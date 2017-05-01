Our Debt Has Chosen to Identify Itself as Good

I wonder what my bank would say if I asked them to have more patience with my ‘good’ debt?
Seriously, what drugs are Scott Morrison and this Liberal government on?
The Treasurer said it’s “wise” for governments to borrow when rates are low to lock in longer-term financing for investments which will provide major growth.
He said federal budgets in the past do not “make the distinction between good and bad debt”.
“All debt is lumped in together, whether it is for capital or recurrent purposes,” Treasurer Morrison said.
For the benefit of those actually thinking that Morrison might have a point given that we’re in a ‘low interest economy’ (PS: it’s never a good sign when the Guardian thinks you’ve done something good), allow me to put things another way before I ask you to take one more step to your left…
What would you say if I told you that:
- our federal government’s debt ($490 billion) is greater than its annual revenue ($411 billion);
- our federal credit rating is under threat,
- the annual interest repayments on the debt are $16.6 billion (and rising) and amount to the 5th largest expense in the budget (yes, you read that right; no, I’m not going to count the federal government giving the states their own GST back as a spending item like the government has; and yes, there’s a cool chart on this below);
- the $16.6 billion spent on annual interest repayments is:
- almost as much as what is being spent on assistance to states for public hospitals;
- more than what is spent on disability support;
- three times as much as what we’re spending on the navy, more than twice as much as we’re spending on the army – and comfortably more than both put together; and
- more than what is spent (by the federal government) on public and private schools put together.
For some fun at home, have a go at making your own outrageous ‘where could the money have gone!?’ combo using the table below:
AND (yes, I’m saving the best for last)…
- in the 10 years since our federal government started borrowing money to egregiously fund the junk it has blown our money on (be sure to have a stiff drink or some sedatives on hand before you click that link), the total interest paid has amounted to about $105 billion (rising to well over $150 billion in the next four years alone). Or, in other words, about twice as much as the NBN, nearly twice as much as the increased welfare spending in the same time and five times as much as spent on federal road projects; and
- the $105 billion spent (so far) on interest repayments is the biggest contributor to our federal debt?
Yes, that’s right: the biggest contributor to our $490 billion debt is the $105 billion of interest paid on it. By miles – and the gap is getting bigger by the day.
I’m sorry Mr Treasurer, I’m confused: is that good debt or bad debt?
(*%&#)!
Obviously, if the federal government had no debt, or very little debt, then it would have the luxury of choosing whether to acquire so called ‘good debt’. However, Rudd, Gillard and Swan sailed that ship away, built some fiber-ready school halls on it and set the thing on fire years ago. Since then, the Liberal government has done nothing of substance to retrieve the situation (there’s plenty that could have been cut from the budget without needing legislation passed in the Senate).
The fact is that we only have one kind of debt right now: catastrophic and negligently acquired debt.
As for the ‘low interest rate economy’ nonsense, remember that interest rates are volatile. Does anyone care to guess what they might be by the time we pay the debt back? Or what the average interest rate and total interest paid will have been over the repayment period? Did any of our insipid Press Club journalists bother to ask Morrison or Turnbull about this?
What trust has this government or Labor’s financial goons and grunts earned such that we should now suddenly trust them to start spending money on ‘good’ things and not boondoggles such as the NBN, the Education Revolution, battery farms or – my recent favourite – pumping water up a hill just to watch it trickle back down again (because any time you get the opportunity to blow at least $2 billion and literally take energy out of our electricity grid without a feasibility study, then you absolutely must do it before the chance passes you by).
And to think this is merely the entree to next week’s main course.
Excellent post.
More of this Marcus, please Sinc, and less of Lucius.
Excellent post.
Should be front page news.
Listen!
The melancholy, long, withdrawing roar of potential greatness.
[With apologies to Matthew Arnold.]
I can think of only one response to this great article Oh shit.
That pratt. Orrison me tioned low interest rates encouraged pollies to borrow money to waste ,,on foreign “aid” ,welfare seeking “migrants” u,n,communist ” climate change ” and other msm pleasing rubbish .Hopefully Trump and Brexit will increase western productivity and creat a demand for expansionv capital thus raising rates world wide . This will reward peopke who have been thrifty and saved money and punish soendthrifts and cowbou[y borrowers ,it will also bring sanity to housing prices ,ans hopefully curtsil pollies and their owners from wasting money . How about financial penalties for spendthrift pollies and punlic “servants” wouldnt they hate to lose all their ill gotten gains ?
They were elected to be fiscally responsible – at least more so than Labor / Greens. They now find themselves unable (read unwilling) to reduce spending. They are equally unable (read unwilling) to raise revenue.
They have therefore taken the only course open to the to reduce the deficit – change how it is calculated. They have clearly raided Hockey’s left over supply of cigars and Turnbull’s supply of mirrors for this one.
+1
They are equally unable (read unwilling) to raise revenue.
Their super changes will raise some revenue. They’re always prepared to give their own supporter base a vicious headkicking in the (supposed) national interest.
One important point-interest rates may be low at present-but they will almost certainly rise.They will rise for two reasons-first they are not working as a matter of economic policy and second as government debt rises the indebtedness is less secure and the likelihood of a default rises(like Greece and others).
A reduction in the rate of increase and theyll probably take it as a victory
So we are only paying 100*16.6/490 = 3.4%.
Each $50 billion deficit then adds another $1.7 billion to that.
The four year forward estimates means we’re then paying 16.6+4*1.7= $23.4 billion a year.
Four more years after that is $30.2 billion.
Now increase interest rates to 7%.
We’re then paying $62.1 billion in interest: the largest single item in the entire budget.
Just 8 years away.
Not beyond possibility, 7% is about average for the last 50 years.
We could literally – and I have worked this out in true nerd like fashion – buy tactical nukes, aircraft carriers, more fighters, tanks, SP artillery, airlift and several more divisions per year.
If we spent what we did on debt in addition to the ordinary military spending, we could run about fourth/fifth place behind Britain/France/Israel.
If we spent the debt on the military we have accumulated since 2008, we’d be second only to the US.
Yet, with all that waste, we remain a client state of the US, bound to small-scale engagement in their wars, regardless of merit.
Pre-budget discussion between PM Maladroit & ScoMo:
ScoMo: “PM, we need make cuts in the budget.”
Maladroit: “Yes, but how are we going to pay for them, Scott?”
ScoMo: “Aye, there’s the rub.”
It’s official then. At some point they’re going to have to raid super. $2 trillion+ nest egg sitting there gathering dust, just waiting to be fleeced.
$490 billion in debt. Just bloody wonderful.
I wonder how long it will take for labor and the greenfilth to rack up the trillion?
There are certain politicians who should, at the very least, be languishing for the remainder of their pointless lives in gaol over this.
I’m looking at Rudd, Gillard, Swan, Wong and the Nuclear Milkman as the most egregious and obvious offenders.
It is the nations net debt that matters.
Net debt after the future fund is confiscated.
Net debt after superannuation funds are confiscated.
Net debt after socially unjust housing profits are confiscated.
Net debt after socially unjust corporate profits are confiscated.
Venezuela just took all the worthwhile stuff owned by foreigners, so doing that reduces net debt by heaps.
[always the Zimbabwe method of printing trillion dollar banknotes, as the left know governments can’t go broke borrowing when they have the printing press.]
It is the looking forward unfunded liabilities that are set in concrete that should be added as well, this money is already spent, the accounts just haven’t fallen due yet.
NDIS, shortencare will fundementally transform welfare payments.
The crumbling infrastructure where trains can’t run in summer on old lines and rural roads are so bad that speed limits are being cut to 80 from 100 because repairs are unaffordable.
Medicare for the demographic boomer bulge hitting the gold plated final stretch.
Australia already owes a trillion [counting state debt piles and near term liabilities]
The fundemental transformation of australia into a debtor nation, sold out to transnational globalism was the full intent of the filth, and they won.
Already done just not fully implemented yet – can’t go spooking the horses.
RGR could have borrowed from Khemlani!
Truly Orwellian.
I expect the treasurer to start saying things like ‘double plus good’ at the end of sentences so we know when to cheer.
I’m for jailing the incompetent fools who got us to this position. How is it that no one is held accountable for wrecking Australia’s finances?
I choose to identify my personal debt as good as well.
I don’t think it would really be in the nation’s best interests for me to pay it off.
Electorate keeps forgetting and forgiving the ALP.
Good post Markus.tell me , is borrowing more money to pay the interest on the money we borrowed previously good debt or bad debt ? Is borrowing money at interest to give to foreign “aid” ,and imported welfare bludgers who hate us and will never fit in , good debt or bad debt ,
I also identify as a size 10, 6 foot tall woman of immeasurable beauty.
Bow down, mortals.
“I also identify as a size 10, 6 foot tall woman of immeasurable beauty.”
Don’t be so hard on yourself, Philippa.
Ok – I’ve had a go at expense reductions. We need $110Bn in expense cuts to drop spending to $380Bn which would mean a $30Bn surplus at current interest rates.
remove State Assistance – $60Bn (states to receive only their GST cut)
remove support for Public Hospitals – $18Bn (this is a state responsibility not federal)
remove Job seeker support – $11Bn (no support, get a job ASAP, you parents weren’t paid so neither are you)
remove Child Care rebates – $7.5Bn (pay for it yourself, I had to. My wife gave up work to stay at home with the kids and we struggled for quite a while, you can too)
scarp Private Health rebate – $6Bn
That = $102.5Bn in cuts
we need something done soon. Suggest some revenue options also (GST to 12.5%, Laffer Curve:- income tax flat tax 12.5%, corporate tax rate to 15%; have to do projections on these numbers yet)
These are my suggestions.
As Graham Kennedy might have said – “Faaarkk”
I do not understand why the Libs in parliament at every broadcast are not attacking that economic moron Swan to remind the voters who initiated this tragic situation.
So true. I have the immeasurable beauty part already.
As you were.
The Lieborals own this mess now. The time to blame Goose Springsteen has passed.
What you are now seeing is UniParty policy, first seen at State level in WA under Emperor Barnett who handed over a bankrupt State to the Liars who will just keep spending anyway.
Nobody involved in finance will take Morrison’s comments as anything other than political spin – a desperate attempt to try to stick a fig leaf in front of a prick of a budget position.
Suspicious minds identify this as a segue to the inevitable asset theft and tax hikes that the Government can’t avoid if it pretends to control the budget deficit without the political hemlock of reducing vote-herd expenditure. Table 3.1 shows exactly how locked-in spending is.
The sudden emergence of ‘good’ and ‘bad’ debt (and the implication that government explicitly hypothecates between the two when it finances its deficits) is Morrison’s tragic attempt to create an ex nihilo argument that allows him to simultaneously argue:
Shallow, flabby, and (as usual) argued without any support or conviction. But Prime Minister Shorten will love the concept.