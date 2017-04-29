Liberty Quote
No doubt the raising of a very exorbitant tax, as the raising as much in peace as in war, or the half or even the fifth of the wealth of the nation, would, as well as any gross abuse of power, justify resistance in the people.— Adam Smith
Open Forum: April 29, 2017
lonely number
Though you may not drive …
3
4
I can’t leave this on the other thread.
Shammy, good for soaking up hooker’s blood.
Another thing is to find out what a “moose knuckle” is.
Chad Morgan
7th Battalion A.I.F
A term made famous in this country by a purveyor of “quality j’ism”.
I’ve said good night old the old fred till it be good morrow.
Good morrow, all, and now goodnight.
To the power of ten? Tenth?
Yes! The digital age is upon us. Naughts and ones rule.
Damn, I just missed the first 11.
Must try harder.
#winning
Just finished reading the ol open thread, and I have a bone to pick with Stimpson.
Stimpson, if you ever try that fuba shit again you deserve to be beaten like a muslim wife.
Thanks, Balders. In memory of one of my mob. Was a miner at the Edna May, at Westonia. Enlisted, aged 40, and served in a tunneling company on the Western Front. Gassed in 1917, returned to Australia in 1919, never recovered his health, and was so disgusted by the treatment he got that he returned his medals in 1924. He died in 1941.
Iran should definitely have nukes. If a country as fucked up as Pakistan has them, why not the Iranians?
From the old OT:
Interesting paper
http://physicsfromtheedge.blogspot.com.au/2017/04/quantised-inertia-from-fundamentals.html
Actual paper: McCulloch, M.E., 2016. “Quantised inertia from relativity & the uncertainty principle”, EPL, 115, 69001.
The Captain has a couple of A grade rants about the “education” system:
1st
Request-There’s No Rush to Graduate from College
2nd
Request-Why College is Truly Obsolete and No Longer Needed
A couple minutes of joyous music for y’all Drivers Seat (try to ignore the lemon sucking singer, what a maroon.)
Bop along and enjoy.
Hard to imagine a more dangerous and nerve-racking job on the Western Front than tunnelling.
No wonder he was pissed.
Iran should definitely have nukes. If a country as fucked up as Pakistan has them, why not the Iranians?
I don’t trust them.
Maybe give the Persians nukes, but not the Iranians.
Bit shonky.
A vignette from Expatria:
Scene – Trafalgar Square, London, around 1 pm. A crocodile of primary age schoolkids with teachers at each end is proceeding into the National Portrait Gallery to have their little minds elevated by contemplating the faces of the men who built the Empire, created the Industrial Revolution and bonked Yoko Ono. All of the kiddies were quiet, respectful, well-behaved etc etc.
And, on this thoroughly ordinary London afternoon, all of them were wearing f**ing fluorescent high-viz jackets.
I’ve been out of Australia for 2 years, but has this custom been adopted yet? I would hate to think Australia was falling behind in the insane nanny stakes.
Liberty Quote
Oh look, look what Lachlan and James have done to themselves. The sheer genius.
http://www.mediaite.com/tv/exclusive-advanced-talks-underway-for-new-conservative-network-amid-fears-fox-news-moving-too-far-left/
12.30 in Beijing. Very warm☺
Hints of smog.
Never worn one in my life and never will. I call em, Lego People.
It really does show how far we’ve fallen. I always wondered how the slaves were kept so docile? Now I know…
JC
There is one alternative conservative network to FOX in the US already. It’s called One America News Network and is independent and family owned (Herring Networks Inc.). Based in San Diego with a news bureau in Washington D.C.
They are trying something new, they are reporting the news instead of trying to be the news.