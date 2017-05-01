Guest Post: Stephen Dawson More fine reporting from the ABC

Apparently I can look forward to saving $400 a year on my electricity bill. All that needs to happen is for the government to adopt the recommendations of the Electricity Network Transformation Roadmap, painstakingly developed over more than two years by the CSIRO and Energy Networks Australia.

Hallelujah! I was so happy when ABC TV reported that on this evening’s news (Friday, 28 April). When could I expect this saving?

They didn’t say. Keen to find whether I should plan an extra holiday this year or next, I went searching the Internet. It was hard work and took maybe two minutes, but my efforts were rewarded by finding the summary report upon which the ABC no doubt relied for its story. There it was on page 2:

– $414 annual saving in average household electricity bills (compared with the Roadmap counterfactual and business as usual scenarios)

Cool! But when?

Ah, page 5, a chart at the bottom left, helps with that. 2050! What? Yes, twenty effin fifty! Thirty three years from now. One third of a century.

Feel free to use your own discount rate to estimate the net present value of $414 in 2050. At 5% it’s worth $76 today. At 10% it’s worth $12.80 today.

And that’s assuming the final figure is at all reliable. It is derived from at least two estimates. The first estimate is what costs will be in 2050 under one assumed scenario (“business as usual”). The other estimate is what costs will be in 2050 under a different assumed scenario (the “Roadmap” recommendations).

But if there’s one thing we know for certain, there will be no continuation of “business as usual”. The system will with absolute certainty change at least once, and probably half a dozen times, in that third of a century. We do have elections and parties with (slightly) different views on these matters.

But you wouldn’t expect those who provide us with the news to consider at all critically any report from such an august body, now, would you?