Just reported in the Australian, Staff go on strike after Fairfax Media axes 125 newsroom staff. Apparently …
Fairfax journalists walked off the job today after management axed 125 newsroom jobs.
Interestingly, this has not been reported on either the SMH or AFR websites.
This is sad because it diminished the pool of journalists, good, bad or otherwise. It also continues the downward spiral of the once great Fairfax newspapers.
How did Fairfax get here? Well, perhaps it was the combined effect of the taxpayer funded ABC crowding Fairfax out. Why pay for it or put up with those annoying pop ups when you can get it free here. But what about the management and boards who failed to read the writing on the wall and try to re-position, especially the SMH and the Age.
When Gina Reinhardt tried to get onto the Fairfax board, retail king Roger Corbett blocked her, lest she interfere with editorial independence. Well. This is where editorial independence gets you. At a dead end.
Channel 10 is also struggling and is apparently considering saving costs by using SkyNews for its news bulletins. Perhaps Fairfax management consider just ending the charade early and just licence ABC content for its print and websites. Our SMH …
I’m afraid I don’t share your sadness, these liars deserve everything that is happening to them
It has been reported at SMH.
Fauxfacts is arguably the worst managed company on the ASX since the 1980’s. Frankly I’m surprised it is still going at all.
Very very good news today. The protracted death throes of the execrable Fairfax Press are just about at an end. The only profitable bit of Fairfax is the Property advertising bit Domain which is valued at more than the WHOLE newspaper mob. And guess what, the silly buggers are going on a weeks strike, That’ll help Fairfax a lot!
Caught up in this is what was (and arguably still is) the country’s pest paper, the AFR.
Its editorial line has wobbled, but (unlike, say, the Australian) it has never been an enthusiast for nationalism or isolationism, or the mania around republicanism 20 years ago; at its best (I’d say about 10 years ago), it boasted eminently sound writers; earlier it had been the home to both PP McGuinness and Max Newton.
Those aren’t editorial lines that will appeal to modern Katterlaxy; but they’re a reminder of what we once had, and what has been lost, as much for reasons related to changes in advertising as the commercial or editorial policies pursued by often indifferent management.
really? nothing sad about losing bad journalists.
what’s sad is that the progressive ‘elites’, to whom Fairfax journos belong and for whom they carry water, didn’t desist from their culture wars and identity politics, and the ‘fake news’ that goes with it, years ago. maybe, had they done so, Fairfax would be a viable company today.
They’re purveyors of fake news, in direct competition to TheirABC’s audience.
There’s no way they can compete against a government funded behemoth.
No sympathy to any of them.
When they call balance something that teeters between Left and Hard-Left, they have lost the plot. That plot was lost a long time ago.
And when it comes to the Left, there is no competition, they eat their own.
FIFY
Absolutely hilarious. These people lost their classified advertising revenue to Packer and Murdoch and then made the mistake of trying to appeal to upmarket readers whilst being left-wing. I’m sure they did reader surveys and found out that it would be wise to slant right, because all the money is on the right, and money is what interests advertisers. But they ignored it all and now we see the result.
I know this seems obvious but when I was a kid, everybody bought The Age, now only the left do. There is half your readership gone, right there.
Google search
Paul McGeough! Going on strike?
Fauxfacts will soon just be a loony website – like Conversation, Monthlies, GA, Independent Australia, No Fibs etc etc.
They thoroughly deserve it
Steve, it was the same in Sydney. Everyone read the SMH. Quite a few friends who still reside there cancelled their subscriptions years ago. They decided it wasn’t worth the money.
Bullshit. The staff did this to themselves because they abandoned journalism’s code of ethics and swapped the public interest for the political interests of the loony left, pumping out smears of their political enemies and content that is so biased it was verging on unreadable for an intelligent audience. In some cases, they have simply made up stories, creating the reality they wanted to exist. They are not reporters, but activists, and their behaviour is killing what we have known until now as journalism.
The market is spitting them out because the garbage they are turning out is literally worthless. If it was valuable, FXJ circulation/readership wouldn’t be going through the floor and there would be no staff redundancies.
FXJ management is also utterly incompetent. Trust me. I used to work there.
Interesting that the part of the newspaper empire which is most factual is where the value lies.
Print crap and this is what happens, a diminished audience of subscribers. Even the Marxists can’t be paying for it. Good riddance .
I want to move a vote of thanks to the green communists at the alpbc ,and its protector malcolm ruddbull, for their sterling work in destroying this nest of unreconstrcted communist liars .as for thr red propagandists left unemployed ,its part of the way to equaling the and tge career political maggots that support them number of real jobe the greenreds have destroyed with their gullible warning scam . Ideally if we ever get a real government of real people ,they may complete the cleansing by eliminating ruddbulls nest of lying green communist rats ,and their lying career political comrades .
On-line reporting tells us what! Why pay?
FXJ’s so-called “Charter of Editorial Independence” was the company’s death knell as it effectively ceded management of the company to the staff. It turned FXJ into a headless, out-of-control workers collective like the ABC.
The staff are reaping what they have sown.
Print crap and this is what happens, a diminished audience of subscribers. Even the Marxists can’t be paying for it. Good riddance .
Look at the front (internet) page of the SMH/Age/Canberra Times any day of the week and there’ll be trashy celebrity gossip, real estate porn, what’s wrong (really, really, really wrong) with Trump/Brexit/Le Pen/Hanson, and several large servings of ego/vanity stroking for posturing progressives.
As others have noted, why pay for this when you can get most of it for free elsewhere. There’s probably still some worthwhile stuff being done, but it is swamped by the trash.
Wouldn’t have noticed but for the coverage in other media. But no sadness.
We are representative of the decline; used to subscribe to the SMH and Fin Rev at home, and separately for the office, both cancelled long ago. Never look at the website. And most people I know have done the same.
Fairfax and journalism. Don’t think so!
BTW, where is master Warrick? Surely his counsel is needed more than ever.
A sad day in the history of the purveying of quality j’ism in this joke of a country.
Great news. Lefty crap. Pathetic reporters.
Punters will now have to head off to the ALPBC and the Grauniad to obtain their hit of Fake News.
No joke, is there anyone left there anymore to even turn off the lights at night?
Fairfax in trouble, so its employees go on strike.
Geniuses!
They’ll get jobs selling Korean cars or real estate…no big deal.
How did it get there? You can’t be serious.
It got there by being a daily cavalcade of Cultural Marxist propaganda so obvious, risible and sickening that in the end we only bought for the slack-jawed amazement it brought us over breakfast.
We only get the Saturday Age now for the quiz – which is shit – and the Good Weekend recipe and Neil Perry must have sucked a lot of dick because he’s the only one they have now instead of a different person each week!
Could it get any worse? It’s a joke.
ABC just got flooded with resumes…
How I hope it was my belated cancellation a month back that tipped these losers onto the street . Unemployable rabble .
The only quarrel I have with this Fairfax decision is that it does not go far enough. For at least three decades (I’m being overly kind) Fairfax has been nothing more than a megaphone for the political left and it has employed a raft of left wing zealots and bed wetters to assail its declining readership with their crazy, bigoted and idiotic thoughts. They should just go ahead and accept the inevitable by closing this failed mess down. The only people who would be inconvenienced by a closure would be the surviving few hundred readers and who gives a rats arse about them.
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out Pravda morons…
The ABC has some dude on who reckons the potential loss of the Sydney Morning Hezbollah is a “threat to democracy “. Hilarious stuff. This guys very platform is a federally funded platform that is continually crowding-out the whole media sector, but particularly the deliberately competing lefty media sector (okay, sure, is there any other type? I do geddit I think…
Fairfax is going down. The proof will be that it will still be unreadable without the 110 who’ve taken the hit today. It was shit yesterday. It is shit today. It won’t be any better tomorrow.
Assuming you mean “best”, the best days of any publication that now boasts La Tingle and Phabulous Phil Coorey as its chief political correspondents are a distant memory.
Yes, that’s when the rot set in. I still remember the joke doing the rounds at the time:
Q: How do you start a small business?
A: Give Warwick Fairfax a big one.
From what’s happening to Fox News in the US it looks as if the Murdoch sons are about to do the same to Rupert’s empire.
What? But I thought Waleed Aly, the Gold Logie winner, was loved by all and a big draw?
The management is also top notch, they didn’t renew Andrew Bolt’s contract yet somehow thought that the conservative audience would still hang around to be insulted by the aforementioned Waleed and his side-kick Carrie Bickmore.
I’ve not paid for any Fauxfacts product since tossing the last Silly Moaning Haemorrhoid I ever bought in the bin in sheer disgust.
It was a Barking Betty Farrelly “column” that did it. Almost a decade ago.
what Fairfax journos and others are simpering, as collated by AAP:
Do notice Latham’s entirely accurate observation, and the prissy delusionist who responds:
* “Make no mistake, this is an existential threat to the Sydney Morning Herald in Sydney and The Age in Melbourne.” – SMH journalist Sean Nicholls.
* “We’ve seen cut after cut after cut to quality journalism – it becomes such that we can’t really keep going on like we do.” – SMH letters editor Helen Pitt.
* “If you want to put out quality media, it does require investment and support for staff and you can’t make something out of nothing.” – The Age journalist Nick Richardson.
* “Seven days is a long time for people to go without a pay cheque but this is a way of telling people, management, that we are really serious about this.” – The Age house committee member Bianca Hall.
* “We just can’t see how we can continue to do what we’ve always done with such big cuts.” – The Age social affairs reporter Miki Perkins.
* “None of the other parts of the Fairfax business are worth anything without the journalism and yet it is the journalism that Fairfax always cuts.” – Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance CEO Paul Murphy.
* “Fairfax axing 125 journalistic jobs: own fault: pitched inner-city PC Leftist crap to just 10% of potential audience. No wonder going broke.” – Former Labor leader and controversial commentator Mark Latham.
* “The Sydney Morning Herald actually has the nation’s biggest newspaper audience, you sad, bitter loser.” – SMH federal editor Bevan Shields, replying to Mr Latham.
* “We are disappointed in the decision by some of our masthead journalists to take unprotected industrial action for seven days after a month-long consultation period about necessary changes in our Metro Media business … we will continue to publish across print and digital as usual.” – Fairfax Media spokesman.
If the SMH and Age can operate without journalists for a week, why not make it permanent?
What is this audience claim all about?
Circulation sells advertising. Last time I checked the Tele killed the SMH. Is Bev high or insane?
Hang on, he must be including the online numbers, in which case the Hun still wins nationally on print alone. Shields actually doesn’t understand the industry that pays him.
“F***ing c***s”, said Clem.
Seven days of strike will diminish readership. In a month or two it will be another 5 or 10% as the revenue won’t be there to pay journalists. Not only readers will desert them but advertisers. It will continue in a death spiral and hopefully Hanson will get ABC funding reduced so there is no money to hire the luvvies.
I hate to break it to you, snoops, but both esteemed organs have already been operating without journalists for a very lengthy period of time.
I always thought Mark Kenny was very nice to read, interesting and insightful, but when he said Tony Abbott was not fit to be PM because his RM Williams were not as classy as Mr Obama’s shoes, I thought he was a bit elitist.
Just shoes, but equating it with fitness to be a prime minister. You know, that’s weird thinking.
How are the leftist “journos” going to keep up the huge payments on the massive mortgages they have to oay for the 100 odd year old inner city slum cottages they are buying .if they are on strike? As fauxfax slips down the tube and there are more layoffs the inner city housing market will be oversupplied . As someone said get Hansons mob to force budget cuts to alpbc abs sbs and there will be huge unemployment if the stenograohy industry .
Meanwhile the ABC grows ever larger.
At this rate The Big Issue will have a higher circulation.
There are at least 125 unmanned street corners in Sydney and Melbourne where these sacked workers could don a Big Issue vest and cap and make a legitimate living.
If fairfax papers were just put together from press releases spoonfed to them by activist media liason officers and from leftie memes going viral on facebook and from direct twitter feeds from leftie celebrities, then how could we tell the difference between them and their abc?.
The advertising?. and a price tag?. [everybody else can see the trouble with trying to sell the same stuff that somebody else with a billion dollar a year free budget gives away, but the revolutionary zeal blinds their left to reality.]
Never fear, when Lord Wentworth hands the 2018 election to the CFMEU’s Mr Maher, FauxFacts will be Nationalised and rolled into their ABC.
Stalin’s own, salfilth mcmanfilth has warned true believers not to cross the picket line of striking faurfilthies. Their digital picket line includes clicking on fair filth links. What does a Stalinist with a digital subscription do?.
Just give the papers to their workers Co_of in lieu of retrenchment payouts.