Monday Forum: May 1, 2017

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2368037, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Top ten? I claim this blog in the name of Harry Paget Flashman, V.C..

  9. srr
    #2368038, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Jordan B Peterson‏ @jordanbpeterson 3h3 hours ago

    All 100 senators sign letter asking for equal treatment of Israel at the U.N.
    http://wapo.st/2oRnIQa?tid=ss_tw

    All 100 U.S. senators signed a letter released Friday asking U.N. Secretary General António Guterres to address what the lawmakers call entrenched bias against Israel at the world body.

  12. Nick
    #2368043, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Zulu, have a look around for first editions. They aren’t as expensive or as hard to find as you may think.

  13. calli
    #2368046, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Lurking and leaving. Play nice and don’t make a mess.

    Ta. 😃

  16. srr
    #2368050, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:42 am

    … and for those who obediently missed seeing what Gab, Baldrick and Co. didn’t want them to see 😮 –

    Jordan B Peterson‏ @jordanbpeterson 5h5 hours ago
    Jordan B Peterson Retweeted SPORTbible

    I’m filled with horrible admiration for this person.
    ..
    Nope nope nope… 😳😳😳
    https://twitter.com/sportbible/status/839551792727920644

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2368051, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Zulu, have a look around for first editions. They aren’t as expensive or as hard to find as you may think.

    I’m actually working towards a full set of signed copies of the Flashman novels – I did score signed copies of “Quartered Safe Out Here” and “The Steel Bonnets.”

  18. Quibbler
    #2368053, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Just saw Toni Walkington of the CPSU in WA being interviewed about the 40% reduction in the public service. She was supportive. Imagine her reaction if the Barnett government had suggested those changes. I know many CPSU members are not impressed with the Union response.

    It will be a big shift in executives with shiny new names.

  19. struth
    #2368054, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:44 am

    A pic from 1980.

    God how far we have fallen since then.
    https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2017/may/01/great-australian-photographs-rennie-ellis-an-audio-essay#img-11

    Good moaning.

    I think I played in that pub on Friday night.

  20. srr
    #2368055, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:45 am

    This Week in Stupid (30/04/2017)
    Sargon_of_Akkad

    https://vid.me/rVtd

  21. Nick
    #2368056, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I’m actually working towards a full set of signed copies of the Flashman novels – I did score signed copies of “Quartered

    Ooh. That’s a good find.

  22. struth
    #2368058, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:47 am

    It’s definitely a QLD pub.

    It really is a miracle their offspring can walk upright.

  23. Marcus Classis
    #2368060, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Sierra Game King SP’s perform very,very well on pigs. Aforementioned pigs now having a new abode hanging in the cool room before meeting ye olde freezer tonite after breakup. One’s a little ‘un, 12kg carcass – so he’ll be on the spit this Saturday.

    They also do a great number on foxes at 300+ yards, although I think I prefer BT’s for them. Slightly better flight characteristics at longer ranges.

    Saw numerous deer, but all at night while spotlighting for foxes, and as we were south of the border left them alone.

  24. Snoopy
    #2368061, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:48 am

    I’m going to go out on a limb and predict that there will be gender equality, numbers-wise, in the armed forces and police before teaching, nursing and general public administration.

  25. H B Bear
    #2368062, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Breaking news, in the Oz. What’s the difference between a ‘fair share” and bludging off the rest of the Commonwealth?

    About an extra $1.10 in the dollar.

  26. Nick
    #2368063, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Ok Cats, we know that Turnbull will stuff his meeting with Trump up. Will it be:

    1. An awkward response to a Trump joke
    2. A selfie opportunity rebuffed or backfiring
    3. A shit eating grin at an inappropriate moment
    4. A long winded speech that Trump mocks
    5. All of the above

  27. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2368064, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:52 am

    stackja #2368032, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:33 am
    That’s what Sully said.

  28. Snoopy
    #2368065, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:53 am

    https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2017/may/01/great-australian-photographs-rennie-ellis-an-audio-essay#img-11

    Those two blokes standing mid-field have stood so close together for so long that their bodies have developed complementary shapes.

  29. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2368066, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:55 am

    (Just finished reading his book. There was a lot less investigative angst compared to the movie.)

  31. Top Ender
    #2368070, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Zulu, I bet I have a GMF book you don’t….

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2368071, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Zulu, I bet I have a GMF book you don’t….

    Do tell?

  33. incoherent rambler
    #2368072, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Ok Cats, we know that Turnbull will stuff his meeting with Trump up. Will it be:

    saying
    – “President Obama” rather than “President Trump”.
    – Nice to meet you Ronnie.
    – What time does Disneyland open?
    – 150 muesli asylum seekers disembark from Mal’s plane.

    Or most likely, Trump sends Mad Dog Mattis to meet with Mikey Trumble.

  34. Des Deskperson
    #2368073, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:04 am

    “Those two blokes standing mid-field have stood so close together for so long that their bodies have developed complementary shapes.”

    They look like a couple of gays – one a ‘bear’ – hooking up.

  35. incoherent rambler
    #2368076, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Or most likely, Trump sends Mad Dog Mattis to meet with Mikey Trumble.

    And Mal thinks he is talking to the Prez.

  36. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2368079, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Just not cricket.

    Indian brides given bats to keep abusive husbands in check

    Hundreds of brides at an Indian mass wedding have been given wooden bats and urged to use them as weapons if their husbands turn abusive.

    Messages such as “for use against drunkards” are written on the paddles, which measure about 40cm (15in) and are more traditionally used for laundry.

    Gopal Bhargava a state minister in Madhya Pradesh, said he wanted to highlight the issue of domestic abuse.

    He told the women to try to reason with their husbands before using them.

    But if their spouses refuse to listen, they should let the paddles – known as mogri and usually used to beat dirt out of clothes – “do the talking”, he said.

    I see your Hizbee paddle pop stick and raise you my government issued mogri.

  37. Leigh Lowe
    #2368081, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Meanwhile, in Adelaide, a police officer has been shot with an arrow.
    Obviously more trouble with Indians on 457s.

  39. john constantine
    #2368087, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Their shorten foundation reich vill introduce ‘safe trucks’ legislation.

    This means the owner driver that has a couple bloke do part time driving and does his own paperwork will be done for non diverse hiring practises.

    Their crony Big Oligarch Trucking, that pours rivers of gold into the crony ‘big training, big safety, big diversity and big regulation’ rorts will be the big winners, as the herds of wymynsys occupying human resources departments and compliance departments and sustainability departments all count towards diversity quotas.

    As the robot trucks take over from obsolete drivers, the percentage of wymynsys employed in Crony Big Oligarch Trucking will reach correct levels.

    The cost of compliance with diversity employment quotas will be factored in, when the State fixes the mandatory pricing for trucking services for their new centrally planned economy.

  40. C.L.
    #2368089, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Telling that the media weaponised a brown Muslim to attack Trump at the White House Democrat Party Correspondents Dinner. Brown people seem to be very slow on the uptake when it comes to being used as step ‘n fetchits by the left.

  41. C.L.
    #2368090, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:16 am

    God how far we have fallen since then.
    https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2017/may/01/great-australian-photographs-rennie-ellis-an-audio-essay#img-11

    The shirtless man in the duo at far left is explaining that he just backed into the other bloke’s Torana Sunbird.

  43. H B Bear
    #2368096, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:21 am

    The shirtless man in the duo at far left is explaining that he just backed into the other bloke’s Torana Sunbird.

    Looks like a young Tony Abbott doing a little proselytising before entering the seminary. His hirsute friend with the poor posture isn’t buying it.

  44. Top Ender
    #2368099, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Zulu, do you have The Hollywood History of the World?

    You probably do – I thought it was rare – but just checked and it’s in reprint.

  45. Snoopy
    #2368100, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:29 am

    This seems entirely plausible to me.

    Presumably she wouldn’t be fazed when a stranger approaches her in an Australian arrivals hall and asks her to hand over her headphone gifts. And doesn’t everyone buy headphones as gifts for family after spending months in an exotic country?

  47. srr
    #2368103, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii 13m13 minutes ago

    As I said when the Syria meltdown was in full rage, becoming the Leader of the Free World through bold decisiveness IS #AmericaFirst…
    ..
    Citizen Dale‏ @Trumptbird 21m21 minutes ago

    62% of voters BELIEVE our @POTUS is truly dedicated to
    keeping AMERICA FIRST

    This is the single most important issue we have!
    https://twitter.com/Trumptbird/status/858835625633611777
    _________________________

    … ummm … so if, becoming the Leader of the Free World through bold decisiveness IS #AmericaFirst… then The Turnbull Installers are committed to #AustraliaLast … 😡

  48. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2368104, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:36 am

    You probably do – I thought it was rare – but just checked and it’s in reprint.

    I have, actually – Haven’t read it in years, though.

  49. Roger
    #2368105, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Tracey Spicer still whining: Sacked because I was ‘not hot enough’ for TV.

    Her marketability as a newsreader had nothing to do with her public revelations about her solo sex life?

    She’s been popping up on the ABC lately…they have even lower standards than the commercials.

  50. srr
    #2368106, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 12h12 hours ago

    The Democrats, without a leader, have become the party of obstruction.They are only interested in themselves and not in what’s best for U.S.
    ___________

    … ummmm … so Australia without a leader … time we sort the Lib/Lab/Media UNIparty out, buckos!

  51. Tom
    #2368107, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Meanwhile, in Adelaide, a police officer has been shot with an arrow.

    The offender is obviously suffering from the same derangement as the male found on the roof of Victoria’s Government House this morning by Fatty Ashton’s social justice police force, who have sent him to hospital for a mental health assessment — the new standard procedure for anyone plotting to kill police or public officials or shouting Allen’s snackbar while driving erratically.

  53. srr
    #2368109, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Oh sorry, there is news to go with that pic, but I’m still stunned by the evidence that Mrs Obama is too stupid to feed herself or Do Mr Obama’s Friends Job for him …

    Michelle Obama’s ‘Legacy’ Unraveling=>Trump’s Agriculture Department Unveils New Rules For School Lunches
    http://16004-presscdn-0-50.pagely.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/michelle-obama-carrot.jpg

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/michelle-obamas-legacy-unravelingtrumps-agriculture-department-unveils-new-rules-school-lunches/

  54. Des Deskperson
    #2368110, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:47 am

    This old days photo:

    https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2017/may/01/great-australian-photographs-rennie-ellis-an-audio-essay#img-6

    purports to depict ‘Sharpies, Melbourne, 1973’.

    These aren’t Sharpies. Sharpies wore sleeveless cardigans and vests, bell-bottom jeans and and tees with broad horizontal stripes. Their, err, movement died out c.1967.

    These are Skinheads

  55. Mark A
    #2368112, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:49 am

    In OZ today boys can’t have an air rifle, in WWII they had real weapons, and used them too, third pic down.

  56. stackja
    #2368115, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Takata airbag recalls affecting Australian consumers
    Published:
    28 Apr 2017
    A number of car recalls have been announced in Australia for Takata front passenger and driver airbags.

    There have been injuries and deaths from faulty Takata airbags overseas.

    Faulty airbag injures NT crash victim
    NT News
    April 29, 2017 12:30am
    A 21-YEAR-OLD Territorian received serious injuries after an airbag failed during a crash in Darwin on Monday.

    Sergeant Mark Casey, from the Major Crash Investigation Unit, said the airbag did not properly deploy during the crash and a small fragment of metal struck the victim in the head. “This type of crash, in normal circumstances, would not have caused this level of injury,” he said.

    “Investigations have revealed the vehicle was the subject of a worldwide recall for faulty airbag manufacture in 2015. The recall involved approximately 100 million vehicles around the world, including 2.1 million vehicles in Australia. There have been 17 confirmed deaths and an estimated 160 people injured.

    If car owners have concerns, they should contact their local dealership or the manufacturer of the vehicle.

  57. srr
    #2368118, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸‏Verified account @JackPosobiec 2h2 hours ago

    In the market rally following Trump’s win Soros lost about $1 billion in his personal accounts

    srr
    #2368009, posted on May 1, 2017 at 8:46 am

    val majkus
    #2367991, posted on May 1, 2017 at 8:27 am

    particularly as there is lots of chatter about people not getting paid as they expected

    hadn’t heard that chatter SIR

    It’s both fearfully grumbled in the real world, and online, but with Alphabet/google, ZuckerFace, DorckyTwit, Gate[s]Keeper et al running all their new silencing algorithms flat out, it’s getting harder to pick up on and follow the concerns about where and when money is coming from and going.

    But remember that we’ve also been through quite a lot of Advertising of how “Very Rich” Soros “is“, something the very rich don’t do, but those no longer so very rich, do, when they need to do a lot of borrowing against their “good name“, and nothing much else 😉 😀

  58. .
    #2368121, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Tracey Spicer: Being ‘not hot enough’ for television brought out the fighter in me

    What chutzpah. What does she think got her a job as a talking head in the first place?

    Her BA (Journalism)?

  59. .
    #2368123, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:59 am

    How did Soros lose 1 bn of value on tax cuts?

    Everyone wins in capitalism. That 1 bn could just be volatility.

  60. .
    #2368125, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:01 am

    They also do a great number on foxes at 300+ yards, although I think I prefer BT’s for them. Slightly better flight characteristics at longer ranges.

    30 cal? That’s not sporting, squire.

  61. John64
    #2368126, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Sydney Boy
    #2368067, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:55 am
    Image 07 may be Bathurst?

    I’d be betting on the Sunbury Pop Festival.

    Either way, barely dressed drunks standing/laying on a hillside covered in garbage makes the two virtually indistinguishable.

  62. classical_hero
    #2368127, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:03 am

    I think the Queensland LNP leader has learnt the lesson to not try and fix the mess. Newman tried and was booted out of office. No wonder why he won’t try

  63. H B Bear
    #2368129, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Getting the Wookie out of kids lunchboxes is a major step forward.

    MAGA.

  64. .
    #2368131, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Getting the Wookie out of kids lunchboxes is a major step forward.

    Translation please.

  65. Top Ender
    #2368133, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Up here in the Top End the Dry has arrived right on time with a vengeance.

    Low humidity and night temps; no rain – perfect every night for five months.

  66. .
    #2368135, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Damn fine drinking and smoking weather sir.

  68. Trader Perth
    #2368138, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:13 am

    I think its the guy on the far left…

  69. struth
    #2368139, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Those two blokes standing mid-field have stood so close together for so long that their bodies have developed complementary shapes.”

    That’s the topless waiteress.
    They can get away with it once everyone’s got a skin full.

  71. stackja
    #2368141, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Pearce, Sir George Foster (1870–1952)
    by B. Beddie
    This article was published in Australian Dictionary of Biography, Volume 11, (MUP), 1988

    The second issue was defence and compulsory military training. When Pearce first entered the Senate he was, if anything, anti-militarist in outlook. Militarism, especially in the form of a standing army, he believed would impede social reform. In 1901 he criticized Joseph Chamberlain’s imperialism and warned that Australia was in danger of being reduced to a mere ‘component part of the British Empire’. In 1902, while expressing loyalty to the Empire, he spoke against sending more aid to Britain in South Africa and sacrificing ‘our wealth producers to the god of war’. Nor did he see any danger of attack on Australia itself. It was Russia’s defeat by Japan in 1905 that revolutionized Pearce’s thinking on defence and converted him to the cause of compulsory training. He now maintained that Australia stood in danger of attack by the powerful and culturally hostile Japan, and that consequently strong naval and military defences and maintenance of close relations with Britain and the Empire were necessary.

    Pearce again became minister for defence in the second Fisher government from April 1910. The Fusion government had already legislated for compulsory training and had accepted the British proposal that Australia should acquire its own navy in the form of a fleet unit which would be part of the Empire’s Eastern Fleet. Following Kitchener’s report of 1910 Pearce carried amendments to the Defence Act implementing and extending compulsory training and providing for a military college. He was responsible for the passage of Australia’s first Naval Defence Act of 1910 which, inter alia, established a Naval Board and a naval college.

    Because Australian armed forces were under British command, Pearce had no direct responsibility for strategic policy or for the ‘sharp end’ of military operations. He was, however, responsible for the welfare, supply and reinforcement of overseas forces, and he had a major part in choosing senior officers. To keep abreast, he invited commanders of the Australian Imperial Force to write to him personally and confidentially. His letters to the commander of the A.I.F., General Sir William Birdwood testify to his quiet strength of character. He did not hesitate to disagree with Birdwood in matters having a distinct political content such as promotion of Australian officers to senior commands or the imposition of the death penalty. In purely military matters, however, he would express opinions but never try to dictate. Birdwood can be seen increasingly to fall under the spell of the prosaic but honest, direct and reliable minister.

  72. H B Bear
    #2368142, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Translation please.

    srr at 10.47am

  73. Mike of Marion
    #2368145, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:16 am

    And from the “ether” this morning comes an 18 year old young lady with a superb voice.

    Recorded at a Concert in February 2017.

    She will be 19 in June.
    http://prehravac.rozhlas.cz/audio/3797113/

  74. stackja
    #2368146, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:17 am

    When Pearce later received a letter from an economics graduate asserting that his actions in 1931 had been discredited by the writings of Keynes, he noted: ‘1 lb of fact is worth a ton of theory. Proof of pudding eating and Aus. took hard route 1ST country to recover’.

  75. .
    #2368147, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Gay? They’re all insane. I didn’t think people actually drank Brisbane Bitter except as some sort of gag at parties for laughs.

  76. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2368148, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Those Takata airbags are a problem. The chemicals inside clump over time and the fragments ‘grow’ until they reach a potentially-lethal size. Every Takata airbag over a certain manufacturing period is affected and it is a massive job to make all those replacement parts. It seems that they are trying to keep up with the ageing of the airbags since they only develop the fault over time, so new airbags may not be in the scope of the recall yet.

    And, as with every recall, they cannot get all of them.

    If you’re not sure if your car is affected (especially for used vehicles where the manufacturer does not have your address), search for you model here.

  77. Mike of Marion
    #2368149, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Top Ender
    #2368133, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:09 am

    “Knock -em-down” winds from the South, here we come!!

  78. notafan
    #2368152, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:20 am

    You are correct Des,

    Always am amused at some of the stuff I see pop up about the only pop culture movement that originated in Australia.

    Like Blackburn South Sharps being ‘notorious’, for what? they were a bunch of small skinny 15 and 16 year old apprentices.

    Not that there weren’t some lads around, just not these ones

    Who knew the era some of us were part of would now be legendary.


    sharpie gallery

  79. incoherent rambler
    #2368153, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Discussion with VIC energy retailer – (red)
    Me: Can you confirm your on the web pricing?
    R: yes blah blah
    Me: That’s higher than what is published on your web site
    R: Er yes. But what I said is what we charge.
    Me: Are those charges fixed for any period?
    R: No. We can change them at any time.
    Me: Soooo, you can change them the day after I select you as my energy retailer?
    R: errr. Yes.

    FMD

  80. Roger
    #2368154, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:21 am

    I didn’t think people actually drank Brisbane Bitter except as some sort of gag at parties for laughs.

    The young set of the day drank Brisbane Bitter as an alternative to XXXX which was for the olds.

  81. Philippa Martyr
    #2368157, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Just 136 days to Potential Greatness.™

    Meanwhile, in Malotto:

    1-Apr-17 mem
    1-Apr-17 Tailgunner
    3-Apr-17 Graham
    22-Apr-17 Muddy

    Thank you for playing.

    5-May-17 Matt
    18-May-17 Mark from Melbourne
    28-May-17 Bruce K

  82. notafan
    #2368159, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Sharpies were mid 70s btw

  83. .
    #2368160, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:29 am

    My prediction of Michael Trumble as President for Life is looking more and more likely.

  84. Roger
    #2368161, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Sharpies were mid 70s btw

    But didn’t they battle the Mods, who were definitely mid to late ’60s?

    Btw, what was the difference between the two…the direction of the stripes on the T-shirts? 😉

  85. notafan
    #2368162, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:30 am

    I was wondering about the absence of Monty by the way so I rang Uncle George and he told me wasn’t ‘right sizing’ but having reviewed the quality of the trolling had sacked Monty for incompetence.

    He is as hands on as Rupert, two amazing old guys.

  86. notafan
    #2368166, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Oh Roger you mustn’t be from Melbourne, the uniform was far more unique and sophisticated than mere stripe direction, and they weren’t T shirts, they were knit shirts with collars.

    The boys saved up for hand made shoes from Venus etc, a couple of our locals still wears the clobber and the hair style, that really is living in the seventies.

  87. srr
    #2368167, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸‏Verified account @JackPosobiec 4h4 hours ago

    Berkeley mayor, a member of Antifa, blames “conservatives” for city’s outbreak of violence
    http://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-live-updates-berkeley-ann-coulter-berkeley-mayor-conservatives-1493323228-htmlstory.html
    ..
    Berkeley mayor: “We’re a surrogate for the resistance against the Trump administration certainly, and for progressive values”
    ..
    What happened to being the representative of the people of your city, @JesseArreguin?

  88. C.L.
    #2368168, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Meanwhile, in Adelaide, a police officer has been shot with an arrow.

    Pictured.

  89. notafan
    #2368169, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Mods and rockers were 50s ala William’s Dick’s book A Bunch of Ratbags.

    I thought the 60s were flower people.

  90. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2368170, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Nota, I don’t recall meeting any sharpies around that time (particularly going up to Woolies on Canterbury Road to buy cat food – I would have been in grade 4). Must have missed them!

    Did once encounter a drunk heading in the general direction of Blackburn Station, though, complete with a T-shirt that had a slab of text detailing his favorite substance.

  91. Combine Dave
    #2368171, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:39 am

    I think the Queensland LNP leader has learnt the lesson to not try and fix the mess. Newman tried and was booted out of office. No wonder why he won’t try

    Not good.

    Only alternative.

    Protest vote.

  92. C.L.
    #2368172, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Columbia cocaine accused deserves a pass, I say.

  93. Baldrick
    #2368173, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Tracey Spicer still whining: Sacked because I was ‘not hot enough’ for TV.

    She does have a point.

  94. H B Bear
    #2368174, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:39 am

    … having reviewed the quality of the trolling had sacked Monty for incompetence.

    Oh dear. Will JC take him on as an intern?

  95. srr
    #2368175, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸‏Verified account @JackPosobiec

    YOU DONT MESS WITH #SLAVRIGHT
    ..
    Polish Police Arrest Antifa Protester During National Parade
    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/858856936435056640
    ..
    Polish Nationalists Hold Massive March Against the Islamification of Europe
    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/858856936435056640

  96. notafan
    #2368176, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:42 am

    You did see the photos though Nelson, Blackburn South strip has hardly changed.

    Scary how often people at the cat that must have crossed paths some time in the past.

  97. C.L.
    #2368177, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Picking and choosing your favourite brown people … Greg Barns shows how.

  98. .
    #2368178, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:42 am

    If I only was admitted to the rolls, I could white knight an extremely naive, athletic and voluptuous personal trainer from SA.

  99. Roger
    #2368179, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:43 am

    A teenage gang that wore cardigans…now that is quintessentially Melbourne.

    🙂

  100. srr
    #2368182, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:47 am

    And those of you who wonder about the massive Polish population in the UK; maybe they knew what was coming, and knew people wouldn’t listen, and maybe people should be grateful they came anyway … considering what else has come 😉 –

    Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸‏Verified account @JackPosobiec

    I still love this

    Polish National Anthem at Euro 2012 in Warsaw
    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/858858335638106113

    Polish Nationalists March in Support of No Migrant Policy
    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/858857516763140096

  101. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2368183, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:48 am

    I also grew up (in part) in the same street as our former treasurer. Never came across him, either. Probably too young. However, if he can recall a blonde kid riding his red bike all afternoon…

  102. notafan
    #2368184, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Government contractors could be forced to make 40 per cent of their employees female in a bid to close the gender pay gap – or risk losing their funding

    Still haven’t reached peak stupid

    “>
    I suppose if a government building has blocked sewers, they will just have to stay blocked. Morons.

  103. Winston Smith
    #2368185, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Marcus;

    Sierra Game King SP’s perform very,very well on pigs. Aforementioned pigs now having a new abode hanging in the cool room before meeting ye olde freezer tonite after breakup. One’s a little ‘un, 12kg carcass – so he’ll be on the spit this Saturday.

    They also do a great number on foxes at 300+ yards, although I think I prefer BT’s for them. Slightly better flight characteristics at longer ranges.

    .308 on foxes?
    Expensive shooting.

  104. notafan
    #2368186, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:52 am

    I also grew up (in part) in the same street as our former treasurer

    I know where you lived,.
    Way too close.

  106. cynical1
    #2368188, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:58 am

    One could have nightmares thinking of the life led by the poor hectored excuse for a man.

    The man who took over from Tracey’s toothbrush…

  107. cynical1
    #2368190, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Tracey Spicer still whining: Sacked because I was ‘not hot enough’ for TV.

    She does have a point.

    Good Lord.

    She’s not “hot” enough for radio…

  108. Salvatore, Iron Publican
    #2368191, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    I’ve an authoritative confirmation that the pub scene (with dog) is in Airlie Beach.
    Someone has had a go at colourising the photo.

  109. H B Bear
    #2368194, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Poor Trace. Sliding down the TV bimbo pole.

    Ask Channel Stokes CEO Tim Worner how that works.

  110. Salvatore, Iron Publican
    #2368195, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Here’s a beer garden scene, same era, by same photographer, taken on the Gold Coast, either the “Broadbeach” or the “Surfer’s Paradise” hotel.

  111. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2368197, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    average iq of college graduates, by decade

    Fun statistics. The statistical bound for college degrees has come in from just inside 2 standard deviations (5%) in to almost exactly one standard deviation (33%). Likewise the IQ has likewise fallen just less than one standard deviation (15 pts).

    So on that basis you have to say it’s nothing to do with race and all to do with shovelling more suckers paying customers in through the door.

    Money money money!

  112. H B Bear
    #2368198, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Jebus. Those two look like extras from an Alby Mangels doco.

  113. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2368200, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Here’s a beer garden scene, same era, by same photographer, taken on the Gold Coast, either the “Broadbeach” or the “Surfer’s Paradise” hotel.

    When you arse cheeks and testicles are getting sunburnt, your shorts are probably a bit too short.

  115. JC
    #2368203, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Jebus. Those two look like extras from an Alby Mangels doco.

    Beautiful long hair on the fellas.

  116. srr
    #2368204, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    😆 😆 😆 …

    Epic – Mr. Tingles Haz No Thrill…
    Posted on April 30, 2017 by sundance

    Sir Spitsalot was not having a good day today when asked to join a panel discussion of how Democrats have responded to the first 100 days of President Trump’s administration.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/chris-matthews-sad.jpg

    The gist of the discussion centered around the Democrat party’s decision to focus on social and environmental justice issues. Spittles was asked if dancing naked around a campfire chanting anti-Russian rainbow memes while selling sustainable algae cakes was an effective strategy to reach most American voters. The video is below:

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/30/epic-mr-tingles-haz-no-thrill/

  117. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2368206, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and his successors in her first visit to the kingdom in seven years, saying she pressed them on women’s rights, the war in Yemen and other sensitive issues.

  118. dragnet
    #2368207, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    The Australian sharpies grew out of the Mod movement, many of them being from UK immigrant families. The Mods in the UK had by 1966 diverged into the “soft” Mods who evolved (devolved?) into hippies and the “hard” Mods developed into the skinheads. The sharpies were in that sense ‘cousins’

  119. Andrew M.
    #2368209, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    When you want a glance outside the echo chamber, here’s one place to start.
    https://www.reddit.com/r/changemyview/

  120. notafan
    #2368210, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    At the paywallian.

    Mr Abbott told 2GB radio presenter Ray Hadley that her proposal sounded “anti-men” and Ms Jenkins should “pull her head in”.

    “The headline tomorrow should be Prime Minister says to Kate Jenkins, Kate thanks very much for the advice, but we won’t be taking it,” Mr Hadley put to Mr Abbott.

    Mr Abbott replied: “But pull your head in, exactly right. Exactly right. Look obviously we have to give women a fair go. We absolutely have to give women a fair go but some of this stuff just sounds like its anti-men.

    “This latest attempt by the Human Rights Commission to start yet again dictating to business how they should do their job shows why the Human Rights Commission has long out-longed any usefulness,” he said.


    Tony Abbott slams ‘anti-men’ gender quota idea

  121. notafan
    #2368212, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    who is in an echo chamber?

  122. .
    #2368214, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Good luck getting that gender quota even at the bar, in IT, welding or high tension linework.

    I don’t think I ever talked to a female truck driver when I worked in logistics.

  123. notafan
    #2368215, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Berkeley is the epicenter of West Coast progressive lunacy so for the true believers at the center of the hive to feel this uncertain is suggestive. They have been in charge for so long they just take it for granted. The narrative says they are the ones in the street fighting the man. When the roles are flipped and they are suddenly the man, their go to move is to shut it all down. They have no choice, as to do otherwise would mean facing up to the reality of their situation and that’s never going to happen with true believers.


    zman on the Berkley protests

  124. .
    #2368216, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    This gender quota stuff is really old Esme Watson being a busybody. Live and let live you control freaks.

  125. .
    #2368219, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    GENDER EQUALITY NOW!

    WOMEN MUST GAIN EMPLOYMENT AS GARBOLOGISTS, LINEHAUL DRIVERS, SALVAGE DIVERS AND SLAUGHTERPERSONS!

  126. notafan
    #2368222, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Not a single female amongst the 12 apprentices at the plumbing company my son works at.

    Dirty, stinky hard work might be the reason.

  129. H B Bear
    #2368226, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    The blokes or the sheilas, HB Bear?

    The blokes, although the chick on the left might have got a gig. My adolescent memory was that Alby liked the buxom backpacker types. They soon learned that hanging around with that moron was a dangerous business.

  130. johanna
    #2368227, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    The photos do come with captions.

    The rock festival is indeed Sunbury 1974. And the pub scene is captioned as being taken in Brisbane.

    Rennie Ellis was not only a great photographer, he was a working stiff. His pics regularly appeared in the newspapers, and they were very fine indeed.

    The youth cult thing seems to have been very localised. Where I grew up, in the Sutherland Shire, it was surfies (the vast majority) with a few bikies for contrast, in the late 60s – early 70s. I understand that there were some wannabe skinheads and sharpies in other parts of Sydney, though.

    Nobody took it very seriously in Sydney. Too busy having fun. Melbourne, as usual, was much more self consciously ideological about such things.

  132. Snoopy
    #2368229, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    I’m surprised that anyone involved with truck drivers for any length of time hasn’t heard of Toots Holzhiemer.

  133. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2368230, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    “Genetics student”. Moi, srr? Why thank you. I’ve just read your link as suggested, in amongst the many others overnight, most of which I didn’t read, and I also read your response to others complaining of the number of such postings (not a great problem I think during the wee small hours, but rather defeating the point of getting any feedback).

    Did you know your response contained nine emoticons? I think that must be a record.

    For what it’s worth, I do read and enjoy some of your links, but they come so fast and so various they don’t develop much discussion. Fewer and better in the busy times here would be a good mantra, imho.

    On the view that many personality and psychological traits previously regarded as learned may now be expressions of genetic coding, well, anyone who has read some stuff on monozygotic twins, even those reared apart, knows that intuitively anyway. It is true that gene studies in recent years are finding more locations for such expressions. Still quite a contentious field in many ways though, especially regarding personality disorders, psychiatric disorders and autism, where there is some strong genetic evidence, but also a welter of environmental factors. An inherited liking for chocolate, or an irritating laugh, or a certain quizzical nod of the head, or the same tone in the voice, well, meh. Yes, de ole genes do show sometimes.

    It’s that thing the girls all say: sometimes I catch my breath and count to ten to dismiss the thought, for I think I am turning into my mother. 🙂

  134. notafan
    #2368234, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Melbourne, as usual, was much more self consciously ideological about such things.

    Being a teenager during the 70s in suburban Melbourne, we were definitely self consciously ideological, you really put your finger on the issue there.

    Dragnet mentioned that a lot of these kids were the children of UK immigrants, that is actually true, working class boys. early school leavers taking apprenticeships as painters, machinists etc.

  136. Salvatore, Iron Publican
    #2368239, posted on May 1, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    And the pub scene is captioned as being taken in Brisbane.

    And that means it is not in Airlie Beach eh?

  137. herodotus
    #2368242, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    ABC’s The World Today

    More voodoo economics to do with younger people putting money aside tax free to go towards a deposit on a house. Tax breaks for people the ABC uses in “poor me” vox pops are good, deducting expenses from income for “property investors” is bad! Of course, once anyone buys a second house they are de facto an investor. I do hope nobody who decries “negative gearing” has a second property.

    Next, funding cuts to universities would be mean, cruel, and the end of civilisation.

    Trump is the one creating tensions, not North Korea.

    Something about HIV-AIDS.

  138. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2368243, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Just for the record: I am not especially hooked on chocolate, don’t bray when I laugh, and am not known for head noddies, and neither was my Sainted Mother noted for such things. Speaking generally there.

    Sometimes though I do hear myself sounding like her. 🙂

  139. incoherent rambler
    #2368244, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Toots Holzhiemer.

    Met her in my youf. Rumour was that she could undo wheel nuts without a spanner.

  140. Winston Smith
    #2368247, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Herodotus;

    More voodoo economics to do with younger people putting money aside tax free to go towards a deposit on a house.

    They just can’t help themselves, can they?
    Keep pumping that housing balloon up.
    More! More! More!
    When it pops, it will take Australia with it.

  141. Salvatore, Iron Publican
    #2368250, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Important to note in that video of Toots is that road trains did not run up the Cape. Thus making it a contender for the most rugged highway in the country.
    Not sure what has happened to Toot’s Prime Mover. There was mention a few years ago of it being moved to The Alice.
    The video does not begin to describe the horror of how Toots went west. Gives me goose bumps just thinking about it.

  142. srr
    #2368252, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii

    So here are Trump’s approval #’s:

    Syria: 67%
    Economy: 60%
    Keeping Promises: 60%

    Job Approval: 40%???

    Must be common core math…
    ..
    Anytime you hear one of these Leftist Media Asshats criticizing Trump, remember, they actually REALLY LIKED Obama.

    Scary, right?

  144. srr
    #2368256, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    😆 …… 😆 …… 😆 ……

    Jordan B Peterson Retweeted
    /pol/ News Now‏ @polNewsToday Apr 29

    2 months ago /pol/ started a campaign to trick the Media into thinking the “ok” handsign was white supremacist.
    It worked. They fell for it.
    https://twitter.com/polNewsToday/status/858455055850242052

    …… 😆 …… 😆 …… 😆

  145. John64
    #2368257, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    An early incarnation of the gender equality agenda was the Equal Opportunity Commission inflicted on Victoria by the Kirner government in the early 1990s.

    At that stage I was in one of my reasonably early jobs; a heavy manufacturing firm run by a memorable self-made man.

    An unannounced visit by representatives of the Commission was to investigate why, in a workforce of nearly 100, female employment was only around 5%.

    I’ll never forget the look of incredulity on the faces of those bureaucrats when the boss announced that, in order to assist their endeavours; if they could find some young and pretty blonde boliermakers and welders, he would ensure that he interviewed them personally.

  146. Des Deskperson
    #2368258, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    “Mods and rockers were 50s ala William’s Dick’s book A Bunch of Ratbags.”

    William Dick wrote about Bodgies; they fought each other,

    The Australian – or at least the Melbourne – version of Mods and Rockers was Jazzers and Rockers, in the early sixties. Rockers dressed like, well, Rockers while Jazzers were sort of proto-Beatle in appearance.

    Some Rockers morphed into Sharpies in the later sixties. Sharpies fought ‘long hairs’ which included anti-Vietnam War protesters. When LBJ visited Australia in 1966, a group of Sharpies proclaimed that they would help protect him from the ‘longhairs’.

    Just about everything about Melbourne can be explained by climate. On those long, grey, dull afternoons that last from April to September, there’s nothing to do but obsess, whether its sport, politics or youth tribes.

  147. Rabz
    #2368259, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    These are Skinheads

    You may be correct, deskie, but it’s a pity that the photo doesn’t show what strides and footwear they were wearing. By 1991 skinheads were largely extinct in Sydney.

    Regarding the mods in the 60s, the skinheads were described as the younger brothers of the original mods (who by and large evolved into flower children or became family straights), with the young uns displaying their contempt for hippies through the skinhead uniform, which was designed largely for street brawling.

  148. John64
    #2368260, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    An early incarnation of the gender equality agenda was the Equal Opportunity Commission inflicted on Victoria by the Kirner government in the early 1990s.

    At that stage I was in one of my reasonably early jobs; a heavy manufacturing firm run by a memorable self-made man.

    An unannounced visit by representatives of the Commission was to investigate why, in a workforce of nearly 100, female employment was only around 5%.

    I’ll never forget the look of incredulity on the faces of those bureaucrats when the boss announced that, in order to assist their endeavours; if they could find some young and pretty blonde boliermakers and welders, he would ensure that he interviewed them personally.

  149. srr
    #2368261, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Jordan B Peterson‏ @jordanbpeterson 26m26 minutes ago
    Jordan B Peterson Retweeted Harper’s Magazine

    The right will use the left’s tactics against them. Immediately. And with effect.
    ___

    Harper’s Magazine‏Verified account @Harpers

    Minimum number of states in which laws to criminalize political protest have been introduced this year : 9 #HarpersIndex (April ’17)

  150. Mark from Melbourne
    #2368262, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Rennie Ellis was not only a great photographer, he was a working stiff. His pics regularly appeared in the newspapers, and they were very fine indeed.

    He was also a top bloke.

  151. Top Ender
    #2368264, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Have just completed an ABC radio interview on the Battle of the Coral Sea.

    Got a bit passionate and ranted along the lines of “Military Historian says Appalling that Australians don’t know how the Battle of the Coral Sea saved their Country.”

    Am going to spend the rest of the day being annoying and boring people by asking them questions such as “What were the names of the two Australian Navy ships which fought in….” and so on.

  152. candy
    #2368265, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Re the female 40% quota, it is wrong in that men with no particular education but good workable skills, with young families and their partner is at home or works only part time, could easily find their job gone to a female because of filling a quota, and there’s no job for the man.
    It’s actually anti-family.

  153. Rabz
    #2368266, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    It’s actually anti-family.

    That’s the entire point. Every collectivist social engineering policy is designed to destroy the family.

  154. herodotus
    #2368269, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Candy – correct.

  155. johanna
    #2368270, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    They just can’t help themselves, can they?
    Keep pumping that housing balloon up.
    More! More! More!

    Yup.

    What these idiots don’t seem to get is that housing is only worth what people can afford to pay for it. So first homebuyer grants just push up the price at the lower end of the market, yada yada.

    I am trying to remember a time in my life when there was not a housing “crisis,” especially in Sydney. I must have blinked and missed it.

    In the post-war years, it was especially grim. and that extended well into the late 1950s, when supply started to catch up with demand a bit. And, the amount of space per household was comparatively small. My next door neighbours in the 1960s had seven children in a three bedroom house, and that was not unusual.

    The housing “crisis” is up there with the Great Solar Power Breakthrough and the imminent destruction of the Great Barrier Reef as a hardy perennial of journalistic folklore.

  156. Leigh Lowe
    #2368272, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Snoopy

    #2368100, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:29 am

    This seems entirely plausible to me.

    Presumably she wouldn’t be fazed when a stranger approaches her in an Australian arrivals hall and asks her to hand over her headphone gifts. And doesn’t everyone buy headphones as gifts for family after spending months in an exotic country?

    I did wonder that.
    She’s in Colombia (or as Obama spells it – Columbia), which is the home of coke, and she meets a guy who takes her to an associate who sells her “gift wrapped” headphones.
    Forget drugs for a minute.
    Who is dumb enough to buy anything pre-packaged off the street without looking inside? Even if it wasn’t full of snort she could have been handing over USD100 – USD150 for a few boxes of sand.
    And these dumb fucks who get caught overseas often have occupations which seem to have a bit of a “no fixed address/no real job” flavour about them … personal trainer, parttime model etc etc.
    Given her declared occupation of “personal trainer” I did wonder if she thought she was buying boxes of black market steroids instead of coke.

  157. Rabz
    #2368273, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    One of my new work colleagues is from Washington DC – had a brief conversation with him about it and he said “I’m really glad I’m not there at the moment”. I’m presuming he’s not a fan of Fatty Trump.

    Had to bite my tongue regarding my loathing of Shrillary. 🙁

  158. srr
    #2368276, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Jordan B Peterson‏ @jordanbpeterson 9m9 minutes ago

    More on our “allies”:

    Rita Panahi on Saudi Arabia: Country has no place on United Nations Women’s Commission
    Rita Panahi, Herald Sun
    April 30, 2017

    SAUDI Arabia is a rancid stain on humanity and has no business sitting on the United Nations Human Rights Council.

    It’s preposterous that a country that beheads people with the same gusto as Islamic State for “crimes” such as atheism, apostasy, blasphemy, idolatry, sodomy and sorcery, as well as condemning millions of women to a miserable existence as subservient slaves, is lecturing the world on human rights.

    Now, in a move that marks the UN as beyond parody …

    http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/opinion/rita-panahi/rita-panahi-on-saudi-arabia-country-has-no-place-on-united-nations-human-rights-council/news-story/c4f23638d2ce70ba728ac88d0d7ba47b?utm_content=SocialFlow&utm_campaign=EditorialSF&utm_source=HeraldSun&utm_medium=Twitter

  159. Nick
    #2368277, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    “Mods and rockers were 50s ala William’s Dick’s book A Bunch of Ratbags.”

    A great book. Not so easy to find now, perhaps.

  160. H B Bear
    #2368279, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Every collectivist social engineering policy is designed to destroy the family.

    Yep. Or Christianity. Or both preferably.

  161. Rabz
    #2368280, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Mods and rockers were 50s

    Both were around in the 50s, but came to prominence via the term “moral panic” in the media and social consciousness in the 60s. Quadrophenia essays the time quite well.

  162. H B Bear
    #2368281, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    The housing “crisis” is up there with the Great Solar Power Breakthrough and the imminent destruction of the Great Barrier Reef as a hardy perennial of journalistic folklore.

    johanna please do not mock The Little Reef that Could. Thank you.

  163. Delta A
    #2368282, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    William Dick wrote about Bodgies; they fought each other,

    Bodgies, and their mean gals, Widgies, were bad news in the fifties and early sixties. They hooned around on motorcycles looking for trouble, usually in groups – safety and authority in numbers and all that.

    They were accomplished offence-takers and usually went to a fight armed with motorbike chains. They wore their hair greased and slicked back and seemed to have a thing about black turtle-neck jumpers.

    Quite scary (and dangerous) creatures.

  164. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2368283, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    When it pops, it will take Australia with it.

    Doesn’t pop in Oz Winston, because of the legal framework, human psychology and dynamics.
    It might fall 10% in places like Sinny and Melbournistan but that’s just a year of growth at peak.

    In Oz the real estate prices just go flat for ten or fifteen years, and time-on-the-market blows out from weeks to a year or so. I’ve seen a few iterations of this in my lifetime.

    The reason is you can’t escape the debt, except by bankruptcy, and that’s so horrible here that it is better off hanging on, putting your house on the market and working like furies until it sells. They don’t accept less than a certain amount because that would wipe them out. So real estate prices don’t fall by much.

    The joker in the pack is if there’s a real stinker of a recession, but the China story will remain good enough for us to avoid that. All those assets built in the boom are now producing.

    Admittedly pollies may cause a stinker of a recession – energy is probably the frontrunner cause. But at least we can take revenge on them.

  165. Rabz
    #2368285, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    But at least we can take revenge on them.

    Unfortunately, not in the manner I’d prefer.

  166. srr
    #2368286, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    NOT good ….

    Jordan B Peterson‏ @jordanbpeterson 41m41 minutes ago

    As the universities go, so goes society:

    The Free Speech University Rankings (FSUR) is the UK’s first university rankings for free speech. We survey British universities, examining the policies and actions of universities and students’ unions, and rank them using our traffic-light system. Explore the full findings below, search for your university, or filter the results by region or ranking.

    Traffic-light ranking system:
    http://www.spiked-online.com/free-speech-university-rankings/results#.WQagUJLm9Ms.twitter

  167. Harlequin Decline
    #2368287, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Following up on the fascinating Rennie Ellis photos I just saw the spitting image of my first car, a 1964 Isuzu Bellett.

    Mind you the photo was in Lorne Victoria, not WA.

  168. incoherent rambler
    #2368288, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Admittedly pollies may cause a stinker of a recession – energy is probably the frontrunner cause.

    Yes.

    And the energy mess is not something you can buy your way out within 1 electoral cycle. The can has been kicked down the dead end alley and is now up against the wall.

  169. Nick
    #2368289, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Nobody took it very seriously in Sydney. Too busy having fun. Melbourne, as usual, was much more self consciously ideological about such things.

    I think Melbourne was also infinitely more tribal than Sydney, with more localised groups and even ‘gangs’.
    I can never forget VFL devoted duffel coats and moccasins, laughable to Sydneysiders.

  170. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2368291, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Leg warmers were acceptable school uniform for the girls at Blackie Tech when they were in fashion; to go with the duffle coats and desert boots.

  171. srr
    #2368292, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Peter Boghossian‏Verified account
    @peterboghossian

    Think about this: Many students graduating college have never substantively engaged ideas that run counter to dominant leftist narratives.
    __________________

    Jordan B Peterson‏ @jordanbpeterson 15m15 minutes ago
    Jordan B Peterson Retweeted Peter Boghossian

    A rewrite: many students graduating college have never substantively engaged ideas – at all.

  172. Nick
    #2368293, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    This gives you an idea of the subgroup many Cats have in mind:

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=E7hTasc-vD4

    As does this:

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=simatCov_SM

  173. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2368294, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Mods, Sharps, Bodgies, Punks, Skinheads and now Apex.

    How fantastic.

  175. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2368301, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    1964 Isuzu Bellett

    Mine was a 1965. Snot coloured.
    You can put up with a lot as a student so long as the car has wheels and runs.

  176. notafan
    #2368302, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Quadrophenia, great movie!

  177. stackja
    #2368303, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Bodgies and Widgies
    From Wikipedia
    Bodgies and Widgies refer to a youth subculture that existed in Australia and New Zealand in the 1950s, similar to the rocker culture in the UK or Greaser culture in the United States. Most Bodgies rode motorbikes but some had cars, many of which were hotted-up e.g. mag wheels, hot dog muffler, etc.
    The males were called Bodgies and the females were called Widgies. Bodgies were often depicted in Australian media and folk-lore as louts. On 1 February 1951 the Sydney Morning Herald wrote on its front page:
    What with “bodgies” growing their hair long and getting around in satin shirts, and “wedgies” cutting their hair short and wearing jeans, confusion seems to be arising about the sex of some Australian adolescents..
    The Mazengarb Report (Report of the Special Committee on Moral Delinquency in Children and Adolescents) of 1954 was partly a response to the emergence of the bodgie & widgie subculture.
    Citing a Sydney Morning Herald article from 21 January 1956, Professor Keith Moore wrote in 2004:
    “The first bodgies were World War 2 Australian seamen who as well as impersonating Americans were black marketers and the first bodgie gang was the ‘Woolloomooloo Yanks’ who congregated in Cathedral Street Woolloomooloo. By 1948, about 200 bodgies were regularly frequenting Kings Cross milk bars. Soon, bodgie gangs formed at other inner-Sydney locations. After a time, moccasins and American drape suits complete with pegged trousers replaced their attire of blue jeans and leather American Airline jackets or zoot suits. For bodgies, almost all of whom were working class, emulating the high status Americans who had so recently occupied Australia as military personnel was easier than achieving upward social mobility.”
    There was a Victorian Police (Australia) Bodgies and Widgies Squad formed – plain clothed. Their job was to bust up the gang. Fisticuffs used and end of B&W. My father was one of the squad.
    In 1983, the Melbourne Age suggested:
    the term “bodgie” arose around the Darlinghurst area in Sydney. It was just after the end of World War II and rationing had caused a flourishing black market in American-made cloth. “People used to try and pass off inferior cloth as American-made when in fact it was not: so it was called bodgie”… “When some of the young guys started talking with American accents to big-note themselves they were called bodgies”

  178. Marcus Classis
    #2368307, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Dot:

    30 cal? That’s not sporting, squire.

    Who cares about sporting with foxes? It’s pure vermin control. Pity it can’t be applied to greenies, really…. (NADT)

    And there’s about $70,000 of new lambs in that paddock at local saleyard prices, a quarter of the landowner’s annual income from meat animals.

  179. val majkus
    #2368308, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    From the Oz breaking news

    EnergyAustralia has signed on to a Victorian government scheme to redeploy out of work Hazelwood employees.

    The company, which operates the Yallourn power station, joins AGL in taking on 150 workers from the recently-closed Hazelwood brown coal power station.

    Engie closed the station in March and the Victorian government is spending about $20 million to work with power companies to have some employees retire early so that Hazelwood workers can remain in the industry.

  180. Nick
    #2368309, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    She saw some headphones she was going to buy and give to friends, and, according to Khala, he told her he knew a guy that could get them cheaper.

    She has what, a 20kg baggage allowance ? 15 sets of headphones, with an extra 5.8 kg would take up a fair bit of space and weight and she wasn’t concerned or didn’t notice ?

  181. notafan
    #2368311, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    This gives you an idea of the subgroup many Cats have in mind:

    Saw someone I knew in the first video Nick.

  183. Myrddin Seren
    #2368316, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Good luck getting that gender quota even at the bar, in IT, welding or high tension linework.

    I don’t think I ever talked to a female truck driver when I worked in logistics.

    I demand all the Media females vigorously agreeing with each other what a great ideas quotas are spend a day on the killing line of a meatworks in solidarity.

  184. Harlequin Decline
    #2368321, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Anyone notice that in the Ellis photos almost no one is fat, even though they seem to be stacking the grog away? FMD it was only 30-40 years ago.

  185. notafan
    #2368322, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    not one of the very fine dancers though

  186. Snoopy
    #2368323, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Aren’t killing lines staffed by moozleys in these enlightened days?

  187. .
    #2368324, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    And there’s about $70,000 of new lambs in that paddock at local saleyard prices, a quarter of the landowner’s annual income from meat animals.

    Good job!

    Any dogs around there too? We’re seeing a lot of evidence of wild dogs on my friend’s new farm. He’s decided to be serious about shooting and get centrefire rifles because of this.

  188. Snoopy
    #2368327, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Your friend should get onto the local council. In Queensland rural local councils run 1080 programs for wild dogs. All the landholder has to do is run the meat trails. Much more effective than shooting if less fun.

  189. notafan
    #2368329, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Hal Colebatch at the Speccie

    LNP member Michael Sukkar has spoken in the Parliament calling on help for Mrs Bibi

    How about cancelling all visa for Pakistanis unless she is released?

    I’m sure Pakistan born Uthman Badar is actively supporting Mrs Bibi too.

    Craven behaviour by another Christian leader

    The sub-leader in the Australian some months ago (‘Sipping water a capital offence’) called attention to the plight of Mrs Asia Bibi, a poor Christian villager and mother condemned to death by a Pakistani court for the crine of blasphemy, triggered by her sipping water from a Moslem cup. The months have gone by and she is still awaiting execution.


    The Cup, the martyrs and the Archbishop

  190. .
    #2368330, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    The other thing is we reckon we keep on finding evidence of unauthorised trespassing shooters on the land.

    New spent 12 gauge cartridges and .243 shells. Even beer cans!

    He doesn’t mind if it is the grazier next door but would like some notice.

  191. srr
    #2368331, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Harlequin Decline
    #2368321, posted on May 1, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Anyone notice that in the Ellis photos almost no one is fat, even though they seem to be stacking the grog away? FMD it was only 30-40 years ago.

    Yes, but we don’t talk about that.

    Oh, and it wasn’t only the grog being put away, but the pies and chips, and full bacon, egg, sausage, baked beans, tomatoes, white bread buttered toast, sweet white tea and biscuits breakfast, and the ice cream and other sweets after every main meal, and … oh how we enjoyed our good clean sweet and fatty foods, before … but we Don’t talk about That … !

  192. notafan
    #2368332, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    May Day began as a holiday for socialists and labor union activists, not just communists. But over time, the date was taken over by the Soviet Union and other communist regimes and used as a propaganda tool to prop up their [authority]. I suggest that we instead use it as a day to commemorate those regimes’ millions of victims. The authoritative Black Book of Communism estimates the total at 80 to 100 million dead, greater than that caused by all other twentieth century tyrannies combined. We appropriately have a Holocaust Memorial Day. It is equally appropriate to commemorate the victims of the twentieth century’s other great totalitarian tyranny. And May Day is the most fitting day to do so….


    Victims of communism day,

  193. val majkus
    #2368333, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Gottleibsen has his column going again in the Oz (solution to Aust power prices) – pays homage to renewables and batteries of course, but here’s a couple of the comments for Cat’s expert’s comments:

    Glen I am an professional engineer of 40years experience.

    Coal is the answer through HELE coal powered plants.

    1500 HELE coal powered plants are under construction in

    India, China, Asia, Japan, Germany,etc

    Peter I’m an electrical power engineer with 45 years experience. I agree with you on HELE. But I’d also like to see the Snowy Hydro pumped storage go ahead. I can’t see economics coming out in favour of a second BassLink. I’m planning a generator or battery/inverter for backup supply (with appropriately-installed transfer switch) by the end of this year and to go off-grid by the end of 2018. I’m in a north-east suburb of Melbourne. I’m looking at Zinc-Bromine batteries

    Brian Alternatively we can build more coal fired generators in the near (5 year) term and invest in modern nuclear power in the longer term. Solar with batteries for homes is not a viable backup. Firstly in winter with short days, low angle of incidence and and cloud cover rooftop solar output will not meet home usage and solar systems require synchronous power to lock in frequency. Battery power can only be a supplement to the grid in peak times and cannot cover a renewables based grid when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun is obscured. Your little Tesla 7 kWh battery will be depleted quickly in times of shortage, leaving you without power once batteries are exhausted. Energy companies being quite canny will draw down power from your batteries as needed paying wholesale prices and then recharge them for you, charging retail costs. In addition those who cannot afford the luxury of solar and battery installations, or who live in apartments are penalised through the higher power costs associated with the subsidies you endorse and in many cases they freeze in winter and swelter in summer. Those in privileged positions cannot seem to understand the unintended consequences of their solutions.

    The law of diminishing returns now limits any gains from more efficient equipment and out manufacturing and processing capability has been gutted with little capacity to reduce usage there. Immigration requires that additional power be provided each year equivalent to a city the size of Hobart . The process of destroying centralised, gigawatt level, thermal synchronous generators and replacing them with decentralised low level renewable has created a nightmare for the grid and control systems. Australia has paid dearly for the governments actions on CO2 emissions and the impact on global emissions levels has been minuscule.

    Cameron Another Robert Gottliebsen article, another parroting of what some supposed expert has told him (this time a chap from Engineers Australia) has told him with no value-added analysis of his own.

    Why is such aggressive demand management needed when what we have is a self-inflicted supply problem. We have some of the largest and best reserves of coal and gas int he world – why on earth would we move towards Californian energy efficiency standards at uncalculated cost and regulatory burden when we should be the beneficiaries of some of the cheapest energy in the Western world (which is where we were before the green/carbon scare kicked in)?

    This makes no sense and appears to solve the energy crisis we don’t have not the one we do.

    Stan When will opinion-makers such as RG understand that GW does not actually exist. It is purely a theoretical prediction based on a laboratory experiment by Arrhenius in Stockholm in the 1890s that CO2, in a test tube, traps heat. As global CO2 has risen from about 270ppm to ca.410ppm the GW prediction was made,- but it has not happened! Instead, it has resulted in a 15% increase in global greening, where plants, through photosynthesis, have turned CO2 into carbohydrate. This is an observed fact, not a theory based on a laboratory exoeriment more than a century ago. Why don’t you opinion-makers in the media get educated in basic science?

  194. Marcus Classis
    #2368334, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Winston:

    .308 on foxes?
    Expensive shooting.

    Naah. I reload. And ‘train as you fight’, folks at the range are horrified at me using the same rounds there. To which I say the bullets cost me 75 cents each, not $2.15 for factory,and just driving out costs a tank of fuel each way plus 8 hours for a dozen firing opportunities, so why waste a chance at filling the freezer for a piffling saving at the range?

    Current prices, I came back with $750 worth of pork yesterday! 2 weeks ago, came back with $3,000 worth of venison (all but the backstraps of which I gave away to friends and the kids).

    As to foxes, with ranges up to 400 yards, a heavy, very fast bullet’s an advantage. Each fox is how many lambs saved? Not to mention native animals.

  195. .
    #2368335, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Another thing on the land I don’t get is rural theft. It seems to be a lot more common than you’d expect.

    The last few times I’ve been driving around rural NSW (back roads and highways) is the amount of heavy farm machinery that gets stolen, on top of livestock.

    It is not as if a tractor or header is quick, nimble or inconspicuous…and also these days wouldn’t they have microdots and so on?

  196. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2368337, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    The other thing is we reckon we keep on finding evidence of unauthorised trespassing shooters on the land.

    The local indigenous, claiming “cultural heritage” were frequent offenders…..

  197. johanna
    #2368338, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    I can never forget VFL devoted duffel coats and moccasins, laughable to Sydneysiders.

    Yikes!

    Not just to Sydneysiders, I’ll warrant. 🙂

    Mad League fans in Sydney might wear a jersey, but that was about it.

  198. Snoopy
    #2368340, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    It’s time to bring back the duffel coat and desert boots.

  199. incoherent rambler
    #2368342, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    It’s time to bring back the duffel coat and desert boots.

    Both were more comfortable when one added socks and jocks.

  200. stackja
    #2368343, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2368064, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:52 am
    stackja #2368032, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:33 am
    That’s what Sully said.

    Yes! Then did a belly landing!

  201. Snoopy
    #2368344, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    The desert boot was South Africa’s gift to Australian fashion. I suspect the anti-Springbok protests killed them off. Shame.

  202. notafan
    #2368348, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    I bought one of mine a pair of black dbs in France a couple of years ago.

    Duffel coats also readily available in Europe and worn everywhere.

  203. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2368350, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    But do they sell the iron-on numbers, Nota?

  204. Winston Smith
    #2368354, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Not sure if it’s true, but when the reds won the civil war in Russia, their antifamily agenda meant thousands of kids being abandoned, to the point that youth gangs were terrorising the suburbs of Moscow. To the point that hundreds of starving children would besiege an apartment block and steal everything not nailed down.
    So it would appear that to me, the socialists have history of destroying the family unit, then weaponising the resultant chaos.

  205. stackja
    #2368355, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Snoopy
    #2368344, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:23 pm
    The desert boot was South Africa’s gift to Australian fashion. I suspect the anti-Springbok protests killed them off. Shame.

    Chukka boot
    From Wikipedia,
    A form of chukka boots originally worn by British forces in the Western Desert Campaign of World War II are desert boots.

    A variant of the Chukka boot is the desert boot, but these always have crepe rubber soles and they typically have suede uppers. Desert boots were popularized in the 1950s by UK shoe company C. & J. Clark

  206. Nick
    #2368358, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    But do they sell the iron-on numbers, Nota?

    There’s a memorabilia shop on Smith St Fitzroy, crammed with so much stuff, it’s more a social museum. They’ve got a couple of original duffel coats for sale. They should be in a museum, except the museum is full of ‘wot naughty whitey did’.

  207. stackja
    #2368359, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Winston Smith
    #2368354, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:35 pm
    Not sure if it’s true, but when the reds won the civil war in Russia, their antifamily agenda meant thousands of kids being abandoned, to the point that youth gangs were terrorising the suburbs of Moscow. To the point that hundreds of starving children would besiege an apartment block and steal everything not nailed down.
    So it would appear that to me, the socialists have history of destroying the family unit, then weaponising the resultant chaos.

    Australia has Stalinists like Lee Rhiannon.

  208. Brislurker
    #2368360, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Talk about memories! I went to school in Melbourne and we named our school “Prison Camp for Widgies” as except for the “for” they were the initials. 😸

  209. Myrddin Seren
    #2368361, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    The Weaponised Autists of 4Chan have done it again !

    2 months ago /pol/ started a campaign to trick the Media into thinking the “ok” handsign was white supremacist.

    It worked. They fell for it.

    Go – you magnificent crazy bastards – go !!

  210. Helen
    #2368362, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    JC did you figure out how to get rid of One Drive? Yep it is a cloud thingy that syncs across devices.

    Get rid of one drive search bought up several results,including this one that might be useful, although it is microsoft.

  211. notafan
    #2368363, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Never thought to check that Nelson

  212. stackja
    #2368364, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Crash brings highway to standstill
    Courier Mail – ‎35 minutes ago‎
    A CRASH involving a car towing a campervan has caused long delays for commuters returning to Brisbane after the long weekend this afternoon.

  213. stackja
    #2368365, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Too friendly? Donald Trump’s invitation to strongman Rodrigo Duterte stuns all
    The Sydney Morning Herald – ‎3 hours ago‎
    Bangkok: US President Donald Trump has called his Philippine counterpart to invite him to the White House, in a move that surprised US officials and human rights groups condemned as signalling support for Rodrigo Duterte’s murderous drug crackdown.

  214. stackja
    #2368366, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Curtis Cheng killer Farhad Jabar gave Islamic State salute, court hears
    The Australian – ‎43 minutes ago‎
    The teenager who shot dead Sydney police employee Curtis Cheng gave the Islamic State salute to a security camera at a Parramatta mosque before he carried out the murder, a court has heard.

  215. 132andBush
    #2368367, posted on May 1, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    I also grew up (in part) in the same street as our former treasurer. Never came across him, either. Probably too young. However, if he can recall a blonde kid riding his red bike all afternoon…

    Looks like a fully optioned Malvern Star Dragster.

    Respect

