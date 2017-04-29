In defence of Donald Trump

Readers of the cat will know I am no great supporter of Donald J. Trump. But I despair at some of the ridiculous criticism of Trump that infect the ‘news’ and blogs. The most recent example occurred when Trump met Italian Prime Minister Paolo Fentiloni at the White House. Trump said
Through the ages your country has been a beacon of artistic and scientific achievement that continues today, from Venice to Florence, from Verdi to Pavarotti – friend of mine, great friend of mine
This has been attacked – as saying that Trump did not know that Pavarotti died in 2007. What rot – there is nothing in Trump’s comments that make such a suggestion. All it says is that Trump knew Pavarotti and says that he was a friend.
False criticism of Donald Trump only dilutes its impact, making it seem that the critics are happy to exaggerate to make their case against Donald Trump.
In this case Donald Trump is entirely innocent, he was simply acknowledging a great tenor. Making ludicrous assertions against Trump appears like bias. Why do people resort to such nonsense?
Pavarotti was hired appeared to appear at Trump casinos even after the tenor had become known as the “king of cancelations”. Apparently Italian opera and casinos have had a long and profitable (for some) association.
Half the population has Trump Derangement Syndrome, the other half has Trump Adoration Syndrome. Getting any objective analysis of his performance is really difficult.
Trump Derangement Syndrome is merely a new strain of G.W.Bush Derangement Syndrome which in turn earlier appeared as Reagan Derangement Syndrome. There’s nothing new about it.
The repeated unhinged attacks of the deranged will eventually be an electoral asset for Trump. When the sun keeps shining, the US economy eventually responds to lower taxes and energy-input costs, and foreign thugs are seen to hide in their kennels, it will be hard for the Schumers and Pelosis, anyone really, to mount a successful campaign against him. They’ll be aligned with the deranged. He’ll be aligned with unexpected success.
