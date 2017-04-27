Hayek in Australia

A reminder of times past. Dusting off this paper for a talk to the History of Economic Thought conference in September.
The paper mentions the abuse that economic rationalists copped from both sides of the House in this days. Some samples.
Come to think of it, not a bad time to run this on the eve of the Friedman Conference. How far have we come since 1976? I will miss the conference because I am on the road in China promoting the Chinese translation of The Guide to The Open Society and its Enemies. Not on line as we speak but there is a Japanese edition of the Guide to Objective Knowledge. And a Spanish guide to The Poverty of Historicism. For proudly monolingual Australians this will be more readable.
Liberty Quote
What is wrong with the discipline that is nowadays taught in most universities under the misleading label of economics is not that the teachers and the authors of the textbooks are either not businessmen or failed in their business enterprises. The fault is with their ignorance of economics and with their inability to think logically.— Ludwig von Mises
Now all you need is to sell a T-shirt with the slogan ‘To Hayek with Keynes!’ They should sell better than hot cakes!
I like it. Can I place my order now?
I don’t make T-shirts. But some shops do make customised T-shirts. Put on a German accent, and give them orders.