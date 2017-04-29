Open Forum: April 29, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, April 29, 2017
27 Responses to Open Forum: April 29, 2017

  7. Baldrick
    #2366557, posted on April 29, 2017 at 12:10 am

    7th Battalion A.I.F

    Pearse, Samuel George (1897–1919)
    A few days before his eighteenth birthday he enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force and on 10 September 1915 sailed from Melbourne with the 9th Reinforcements for the 7th Battalion. He served briefly on Gallipoli in December before returning to Egypt and then going on to France next March.
    Pearse was wounded in action on 24 August 1916 and again on 19 May 1918. He was awarded the Military Medal for bravery between 18-22 September 1917 when he attacked an enemy post.
    On 18 July 1919, while in London, he was discharged from the A.I.F. to join a company of the 45th Battalion, Royal Fusiliers, being raised in London, largely from Australian volunteers, for service with the North Russia Relief Force.
    Pearse’s ‘utter disregard of danger’ during the fighting on the Western Front had already been noted and was again evident in North Russia. His officer there described him as ‘the bravest man I [have] ever seen’. Outside Emptsa on 29 August 1919 Pearse, now a sergeant, cut his way through the enemy’s barbed-wire while under heavy machine-gun and rifle-fire. He then, single-handed, attacked a blockhouse with hand grenades and put it out of action. Moments later he was shot down by another Russian machine-gun. For his bravery he was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross.

  13. dover_beach
    #2366567, posted on April 29, 2017 at 12:29 am

    In Trump’s First 100 Days, A Dramatic Reduction In Immigration

    #winning

    Thanks, Balders. In memory of one of my mob. Was a miner at the Edna May, at Westonia. Enlisted, aged 40, and served in a tunneling company on the Western Front. Gassed in 1917, returned to Australia in 1919, never recovered his health, and was so disgusted by the treatment he got that he returned his medals in 1924. He died in 1941.

    From the old OT:

    Interesting paper

    http://physicsfromtheedge.blogspot.com.au/2017/04/quantised-inertia-from-fundamentals.html

    Actual paper: McCulloch, M.E., 2016. “Quantised inertia from relativity & the uncertainty principle”, EPL, 115, 69001.

  20. Baldrick
    #2366593, posted on April 29, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2366569, posted on April 29, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Hard to imagine a more dangerous and nerve-racking job on the Western Front than tunnelling.
    No wonder he was pissed.

  21. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2366595, posted on April 29, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Iran should definitely have nukes. If a country as fucked up as Pakistan has them, why not the Iranians?

    I don’t trust them.
    Maybe give the Persians nukes, but not the Iranians.
    Bit shonky.

    A vignette from Expatria:

    Scene – Trafalgar Square, London, around 1 pm. A crocodile of primary age schoolkids with teachers at each end is proceeding into the National Portrait Gallery to have their little minds elevated by contemplating the faces of the men who built the Empire, created the Industrial Revolution and bonked Yoko Ono. All of the kiddies were quiet, respectful, well-behaved etc etc.

    And, on this thoroughly ordinary London afternoon, all of them were wearing f**ing fluorescent high-viz jackets.

    I’ve been out of Australia for 2 years, but has this custom been adopted yet? I would hate to think Australia was falling behind in the insane nanny stakes.

  23. dover_beach
    #2366603, posted on April 29, 2017 at 2:21 am

    The Party of Hate

    The Democrat Party is the world’s most successful hate group.
    It attracts poor people who hate rich people, black people
    who hate white people, gay people who hate straight people,
    feminists who hate men, environmentalists who hate
    the internal combustion engine, and a lot of
    bratty college kids who hate their parents.
    However, the real secret of the party’s success
    is that it attracts the support of
    journalists who hate Republicans,
    and who therefore work tirelessly to convince
    the rest of us that we should vote for Democrats. . . .
    No matter who the Republicans nominate for president,
    the Organized Forces of Liberal Journalism will paint him
    as a greedy, cold-hearted, woman-hating racist.
    If the GOP nominated a Buddhist monk or a Latina lesbian,
    still the New York Times and NBC News would find
    a way to convince themselves that the Republican candidate
    represented everything liberals hate about America —
    the military, the police, Christianity, capitalism,
    the internal combustion engine and
    heterosexual white men who work for a living.
    – Robert Stacy McCain, 2016.

    Liberty Quote

  24. JC
    #2366604, posted on April 29, 2017 at 2:31 am

    Oh look, look what Lachlan and James have done to themselves. The sheer genius.

    EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Talks Underway For New Conservative Network Amid Fears Fox News Moving Too Far Left

    On the heels of major shakeups at the Fox News Network, an alternative conservative network is being actively discussed amongst conservative fat cats.

    A well-placed source close to the proposal tells Mediaite that serious discussions are underway to create an alternative conservative cable network on the belief that the Fox News Network is moving too far to the left. The source, who is engaged in the talks, says a meeting is planned for today with two prominent high-powered television executives, some underperforming conservative networks and people who have an interest and the ability to fund a new network.

    The potential aim? Putting “the old band” back together. There are certainly plenty of (out-of-work?) conservative powerhouses to pick from that could star on a new network, and perhaps even some executives from within Fox News who might be lured by the new opportunity. Could the new channel include stars like the ousted Bill O’Reilly, who didn’t waste much time hitting the podcast waves after he was fired amid a sexual harassment scandal? Could Tomi Lahren, the conservative mega star, who was recently sidelined at The Blaze also take on a prominent role? The exact “who” won’t be clear until the deal is more defined but the source says the pitch is that the network could immediately reach at least 85 million homes.

    This news comes on the heels of a long profile in last weekend’s New York Times which paints a picture of a changing Fox News Network with Murdoch’s sons, James and Lachlan, CEO and co-chairman of parent company 21st Century Fox, at the helm. The piece struck fear into the minds of some Fox News’ hardcore conservatives with talk of the sons wanting to rid the company “of the old-guard culture on which their father built his empire” and bringing “a warmer and fuzzier workplace” that would move away from an “anti-politically correct environment.”

    http://www.mediaite.com/tv/exclusive-advanced-talks-underway-for-new-conservative-network-amid-fears-fox-news-moving-too-far-left/

  26. Howard Hill
    #2366607, posted on April 29, 2017 at 3:07 am

    And, on this thoroughly ordinary London afternoon, all of them were wearing f**ing fluorescent high-viz jackets.

    Never worn one in my life and never will. I call em, Lego People.
    It really does show how far we’ve fallen. I always wondered how the slaves were kept so docile? Now I know…

  27. Zatara
    #2366608, posted on April 29, 2017 at 3:08 am

    JC

    There is one alternative conservative network to FOX in the US already. It’s called One America News Network and is independent and family owned (Herring Networks Inc.). Based in San Diego with a news bureau in Washington D.C.

    They are trying something new, they are reporting the news instead of trying to be the news.

