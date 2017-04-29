In defence of Donald Trump

Readers of the cat will know I am no great supporter of Donald J. Trump. But I despair at some of the ridiculous criticism of Trump that infect the ‘news’ and blogs. The most recent example occurred when Trump met Italian Prime Minister Paolo Fentiloni at the White House. Trump said

Through the ages your country has been a beacon of artistic and scientific achievement that continues today, from Venice to Florence, from Verdi to Pavarotti – friend of mine, great friend of mine

This has been attacked – as saying that Trump did not know that Pavarotti died in 2007. What rot – there is nothing in Trump’s comments that make such a suggestion. All it says is that Trump knew Pavarotti and says that he was a friend.

False criticism of Donald Trump only dilutes its impact, making it seem that the critics are happy to exaggerate to make their case against Donald Trump.

In this case Donald Trump is entirely innocent, he was simply acknowledging a great tenor. Making ludicrous assertions against Trump appears like bias. Why do people resort to such nonsense?