months later when the lights would go on. The phrasing used by the lecturers at the time was often exactly the right one, as well as being insightful and economical too, even though it seemed like gibberish at first.
The other problem is that you have to choose the context of how you explain it. Derivatives can be defined for physicists, mathematicians, biologists and others and the emphasis changes each time.
That being said, I didn’t really work out what a derivative was until second year calculus in the population dynamics context.
Lovely speech Carpe! Well done – as long as you didn’t drink hot sake afterwards.
I was only in that class because I had designs to be in your profession. Still, I’m pissed that I was short changed.
My physics teacher wasn’t much better. Completely full of himself, he wrote a thirty page paper proposing why SI units should be changed and be renamed to his surname.
China bans Muslim names in Xinjiang.
I’ve just seen the grab of poodlehead Pyne bagging Bernardi today.
He is a nasty little piece of work isn’t he?
Bernardi never responds to personal attacks. He sticks to principle. Wins every time.
I think people look at the whole tax hoovering thing in the wrong way. Maybe the free money doesn’t give them the spare time required to attend leftist marches demanding fascist restrictions on people who disagree with them. I mean, Hitler wanted to be a painter. Imagine how much better things would have been if we’d paid for him to do it?
Had a neat rum and a beer 🙂
Too late, I’ve done the speech but i will make a correction to the guests by email.
Rich puts in three boots:
As a former Minister for Communication, a keen observer of politics and most of all as an Australian citizen, I have always been reluctant to criticise the ABC. Because of contractual arrangements with Sky News, I no longer appear on Q&A, a program which has often been attacked for the make-up of its panels, the choice of audience questions and anti-conservative bias, and wears much of the scorn of those aggrieved by the ABC.
While some of the criticisms are warranted, after many appearances on the show, many of the criticisms are either exaggerated or wrong.
It is disappointing to me then to see way too many ABC employees taking to social media to post words that are often inflammatory, offensive and worst of all, biased. Sadly, the performance of presenter Yassmin Abdel-Magied demonstrates what is wrong with the ABC. Remember that the essence of the public broadcaster is Australian. If you can’t put Australia first then we, as taxpayers, should not be forking out for the salary someone who she says is “first and foremost a Muslim”.
What on earth she thought she was doing trying to hijack Anzac Day I can’t even imagine. When she posted on Facebook “Lest We Forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)”, she lost all her own credibility. By refusing to even admonish her, the ABC lost much of its rapidly reducing credibility as well. The practice of circling the wagons around the latest idiot to say something which is anathema to most Australians, has become normal. The ABC takes the view that if you don’t admit to something as tasteless as this, the drama will die off. They could not be more mistaken. For those in the government yearning to reform the ABC, much extra ammunition has been provided. The ABC Board and senior management have forgotten the word “Australian”.
Seeing Aboriginal ex-servicemen and women marching under an Aboriginal flag was another sad sight for sore eyes on Tuesday morning. While discrimination against Aboriginals has existed in our armed forces for more than a century, Anzac Day commemorates Australians fighting under one flag not two. I have some sympathy with these indigenous marchers but the future requires one flag on this most solemn day.
Many people have expressed concern about the smaller attendance at the dawn service in Gallipoli.
There can be no doubt that the fear of terrorist attacks kept some people away. If ISIS wants to think of this as some kind of triumph then they should look at the pride and the courage of the thousands who did attend.
As someone who is much less mobile these days, I stayed home for the day on Tuesday. I watched the traditional Anzac Day ceremony carried out prior to the Roosters-Dragons clash at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium. While the ceremony was taking place, you could have heard a pin drop such was the reverential silence of the crowd. The Anzac Spirit is found deep at the very core of Australians.
It refuses to die and continues to really matter.
Finally, to the idiots who defaced the memorial at Warrandyte in Victoria — Anzac Day does not glorify war, it celebrates courage and gallantry. This was a disgusting act and when caught I hope they get locked away for a long, long time.
Complete paywalled article from the Oz
I wandered over to Tim Blair’s and saw there a photo of what looked like a large white washer woman but realised it was Clementine Ford. Gee if that’s what white privilege looks like, Clementine has tens of kilos of it and she should be ashamed of herself.
This is your problem, Dot. You think this can be fought with a politician. Politics is now won on social media. All politicians have their snouts in the trough, and nothing gets priority over it. Indeed, social media is the great white hope against the otherwise unassailable marxist march to oblivion.
Thanks for posting that wonderful speech Carpe @ 8:48
Social media. LOL.
Rabz,
Just catching up-that was an excellent recommendation.
I’ve been a store man, a shop assistant, a clerk, a teacher, an education officer, a writer, an editor, senior public servant, business owner/operator, company director, managing editor …
The job that drained me the most was teaching. Maybe it was just me, but the responsibility for doing the right thing by all those kids, giving them the best opportunity for a future I possibly could, was pretty intense. No, the work per se isn’t hugely difficult; dealing with children is.
I haven’t been a chalkie since … jeebus, 1981, but I remember it like yesterday. My older daughter is a teacher (senior chemistry), but she can’t imagine dealing with 30+ kids all day every day.
I give chalkies shit when they whinge — and I am certainly NO leftie, which made me persona non grata — but I reckon they work for their money.
OK, fire away … I’m enjoying a large Tanqueray 0010 martini, so not an ounce of fuck will be given. 🙂
Clementine Ford is beautiful.
Many thanks
It was a wonderful morning, with, i hope, many to follow.
Oh, and were I expected to teach Safe Schools, it would have been very quietly and completely sabotaged in my classroom. 😀
And i am a seven foot tall Nordic man named Sven with rippling pecs and mighty thews.
Clementine Ford is beautiful.
I knew you were the father you dog!
Dot, maybe you wanna ask Trump about social media. What constitutes freedom in the modern age more than the internet, breaking the stranglehold on information once owned by the MSM?
Absolutely beautiful. Hollywood starlet looks.
Nurse!! Arky needs help. I think you’re beyond modern medicine. Sad!
‘Worlds most feminist religion’
I thought that was Christianity. You know, like the anti balaka christian terrorists in the CAR who burn witches sexually enslave girls and perpetrate the genocide of muslims
http://www.mintpressnews.com/the-forgotten-conflict-the-world-ignores-genocide-in-the-central-african-republic/204753/
It shits me no end that Abos have hijacked Anzac Day. Didgereedoos are played before the dawn service, smoking ceremonies are conducted over Aboriginal graves and now they are marching under an Aboriginal flag.
Aborigines have never been treated differently by the defence or veteran establishment. Go to any Australian war cemetery and there is no hierarchy in the layout of the graves. A general will be buried next to a digger who will be buried next to a sailor who will be buried next to a VC winner. Race has nothing to do with it either.
Veterans should march under their unit flag but now Aborigines are being singled out by race. Absolutely appalling. How long before Muslims demand their own special touches?
I’m triggered. “Beautiful” and “Clementine Ford” in the same sentence is a crime against humanity. Just horrible.
Jupes, the exploitation of aborigines is now for the sole purpose of furthering Islamic causes.
now you’ve gone too far.
Bernard Gaynor
Would be a useful candidate for Australian Conservatives.
Unfortunately Qld have gone the full PHON retard.
Good start.
Our yassmin personifies islam and how it works: always probing, edging the barriers back, withdrawing momentarily, noting the weak spots, the useful idiots but always attacking the structure and essence of the enemy. Her comments about ANZAC were banal but will have set the tone for next year. Some other outrage will occur, the response will be less and so it goes.
Rev. Archibald
#2364872, posted on April 26, 2017 at 9:27 pm
Clementine Ford is beautiful.
OK we got it. No need overdoing it.
She’s gorgeous
Old Salt quotes a marxist fake news site and expects Cats to fall for it. Clearly, age is no protection against poor judgement.
Watch for Muslim countries to mount a vigorous protest about this, even though the world’s largest Muslim country actually banned Chinese names back in the 60s – wonderful “moderate” Indonesia!
‘Fighting under one flag not two’
Jeez Richo I thought u could count the numbers. Try three not two. Perhaps richo doesn’t know where the Torres Strait is.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torres_Strait_Islander_Flag
Has your black labrador fetched your white stick yet?
cohenite at 2148
And Islam and leftism have much in common with their techniques.
Old Stalin adage; “Probe with bayonets. If you find steel, withdraw and wait a better time. If you find mush, advance”.
The other technique common to hoth is Entryism. Take over an exising organisation with resources and a good reputation, then subvert it from within. Example, the RSPCA.
both, not hoth.
Oldsalt if you were half as smart as you think you are you would know that some Torres Strait Islanders served under the US flag during WWII.
They’ve rolled back a lot of Muslimia there. From memory, I think they banned fasting during Ramadan last year. There were other things as well.
Really cracked down on them.
Last night I couldn’t resist having a bit of a go at Yassi Magpie for her disgraceful attempt to derail Anzac Day.
I have been popping in and out all day and catching up with what everyone is saying.
Personally the public should roast her every time she sticks her head up and says something. Never ever let her forget what she did and always show others the true colour of her heart.
Last night I decided to have a bit of fun and let her know that the internet is foreva.
It seems that lots of others have followed on.
Remember that everytime she says something she and all of her viewers must be reminded of what she said and how quick she was to pull it down.
Good word, mush.
Teaching can be drag. My job requires me to teach apprentices, many other cats and kittehs would find themselves in a similar role in what ever profession they are in.
I don’t think disseminating information is that hard. The hardest part is being able to explain something in ten different ways.
A particularly painful episode I had last week training an apprentice went like this
Ragu; I can see where you’re coming from, but, it’s pointless. A waste of time
Acne billboard; well, if it’s a waste of time I may as well do it anyway.
Wasted an hour of my life explaining in ten different ways why a simple concept is simple, has stood the test of time and has subsequently been passed down from generation to generation. It wasn’t stressful to stand there talking fact. It was more stressful trying not to choke the xunt
JC
@yassmin_a Yea Lest we forget the most feminist of all religions..https://tinyurl.com/ohaqsa3 Vid of a woman beheaded in Saudi #auspol
Superb work.
No wonder that she is uppity and has a high opinion of herself.
Bolt pointed her gigs.
Nearly as many as the Rolling Stones…
JC
@yassmin_a Yea Lest we forget the most feminist of all religions..https://tinyurl.com/ohaqsa3 Vid of a woman beheaded in Saudi #auspol
Superb work.
No wonder that she is uppity and has a high opinion of herself.
Bolt pointed out her gigs.
On more boards than Kelly Slater…
testpattern
#2364892, posted on April 26, 2017 at 9:53 pm
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torres_Strait_Islander_Flag
Not making a comment on what it looks like to me as it would be disrespectful but how a design like that could pass muster is beyond me.
Oh dear.
I thought one had gone into cyberspace…