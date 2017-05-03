Just reported in the Australian, Staff go on strike after Fairfax Media axes 125 newsroom staff. Apparently …

Fairfax journalists walked off the job today after management axed 125 newsroom jobs.

Interestingly, this has not been reported on either the SMH or AFR websites.

This is sad because it diminished the pool of journalists, good, bad or otherwise. It also continues the downward spiral of the once great Fairfax newspapers.

How did Fairfax get here? Well, perhaps it was the combined effect of the taxpayer funded ABC crowding Fairfax out. Why pay for it or put up with those annoying pop ups when you can get it free here. But what about the management and boards who failed to read the writing on the wall and try to re-position, especially the SMH and the Age.

When Gina Reinhardt tried to get onto the Fairfax board, retail king Roger Corbett blocked her, lest she interfere with editorial independence. Well. This is where editorial independence gets you. At a dead end.

Channel 10 is also struggling and is apparently considering saving costs by using SkyNews for its news bulletins. Perhaps Fairfax management consider just ending the charade early and just licence ABC content for its print and websites. Our SMH …