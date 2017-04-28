The ABC owes Peter Dutton an apology

The ABC has been running this story about a 5-year old and Peter Dutton’s version of events for some time. I haven’t paid too much attention because it looked to me to be one of those he-said she said stories. But the other night Andrew Bolt reported that there was CCTV footage that better supported Dutton’s version of events.
Let’s first review the ABC line:
CASSIDY: I want to ask you about the recent disturbance at Manus Island. You recently linked that to a situation where you said that a 5-year-old boy was led away by three asylum seekers and that caused the mood to elevate quite quickly. Now, that’s not true, is it?
DUTTON: Of course, it is true.
CASSIDY: It’s not true.
DUTTON: It is true. And the briefing that I’ve had is particularly succinct and clear.
CASSIDY: Who gave you this information?
DUTTON: Well Barrie, I have senior people on the island. We also have obviously, significant contacts with the governor and people of Manus.
CASSIDY: You didn’t speak with the police commander, clearly?
DUTTON: I can give you the facts in relation to it or you can take the Twitter version.
CASSIDY: Well let me give you what I understand the facts to be. The boy wasn’t five, he was ten. It didn’t happen on the day of the disturbance, it happened a week before the disturbance and there’s CCTV footage outside of tent number one that shows the boy went inside and the people are packing fruit into plastic bags. They gave him the fruit and he left.
Barrie Cassidy is very aggressive in accusing Peter Dutton of lying. Astonishingly so – as he certainly can’t have first hand information as to the event. Note that he doesn’t say that person x disputes those events, he says, “It’s not true”.
Unfortunately for Cassidy, there is CCTV footage – as Andrew Bolt revealed. (Unfortunately I can’t embed the video clip – so watch it at the link).
This morning ABC AM is reporting events similar to what Peter Dutton alleges:
The Afghan refugee who brought a small boy into the Manus Island detention centre says he and his friends just gave the child some food, with the permission of security guards. Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said bringing the boy inside the centre caused ‘angst’ among local community members and suspicion of sexual assault.
I’m happy to accept the Afghan refugee’s version of events that he brought the boy into the camp for the sole purpose of giving him some fruit. But the thing is this – he did bring the boy into the camp, the boy does look very young, and the authorities are investigating. All events, and facts, that the ABC has aggressively denied.
The ABC tries too hard to embarrass the government and conservatives generally. They go out of their way to push agenda. This is the same organisation that alleged that ADF personnel torture asylum seekers, the same organisation that aired a dodgy story leading to the temporary ban on live exports to Indonesia, the same organization that aired a dodgy story on greyhound racing, the same organization that aired a dodgy story about the Don Dale youth detention centre, the same organisation that sacked Piers Ackerman from Insiders, and I’m sure threadsters can add to the list. This is the organisation that we pay over $1 billion in taxpayer funding to pursue its anti-Coalition agenda. That is bad debt – very bad debt.
What is even more astonishing is that it took less than two days for the ABC is actually track down the very Afghan refugee who lead the boy into the camp and gave him food coincidently after Andrew Bolt revealed the existence of CCTV footage. Yet they were incapable of doing so in the several days before the CCTV footage was revealed.
And the ABC is furiously accepting the reffo’s version as fact, and promoting it as such this morning, despite much form for kiddy-fiddling among that particular putsch of the persecuted. I reckon the locals are on the money, and they’ve had more than a gutful of these arseholes, who make Papuans appear civilised and reasoned in comparison. What say we give them all visas, and billet them all at the homes of ABC jabberwocks? Start with Trioli, there’s a lot who should be living in a hedge or dumpster.
ABC covers its behind.
Use 700 Harris Street Ultimo NSW as billet?
But the ABC crowd are cool at all the kind of parties that Malcolm likes to be invited to, so nothing’s going to change.
The ABC swamp needs draining……..start with the MD and the Board.
The ABC should be market tested. It should be subject to the same cross media ownership and market presence rules that apply to commercial operators. That process would leave the ABC intact as it is in rural and remote Australia, but see it forced to wind back its operations in the major markets. I think the ABC’s commercial Left leaning competitors like Fairfax and the Guardian would be delighted by less competition.
Very impressed with how Dutton drew these morons out. He’s been studying from the master (Trump).
I don’t know why Cats continue to spend time ventilating over the ABC’s inherent bias. It is disgraceful. It is a breach of the law of the land. It is extremely tiresome. But it is not going to change. When even so-called ‘hard right’ politicians like Tony Abbott prove themselves unwilling to tackle the problem or to cut ABC funding, the problem is never going to be solved. A better strategy would be to take the piss out of the ABC and its fellow travellers mercilessly and at every opportunity. It’s hard, I know, because a lot of what the ABC does is simply beyond parody.
Dutton should sue Ol’Leather Face and the ABC.
No, I don’t care what Cassidy does to Dutton, or to anyone else. I don’t care that Cassidy lies, cheats and smears any and everyone who doesn’t agree with the ABC agenda.
I don’t care what Jones says or does. Or any of the other half witted cheats and sycophants that work there.
IF Dutton is so brain dead stupid, so naive, so moronic, that he appears on the ABC with Cassidy or any other ABC type then he deserves all he gets!
I am sick and fucking tired of all this screaming and moaning about how the ABC smears this conservative, or baits that one, or rigs the audience.
Does not Dutton realise, in his fog of admiration for Cassidy, that his mere presence means that he agrees with the ABCs action, disagrees with any notion that the ABC has bias, and agrees with the ABC’s smirking attitude that they are fair and reasonable. Is he really that stupid?
I, for one, never, ever, watch an ABC program. No one with any desire for good information watches the cesspool! The only viewers are rabid lefties, or people why have to watch it as part of their work, so that can scream and moan as above.
To Dutton, and all the other MPs – it’s dead simple. DON”T GO ON THE ABC! If you do – and you do not have to – you’re a freakin moron, and not worth a single conservative vote.
Dutton is not stupid, I think he achieved exactly what he intended.
Yeah nah.
In the absence of donkeys and goats, I suspect the boy was lured into the camp for more traditional Afghan reasons.
However, the chances of Ol’ Leathery apologising to Dutton are about the same as the moon falling out of the sky. And he would wear a negative opinion piece about him in Catallaxy Files as a badge of honour.
On AM this morning, TheirABC was in the same mode as it was after the first airing of the tortured asylum seekers story – doubling down on the lie. As on all previous occasions, this will be aggressively maintained until the bulltish story collapses completely, when it will be quietly dropped.
The ABC is not merely bad debt. It is catastrophic debt.
It is not merely the $1 billion+ they suck out of the taxpayer every year.
It is the collateral damage inflicted upon industry, the economy and the society it purports to serve.
Free speech, energy policy, budget repair, border and immigration policy, aboriginal policy. The lists go on and on.
Their “contribution” is negative to every issue they touch.
The organisation should be privatised and let market forces have their way with the carcass.
“so-called ‘hard right’ politicians like Tony Abbott”. I really needed a laugh this morning. Priceless. The same Abbott who said on the eve of the election that there would be no cuts to ABC funding, the same Abbott who supported the NDS, the same Abbott who spruiked the paid parental leave scheme. I could go on. Abbott the soft left dill who gifted us the ALP Waffler.
This illustrates the problem with any Liberal leadership change. There is an unspoken agreement with the luvvie media that they will refrain from shrieking if the Libs persist with Malcolm. Replace Malcolm with, say, Dutton and the shrieking will start again, no risk. If Malcolm’s replacement is in any way popular with the punters, electable even, the shrieks will be deafening and maintained right round the clock.
Could we stand the terror of another Liberal leader eating a raw onion? Or looking at his watch while some dropkick sheila is droning on? The ABC will make sure we’re informed of such horrors right at the head of every news bulletin.
I’m sure the ALPBC staff co-op will deploy their rapid response Barbequed Refugee Squad to get to the bottom of things. And possibly Caro Meldrum-Hanna who doesn’t do gotchas so we know it is not #fakenews.
The ABC could subsequently run a Frontline doco and not be able to draw a line from A to B.
I visited their ABC at Southbank this morning in hopes of chatting about ABC News priorities with Barrie Cassidy, or other fatcats, as they arrived for work. Instead, I encountered ex-Treasurer & ex-Prime Minister, Paul Keating, & asked him about one of my old gripes as a retired ATO auditor – that time it was reported, while he was Treasurer, that he had lodged his own tax returns late! It seems the laws only apply to the little people!
https://youtu.be/2b337xLYkHY
Hanson should leverage her party’s position and insist that the ABC be defunded so that this asset can be sold and put to good commercial use. She can use the treatment of Dutton and that bint with the clown face (Anzac hater) for solid reason.
Presumably the ABC will just go into denial mode (fairly standard practice) just as they have done with YAM over her Anzac post.
It is well known that young boys are used for sexual gratification in Afghan culture. Keeping that in mind – was the sole purpose of bringing the boy into the camp simply to give him fruit? Remember, Ali Jaffari.
It is telling that the ABC leapt to the defence of the refugee, instead of expressing concern about the well-being of a young child.
It is also telling that Turnbull, as his time as Communications Minister, did nothing to address the anti-Conservative mindset within the national broadcaster, and even more telling, has done nothing since becoming PM.
Cassie of Sydney #2366002, posted on April 28, 2017 at 10:57 am
“so-called ‘hard right’ politicians like Tony Abbott”.
Yep, don’t disagree. Chose my words deliberately and used inverted commas for extra emphasis.
To my mind, the Abbott government was more DLP than Liberal.
Mind you, everybody appears to be ‘hard right’ if, like the whole of the ABC and most of the MSM, one occupies a place on the extreme left of the political spectrum.
The rapidity and extent of the drift left in recent years has been quite remarkable. Positions that were openly advocated by left wing politicians only five minutes ago are now considered so unspeakably beastly that they can only be whispered in darkened corridors for fear of sending multitudes of sensitive souls to the fainting couches.
Gentlepeople – we don’t need to speculate about the Afghan refugee’s motives. That is a matter for the authorities to determine. The point is that Dutton’s version of events better reflected the on-ground situation than alternate versions and the ABC were very aggressive in pursuing those alternatives. They have now very quickly found the actual person who is at the centre of the debate who also describes the situation as being similar to Dutton’s version – the question is, how come they couldn’t find him before?
You know things are bad when some of your left leaning (actually it is quite a tilt) acquaintances think the ABC is losing the plot. Unfortunately there appears to be no one who will force the ABC to adhere to it’s charter or make the move to privatise it. At least Pauline has the right idea. Here’s hoping she sticks to her guns.
“How come they couldn’t find him before”?
They already knew this person and had spoken to him, but as usual chose to do unreporting, so that facts did not get in the way.
Is anybody so naive to not understand the ABC? Hear what they say, and then look for what they do NOT say, there you will find something closer to the truth.
Sins of omission, you will find them all at their ABC.
Perhaps they did.
If George Pell was accused of bringing a little boy into a church enclosure on the promise of giving him fruit, I’m sure the ABC would reject the claim out of hand.
I detect a pattern of behaviour from Leatherface:
Barrie’s Shocker
All federal politicians know the ABC has the power to influence election outcomes; more obviously, the ABC knows it possesses this power and ruthlessly uses it.
It seems all public institutions have been captured by the left. There is nothing left for us to do other than to deny government of our money and our cooperation. Time do down tools and strike!
Public Officials making false or misleading statements are inherently illegal. Causing markets to close is a bashing offence along with ideologically biased stupidity/corruption.
Cassidy should have his microphone surgically implanted in his large bowel so he can give a better more accurate run down on the day’s events.
Sinclaircat 1118
They didn’t want to find him earlier – they had a story to tell that was too good to check.
Sinc is correct on the motivations, turning this into an unprovable allegation the kid was being groomed just falls into the ABCs tar baby.
They need to be crucified for lying, knowingly, openly lying and doubling down on that lie in the face of evidence.
1: A child was brought into an are by a male/males against the wishes of the parents.
2: Due to previous incidents the community at large took this extremely badly and attacked the compound.
Everything else is a distraction.
It is relevant because speculation about the Afghan refugee’s motives by the locals was the reason for the disturbance.
Why would PNG locals not trust Afghan men with their kiddies? Dutton was alluding to this distrust. The locals may not have been aware of Afghan culture before the reffos arrived, but they certainly seem aware of it now.