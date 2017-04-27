Hayek in Australia

A reminder of times past. Dusting off this paper for a talk to the History of Economic Thought conference in September.

The paper mentions the abuse that economic rationalists copped from both sides of the House in this days. Some samples.

Come to think of it, not a bad time to run this on the eve of the Friedman Conference. How far have we come since 1976? I will miss the conference because I am on the road in China promoting the Chinese translation of The Guide to The Open Society and its Enemies. Not on line as we speak but there is a Japanese edition of the Guide to Objective Knowledge. And a Spanish guide to The Poverty of Historicism. For proudly monolingual Australians this will be more readable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

