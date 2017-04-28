The ABC owes Peter Dutton an apology

The ABC has been running this story about a 5-year old and Peter Dutton’s version of events for some time. I haven’t paid too much attention because it looked to me to be one of those he-said she said stories. But the other night Andrew Bolt reported that there was CCTV footage that better supported Dutton’s version of events.

Let’s first review the ABC line:

CASSIDY: I want to ask you about the recent disturbance at Manus Island. You recently linked that to a situation where you said that a 5-year-old boy was led away by three asylum seekers and that caused the mood to elevate quite quickly. Now, that’s not true, is it? DUTTON: Of course, it is true. CASSIDY: It’s not true. DUTTON: It is true. And the briefing that I’ve had is particularly succinct and clear. CASSIDY: Who gave you this information? DUTTON: Well Barrie, I have senior people on the island. We also have obviously, significant contacts with the governor and people of Manus. CASSIDY: You didn’t speak with the police commander, clearly? DUTTON: I can give you the facts in relation to it or you can take the Twitter version. CASSIDY: Well let me give you what I understand the facts to be. The boy wasn’t five, he was ten. It didn’t happen on the day of the disturbance, it happened a week before the disturbance and there’s CCTV footage outside of tent number one that shows the boy went inside and the people are packing fruit into plastic bags. They gave him the fruit and he left.

Barrie Cassidy is very aggressive in accusing Peter Dutton of lying. Astonishingly so – as he certainly can’t have first hand information as to the event. Note that he doesn’t say that person x disputes those events, he says, “It’s not true”.

Unfortunately for Cassidy, there is CCTV footage – as Andrew Bolt revealed. (Unfortunately I can’t embed the video clip – so watch it at the link).

This morning ABC AM is reporting events similar to what Peter Dutton alleges:

The Afghan refugee who brought a small boy into the Manus Island detention centre says he and his friends just gave the child some food, with the permission of security guards. Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said bringing the boy inside the centre caused ‘angst’ among local community members and suspicion of sexual assault.

I’m happy to accept the Afghan refugee’s version of events that he brought the boy into the camp for the sole purpose of giving him some fruit. But the thing is this – he did bring the boy into the camp, the boy does look very young, and the authorities are investigating. All events, and facts, that the ABC has aggressively denied.

The ABC tries too hard to embarrass the government and conservatives generally. They go out of their way to push agenda. This is the same organisation that alleged that ADF personnel torture asylum seekers, the same organisation that aired a dodgy story leading to the temporary ban on live exports to Indonesia, the same organization that aired a dodgy story on greyhound racing, the same organization that aired a dodgy story about the Don Dale youth detention centre, the same organisation that sacked Piers Ackerman from Insiders, and I’m sure threadsters can add to the list. This is the organisation that we pay over $1 billion in taxpayer funding to pursue its anti-Coalition agenda. That is bad debt – very bad debt.

What is even more astonishing is that it took less than two days for the ABC is actually track down the very Afghan refugee who lead the boy into the camp and gave him food coincidently after Andrew Bolt revealed the existence of CCTV footage. Yet they were incapable of doing so in the several days before the CCTV footage was revealed.