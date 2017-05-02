Guest Post: Michael Potter Government-sponsored bank for social housing not a solution

Public housing and community housing, collectively called social housing, has numerous problems including unmaintained housing, poor incentives for work, inefficiency, inequities, and lack of choice. And much of the sector is financially unsustainable.
The federal government is responding to the difficulties with finance by proposing a government-backed bond aggregator, effectively a government bank, for social housing. This bond aggregator would likely borrow funds from institutional investors and on-lend the funds to social housing providers, charging an interest margin to cover its costs.
If this aggregator has a government guarantee, which seems likely, this would raise many problems, most obviously the potential for increased risks in the financial market. And the risks will increase if the guarantee is expanded — and why wouldn’t it be? If a guarantee assists borrowing for social housing, why not also guarantee private borrowing for schools, hospitals or infrastructure?
Direct government funding of the aggregator raises other problems. Government funding is only worthwhile if the benefit is fully passed on to housing providers, so why not give the benefit directly instead of using a costly intermediary?
Financing social housing through an aggregator is non-transparent compared to direct financial assistance; and a government guarantee, or tax incentives for the aggregator, would be even less transparent.
Instead, the sector needs much more fundamental reform, including privatisation of the housing stock, treating the public and private sector the same, and providing incentives to states to remove absurdly restrictive planning laws.
A government-sponsored bank would paper over the sector’s problems and may actually discourage meaningful reform.
Michael Potter is a Research Fellow in the Economics Program at the Centre for Independent Studies and author of the CIS research report Reforming Social Housing: financing and tenant autonomy.
It’s always about more money.
It’s never about less zoning laws and more urban density.
The federal government should buy up land, then build ultra high density above the state zoning laws. The windfall alone would be a cash cow for the government.
Remember Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac? These two institutions had an implicit Federal guarantee for the provision of sub-prime mortgage debt. That helped fuel the housing bubble which contributed to the global financial crisis.
The problem is that a guarantee substitutes, at least in part, government risk for borrower risk and hence masks the overall uncertainty within the market. Note that the risk is not eliminated, only shifted. Eventually the taxpayer will have to pay for the under-priced risk but without any understanding of the magnitude of the risks involved.
Just as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac ended badly, so too will a mortgage guarantee scheme here.
Like Shanghai?
What? Free housing is unsustainable? That’s like saying the ABC is unsustainable.
We need a tax system that makes it more attractive to supply housing than to speculate on land. The necessary changes would lead to LOWER taxes overall, because cheaper housing would ease a range of problems that tempt politicians to spend Other People’s Money.
“His view was that governments could not be trusted with other people’s money.”
not only can not be trusted, but should not have that power and monopoly over coining money.
Agree with your thoughts Michael.
Social Housing suffers from the very high taxing of new dwellings. I guess governments aren’t interested in lowering these taxes.
The fundamental problem with social housing is that it is uneconomic, i.e. it does not generate anywhere close to a market return for the investment. Social housing tenants pay cents in the dollar relative to the market rent that a social housing dwelling could generate if rented on the private market.
Thus the problem with it is not a a lack of finance, but a lack of funding. There are a wide range of financiers that are happy to provide debt and equity to social housing if the returns are there. Unfortunately, as described above, the returns are not there. What that means is that if governments want to provide social housing services and don’t want to self-finance the capital costs they have to step in to provide that additional revenue in order to service that debt/equity otherwise the private sector won’t lend – which is perfectly rational on the part of the financiers.
Finance costs represent a very small proportion of the overall cost of social housing. A bond aggregator function would lower this small proportion of overall costs by a marginal amount. This will do almost nothing to solve the actual issue being that the asset class is uneconomic and has always, and will always, require ongoing, material government subsidies in order to stack up. Therefore this idea will do almost nothing to increase the supply of social housing.
I reckon its a good idea to build lots of cheap public housing then the goverbnent can increase the number of muslim and african gangster welfare recipients who will of course vote alp thus ensuring the careers of promising , and I mean oeople who make promises ,who would otherwise be unemployed for life , I mean who would employ them ??
We need less government. If so called refugees had to pay the commercial value for rent they would not be interested in Australia. Less demand will help the lack of supply of housing stock.
