Q & A Forum: May 1, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, May 1, 2017
115 Responses to Q & A Forum: May 1, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2368770, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Monday, 1 May 2017
    Armando Iannucci – Executive Producer of Veep
    Barnaby Joyce – Deputy Prime Minister
    Tanya Plibersek – Deputy Opposition Leader
    Brian Schmidt – Nobel laureate and Vice-Chancellor, ANU
    Laura Demasi – Social Researcher and Director, Ipsos

  3. Vic in Prossy
    #2368773, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    May I have 26 please, Carpe?

  4. stackja
    #2368775, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    If Carpe is counting. 19 Please.

  5. H B Bear
    #2368784, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Finally Snowcone’s guestlist acknowledges that The Snowcone Variety Hour is actually light entertainment.

  6. Rabz
    #2368786, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Don’t do it, peoples!

  7. custard
    #2368797, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Oh dear!

    52 if I may please Carpe.

  8. a reader
    #2368798, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Barnaby is on…128 please

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368799, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    GOOD EVENING TROOPS THE BIDDING IS OPEN.

    Interruption LKotto

    Carpe 52
    Vic in Prossy 26
    Stackja 19

  10. Turtle of WA
    #2368800, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    39 please Jugulum.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2368805, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    35, please Carpe.

  14. Baldrick
    #2368808, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San – 21 please.

  16. Cpt Seahawks
    #2368811, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    63 please Carpe.

  17. custard
    #2368812, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Just so you know Carpe San 52 is my next birthday.

    A lot of luck needed to pip you at the post there.

    Thank you for your hosting of this thread.

  19. Baldrick
    #2368815, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Fake news:

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 39%, ALP 30%, GREENS 12%.

  20. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2368816, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    nought point two five times four hundred and eighty, divided by two.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368833, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Ok Troops, it’s time to attach the electrodes to your genitals, switch on the current and;

    lllleeeetttssss get rrreeeaaaddyyyyy to rrrrruuuuummmmbbbllleeee.

  29. Pecker
    #2368836, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Carpe J…I am back…I will have 69 please

  30. Mike of Marion
    #2368838, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    18 please Carpe.

  31. marcus w
    #2368839, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    evening all … I am glad my weekly torture is back to normal…. What the phuck was question 1 ?

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368842, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    TrumpSatan666 immediately from baldFart

  34. Baldrick
    #2368843, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    First question – Get Trump.
    Who’da thunk it?

  35. marcus w
    #2368844, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    34 if I may Carpe …welcome back .

  36. Turtle of WA
    #2368845, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Comedians are having trouble because Trump is taking the piss out of them.

  38. custard
    #2368853, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Trump is Stalin apparently?

    FMD!

  39. Turtle of WA
    #2368856, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Colonial outpost.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368861, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    The slovenenian hag supports satire of pollies

    except alp/greenscum

  41. Turtle of WA
    #2368862, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Those of us who are running universities need to try to understand what the fuck is going on.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368863, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    The slovenenian hag goes for da enekwalidy.

  43. Andysaurus
    #2368866, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    May I have 28 please if I’m not too late – Plumbersuck will be allowed to ramble for hours.

  44. Baldrick
    #2368867, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Inequalidy mentioned – scull.

    #2368871, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Comedians are pussies.

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368872, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    BaldFart the satirist is a coward when it comes to moozleys

  48. Andysaurus
    #2368873, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    That is a feature, not a bug.

    Are you in IT Carpe?

  49. Baldrick
    #2368874, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Excellent question from school kid.
    Criticise Christianity – fair game
    Criticise Islam – no go zone

  50. Beachside
    #2368876, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    If I’m not too late…

    Can I have 27 please Carpe?

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368883, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    That schoolkid is persistent, kudos young sir.

  55. Baldrick
    #2368884, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    The Slovenia slag just gave the best excuse why 18c should be abolished.
    Well done Tanya.

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368885, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    And back to the gay american who speaks a lot but says nothing.

  57. Andysaurus
    #2368886, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Construction – HSE & PM

    Ahhh. It’s the PM we have in common. Good excuse in a tight spot.

  58. Turtle of WA
    #2368891, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    These lefties don’t believe in objectivity until they come across a joke they don’t like. Then it is objectively poor comedy.

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368892, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    And now onto what to do about YAM

  60. Turtle of WA
    #2368893, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Incorrectly framing Yasmin’s ANZAC day idiocy as a free speech issue. Tossers.

  61. Baldrick
    #2368894, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    “Should we all realise the limits of free speech?”
    Question relating to Yassmin Abdula-Magoo.

    No need to realise anything. The public will judge the comment accordingly.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368895, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Ahhh. It’s the PM we have in common. Good excuse in a tight spot.

    or PM & HSE, i got my start in the OHS game and moved over to running my own jobs.

  63. Andysaurus
    #2368897, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Of course it was offensive, but I also believe in free speech. She shouldn’t have been given the job in the first place, but don’t sack her for this, sack her for innate stupidity.

  64. Turtle of WA
    #2368900, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Snowcone: “Was it just a small group of people?”

    Only in your world, Snowy.

  65. Cpt Seahawks
    #2368903, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    This sort of crap deserves punishment. How dare our military heroes be written off like that.

  66. Andysaurus
    #2368904, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    i got my start in the OHS game

    Well I am impressed by your honesty. Who did you get to do the exorcism?

  67. Cpt Seahawks
    #2368907, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Remove her platform.

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368908, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Sod off you pillocks we have run a dawn service for expats for 2 years and had about 600 for a 45 minute service.

    You wonder why people feel it is a more solemn occasion, maybe it’s because all of WW1 are gone Most of WW2 & Korea veterans are gone, Malaya-Borneo & Vietnam are not young men any more. Read the tea leaves you dickwads.

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368910, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    YAM didn’t take it down and apologise, someone pointed it out to her and she made the usual faux regret statement.

  70. Turtle of WA
    #2368911, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Tweet: “Remember the Australia the ANZACs defended had the white Australia policy”

    Lefty logic.

  71. Cpt Seahawks
    #2368913, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Virtue signals are so annoying when it is this subject.

  72. Andysaurus
    #2368915, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Let’s hope it stops dickwads going to uni. It should only be for the elite.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368916, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Who did you get to do the exorcism?

    🙂 a Senior PM running 300M in projects makes more than an OHS Manager with the same dollar value.

    It came down to the level of risk you take (which was about equal) and the numbers that make up a salary package.

  74. Andysaurus
    #2368917, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Why should it be fair? Not everyone is smart. Uni’s are clearly turning out uneducated scum, so maybe an increase in price will put them off. I’m convinced it is just expensive childminding, and they don’t do that very well either.

  75. Andysaurus
    #2368920, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    I never reached those dizzy hights Carpe. $2m was my top.

  76. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2368921, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Tweet: “Remember the Australia the ANZACs defended had the white Australia policy”

    Remember the Australia the ANZACS defended also had a basic wage, and was the second country on Earth to give women the right to vote.”

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368922, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    I never reached those dizzy hights Carpe. $2m was my top.

    $460M was my biggest – but that is a big team to run it.

  78. Baldrick
    #2368926, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    FMD, Climate change – scull

  79. MT
    #2368927, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    ’cause it keeps the lights on you twit

  80. Turtle of WA
    #2368928, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Uni student believes in ‘social licence’, globull warming and whinging that the lights are on.

  81. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368929, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    PS i didn’t run that job a friend of mine did, i was an onsite senior drone, the king of defects and avoiding liquidated damages.

  82. Baldrick
    #2368931, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Bwhahahaha, ANU has an investment portfolio of $1.4 billion and we’re still handing taxpayers money to them hand over fist.

  83. Andysaurus
    #2368932, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    PS i didn’t run that job a friend of mine did, i was an onsite senior drone, the king of defects and avoiding liquidated damages.

    Still an impressive figure Carpe. Quality is cheap.

  84. Turtle of WA
    #2368934, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Video from a fascist.

  85. egg_
    #2368935, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Uni student believes in ‘social licence’, globull warming and whinging that the lights are on.

    Our bush Uni is lit up like a Christmas tree each night by MW of lighting, it’s visual pollution, tard.

  86. Baldrick
    #2368936, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    An ex-ABC producer talking about a Climate Crimes Tribunal.
    Quelle surprise.

  87. egg_
    #2368938, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    ANU has an investment portfolio of $1.4 billion

    Renewballs rentseeking, perchance?

  88. Andysaurus
    #2368939, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Not one person acknowledged Barnaby’s very sensible position.

  89. Turtle of WA
    #2368940, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    On the brink of utopia.

  90. egg_
    #2368941, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    a Climate Crimes Tribunal.

    Those getting frozen to death in a SA blackout?

  91. custard
    #2368942, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    We (Australia) (if its making a difference) cannot make a difference Barnaby!

    Get your response sharpened up you dickhead!

  92. Turtle of WA
    #2368943, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Barnaby takes the standard skeptic line and is accused of changing his mind. Warmies have no idea what the counter-arguments are.

  93. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368944, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Snowcone failed to mention he gives paid speeches as a gerbil warming spruiker.

  94. Andysaurus
    #2368945, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Famine like the 14% increase in food production since the turn of the century?

  95. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368946, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Snowcone acknowledges that flim flam was wrong.

  96. .
    #2368947, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Really Carpe?

    Lord Slaanesh is happy. Progress!

  97. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368949, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Well flim flam has copped a serve tonight. 🙂

  98. BrettW
    #2368950, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Could the Climate Trials Tribunal also try Tim Flannery for his many false predictions ?

  99. egg_
    #2368951, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Champagne is getting icy:
    “Hard freezes in some of France’s famous wine-making regions, including Champagne, Bordeaux and Burgundy, have caused extensive damage.”
    c/- SDA

    Climate justice now!

  100. Andysaurus
    #2368952, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Could the Climate Trials Tribunal also try Tim Flannery for his many false predictions ?

    Yes Please.

  101. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368953, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Bald Fart proclaims the BBC has right wing presenters.

    aaaaaahahahahahahahahahahaha

  102. Turtle of WA
    #2368955, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    This stats woman is weird.

  103. Andysaurus
    #2368957, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    This stats woman is weird.

    Morticia without the stripe?

  104. MT
    #2368958, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Well, that was a waste of everyone’s money – what a boring show.

  105. Turtle of WA
    #2368959, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    How weak is this Vanstone Switzer comeback.

    Barnaby did well there.

  106. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368960, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Ok Troops – interruptions have come in at 37

    Well done sirrah, your arseless chaps with the rhinestone trim and patent leather tassels shall be in the morning post, wear them with pride and get free and breezy.

  107. classical_hero
    #2368961, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Thank God for Masterchef, so I don’t have to watch this quality program.

  108. Turtle of WA
    #2368962, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Close again.

    Night Cats.

    Thanks Jugulum.

  109. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368963, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    That would be Egg – curse you Asahi Brewing Corp, you good thing.

  111. Andysaurus
    #2368966, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Thanks Carpe San.

  112. Beachside
    #2368967, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Thanks Carpe

    G’night all

  113. MT
    #2368969, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Thanks Carpe, thanks all.

  114. Carpe Jugulum
    #2368970, posted on May 1, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Good Evening Troops, i’m done Oyasumi Nasai

  115. classical_hero
    #2368977, posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    You have to be drunk to watch this and since I don’t, I can never watch.

