Guest Post: Stephen Dawson More fine reporting from the ABC

Apparently I can look forward to saving $400 a year on my electricity bill. All that needs to happen is for the government to adopt the recommendations of the Electricity Network Transformation Roadmap, painstakingly developed over more than two years by the CSIRO and Energy Networks Australia.
Hallelujah! I was so happy when ABC TV reported that on this evening’s news (Friday, 28 April). When could I expect this saving?
They didn’t say. Keen to find whether I should plan an extra holiday this year or next, I went searching the Internet. It was hard work and took maybe two minutes, but my efforts were rewarded by finding the summary report upon which the ABC no doubt relied for its story. There it was on page 2:
– $414 annual saving in average household electricity bills (compared with the Roadmap counterfactual and business as usual scenarios)
Cool! But when?
Ah, page 5, a chart at the bottom left, helps with that. 2050! What? Yes, twenty effin fifty! Thirty three years from now. One third of a century.
Feel free to use your own discount rate to estimate the net present value of $414 in 2050. At 5% it’s worth $76 today. At 10% it’s worth $12.80 today.
And that’s assuming the final figure is at all reliable. It is derived from at least two estimates. The first estimate is what costs will be in 2050 under one assumed scenario (“business as usual”). The other estimate is what costs will be in 2050 under a different assumed scenario (the “Roadmap” recommendations).
But if there’s one thing we know for certain, there will be no continuation of “business as usual”. The system will with absolute certainty change at least once, and probably half a dozen times, in that third of a century. We do have elections and parties with (slightly) different views on these matters.
But you wouldn’t expect those who provide us with the news to consider at all critically any report from such an august body, now, would you?
Jeez I hope they didn’t have Treasury do the modelling. They were a bit out last time they tried any Carbon Tax type stuff.
33 year forecast – yes they’re always accurate. Did they happen to predict Co2 and sea levels too?
ABC only tells their consumers what is convenient.
Noice. That means I’m in front about $355 every year for the next 35 years …
Rudd, 2007: “That is that they calculate that between now and about 2045 that you’d be looking at a total impact on the economy of somewhere between $600 and $800 million or something in the vicinity of $45 per person over that period of time or something like $1 per person per year.”
The children’s children won’t know what extreme climate is.
The saving they speak of will come about by rationing. The “average household” won’t exist anyway – there won’t be any jobs to speak of.
Maybe the ABC means that as you will be blacked out three months each year you’ll save that money you aren’t paying for the electricity you’re not receiving.
There is nothing new about this “Report”. It has been kicking around in form or another at least since 2011. There was a comprehensive article on it at Jo Nova’s blog way back when. Basically, you will pay less for electricity, because you will use less electricity. This will be “managed” for you by smart meters able to communicate with different classes of appliances, such as air conditioners and hot water systems, and simply shut them down as and when necessary.
Currently we have a demand-side power grid. As demand goes up, supply is increased to match demand. But now we have run out of generating capacity, so we are swapping to a supply-side power grid. Electrical power will be there for you to use, if and when it is being generated (eg the wind is blowing). The rest of the time, well tough turkey.
There will be a way for the better-off to circumvent the system by paying for a premium service, much like signing up for an internet connection today. For everybody else, you’ll just have to rearrange your affairs so you can do high power use tasks in off-peak times – like cooking and washing at 3.00am.
Exactly Bruce!
But you won’t get out of it lightly, the transmission system still needs maintenance from comrade union cronies, despite supplying no electricity, and you will pay!
What utter tosh.
Nobody has a clue what the price of electricity will be in 2050. They are just making this up.
Modelling scenarios are just that, no more, no less.
What we do know is that it will be more expensive next year, and the year after, under current policies. We know that without a shadow of a doubt. And, fudging the figures by using taxpayer or consumer funded subsidies doesn’t count as lessening the cost.
What the cost might be when a lot of us are dead or beyond caring is irrelevant, anyway. Indeed, it is irrelevant to young families starting out, or to industries contemplating investment in the here and now.
But look, over there, shiny squirrel!
MV, much like the elites can purchase green energy now? 😉
I wonder when the ABC will realise they need to start running power through tv cables so when the inevitable state supplied power outages happen we can still consume state supplied propaganda?
They are just practicing for ‘reporting’ Labor’s next Treasurer announcing the return to surplus.
Or a government-mandated UPS, dedicated to the TV. The power goes off, the UPS cuts in, and automatically retunes your TV to the ABC – so you can receive “emergency bulletins” and the like.
No doubt the report only stacks up if CO2 mitigation is considered a factor. Both the ABC and CSIRO consider this a certainty. This is an assumption that likely won’t persist out to 2030 when it will be hard to rationalize energy being cheaper by making it dearer but much of the damage will have been done (even now it is a cunning but evil plan to entice punters to invest in solar using subsidies generated by fossil fuels which guarantees the energy price will rise more than normal. A self fulfilling prophecy to serfdom).
Their “internet of things” will take a bit of work to connect seamlessly, but the State will require all electric devices to be linked to robot decision machines, “for safety”.
There will always be 100% availability of social justice electricity for all social justice requirements, their robotic rationing meters will just decide exactly what your requirement ration is.
Proles that think they can beat the system with a diesel gennie will be inspected and done over for breach of social justice.
Those on the correct side of the Bollards of the Oligarchy will have their uninterrupted supply, fully approved by their Department of Equality.
Time for ABC funding to be treated in a similar way.
If you put it down in hard cold facts, we are returning to the energy use patterns of the 1960s, when there were routine brownouts before the big coal-fired power station construction programs got under way in the eastern states.
I now resent every cent we have to spend on electricity and gas in our house, because the costs have been artificially inflated by government and green intervention. Consequently, we are back to doing what our parents did in the 1960s, turning off any lights in rooms not occupied, 1 minute showers, etc.
It isn’t that we can’t afford it, we are very well off, it’s just that we refuse to give the buggers the satisfaction of extorting any red cent of green profit.
Their national broadband network will be up, running and State controlled just in time for all prole owned electric devices to be linked to the State compliant internet of things.
Your ration of electricity can even be increased upon compliance with social justice regulations.
