French election open forum

Marine Le Pen versus Emmanuel Macron, with voting in the second round taking place on 6 and 7 May. A debate between the two candidates will be held on 3 May. Information on the election (in French) may be found here.
The betting markets have Macron at 1.13 and Le Pen at 6.
As Steve would say, it would be the art of the impossible for Le Pen to win.
The French election is a worry for the ratbags who run the EU super-cosa-nostra. Their constant cries of how difficult it will be to sort out the rights of citizens living in the UK, their threats of financial impositions, their general arrogance and born to rule grandiosity illustrates daily how far the system has gone down the road to totalitarianism.
If further proof was needed that they are deranged, it is reported that Ms. Mogherini, the foreign affairs moggy, still wants Turkey to join the EU.
The worst nightmare of the EU junta is that Le Pen gets elected, so they are going to use the UK as an example of what they do to naughty former nations in order to keep the rest of the subsumed entities in line.
Allez Marine!
A bas avec la créature de la maison Rothschild!
No Brexit and no DT if polls correct.
Before some commentary, let’s check out the financials….
OK, so here’s how it stands on Betfair…..Macron $1.14, Le Pen $8.00. The money is as follows…….rounded…
So far $35 Million bet, of which $9 Million was on candidates now out of the running = $26 Million on the final two. Of this, $16.5 million Macron, $9.5 Million Le Pen. This market is wrong wrong wrong. Here’s why….
As with most Presidential elections the form is extraordinarily weak. One candidate has never run for anything before, whilst the other has no governing experience whatsoever.. Therefore the polls are the “driving factor” in the betting, but only sorta. There is no form.
Betfair is not a bookie, but a market mechanism used to match competing punters. When a Macron backer puts $100 up and is offered $14 potential winnings, that Macron backer is being offered the $14 by another punter who thinks Le Pen will win, and that the $100 will go to them (the Le Pen fanciers). When a Le Pen backer puts $100 on her, the potential payout of $700 profit is offered by someone who thinks Macron will win and that that $100 will be theirs when Macron wins.
A look at the betting volumes and the prices matched, indicates that, should Macron win, the payout liability (not including the $16.5 Million bet on Macron; that is returned too) is about $5 million, or $21.5 in total. Should Le Pen win then the total to be paid out (wagers + winnings) = about $60 Million. In other words, a Le Pen victory is a wipeout for Macron supporters. Now…a recap on bookmaking….
Bookies run the game so that they can maximize their profits. They set odds which attempt to match liabilities on all competitors involved in the event in such a way that the payout is less than what was wagered in total. However, this is often difficult to achieve, and it generally ends up with the payout on favourites being larger than it “should” be, though mostly still a little profit for the bookie (not always!) The fact that outsiders getting up is the bread and butter of bookies is neatly encapsulated in the cliche heard from race callers that “the bookies are cheering” when the outsider comes flying home in a horserace. or else in the assertion that when the favs are winning “the punters are having a good day” and when the favs are losing “the bookies are on top”.
Putting it simply, if Macron wins, the payout of $21.5 million is much less than the $36 Million so far bet, whilst the $60 Million for a Le Pen victory will “destroy” the Macron supporters since it’s $25 million more than the total being held. That this is the case, when no bookie (ie the very serious professional) would allow such a scenario to develop, tells us that the Macron supporters are none-too-bright. They are too fixated on the polls and therefore too willing to take risks. Meanwhile the Le Pen supporters are getting their potential payout from Macron supporter very “cheap”.
Go to it Cats!
BTW; You’ll have noticed that whereas LQC writes that the bookies have Le Pen at $6, Betfair has her at $8.00. This is part of the divergence between the “sharps” at the bookies and the “squares” at Betfair. The bookies are only willing to chance $5 to get a buck whilst the Macron fanciers at Betfair will risk 40% more (ie $7 vs $5) for that buck. Idiots!
France is about to enter a period of increased turmoil, regardless of the election outcome. It is only going to get worse. To my mind, Mme Le Pen is the least worst option.
I reckon the EU is a wonderful thing. It serves to remind everyone else how fucked up things become when the Left is left alone to run things open slather.
Great stuff,Bad Santa. Always love your betting side analytics mate!
MLP – I’m With Her!
CNBC a couple of days about said Macron was down from a 65-35 lead to 59-41.
He was never at 65%.
A few problems:
Government generally
The aversion the public has in democracies to self-reliance
British politicians
French politicians
Subversion by left-leaning public servants
By all means, end the EU and replace it with a defence pact, free trade area (actually get rid of the nonsense some parties like French farmers have been given concessions on) and keep a common currency between Germany and France and have the UK join that. If they want to do immigration deals, let that be done between countries. Ireland should have never joined the EUR. Greece would never have qualified if they followed their own rules (Maastricht treaty). Why Turkey or the Ukraine ought to join is questionable.
The EU should have emulated the Swiss, not Canada.
I think the only thing in question is the duration of the turmoil. If MLP acts decisively on the muslim invasion, then it will be as short as it can be.
If they are ever to sort this out, then things will get very messy and bloody.
The only lesson Australia can take from this is that you can’t keep importing the cancer and not expect consequences. France is even more arrogant than Australia about their ability to integrate the goat botherer’s, they have clearly failed.
Mélenchon’s party called itself La France insoumise, ie France does not submit. Clearly a reference to islam’s correct name which is submission.
Le Pen will pick up a lot of these socialist votes in the run off. Going against her are globalist vote and the 10% islamic vote which will only increase over time as moslem birth rate is far higher than the French who are dying off in droves.
French demographics point to major turmoil.
Le Pen is up against it, but even if she loses this election has made her the de facto “opposition leader” in France, so to speak.
Meanwhile, if Macron wins, France has five more years of open borders and factories moving off shore. Considering this, a lot of socialists may abstain or vote for Le Pen; likewise Republicains will find it hard to vote for a man who believes “there is no such thing as French culture”.
Read macron s CV never worked in his life. Joined a bank and became instant millionaire to keep up with Mum ,sorry his wife and teacher . A true aparatchik ,like Andrew Daniels shortass etc . Probably an EU maggot ,got the right credentials ,”there is no French culture ” _have you ever heard such bullshit . France is one of the homes of culture has been for generations this statementgoing to get up the noses of those supercilious arrogant pricks at the Sorbonne and the Cafes of la rive gauche . The man like turnbull is a useless prick ,he has no party to support him ,he’s just a Puppet of the elitists , ‘like turnbull has always been presents and talks bullshit well. but hollow as an Easter egg . Vive La France ! Vive Marine le Pen ! Vive Front National !
MLP will not win. People can talk about “polls being wrong” but the polls are consistently 60/40 and have been for ages. There are no swings. It’s not like the US where polls went all over the place as people changed their minds on new events (Wikileaks, Pussygate etc). 40% want a radical candidate, 60% are Never-LePenners. A NLPer is not going to see some news snippet about a one liner and switch. Macaroni is not going to be caught on tape with his staff organising riots and thuggery like Illary was.
Brexit “shocked” people from a 48-52 poll. Not a 38-62.
Google trends, which has correctly predicted the Australian and American election results in the last 4 election cycles with search activity, is now predicting a solid win by Le Pen.
Put both names into the search phrase, filter for France, and over the last 30 days. There’s a spike just after the 1st election round and they were neck and neck. But since then search interest is now ~ 2:1 in Le Pen’s favour.
I’ll take those odds LQC and put up $56.50 on Le Pen to win (ie I’ll pay out $50.00 at $1.13 payout if Macron wins). Care to meet that wager and put $300 on Macron to win?
Keep the faith! Marine to upset the apple-cart!
OK, so 40-45% of French voters wanted a “right-winger” in Fillon or an anti-Muslim (see Zippy 9.08am) in Melenchon but will now accept a leftist pro-Muslim apologist in Macron. Well, maybe….
This banks on almost half the French being against themselves, their families, their friends, and their nation. 24% have already shown they are by voting Macron in the first round. . Now he needs another 26% (more than half the Fillon-Melenchon voters) to fall into line behind him. Hmmm.
Macron already has 95% of Muslims in his first-round result, and probably 80-90% of permanent dole bludgers, and most of the imbecile/moron demographic (a lot of crossover in these three groups). The latter group is the ones who see a career banker rich boy who was a Socialist Govt Minister…. as an “Independent”. These are also the ones who, having given Hollande such a thumbs-down, once again voted for a socialist lackey in the first round.
And that’s what the betting is all about. If you bet Macron, it’s because you suspect the French to be on a suicide path. If Le Pen, you give them more credit than this. As I have already explained above (7.59am), those with skin in the game are betting the second option. Cheers.
This is about French culture.
The French are French.
You ask them.
The French have a chip on their shoulder regards the English.
The French, deep down, have been handed their arses once again with Brexit.
Britain getting in first.
The French are not Europe, they are not the same as the Germans, Dutch, or really any of the other inferior countries of Europe, as they see it.
Yet the French will not vocalise against their stupid positions regarding immigration.
You see ,French culture is superior in their minds and these inferior cultures will adapt and love the superior French culture.
Except they are not.
The tipping point of cultural Marxism and the attack on their nation by the E.U means it will be fought in the privacy of the ballot box.
Marine LePen didn’t have a hope in hell of getting this far according to the “experts”.
Whoever they are.
I bet on Le Pen when she was just over 4/1.
I should have waited.
That’s what they have been told to do. How many will think it over for themselves?
Sure. The bank just handed him cheques for doing nothing!?
The idea that the polls were wrong about Brexit is a myth.
Most of them showed that Brexit was highly likely.
The polls correctly predicted Clinton’s PV very well.
The polls and betting markets are not out of sync as some profess.
MLP has to claw back at least 9% to win in about a week. Not even Trump or Reagan could do this.
God the French left kiddies are confused:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/apr/29/france-election-neofascism-le-pen-macron
So “right wing” candidates that oppose free markets are neoliberal Eurofascists?
A French departure from the EU would not be like Brexit for a number of reasons. Two of them really big.
1. The frogs have the Euro, which means their debt is expressed in Euro. A change in the currency has huge implications.
2. A Le Pen exit isn’t for the same reasons as the UK. The UK economy is dynamic and the Brits have a desire to trade more. On the other hand the Frogs are inward looking and trying to find ways to protect their internal economy from competition. Le Pen is a national socialist. The UK conservatives aren’t.
So “right wing” candidates that oppose free markets are neoliberal Eurofascists?
Macron is a neoliberal, but they prefer him to Le Pen.
The spectre of WWII is haunting this election.
andrew: the first-round vote, as I recall, saw MLP substantially ahead everywhere but Paris, which tipped it to Madame Robinson’s eldest child at the end of counting.
I’d have $100 at 8-to-1. And don’t forget le Bradley effectement
Bad Samaritan;
Had a little dabble on MlP at 4:1 and 6:1.
Like the Trump imbroglio, we are looking at a noisy underclass trying to browbeat the majority. The majority won’t bother fighting back in the streets – they’ll do it in the ballot box.
Then the politicians will see which way the wind is blowing and change their tune.
My conclusion is that Macron will win despite all the media hype.
The French election has two rounds and in the first round Macron won with 24 percent of the vote and Le Pen came second with 21 percent of the vote just ahead of Fillon (a mainstream Republican) and Melenchon (a socialist) with about 20 percent each. When you compare the policies and affiliations of these failed candidates it seems improbable that Macron would not receive most of the votes from their supporters in the runoff election.
Under president Macron France will keep on going the same way as before – downhill.
Where are all the pussy hats for Le Pen?
The French have a chip on their shoulder regards the English
So they should. Crecy, Poitier, Agincourt, Blenheim, the Plains of Abraham, Waterloo. Staring down Hitler across the channel for nearly a year, the Commonwealth standing firm where the French had failed.
If they don’t have a chip on their shoulder about the English, then they must have fallen asleep in history class.
The French like to say that we in the English-speaking world – we that practice ‘Anglo-Saxonism’, as they themselves call it – are arrogant.
No, we aren’t arrogant. Not at all.
We’re just better than you.
I can’t see Le Pen winning from here.
Yes, the polls got Trump and Brexit wrong, but none of those polls in the leadup to the vote had figures like 65-35. They were all 52-48 or the like. Almost within the margin of error.
One drawback of Le Pen dominating the political discussion – and she has, there’s no doubt there – is that the other parties have now coalesced around her opponent. It’s not about electing Macron; it’s about stopping Le Pen.
Even parties that are traditional enemies of Macron’s politics are urging their supporters to vote for him to keep Le Pen out. That’s sixty percent of the country at least.
If Le Pen wins from here, you can forget Brexit, forget Trump, forget Cameron managing to govern in his own right when the Labour Party in the UK had already begun measuring the curtains in Downing Street – if Le Pen wins from here, this will be the greatest upset of all time.
I agree.
You can sense that this chip is big with the Germans as well as the French.
British are far more happier and confident.
They have every right to be.
Here in Australia, many have the same mumbling chip on their shoulders for the USA, for much the same reasons.
Failed socialist states trying to brush off their own failures as irrelevant and mocking the clear winners.
And it’s usually the socialists in those countries that are the loudest.
Envy, apathy and entitlement, the characteristics of the left belong to individuals and nations.
That doesn’t mean anything these days, and can work against them, I believe.
This is a vote to remain a French nation.
If LePen doesn’t win, it will be much closer than the polls are saying.
The reason is the silence of her voters in a country that does not have the freedom of speech of Britain or the USA.
The polls are irrelevant because of this.
It’s worth noting that France was the largest, most powerful country in Europe until about 200 years ago. Centuries of wrong and stupid have led them to this sorry state.
They have always been a great source of revolutionary ideas.
The British have been invaded heaps of times: Romans, Vikings, Saxons, Normans.