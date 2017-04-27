Weak-kneed Australian governments are impoverishing the nation

Steve points out the idiocy of the Prime Minister who is tip-toeing to a form of gas reservation to ensure that domestic needs are satisfied before exports. The tragedy for businesses investing on the basis that they can sell wherever the price is highest compounds the losses the east coast gas exporters are already incurring.
Australia has oodles of gas on both coasts but in the words of an Australian editorial has caved in “to pressures from green groups, rural lobbies and the anti-exploration hysteria of a prominent radio shock jock”. All state jurisdictions but Queensland have severely restrained the exploration and supply of gas and are undermining the nation’s wealth potential.
I have a piece in The Australian this morning that leverages off AGL’s blatant hypocritical claim it has “a plan to get out of coal as smoothly as possible — embracing cleaner, more sustainable sources of energy like solar, wind and hydro”.
As a result of the forced closures of reliable coal plant in South Australia and Victoria, the wholesale ex-generator price of electricity has risen 2-3 fold. AGL will see its profits increase $3 billion this year – not bad for a firm that struggles to make $1 billion a year. Other generators also gain, including, sadly, the exotic renewables whose subsidised output is the cause of the price increase as well as the deterioration in reliability.
The flipside is higher prices for consumers – especially commercial businesses some of which face a doubling of their electricity price and where that accounts for 20 per cent of costs this wipes out profits and means the businesses (even Politically Correct BHP) will look to less green pastures for future expansions.
Overall the national wholesale energy cost has been lifted from $7 billion in 2015 to over $22 billion this year
The piece finished with
The only reason Australia is confronting this detrimental economic situation is because of the energy policies being followed, primarily the subsidies to wind. The situation remains retrievable partly by salvaging mothballed plant in Victoria and NSW (South Australia having already destroyed its closed coal generators). We may also see the building of new plant. AGL may have turned its back on fossil fuels but there are dozens of other enterprises around the world and locally that would seek to exploit the profit potential from supplying a market that is overpriced.
And such potential is readily available. The last major coal generation power station built in Australia was Kogan Creek owned by the Queensland government and commissioned in 2007. At that time the power station could operate profitably by selling power at under $45/MWh. The cost, taking into account the preference given renewables, is now said to require $70/MWh, though this seems excessive as inflation since 2007 has been only 24 per cent. What is certain is that the price of coal-based electricity is a fraction of that available from renewable sources — which costs $110/MWh — and well below that available from gas plant.
To maintain living standards, Australia needs to prevent premature closures of low-cost electricity generators and to build new ones that take advantage of our abundant coal supplies and the expertise of the workforce. The only thing stopping this is government regulations forcing subsidies to renewable energy.
MT is the PM. He is the problem.
AGL’s latest televised propaganda finishes with the line, “Are you with us?”
I cancelled my account.
SBS was risking their social licence by running a Mineral Council TVC on high rotation last night.
Thanks for the post, Alan.
I think it’s time for an update on how much GDP per annum Alan Jones is costing this country. He’s not just an idiot — he’s a fucking criminal taking food out of the mouths of the Australian poor and forcing them to live without heating in winter and air-conditioning in summer.
All Australian households should be able to access affordable, reliable, and plentiful energy supplies – whether that energy comes from gas or electricity from coal-fired power stations. At the same time, we should be able to export coal and gas without hindrance. Common sense really.
That being said, Australia needs to possess energy independence and energy security. If we do not possess that, then we have a problem.
Abolish all energy taxes.
The Oligarchs are the NationState, everybody else are Stateless proles.
Policies that enrich the oligarchs by redistributing wealth from the proles may well be the last industry left undynamited in poor bastard Australia.
Whenever he dials the anti CSG hysteria up to eleven, someone I know rather well (with some small knowledge on the subject*) just smiles as she chases another kitten into the insinkerator.
*Three years editing one of those 16 kilogram Environmental Impact Studies he finds unreadable.
If their left manage to deindustrialise those operations that use large amounts of industrial gas, this will free up supplies for our services economy.
Win/Win, the left continue deindustrialising to dewesternise and the Oligarchs trouser the cash from the operation.
Australia is only months away from the gas price squeeze actually shutting down agricultural processing plants.
Low margins for meatworks and dairy plants [we are told] will mean that electricity and gas rises will require shutdowns and closures.
Ex-workers will then become clients of the governments welfare services empire.
I see the grand high poobahs and wise men of the East have decided their answer to gas shortages there is to suck gas from Western Australia via a new pipeline from offshore.
The mental feebleness of this defies belief.
Lock up your own gas with both onshore and offshore bans for exploration, suck the GST from WA then also want to use gas available in your own back yard?
Fuckwits the lot of them.
Any investigation done by the press into potential breach of contract outcomes?
Will exporters such as Santos have to divert gas from existing export customers to local customers? I assume so.
What can one say but we are governed by idiots?
Adam
#2365014, posted on April 27, 2017 at 7:50 am
AGL’s latest televised propaganda finishes with the line, “Are you with us?”
I cancelled my account.
Same with me, my Gas account (Large) is with AGL, but after that AGL Propaganda, I will be cancelling my AGL Gas Account.
Any suggestions from Cat’s as to a good competitive Supplier of Gas in NSW?
I am now continually pointing out to my kids and their Green Leaning Millennial Friends, that they are screwing their own, and their children’s future for Australia, as with the dramatic price increase in Electricity and Gas (besides hitting their own pockets) will drive Industry out of Australia and ruin their Future.
Lord Waffles of Wentworth and Lady Lucy Turdbull and their Grattan Institute are a major part of Australia’s Problem.
As for the Liberals, a totally lost cause.
Adversity is good for the soul
Posted on 11:31 pm, April 22, 2017 by Steve Kates
Read this if you can bear it: David Archibald’s WA election diary. This is how it starts:
David Archibald’s WA election diary nailed it when he said in that Diary
“What has happened in WA is that ministers have had no interest in the running of their departments so the green/Labor-oriented public servants run amok.”
You can apply the same to any State/Territory Government, and from personal experience, especially NSW Liberals.
The laughable stupidity of The Turnbull Coalition Team is never more evident than in Malcolm’s socialist ramblings today.
* “tough new restrictions on the country’s gas producers”
* “sweeping powers to block exports”
* “gas companies needed a “social licence” to operate,”
* “excessive exports.”
Menzies’ concept of a broad church surely wasn’t meant to include communist dictators like Trumble.
I don’t know if it is so much as week kneed as to not giving a rat’s bum, inherent corruption, and everything inherent with career politicians not caring to rock the U.N boat, that is the cause.
Try forcing a pay cut on them.
See how week kneed they are then.
They are corrupt moral vacuums, in my book, pure criminals and traitors.
“Week kneed” lets them off way too easy.
We need only look at our housing affordability to see where this is going.
Australia is in deep shit, and anyone that thinks this will be resolved in the positive, confuses optimism with insanity.
I should always have a coffee before I comment.
Week………………………really?
Making weak excuses this week.
Speaking from the bottom of very deep hole (the digging was started by John Howard) Mick Trumble announces a ban on foreign shovels in a futile attempt to stop the hole getting any deeper.
Moran is very confusing. If your first principle is sustainable (companies should be free to pursue the highest price) then kindly explain how the so called export net back price charged in the Australian contract market is in fact well above the actual landed lng price in Asia yet attracts no change in domestic supply? Secondly, why do you not laud AGL’s profitability?
In fact this is a complex issue that goes to the underlying gas market in Australia and its poor management over time. It is exacerbated by Santos having very badly mis judged its csg production esp in Queensland, causing the diversion of massive volumes of conventional gas to make sure the huge and potentially redundant lng plant has feed.
Let’s be positive and look at the solution. i.e. government removes ALL additional taxes and restrictions on energy production (e.g. RETs, excise, gas exploration …).
Latrobe valley generators would be able sell coal fired electricity into an overpriced market of 30c to 50c per kwh at a production cost 3c to 4c per kwh. Yes, they would start building generation facilities, now, if assured that government would not re-introduce the current regulatory regime. No problem, it would only take seven or eight years (at best).
Freeing up the gas market would provide lesser benefits but in a shorter time frame (three to five years).
The short term winners? Gas drillers and gas generation and the end consumer.
The long term winners? Coal electricity generators, gas drillers, gas exporters and gas generation and the end consumer.
The losers? Wind/solar generators would not be able to sell their product. Union super funds heavily invested in wind would take a huge hit.
And all those people will then magically vote Labor?
Personally I can’t wait until all coal exports are stopped and coal fired generation is completely eliminated.
People in positions of power that make the decisions should lead by example.
When load shedding has to occur, the electorates of those politicians that voted to close down a power station or block a new power station being built should be the first ones on the list to be switched off and last to be switched on when the power emergency is over.
Take it to the next step. Turn off their gas supply at the tap just so they can prove they are holier than you.
I challenged a greenie to go fully off the grid last year with no generator backup. You can guess the response.
This coal is evil theme has certainly taken off around the world.
I can’t relate to it, never felt threatened by pollution or emissions or anything like that. Walk outside here in Brisbane and it’s green grass and blue sky and fresh air. I just can’t understand this aversion to a fine resource that could solve the energy troubles ahead.
Adam 07:50 and Old Ozzie 08:38
Re AGL: “I cancelled my account”
Me too. Went on-line to one of those energy comparison websites, picked a (cheaper) competitor, went on-line with the new mob and signed up. Took 5 minutes. Answering AGL’s “are you with us?” question in a missive to the subsidy-addicted AGL crowd will take less than a minute.
Australia
The most abundant available land of any country in the world and yet we have the highest house prices in the world.
One of the most resource rich countries in the world and yet we have some of the highest electricity, water and gas prices in the world.
Add to this the problem of governments (local, State and federal) who instantly become addicted to the high revenues this generates for them.
As a business owner years back, I changed telcos for a better deal. The new telco never gave me the discounts they said they would, so I started shaving their bills of the discounts and that is what I paid.
With everybody now paying extortionate prices for their electricity because of damaging decisions by governments, why can’t we hit back by joining as a bloc (they can’t jail everybody) and pay only for our electricity use LESS the “criminal” add-ons.
Our bill has Usage (c/kWh) and Supply (c/Day) so it is hard to know by what percentage the add-ons are in these Charges but an overall discount could be worked out. If we all did it, this would be the way to bring down the whole green energy charade.
Faye
Because unlike when a business or the government owe you money, they can have your non-payment recorded as to affect your credit rating without ever having to go to court to prove/recover the debt.