27 April 2017 – 100 days of Trump in Sydney. 

27 April 2017. It must have been Trump 100 day in Sydney. That evening, there were 3 President Trump related events.
- Andrew Robb at the Centre for Independent Studies.
- Mark Latham, Ross Cameron and Steve Kates on the Sydney launch of Steve’s new book.
- Stephen Loosley and Kim Beazley and others at the US Studies Centre.
Only because it was the first one that came to my attention, I attended the Andrew Robb event.
Given that the Andrew Robb event was published live and delayed on YouTube, it cannot be said that Mr Robb’s comments were under Chatham House rules. Also whilst, Mr Robb’s comments were under the rubric of President Trump’s first 100 days, Mr Robb’s comments were mostly about trade in general and the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) in particular.
Cats can make their own judgements on Mr Robb and Mr Robb’s comments, but 2 things were particularly striking to me.
Firstly, in his early comments, Mr Robb rightly criticized the unaccountable European Union bureaucrats and technocrats in Geneva and Brussels. He described the arrogance and hubris of these unaccountable and unelected bureaucrats setting Europe wide laws and policies. He even recounted a story of, when doing some research in Manchester in the late 1990s, we was told that garbage bin colours were regulated from Brussels and a compliance force existed to check and to fine local authorities for non-compliance.
I thought this a funny story, but also thought it hard to believe. Until, with the assistance of Professor Google, I discovered the European Commission Waste Framework Directive and the European Union legislation on waste management operations. Apparently also, new European Union rules legally required households to separate all rubbish for recycling from 2015 and paper, metal, glass and plastic will all have to be collected separately from other waste.
So there. And people wondered why the UK voted for Brexit.
But then in later comments, Mr Robb completely undermined himself when discussing the various state based moratoria on gas exploration and fracking. At this juncture, he brusquely and offhandedly dismissed the views of “someone from the back of Bourke” (at around 49.15) who might be against unconventional gas exploration and extraction.
Now whilst I support unconventional gas, I also support the requirement of the political class to make their case and not to be arrogant and dismissive of community concerns. You know like the European Commission types Mr Robb earlier criticized.
Secondly and more interestingly, Mr Robb laid blame for the failure of the TPP squarely on President Trump, even implying that he was pandering to his base and did not understand the issues.
Both those things may be true. Who knows. But equally, the political failure of the TPP lies more squarely with President Obama rather than President Trump.
Mr Robb failed to acknowledge that the position of Democratic Party candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders was also to ditch the TPP. So irrespective of who became President, the TPP was well dead before the 2016 US Presidential election. Mr Robb also completely discounted the role of the US Congress in effecting the TPP – either as an act of Congress (like NAFTA) or as a treaty approved by the US Senate.
The TPP was dead well before the US elections because President Obama failed to explain and sell it.
Politics is a careful mix of policy and presentation. Perhaps the policy was right, but the presentation by President Obama was …… how do they say ….. crap.
It might also be argued that the TPP was allowed to die by President Trump so as to engage China into dealing with North Korean belligerence. Equally, a near straight light might be drawn from President Obama’s foreign policy to North Korea’s belligerence. After all, what lessons would a rational observer learn from the Obama administrations actions in respect to Libya and Iran.
With the US government having previously promised to support, including through economic aid, the Gaddafi regime in exchange for its surrender of their nuclear program, the merry band of President Obama and Secretary Hillary “We came, we saw, he (Gaddafi) died” Clinton engineered a collapse of the Gaddafi regime which Gaddafi himself 6 feet under ground and his sons in jail.
The deal with Iran to allow them to keep their nuclear program in exchange for piles of cash also sent certain signals to Pyongyang.
Following 8 years of Obama foreign policy, developing nuclear weapons is (very sadly) entirely rational for the average despot.
In his comments (at 44.29), Mr Robb stated that:
Obama would have been discredited as the worst President in US history, on every count, if fracking hadn’t turned up.
If Mr Robb had actually just said “Obama would have been discredited as was the worst President in US history, on every count, if fracking hadn’t tured up.”, he would have been 100% correct.
There are very feiw politicians who are consistent.
Well said Sparticus !
Yes, the Brits voted to leave Europe to escape the omnipresent, officious bureaucrats and their all pervading mania to manage, control and corral into officially convenient pens everyone who lived under their rule.
I would like to see an Australian version of Brexit where we escape our government and bureacracy, who are not milder than the European vipers, they just haven’t caught up.
Cockroaches and flies don’t give a shit what colour the bins are.
There was no exchange in terms of nukes and cash.
The Obama administration practically green lighted the Iranian nuclear programme – all but gifting them a battery of nukes – AND gave them a pile of cash.
While denied – ostensibly the cash was to secure the release of a number of Iranian-Americans imprisoned by the Mullahs on spurious charges.
The Kim crime cartel in North Korea has indeed seen the signal and promptly arrested a number of US citizens in North Korea.
The difference is that The Donald is seemingly not so anxious to turn North Korea in to a nuclear weapons power as Obama and ValJar plainly are.
Yeah nah. Zzzzzzzzzzzz
That would have been a hoot. Sad I missed it.
LOL. What a bunch of losers. Loser Loosley was one of those ‘experts’ who predicted a Trump failure every step of the way.
As for the US Studies Centre, well too bad they didn’t combine Kates’ and Loosley’s events so that Latho could have another go at those fuckwits. Here he is with the CEO of the US Studies Centre on Sky on the night of the election:
Robb calls them xenophobes, he means racists. No problems with Chinese SOEs our Robb.
Mark Latham:
When Biff is at the top of the bipolar roller coaster – he is unmatched in this country. It is a super power.
#Biffman
It was almost surreal to watch Obama speaking at the
Hillary coronationDemocrat Party National Convention with the huge crowd cheering him on amidst a sea of signs displaying TPP and a big red cross through it. How was this not the mother of all Fuck Yous to Obama (and to Hillary)? The TPP was *the* key economic plank of the Obama/Hillary diplomatic tour-de-force that was the Asia Pivot. Of course, we can all see that beyond the short term, the Asia Pivot was a disaster that triggered an arms race between China and its neighbours as well as the hyper-militarisation of the South China Sea. That being said, no other country in the world had the diplomatic heft to simultaneously pull off such a comprehensive multilateral economic, political and military broadside against China, the ascendant regional power. This was supposed to be Obama’s (and Hillary’s) triumph! Yet there was Obama talking up the undermining of his own legacy. There was Hillary pledging to vanquish a critical part of the one tangible achievement she could point to to support the ridiculous ‘most qualified Presidential candidate ever’ hyperventilating! Just freaking bizarre, the whole thing. How on Earth could pundits claim that it was Donald Trump with the chaotic, befuddled campaign??
We have adopted the same bs for our waste services. And we cannot Brexit.
Sounds like you went to the wrong function, Spartacus.
I feel great sympathy for Trump, getting abused for trying to fix the bloody mess ,and I mean Bloody ,that those rabbits bush obummer and the clintons got the world into . Possibly he wont be able to do as much as he promised ,the elitist aparat is formidable and pervasive , it exists in both parties and the judiciary,the corruption is widespread and it will take more than four years to undo . Still he is Trying .
We are in exactly the same pickle with the same type of rabbits and corrupt scenario I mean abbot ,turnbull,morrison ,shortass. pilsberserk ,what has happened to the elite aoarat,? They used to make a pretence of picking ” leaders ” ( front men ) who were reasonably ok ,then the rot started rudd,giliard ,abbot then the present shower . They are definitely slipping which is a good thing ,the Roman Empire probably went the same way , hopefully we will find our Trump and reverse the downward slide .Australia is far too good for these unworthy aparatchiks and their u,n,v[communust puppet masters .
Only a.multinational could get excited about a TPP or a NAFTA. To the locals in the US it meant packaging your job and sending it to Mexico. Lots of rustbelt un and underemployed with half a brain could see who the real winners were…and they voted for? Indeed! Fly over country! How elitist and spiteful are the US megapolis lefties.