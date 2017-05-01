Updated – Western European Unemployment – North vs South

https://jakubmarian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/nuts2-unemployment-2016.jpg
Nice colors but what is the significance of each color?
Don’t worry about the details. Feel the vibe.
Unemployment in Scotland is 4% or less?
Employment?
It’s all Greek to them!
Hey Spartacus…about time you gave the rellos a nudge and found them jobs.
Actually Green is 4 to 8%. Bellow 4% is white (non-existent)
If you stop working in the North you freeze or starve to death. That has always been a big motivator across human history.
Thanks B-N. I’m actually surprised it’s even as low as 8%, but that’s less unbelievable than I’d thought.
That’s’ a pretty awful employment statistic in Spain, Italy and Greece. And Malta etc.
Might it have something to do with proximity to the other shores of the Mediterranean, consanguinity with places that have a very low IQ, all those things you are not permitted to say in the West?
Karma – the grun Finns to the North got it in the neck, too.
Bit of a flip with Portugal, the traditional basket case, now doing better than Spain. At least in the employment stakes.
Once you get away from Helsinki, the rest of Finland is a bit sparse.
The unemployment rate in Greece is far worse than Turkey, yet migrants are moving from Turkey to Greece. Why is that?
Yet, things change across an arbitrary border.
The unemployment rates in Southern Europe have to be taken with a grain of salt, or maybe a bushel of it. How many denizens of southern European countries are drawing unemployment benefits but have cash jobs on the side? Millions I’d reckon.
Warm, humid weather.
Turns you into a bum.
Just look at what happened to QLD.
Yeah, there is that… OK alternative theory, Northern countries are better at scamming the stats.
Marees,
Malta is a green spot in the Med.
I would love to see that colour chart placed over our 560 local government bodies here in Australia.
Tim N
Looks right:
http://www.gov.scot/Topics/Statistics/Browse/Labour-Market/LMTrends
(The bit that surprises me is Finland and the Baltics – I thought they’d all be a good deal lower. Russian sanctions?)
A French person on seeing this graphic, should be greatly annoyed with it’s socialist Govt when cf to Britain and Germany. Annoyed enough to reach for Le Pen and make a vote choice for the same colour as It’s east, north and west surrounds.
Nothing has changed, The people of the Iberian peninsula, Southern Italy, and around Greece, are feckless, idle, and incompetent. The malaise extends steadily North. But the Anglos, Germanics and Scandinavians are the most productive, intelligent, and socially engaged. Nothing has changed and it will ever be thus. This is why the EU concept will never succeed
They’re Eco-nuts in Finland.
Gibraltar is probably 2%
Soft underbelly.
Hmm I do have some time tonight.
try this
example1
example 2. More up to date.
The second link above is pretty good — lets you zoom in and out. Shows trends per year etc.
The enlightened areas of SW Sydney and Melbourne Western Suburbs look nice.