Liberty Quote
Every decent man is ashamed of the government he lives under.— H.L. Mencken
-
Q & A Forum: May 1, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
May I have 26 please, Carpe?
If Carpe is counting. 19 Please.
Finally Snowcone’s guestlist acknowledges that The Snowcone Variety Hour is actually light entertainment.
Don’t do it, peoples!
Oh dear!
52 if I may please Carpe.
Barnaby is on…128 please
GOOD EVENING TROOPS THE BIDDING IS OPEN.
Interruption LKotto
Carpe 52
Vic in Prossy 26
Stackja 19
39 please Jugulum.
Interruption LKotto
Carpe 51
Vic in Prossy 26
Stackja 19
Custard 52
A Reader 128
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 51
Vic in Prossy 26
Stackja 19
Custard 52
A Reader 128
Turtle of WA 39
35, please Carpe.
Konbanwa Carpe San – 21 please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 51
Vic in Prossy 26
Stackja 19
Custard 52
A Reader 128
Turtle of WA 39
ZK2A 35
63 please Carpe.
Just so you know Carpe San 52 is my next birthday.
A lot of luck needed to pip you at the post there.
Thank you for your hosting of this thread.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 51
Vic in Prossy 26
Stackja 19
Custard 52
A Reader 128
Turtle of WA 39
ZK2A 35
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 63
Fake news:
nought point two five times four hundred and eighty, divided by two.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 51
Vic in Prossy 26
Stackja 19
Custard 52
A Reader 128
Turtle of WA 39
ZK2A 35
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 63
Grumpy Old Fart 60
And the other 19% are Socialist Alliance
You young kids today
🙂
FYI, i’m only 53 (ish)
So that would be the ABC staff then.
Funny, but true
Ok Troops, it’s time to attach the electrodes to your genitals, switch on the current and;
lllleeeetttssss get rrreeeaaaddyyyyy to rrrrruuuuummmmbbbllleeee.
37 pls carpe san.
Carpe J…I am back…I will have 69 please
18 please Carpe.
evening all … I am glad my weekly torture is back to normal…. What the phuck was question 1 ?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 51
Vic in Prossy 26
Stackja 19
Custard 52
A Reader 128
Turtle of WA 39
ZK2A 35
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 63
Grumpy Old Fart 60
Egg 37
Pecker 69
TrumpSatan666 immediately from baldFart
First question – Get Trump.
Who’da thunk it?
34 if I may Carpe …welcome back .
Comedians are having trouble because Trump is taking the piss out of them.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 51
Vic in Prossy 26
Stackja 19
Custard 52
A Reader 128
Turtle of WA 39
ZK2A 35
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 63
Grumpy Old Fart 60
Egg 37
Pecker 69
Marcus W 34
Trump is Stalin apparently?
FMD!
Colonial outpost.
The slovenenian hag supports satire of pollies
except alp/greenscum
Those of us who are running universities need to try to understand what the fuck is going on.
The slovenenian hag goes for da enekwalidy.
May I have 28 please if I’m not too late – Plumbersuck will be allowed to ramble for hours.
Inequalidy mentioned – scull.
Slovenian hag – ‘your government closed down the car industry’.
That is a feature, not a bug.
Comedians are pussies.
BaldFart the satirist is a coward when it comes to moozleys
Are you in IT Carpe?
Excellent question from school kid.
Criticise Christianity – fair game
Criticise Islam – no go zone
If I’m not too late…
Can I have 27 please Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 51
Vic in Prossy 26
Stackja 19
Custard 52
A Reader 128
Turtle of WA 39
ZK2A 35
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 63
Grumpy Old Fart 60
Egg 37
Pecker 69
Marcus W 34
Andysaurus 28
Construction – HSE & PM
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 51
Vic in Prossy 26
Stackja 19
Custard 52
A Reader 128
Turtle of WA 39
ZK2A 35
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 63
Grumpy Old Fart 60
Egg 37
Pecker 69
Marcus W 34
Andysaurus 28
Beachside 27
That schoolkid is persistent, kudos young sir.
The Slovenia slag just gave the best excuse why 18c should be abolished.
Well done Tanya.
And back to the gay american who speaks a lot but says nothing.
Ahhh. It’s the PM we have in common. Good excuse in a tight spot.
These lefties don’t believe in objectivity until they come across a joke they don’t like. Then it is objectively poor comedy.
And now onto what to do about YAM
Incorrectly framing Yasmin’s ANZAC day idiocy as a free speech issue. Tossers.
“Should we all realise the limits of free speech?”
Question relating to Yassmin Abdula-Magoo.
No need to realise anything. The public will judge the comment accordingly.
or PM & HSE, i got my start in the OHS game and moved over to running my own jobs.
Of course it was offensive, but I also believe in free speech. She shouldn’t have been given the job in the first place, but don’t sack her for this, sack her for innate stupidity.
Snowcone: “Was it just a small group of people?”
Only in your world, Snowy.
This sort of crap deserves punishment. How dare our military heroes be written off like that.
Well I am impressed by your honesty. Who did you get to do the exorcism?
Remove her platform.
Sod off you pillocks we have run a dawn service for expats for 2 years and had about 600 for a 45 minute service.
You wonder why people feel it is a more solemn occasion, maybe it’s because all of WW1 are gone Most of WW2 & Korea veterans are gone, Malaya-Borneo & Vietnam are not young men any more. Read the tea leaves you dickwads.
YAM didn’t take it down and apologise, someone pointed it out to her and she made the usual faux regret statement.
Tweet: “Remember the Australia the ANZACs defended had the white Australia policy”
Lefty logic.
Virtue signals are so annoying when it is this subject.
Let’s hope it stops dickwads going to uni. It should only be for the elite.
🙂 a Senior PM running 300M in projects makes more than an OHS Manager with the same dollar value.
It came down to the level of risk you take (which was about equal) and the numbers that make up a salary package.
Why should it be fair? Not everyone is smart. Uni’s are clearly turning out uneducated scum, so maybe an increase in price will put them off. I’m convinced it is just expensive childminding, and they don’t do that very well either.
I never reached those dizzy hights Carpe. $2m was my top.
Remember the Australia the ANZACS defended also had a basic wage, and was the second country on Earth to give women the right to vote.”
$460M was my biggest – but that is a big team to run it.
FMD, Climate change – scull
’cause it keeps the lights on you twit
Uni student believes in ‘social licence’, globull warming and whinging that the lights are on.
PS i didn’t run that job a friend of mine did, i was an onsite senior drone, the king of defects and avoiding liquidated damages.
Bwhahahaha, ANU has an investment portfolio of $1.4 billion and we’re still handing taxpayers money to them hand over fist.
Still an impressive figure Carpe. Quality is cheap.
Video from a fascist.
Our bush Uni is lit up like a Christmas tree each night by MW of lighting, it’s visual pollution, tard.
An ex-ABC producer talking about a Climate Crimes Tribunal.
Quelle surprise.
Renewballs rentseeking, perchance?
Not one person acknowledged Barnaby’s very sensible position.
On the brink of utopia.
Those getting frozen to death in a SA blackout?
We (Australia) (if its making a difference) cannot make a difference Barnaby!
Get your response sharpened up you dickhead!
Barnaby takes the standard skeptic line and is accused of changing his mind. Warmies have no idea what the counter-arguments are.
Snowcone failed to mention he gives paid speeches as a gerbil warming spruiker.
Famine like the 14% increase in food production since the turn of the century?
Snowcone acknowledges that flim flam was wrong.
Really Carpe?
Lord Slaanesh is happy. Progress!
Well flim flam has copped a serve tonight. 🙂
Could the Climate Trials Tribunal also try Tim Flannery for his many false predictions ?
Champagne is getting icy:
“Hard freezes in some of France’s famous wine-making regions, including Champagne, Bordeaux and Burgundy, have caused extensive damage.”
c/- SDA
Climate justice now!
Yes Please.
Bald Fart proclaims the BBC has right wing presenters.
aaaaaahahahahahahahahahahaha
This stats woman is weird.
Morticia without the stripe?
Well, that was a waste of everyone’s money – what a boring show.
How weak is this Vanstone Switzer comeback.
Barnaby did well there.
Ok Troops – interruptions have come in at 37
Well done sirrah, your arseless chaps with the rhinestone trim and patent leather tassels shall be in the morning post, wear them with pride and get free and breezy.
Thank God for Masterchef, so I don’t have to watch this quality program.
Close again.
Night Cats.
Thanks Jugulum.
That would be Egg – curse you Asahi Brewing Corp, you good thing.
Thanks Carpe San
Thanks Carpe San.
Thanks Carpe
G’night all
Thanks Carpe, thanks all.
Good Evening Troops, i’m done Oyasumi Nasai
You have to be drunk to watch this and since I don’t, I can never watch.