Energy Policy on the Insiders

I don’t know why I do it, but I was watching the Insiders yesterday and was left aghast by the “expert” commentary, in particular by the learned AFR columnist and frequent ABC guest, Laura Tingle. As an aside, I was amazed to discover that she as a Wikipedia Page also!

One really needs to wonder what are her credentials to write for the Australian Financial Review. A gig with the Guardian or the Green Left Weekly perhaps.

But in her comments ….

Firstly on the decision by Westpac to not lend to coal projects, Tingle expertly claimed that Westpac was factoring in a carbon price which made Westpac’s decision rational. Ding, ding, ding. Wrong.

Westpac is pricing in a regulatory/sovereign risk premium not a carbon price. Perhaps a carbon price might be included in a regulatory/sovereign premium, but a regulatory/sovereign risk premium is soooo much worse. The reason banks aren’t lending on coal projects, as they have done for eons prior, is that they are concerned that governments will come in, after the fact, and change the rules of the game. Recall how the NSW government confiscated the assets of a mining company without a little thing such as a compensation or court trial.

Sing along to the turn of Hokey Pokey …

You put a carbon tax on. You take a carbon tax off. You put a carbon tax on and shake it all about. You do the inner city tango and you turn around. That’s what it’s all about. You put a REC scheme on. You take a REC scheme off. You put a REC scheme on and shake it all about. You do the inner city tango and you turn around. That’s what it’s all about. You put a carbon intensity scheme on. You take a carbon intensity scheme off. You put a carbon intensity scheme on and shake it all about. You do the inner city tango and you turn around. That’s what it’s all about.

Business needs consistency and certainty to invest, and the only certainty seems to be that a Government will change the rules after the money has been invested.

Then on the subject of gas, Professors Tingle and (David) Marr marveled that the domestic gas price was higher than the price Australian gas was being exported for, and that clearly the energy companies were stupid and needed the golden hand of Government to fix things.

Ding, ding, ding. Wrong again.

For the benefit of LaTingle and DaMarr, when investing in a mineral and energy large project, given the general volatility of commodity prices, to secure funding, firms sell their products forward. That is, they enter into agreements which locks in the price for a fixed period. Why do they do that? Because it gives them a degree certainty of revenue which can be used to service debt. It is actually often a requirement of debt funders that some proportion of expected production is sold forward. They may lose the upside when prices are high, but they are also protected from the downside when prices fall.

Despite what LaTingle and DaMarr may think, the executives of energy companies are not stupid and would not have sold their output to foreign buyers if the domestic price was higher (as may be now). What happened is that, subsequent to the energy companies entering into their forward agreements and then building their plants, state governments changed the rules (yet again) and banned onshore unconventional gas extraction.

Bingo. Constrain domestic supply and domestic prices rise. To then blame gas exporters for what was the DESIGNED policy of NSW, VIC and NT …. well, how do they say in French? Get stuffed.

How many dings does Ms Tingle need before she is finally voted off the island?