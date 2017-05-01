Liberty Quote
-
Monday Forum: May 1, 2017
What?
second
May Day! May Day!
🙂
Yellow!
NO WORRIES
That was quick.
Top ten? I claim this blog in the name of Harry Paget Flashman, V.C..
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 3h3 hours ago
All 100 senators sign letter asking for equal treatment of Israel at the U.N.
http://wapo.st/2oRnIQa?tid=ss_tw …
All 100 U.S. senators signed a letter released Friday asking U.N. Secretary General António Guterres to address what the lawmakers call entrenched bias against Israel at the world body.
Woo hoo
Elevenses
Zulu, have a look around for first editions. They aren’t as expensive or as hard to find as you may think.
Lurking and leaving. Play nice and don’t make a mess.
Ta. 😃
In the AFL team.
Good moaning
… and for those who obediently missed seeing what Gab, Baldrick and Co. didn’t want them to see 😮 –
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 5h5 hours ago
Jordan B Peterson Retweeted SPORTbible
I’m filled with horrible admiration for this person.
..
Nope nope nope… 😳😳😳
https://twitter.com/sportbible/status/839551792727920644
I’m actually working towards a full set of signed copies of the Flashman novels – I did score signed copies of “Quartered Safe Out Here” and “The Steel Bonnets.”
Just saw Toni Walkington of the CPSU in WA being interviewed about the 40% reduction in the public service. She was supportive. Imagine her reaction if the Barnett government had suggested those changes. I know many CPSU members are not impressed with the Union response.
It will be a big shift in executives with shiny new names.
Good moaning.
I think I played in that pub on Friday night.
This Week in Stupid (30/04/2017)
Sargon_of_Akkad
https://vid.me/rVtd
Ooh. That’s a good find.
It’s definitely a QLD pub.
It really is a miracle their offspring can walk upright.
Sierra Game King SP’s perform very,very well on pigs. Aforementioned pigs now having a new abode hanging in the cool room before meeting ye olde freezer tonite after breakup. One’s a little ‘un, 12kg carcass – so he’ll be on the spit this Saturday.
They also do a great number on foxes at 300+ yards, although I think I prefer BT’s for them. Slightly better flight characteristics at longer ranges.
Saw numerous deer, but all at night while spotlighting for foxes, and as we were south of the border left them alone.
I’m going to go out on a limb and predict that there will be gender equality, numbers-wise, in the armed forces and police before teaching, nursing and general public administration.
About an extra $1.10 in the dollar.
Ok Cats, we know that Turnbull will stuff his meeting with Trump up. Will it be:
1. An awkward response to a Trump joke
2. A selfie opportunity rebuffed or backfiring
3. A shit eating grin at an inappropriate moment
4. A long winded speech that Trump mocks
5. All of the above
stackja #2368032, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:33 am
That’s what Sully said.
https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2017/may/01/great-australian-photographs-rennie-ellis-an-audio-essay#img-11
Those two blokes standing mid-field have stood so close together for so long that their bodies have developed complementary shapes.
(Just finished reading his book. There was a lot less investigative angst compared to the movie.)
Image 07 may be Bathurst?
Zulu, I bet I have a GMF book you don’t….
Do tell?
saying
– “President Obama” rather than “President Trump”.
– Nice to meet you Ronnie.
– What time does Disneyland open?
– 150 muesli asylum seekers disembark from Mal’s plane.
Or most likely, Trump sends Mad Dog Mattis to meet with Mikey Trumble.
“Those two blokes standing mid-field have stood so close together for so long that their bodies have developed complementary shapes.”
They look like a couple of gays – one a ‘bear’ – hooking up.
And Mal thinks he is talking to the Prez.
Just not cricket.
Indian brides given bats to keep abusive husbands in check
I see your Hizbee paddle pop stick and raise you my government issued mogri.
Meanwhile, in Adelaide, a police officer has been shot with an arrow.
Obviously more trouble with Indians on 457s.
4th November 1909.. The first pig to fly …
https://twitter.com/historyepics/status/855669252807942144
Their shorten foundation reich vill introduce ‘safe trucks’ legislation.
This means the owner driver that has a couple bloke do part time driving and does his own paperwork will be done for non diverse hiring practises.
Their crony Big Oligarch Trucking, that pours rivers of gold into the crony ‘big training, big safety, big diversity and big regulation’ rorts will be the big winners, as the herds of wymynsys occupying human resources departments and compliance departments and sustainability departments all count towards diversity quotas.
As the robot trucks take over from obsolete drivers, the percentage of wymynsys employed in Crony Big Oligarch Trucking will reach correct levels.
The cost of compliance with diversity employment quotas will be factored in, when the State fixes the mandatory pricing for trucking services for their new centrally planned economy.
Telling that the media weaponised a brown Muslim to attack Trump at the White House Democrat Party Correspondents Dinner. Brown people seem to be very slow on the uptake when it comes to being used as step ‘n fetchits by the left.
The shirtless man in the duo at far left is explaining that he just backed into the other bloke’s Torana Sunbird.
Tracey Spicer still whining:
Sacked because I was ‘not hot enough’ for TV.
Looks like a young Tony Abbott doing a little proselytising before entering the seminary. His hirsute friend with the poor posture isn’t buying it.
Zulu, do you have The Hollywood History of the World?
You probably do – I thought it was rare – but just checked and it’s in reprint.
This seems entirely plausible to me.
Presumably she wouldn’t be fazed when a stranger approaches her in an Australian arrivals hall and asks her to hand over her headphone gifts. And doesn’t everyone buy headphones as gifts for family after spending months in an exotic country?
Back in the old days photos:
“You blokes have a few more beers, and we’re going off to sunbake for an hour.”
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 13m13 minutes ago
As I said when the Syria meltdown was in full rage, becoming the Leader of the Free World through bold decisiveness IS #AmericaFirst…
..
Citizen Dale @Trumptbird 21m21 minutes ago
62% of voters BELIEVE our @POTUS is truly dedicated to
keeping AMERICA FIRST
This is the single most important issue we have!
https://twitter.com/Trumptbird/status/858835625633611777
_________________________
… ummm … so if, becoming the Leader of the Free World through bold decisiveness IS #AmericaFirst… then The Turnbull Installers are committed to #AustraliaLast … 😡
I have, actually – Haven’t read it in years, though.
Tracey Spicer still whining: Sacked because I was ‘not hot enough’ for TV.
Her marketability as a newsreader had nothing to do with her public revelations about her solo sex life?
She’s been popping up on the ABC lately…they have even lower standards than the commercials.
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump 12h12 hours ago
The Democrats, without a leader, have become the party of obstruction.They are only interested in themselves and not in what’s best for U.S.
___________
… ummmm … so Australia without a leader … time we sort the Lib/Lab/Media UNIparty out, buckos!
The offender is obviously suffering from the same derangement as the male found on the roof of Victoria’s Government House this morning by Fatty Ashton’s social justice police force, who have sent him to hospital for a mental health assessment — the new standard procedure for anyone plotting to kill police or public officials or shouting Allen’s snackbar while driving erratically.
http://16004-presscdn-0-50.pagely.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/michelle-obama-carrot.jpg
Oh sorry, there is news to go with that pic, but I’m still stunned by the evidence that Mrs Obama is too stupid to feed herself or Do Mr Obama’s Friends Job for him …
Michelle Obama’s ‘Legacy’ Unraveling=>Trump’s Agriculture Department Unveils New Rules For School Lunches
http://16004-presscdn-0-50.pagely.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/michelle-obama-carrot.jpg
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/michelle-obamas-legacy-unravelingtrumps-agriculture-department-unveils-new-rules-school-lunches/
This old days photo:
https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2017/may/01/great-australian-photographs-rennie-ellis-an-audio-essay#img-6
purports to depict ‘Sharpies, Melbourne, 1973’.
These aren’t Sharpies. Sharpies wore sleeveless cardigans and vests, bell-bottom jeans and and tees with broad horizontal stripes. Their, err, movement died out c.1967.
These are Skinheads
In OZ today boys can’t have an air rifle, in WWII they had real weapons, and used them too, third pic down.
Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸Verified account @JackPosobiec 2h2 hours ago
In the market rally following Trump’s win Soros lost about $1 billion in his personal accounts
What chutzpah. What does she think got her a job as a talking head in the first place?
Her BA (Journalism)?
How did Soros lose 1 bn of value on tax cuts?
Everyone wins in capitalism. That 1 bn could just be volatility.
30 cal? That’s not sporting, squire.
I’d be betting on the Sunbury Pop Festival.
Either way, barely dressed drunks standing/laying on a hillside covered in garbage makes the two virtually indistinguishable.
I think the Queensland LNP leader has learnt the lesson to not try and fix the mess. Newman tried and was booted out of office. No wonder why he won’t try
Getting the Wookie out of kids lunchboxes is a major step forward.
MAGA.
Translation please.
Up here in the Top End the Dry has arrived right on time with a vengeance.
Low humidity and night temps; no rain – perfect every night for five months.
Damn fine drinking and smoking weather sir.
https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2017/may/01/great-australian-photographs-rennie-ellis-an-audio-essay#img-11
Pick the gay guy in the pic…and no, its not the dog.
I think its the guy on the far left…
That’s the topless waiteress.
They can get away with it once everyone’s got a skin full.
waitress
srr at 10.47am
And from the “ether” this morning comes an 18 year old young lady with a superb voice.
Recorded at a Concert in February 2017.
She will be 19 in June.
http://prehravac.rozhlas.cz/audio/3797113/
Gay? They’re all insane. I didn’t think people actually drank Brisbane Bitter except as some sort of gag at parties for laughs.
Those Takata airbags are a problem. The chemicals inside clump over time and the fragments ‘grow’ until they reach a potentially-lethal size. Every Takata airbag over a certain manufacturing period is affected and it is a massive job to make all those replacement parts. It seems that they are trying to keep up with the ageing of the airbags since they only develop the fault over time, so new airbags may not be in the scope of the recall yet.
And, as with every recall, they cannot get all of them.
If you’re not sure if your car is affected (especially for used vehicles where the manufacturer does not have your address), search for you model here.
Top Ender
#2368133, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:09 am
“Knock -em-down” winds from the South, here we come!!
You are correct Des,
Always am amused at some of the stuff I see pop up about the only pop culture movement that originated in Australia.
Like Blackburn South Sharps being ‘notorious’, for what? they were a bunch of small skinny 15 and 16 year old apprentices.
Not that there weren’t some lads around, just not these ones
Who knew the era some of us were part of would now be legendary.
sharpie gallery
Discussion with VIC energy retailer – (red)
Me: Can you confirm your on the web pricing?
R: yes blah blah
Me: That’s higher than what is published on your web site
R: Er yes. But what I said is what we charge.
Me: Are those charges fixed for any period?
R: No. We can change them at any time.
Me: Soooo, you can change them the day after I select you as my energy retailer?
R: errr. Yes.
FMD
I didn’t think people actually drank Brisbane Bitter except as some sort of gag at parties for laughs.
The young set of the day drank Brisbane Bitter as an alternative to XXXX which was for the olds.
Just 136 days to Potential Greatness.™
Meanwhile, in Malotto:
1-Apr-17 mem 1-Apr-17 Tailgunner 3-Apr-17 Graham 22-Apr-17 Muddy
Thank you for playing.
5-May-17 Matt
18-May-17 Mark from Melbourne
28-May-17 Bruce K
Sharpies were mid 70s btw
My prediction of Michael Trumble as President for Life is looking more and more likely.
Sharpies were mid 70s btw
But didn’t they battle the Mods, who were definitely mid to late ’60s?
Btw, what was the difference between the two…the direction of the stripes on the T-shirts? 😉
I was wondering about the absence of Monty by the way so I rang Uncle George and he told me wasn’t ‘right sizing’ but having reviewed the quality of the trolling had sacked Monty for incompetence.
He is as hands on as Rupert, two amazing old guys.
Oh Roger you mustn’t be from Melbourne, the uniform was far more unique and sophisticated than mere stripe direction, and they weren’t T shirts, they were knit shirts with collars.
The boys saved up for hand made shoes from Venus etc, a couple of our locals still wears the clobber and the hair style, that really is living in the seventies.
Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸Verified account @JackPosobiec 4h4 hours ago
Berkeley mayor, a member of Antifa, blames “conservatives” for city’s outbreak of violence
http://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-live-updates-berkeley-ann-coulter-berkeley-mayor-conservatives-1493323228-htmlstory.html
..
Berkeley mayor: “We’re a surrogate for the resistance against the Trump administration certainly, and for progressive values”
..
What happened to being the representative of the people of your city, @JesseArreguin?
Pictured.
Mods and rockers were 50s ala William’s Dick’s book A Bunch of Ratbags.
I thought the 60s were flower people.
Nota, I don’t recall meeting any sharpies around that time (particularly going up to Woolies on Canterbury Road to buy cat food – I would have been in grade 4). Must have missed them!
Did once encounter a drunk heading in the general direction of Blackburn Station, though, complete with a T-shirt that had a slab of text detailing his favorite substance.
Not good.
Only alternative.
Protest vote.
Columbia cocaine accused deserves a pass, I say.
She does have a point.
Oh dear. Will JC take him on as an intern?
Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸Verified account @JackPosobiec
YOU DONT MESS WITH #SLAVRIGHT
..
Polish Police Arrest Antifa Protester During National Parade
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/858856936435056640
..
Polish Nationalists Hold Massive March Against the Islamification of Europe
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/858856936435056640
You did see the photos though Nelson, Blackburn South strip has hardly changed.
Scary how often people at the cat that must have crossed paths some time in the past.
Picking and choosing your favourite brown people … Greg Barns shows how.
If I only was admitted to the rolls, I could white knight an extremely naive, athletic and voluptuous personal trainer from SA.
A teenage gang that wore cardigans…now that is quintessentially Melbourne.
🙂
And those of you who wonder about the massive Polish population in the UK; maybe they knew what was coming, and knew people wouldn’t listen, and maybe people should be grateful they came anyway … considering what else has come 😉 –
Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸Verified account @JackPosobiec
I still love this
Polish National Anthem at Euro 2012 in Warsaw
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/858858335638106113
Polish Nationalists March in Support of No Migrant Policy
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/858857516763140096
I also grew up (in part) in the same street as our former treasurer. Never came across him, either. Probably too young. However, if he can recall a blonde kid riding his red bike all afternoon…
Still haven’t reached peak stupid
“>
I suppose if a government building has blocked sewers, they will just have to stay blocked. Morons.
Marcus;
.308 on foxes?
Expensive shooting.
I know where you lived,.
Way too close.
average iq of college graduates, by decade
One could have nightmares thinking of the life led by the poor hectored excuse for a man.
The man who took over from Tracey’s toothbrush…
Tracey Spicer still whining: Sacked because I was ‘not hot enough’ for TV.
She does have a point.
Good Lord.
She’s not “hot” enough for radio…
I’ve an authoritative confirmation that the pub scene (with dog) is in Airlie Beach.
Someone has had a go at colourising the photo.
Poor Trace. Sliding down the TV bimbo pole.
Ask Channel Stokes CEO Tim Worner how that works.
Here’s a beer garden scene, same era, by same photographer, taken on the Gold Coast, either the “Broadbeach” or the “Surfer’s Paradise” hotel.
Fun statistics. The statistical bound for college degrees has come in from just inside 2 standard deviations (5%) in to almost exactly one standard deviation (33%). Likewise the IQ has likewise fallen just less than one standard deviation (15 pts).
So on that basis you have to say it’s nothing to do with race and all to do with shovelling more
suckerspaying customers in through the door.
Money money money!
Jebus. Those two look like extras from an Alby Mangels doco.
When you arse cheeks and testicles are getting sunburnt, your shorts are probably a bit too short.
The blokes or the sheilas, HB Bear?
Beautiful long hair on the fellas.
😆 😆 😆 …
Epic – Mr. Tingles Haz No Thrill…
Posted on April 30, 2017 by sundance
Sir Spitsalot was not having a good day today when asked to join a panel discussion of how Democrats have responded to the first 100 days of President Trump’s administration.
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/chris-matthews-sad.jpg
The gist of the discussion centered around the Democrat party’s decision to focus on social and environmental justice issues. Spittles was asked if dancing naked around a campfire chanting anti-Russian rainbow memes while selling sustainable algae cakes was an effective strategy to reach most American voters. The video is below:
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/30/epic-mr-tingles-haz-no-thrill/
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and his successors in her first visit to the kingdom in seven years, saying she pressed them on women’s rights, the war in Yemen and other sensitive issues.
The Australian sharpies grew out of the Mod movement, many of them being from UK immigrant families. The Mods in the UK had by 1966 diverged into the “soft” Mods who evolved (devolved?) into hippies and the “hard” Mods developed into the skinheads. The sharpies were in that sense ‘cousins’
When you want a glance outside the echo chamber, here’s one place to start.
https://www.reddit.com/r/changemyview/
At the paywallian.
Tony Abbott slams ‘anti-men’ gender quota idea
who is in an echo chamber?
Good luck getting that gender quota even at the bar, in IT, welding or high tension linework.
I don’t think I ever talked to a female truck driver when I worked in logistics.
zman on the Berkley protests
This gender quota stuff is really old Esme Watson being a busybody. Live and let live you control freaks.
GENDER EQUALITY NOW!
WOMEN MUST GAIN EMPLOYMENT AS GARBOLOGISTS, LINEHAUL DRIVERS, SALVAGE DIVERS AND SLAUGHTERPERSONS!
Not a single female amongst the 12 apprentices at the plumbing company my son works at.
Dirty, stinky hard work might be the reason.
WHITE SUPREMACY
😆 … 😉
The blokes, although the chick on the left might have got a gig. My adolescent memory was that Alby liked the buxom backpacker types. They soon learned that hanging around with that moron was a dangerous business.
The photos do come with captions.
The rock festival is indeed Sunbury 1974. And the pub scene is captioned as being taken in Brisbane.
Rennie Ellis was not only a great photographer, he was a working stiff. His pics regularly appeared in the newspapers, and they were very fine indeed.
The youth cult thing seems to have been very localised. Where I grew up, in the Sutherland Shire, it was surfies (the vast majority) with a few bikies for contrast, in the late 60s – early 70s. I understand that there were some wannabe skinheads and sharpies in other parts of Sydney, though.
Nobody took it very seriously in Sydney. Too busy having fun. Melbourne, as usual, was much more self consciously ideological about such things.
REBEL CATHOLICS ORDAIN FEMALE PRIEST…
http://www.charlotteobserver.com/living/religion/article147737594.html
I’m surprised that anyone involved with truck drivers for any length of time hasn’t heard of Toots Holzhiemer.
“Genetics student”. Moi, srr? Why thank you. I’ve just read your link as suggested, in amongst the many others overnight, most of which I didn’t read, and I also read your response to others complaining of the number of such postings (not a great problem I think during the wee small hours, but rather defeating the point of getting any feedback).
Did you know your response contained nine emoticons? I think that must be a record.
For what it’s worth, I do read and enjoy some of your links, but they come so fast and so various they don’t develop much discussion. Fewer and better in the busy times here would be a good mantra, imho.
On the view that many personality and psychological traits previously regarded as learned may now be expressions of genetic coding, well, anyone who has read some stuff on monozygotic twins, even those reared apart, knows that intuitively anyway. It is true that gene studies in recent years are finding more locations for such expressions. Still quite a contentious field in many ways though, especially regarding personality disorders, psychiatric disorders and autism, where there is some strong genetic evidence, but also a welter of environmental factors. An inherited liking for chocolate, or an irritating laugh, or a certain quizzical nod of the head, or the same tone in the voice, well, meh. Yes, de ole genes do show sometimes.
It’s that thing the girls all say: sometimes I catch my breath and count to ten to dismiss the thought, for I think I am turning into my mother. 🙂
Being a teenager during the 70s in suburban Melbourne, we were definitely self consciously ideological, you really put your finger on the issue there.
Dragnet mentioned that a lot of these kids were the children of UK immigrants, that is actually true, working class boys. early school leavers taking apprenticeships as painters, machinists etc.
First!
Oh, wait.
And that means it is not in Airlie Beach eh?
ABC’s The World Today
More voodoo economics to do with younger people putting money aside tax free to go towards a deposit on a house. Tax breaks for people the ABC uses in “poor me” vox pops are good, deducting expenses from income for “property investors” is bad! Of course, once anyone buys a second house they are de facto an investor. I do hope nobody who decries “negative gearing” has a second property.
Next, funding cuts to universities would be mean, cruel, and the end of civilisation.
Trump is the one creating tensions, not North Korea.
Something about HIV-AIDS.
Just for the record: I am not especially hooked on chocolate, don’t bray when I laugh, and am not known for head noddies, and neither was my Sainted Mother noted for such things. Speaking generally there.
Sometimes though I do hear myself sounding like her. 🙂
Met her in my youf. Rumour was that she could undo wheel nuts without a spanner.
Herodotus;
They just can’t help themselves, can they?
Keep pumping that housing balloon up.
More! More! More!
When it pops, it will take Australia with it.
Important to note in that video of Toots is that road trains did not run up the Cape. Thus making it a contender for the most rugged highway in the country.
Not sure what has happened to Toot’s Prime Mover. There was mention a few years ago of it being moved to The Alice.
The video does not begin to describe the horror of how Toots went west. Gives me goose bumps just thinking about it.
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii
So here are Trump’s approval #’s:
Syria: 67%
Economy: 60%
Keeping Promises: 60%
Job Approval: 40%???
Must be common core math…
..
Anytime you hear one of these Leftist Media Asshats criticizing Trump, remember, they actually REALLY LIKED Obama.
Scary, right?
What happened?
😆 …… 😆 …… 😆 ……
Jordan B Peterson Retweeted
/pol/ News Now @polNewsToday Apr 29
2 months ago /pol/ started a campaign to trick the Media into thinking the “ok” handsign was white supremacist.
It worked. They fell for it.
https://twitter.com/polNewsToday/status/858455055850242052
…… 😆 …… 😆 …… 😆
An early incarnation of the gender equality agenda was the Equal Opportunity Commission inflicted on Victoria by the Kirner government in the early 1990s.
At that stage I was in one of my reasonably early jobs; a heavy manufacturing firm run by a memorable self-made man.
An unannounced visit by representatives of the Commission was to investigate why, in a workforce of nearly 100, female employment was only around 5%.
I’ll never forget the look of incredulity on the faces of those bureaucrats when the boss announced that, in order to assist their endeavours; if they could find some young and pretty blonde boliermakers and welders, he would ensure that he interviewed them personally.
“Mods and rockers were 50s ala William’s Dick’s book A Bunch of Ratbags.”
William Dick wrote about Bodgies; they fought each other,
The Australian – or at least the Melbourne – version of Mods and Rockers was Jazzers and Rockers, in the early sixties. Rockers dressed like, well, Rockers while Jazzers were sort of proto-Beatle in appearance.
Some Rockers morphed into Sharpies in the later sixties. Sharpies fought ‘long hairs’ which included anti-Vietnam War protesters. When LBJ visited Australia in 1966, a group of Sharpies proclaimed that they would help protect him from the ‘longhairs’.
Just about everything about Melbourne can be explained by climate. On those long, grey, dull afternoons that last from April to September, there’s nothing to do but obsess, whether its sport, politics or youth tribes.
You may be correct, deskie, but it’s a pity that the photo doesn’t show what strides and footwear they were wearing. By 1991 skinheads were largely extinct in Sydney.
Regarding the mods in the 60s, the skinheads were described as the younger brothers of the original mods (who by and large evolved into flower children or became family straights), with the young uns displaying their contempt for hippies through the skinhead uniform, which was designed largely for street brawling.
An early incarnation of the gender equality agenda was the Equal Opportunity Commission inflicted on Victoria by the Kirner government in the early 1990s.
At that stage I was in one of my reasonably early jobs; a heavy manufacturing firm run by a memorable self-made man.
An unannounced visit by representatives of the Commission was to investigate why, in a workforce of nearly 100, female employment was only around 5%.
I’ll never forget the look of incredulity on the faces of those bureaucrats when the boss announced that, in order to assist their endeavours; if they could find some young and pretty blonde boliermakers and welders, he would ensure that he interviewed them personally.
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 26m26 minutes ago
Jordan B Peterson Retweeted Harper’s Magazine
The right will use the left’s tactics against them. Immediately. And with effect.
___
Harper’s MagazineVerified account @Harpers
Minimum number of states in which laws to criminalize political protest have been introduced this year : 9 #HarpersIndex (April ’17)
He was also a top bloke.
Have just completed an ABC radio interview on the Battle of the Coral Sea.
Got a bit passionate and ranted along the lines of “Military Historian says Appalling that Australians don’t know how the Battle of the Coral Sea saved their Country.”
Am going to spend the rest of the day being annoying and boring people by asking them questions such as “What were the names of the two Australian Navy ships which fought in….” and so on.
Re the female 40% quota, it is wrong in that men with no particular education but good workable skills, with young families and their partner is at home or works only part time, could easily find their job gone to a female because of filling a quota, and there’s no job for the man.
It’s actually anti-family.
That’s the entire point. Every collectivist social engineering policy is designed to destroy the family.
Candy – correct.
Yup.
What these idiots don’t seem to get is that housing is only worth what people can afford to pay for it. So first homebuyer grants just push up the price at the lower end of the market, yada yada.
I am trying to remember a time in my life when there was not a housing “crisis,” especially in Sydney. I must have blinked and missed it.
In the post-war years, it was especially grim. and that extended well into the late 1950s, when supply started to catch up with demand a bit. And, the amount of space per household was comparatively small. My next door neighbours in the 1960s had seven children in a three bedroom house, and that was not unusual.
The housing “crisis” is up there with the Great Solar Power Breakthrough and the imminent destruction of the Great Barrier Reef as a hardy perennial of journalistic folklore.
I did wonder that.
She’s in Colombia (or as Obama spells it – Columbia), which is the home of coke, and she meets a guy who takes her to an associate who sells her “gift wrapped” headphones.
Forget drugs for a minute.
Who is dumb enough to buy anything pre-packaged off the street without looking inside? Even if it wasn’t full of snort she could have been handing over USD100 – USD150 for a few boxes of sand.
And these dumb fucks who get caught overseas often have occupations which seem to have a bit of a “no fixed address/no real job” flavour about them … personal trainer, parttime model etc etc.
Given her declared occupation of “personal trainer” I did wonder if she thought she was buying boxes of black market steroids instead of coke.
One of my new work colleagues is from Washington DC – had a brief conversation with him about it and he said “I’m really glad I’m not there at the moment”. I’m presuming he’s not a fan of Fatty Trump.
Had to bite my tongue regarding my loathing of Shrillary. 🙁
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 9m9 minutes ago
More on our “allies”:
“Mods and rockers were 50s ala William’s Dick’s book A Bunch of Ratbags.”
A great book. Not so easy to find now, perhaps.
Yep. Or Christianity. Or both preferably.
Both were around in the 50s, but came to prominence via the term “moral panic” in the media and social consciousness in the 60s. Quadrophenia essays the time quite well.
johanna please do not mock The Little Reef that Could. Thank you.
Bodgies, and their mean gals, Widgies, were bad news in the fifties and early sixties. They hooned around on motorcycles looking for trouble, usually in groups – safety and authority in numbers and all that.
They were accomplished offence-takers and usually went to a fight armed with motorbike chains. They wore their hair greased and slicked back and seemed to have a thing about black turtle-neck jumpers.
Quite scary (and dangerous) creatures.
Doesn’t pop in Oz Winston, because of the legal framework, human psychology and dynamics.
It might fall 10% in places like Sinny and Melbournistan but that’s just a year of growth at peak.
In Oz the real estate prices just go flat for ten or fifteen years, and time-on-the-market blows out from weeks to a year or so. I’ve seen a few iterations of this in my lifetime.
The reason is you can’t escape the debt, except by bankruptcy, and that’s so horrible here that it is better off hanging on, putting your house on the market and working like furies until it sells. They don’t accept less than a certain amount because that would wipe them out. So real estate prices don’t fall by much.
The joker in the pack is if there’s a real stinker of a recession, but the China story will remain good enough for us to avoid that. All those assets built in the boom are now producing.
Admittedly pollies may cause a stinker of a recession – energy is probably the frontrunner cause. But at least we can take revenge on them.
Unfortunately, not in the manner I’d prefer.
NOT good ….
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 41m41 minutes ago
As the universities go, so goes society:
—
The Free Speech University Rankings (FSUR) is the UK’s first university rankings for free speech. We survey British universities, examining the policies and actions of universities and students’ unions, and rank them using our traffic-light system. Explore the full findings below, search for your university, or filter the results by region or ranking.
Traffic-light ranking system:
http://www.spiked-online.com/free-speech-university-rankings/results#.WQagUJLm9Ms.twitter …
Following up on the fascinating Rennie Ellis photos I just saw the spitting image of my first car, a 1964 Isuzu Bellett.
Mind you the photo was in Lorne Victoria, not WA.
Yes.
And the energy mess is not something you can buy your way out within 1 electoral cycle. The can has been kicked down the dead end alley and is now up against the wall.
I think Melbourne was also infinitely more tribal than Sydney, with more localised groups and even ‘gangs’.
I can never forget VFL devoted duffel coats and moccasins, laughable to Sydneysiders.
Leg warmers were acceptable school uniform for the girls at Blackie Tech when they were in fashion; to go with the duffle coats and desert boots.
Peter BoghossianVerified account
@peterboghossian
Think about this: Many students graduating college have never substantively engaged ideas that run counter to dominant leftist narratives.
__________________
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 15m15 minutes ago
Jordan B Peterson Retweeted Peter Boghossian
A rewrite: many students graduating college have never substantively engaged ideas – at all.
This gives you an idea of the subgroup many Cats have in mind:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=E7hTasc-vD4
As does this:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=simatCov_SM
Mods, Sharps, Bodgies, Punks, Skinheads and now Apex.
How fantastic.
Alex Jones Destroys MSM At Austin Child Custody Press Conference
Mine was a 1965. Snot coloured.
You can put up with a lot as a student so long as the car has wheels and runs.
Quadrophenia, great movie!
Dot:
Who cares about sporting with foxes? It’s pure vermin control. Pity it can’t be applied to greenies, really…. (NADT)
And there’s about $70,000 of new lambs in that paddock at local saleyard prices, a quarter of the landowner’s annual income from meat animals.
From the Oz breaking news
She has what, a 20kg baggage allowance ? 15 sets of headphones, with an extra 5.8 kg would take up a fair bit of space and weight and she wasn’t concerned or didn’t notice ?
Saw someone I knew in the first video Nick.
Really Nota? Wow !
I demand all the Media females vigorously agreeing with each other what a great ideas quotas are spend a day on the killing line of a meatworks in solidarity.
Anyone notice that in the Ellis photos almost no one is fat, even though they seem to be stacking the grog away? FMD it was only 30-40 years ago.
not one of the very fine dancers though
Aren’t killing lines staffed by moozleys in these enlightened days?
Good job!
Any dogs around there too? We’re seeing a lot of evidence of wild dogs on my friend’s new farm. He’s decided to be serious about shooting and get centrefire rifles because of this.
Your friend should get onto the local council. In Queensland rural local councils run 1080 programs for wild dogs. All the landholder has to do is run the meat trails. Much more effective than shooting if less fun.
Hal Colebatch at the Speccie
LNP member Michael Sukkar has spoken in the Parliament calling on help for Mrs Bibi
How about cancelling all visa for Pakistanis unless she is released?
I’m sure Pakistan born Uthman Badar is actively supporting Mrs Bibi too.
Craven behaviour by another Christian leader
The Cup, the martyrs and the Archbishop
The other thing is we reckon we keep on finding evidence of unauthorised trespassing shooters on the land.
New spent 12 gauge cartridges and .243 shells. Even beer cans!
He doesn’t mind if it is the grazier next door but would like some notice.
Yes, but we don’t talk about that.
Oh, and it wasn’t only the grog being put away, but the pies and chips, and full bacon, egg, sausage, baked beans, tomatoes, white bread buttered toast, sweet white tea and biscuits breakfast, and the ice cream and other sweets after every main meal, and … oh how we enjoyed our good clean sweet and fatty foods, before … but we Don’t talk about That … !
Victims of communism day,
Gottleibsen has his column going again in the Oz (solution to Aust power prices) – pays homage to renewables and batteries of course, but here’s a couple of the comments for Cat’s expert’s comments:
Stan When will opinion-makers such as RG understand that GW does not actually exist. It is purely a theoretical prediction based on a laboratory experiment by Arrhenius in Stockholm in the 1890s that CO2, in a test tube, traps heat. As global CO2 has risen from about 270ppm to ca.410ppm the GW prediction was made,- but it has not happened! Instead, it has resulted in a 15% increase in global greening, where plants, through photosynthesis, have turned CO2 into carbohydrate. This is an observed fact, not a theory based on a laboratory exoeriment more than a century ago. Why don’t you opinion-makers in the media get educated in basic science?
Winston:
Naah. I reload. And ‘train as you fight’, folks at the range are horrified at me using the same rounds there. To which I say the bullets cost me 75 cents each, not $2.15 for factory,and just driving out costs a tank of fuel each way plus 8 hours for a dozen firing opportunities, so why waste a chance at filling the freezer for a piffling saving at the range?
Current prices, I came back with $750 worth of pork yesterday! 2 weeks ago, came back with $3,000 worth of venison (all but the backstraps of which I gave away to friends and the kids).
As to foxes, with ranges up to 400 yards, a heavy, very fast bullet’s an advantage. Each fox is how many lambs saved? Not to mention native animals.
Another thing on the land I don’t get is rural theft. It seems to be a lot more common than you’d expect.
The last few times I’ve been driving around rural NSW (back roads and highways) is the amount of heavy farm machinery that gets stolen, on top of livestock.
It is not as if a tractor or header is quick, nimble or inconspicuous…and also these days wouldn’t they have microdots and so on?
The local indigenous, claiming “cultural heritage” were frequent offenders…..
Yikes!
Not just to Sydneysiders, I’ll warrant. 🙂
Mad League fans in Sydney might wear a jersey, but that was about it.
It’s time to bring back the duffel coat and desert boots.
Both were more comfortable when one added socks and jocks.
Yes! Then did a belly landing!
The desert boot was South Africa’s gift to Australian fashion. I suspect the anti-Springbok protests killed them off. Shame.
I bought one of mine a pair of black dbs in France a couple of years ago.
Duffel coats also readily available in Europe and worn everywhere.
But do they sell the iron-on numbers, Nota?
Not sure if it’s true, but when the reds won the civil war in Russia, their antifamily agenda meant thousands of kids being abandoned, to the point that youth gangs were terrorising the suburbs of Moscow. To the point that hundreds of starving children would besiege an apartment block and steal everything not nailed down.
So it would appear that to me, the socialists have history of destroying the family unit, then weaponising the resultant chaos.
There’s a memorabilia shop on Smith St Fitzroy, crammed with so much stuff, it’s more a social museum. They’ve got a couple of original duffel coats for sale. They should be in a museum, except the museum is full of ‘wot naughty whitey did’.
Australia has Stalinists like Lee Rhiannon.
Talk about memories! I went to school in Melbourne and we named our school “Prison Camp for Widgies” as except for the “for” they were the initials. 😸
The Weaponised Autists of 4Chan have done it again !
Go – you magnificent crazy bastards – go !!
JC did you figure out how to get rid of One Drive? Yep it is a cloud thingy that syncs across devices.
Get rid of one drive search bought up several results,including this one that might be useful, although it is microsoft.
Never thought to check that Nelson
I also grew up (in part) in the same street as our former treasurer. Never came across him, either. Probably too young. However, if he can recall a blonde kid riding his red bike all afternoon…
Looks like a fully optioned Malvern Star Dragster.
Respect