Updated – Western European Unemployment – North vs South

Posted on 3:14 pm, May 1, 2017 by I am Spartacus

https://jakubmarian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/nuts2-unemployment-2016.jpg

  1. Rossini
    #2368391, posted on May 1, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Nice colors but what is the significance of each color?

  2. H B Bear
    #2368403, posted on May 1, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Don’t worry about the details. Feel the vibe.

  3. Tim Neilson
    #2368442, posted on May 1, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Unemployment in Scotland is 4% or less?

  4. Up The Workers!
    #2368443, posted on May 1, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Employment?

    It’s all Greek to them!

  5. Up The Workers!
    #2368450, posted on May 1, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Hey Spartacus…about time you gave the rellos a nudge and found them jobs.

  6. Big_Nambas
    #2368453, posted on May 1, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Actually Green is 4 to 8%. Bellow 4% is white (non-existent)

  7. H B Bear
    #2368461, posted on May 1, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    If you stop working in the North you freeze or starve to death. That has always been a big motivator across human history.

  8. Tim Neilson
    #2368473, posted on May 1, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Thanks B-N. I’m actually surprised it’s even as low as 8%, but that’s less unbelievable than I’d thought.

  9. mareeS
    #2368475, posted on May 1, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    That’s’ a pretty awful employment statistic in Spain, Italy and Greece. And Malta etc.

    Might it have something to do with proximity to the other shores of the Mediterranean, consanguinity with places that have a very low IQ, all those things you are not permitted to say in the West?

  10. egg_
    #2368480, posted on May 1, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Karma – the grun Finns to the North got it in the neck, too.

  11. John Mc
    #2368491, posted on May 1, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Bit of a flip with Portugal, the traditional basket case, now doing better than Spain. At least in the employment stakes.

  12. Libby Zee
    #2368501, posted on May 1, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Finns to the North got it in the neck

    Once you get away from Helsinki, the rest of Finland is a bit sparse.

  13. Snoopy
    #2368512, posted on May 1, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    The unemployment rate in Greece is far worse than Turkey, yet migrants are moving from Turkey to Greece. Why is that?

  14. egg_
    #2368518, posted on May 1, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Once you get away from Helsinki, the rest of Finland is a bit sparse.

    Yet, things change across an arbitrary border.

  15. Ubique
    #2368534, posted on May 1, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    The unemployment rates in Southern Europe have to be taken with a grain of salt, or maybe a bushel of it. How many denizens of southern European countries are drawing unemployment benefits but have cash jobs on the side? Millions I’d reckon.

  16. Tel
    #2368536, posted on May 1, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Warm, humid weather.

    Turns you into a bum.

    Just look at what happened to QLD.

  17. Tel
    #2368537, posted on May 1, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Unemployment in Scotland is 4% or less?

    Yeah, there is that… OK alternative theory, Northern countries are better at scamming the stats.

  18. pbw
    #2368558, posted on May 1, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Marees,

    Malta is a green spot in the Med.

  19. Richard
    #2368586, posted on May 1, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    I would love to see that colour chart placed over our 560 local government bodies here in Australia.

  21. Pyrmonter
    #2368611, posted on May 1, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    (The bit that surprises me is Finland and the Baltics – I thought they’d all be a good deal lower. Russian sanctions?)

  22. Razor
    #2368648, posted on May 1, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    A French person on seeing this graphic, should be greatly annoyed with it’s socialist Govt when cf to Britain and Germany. Annoyed enough to reach for Le Pen and make a vote choice for the same colour as It’s east, north and west surrounds.

  23. Michel Lasouris
    #2368681, posted on May 1, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Nothing has changed, The people of the Iberian peninsula, Southern Italy, and around Greece, are feckless, idle, and incompetent. The malaise extends steadily North. But the Anglos, Germanics and Scandinavians are the most productive, intelligent, and socially engaged. Nothing has changed and it will ever be thus. This is why the EU concept will never succeed

  24. egg_
    #2368716, posted on May 1, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    The bit that surprises me is Finland and the Baltics – I thought they’d all be a good deal lower. Russian sanctions?

    They’re Eco-nuts in Finland.

  25. a reader
    #2368720, posted on May 1, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Gibraltar is probably 2%

  26. Turtle of WA
    #2368726, posted on May 1, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Soft underbelly.

  27. Hydra
    #2368744, posted on May 1, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    I would love to see that colour chart placed over our 560 local government bodies here in Australia.

    Hmm I do have some time tonight.

  28. duncanm
    #2368859, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I would love to see that colour chart placed over our 560 local government bodies here in Australia.

    try this

    example1

    example 2. More up to date.

  29. duncanm
    #2368869, posted on May 1, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    The second link above is pretty good — lets you zoom in and out. Shows trends per year etc.

    The enlightened areas of SW Sydney and Melbourne Western Suburbs look nice.

