Gonski 2.0 in Nth Sydney

Now there is a lot to say about his Gonski 2.0 business. Lots. But just to keep it narrow for the time being.
According to the Oz, the top 3 “overfunded non-government schools” are”
1. Loreto Kirribilli, NSW — Funded at 196.47% of the School Resourcing Standard, the benchmark at the heart of the Gonski needs-based model.
2. Monte Sant’ Angelo Mercy College, NSW — Funded at 186.08% of SRS
3. St Aloysius’ College, NSW — Funded at 183% of SRS
This whole “overfunded” nonsense is quite irritating because it is based on some clap-trap model, developed by some government bureaucrat, using dated and general census and tax statistics. Tweaking the model and the currency of the data would likely deliver completely different results.
But more interesting is that these top 3 schools happen (amusingly happen) to reside in the Federal seat of North Sydney. The seat formerly held by The Hon. Joseph Benedict Hockey, but now by the …. Mr Trent Zimmerman.
Hah hah hah!
Way to go Prime Minister.
Post script – sorry. Forgot to mention. These are the schools who are projected to get their Commonwealth funding cut. No “no worse off” this time.
As pathetic Mal is as a Liberal PM, he’s a magnificent interim PM for Labor…just warming the seat for Bill Shorten.
1, 2 are both all girls schools.
What’s that women hatting word again?
Rimmerman (how aptly named) obviously doesn’t care about girls
Confirms the Lizard People Shape Changers have taken over in the Coalition.
I saw Scott Morrison but I heard Wayne Swann, with his “Good Debt, Bad Debt” con, and then I saw Malcolm Turnbull but I heard Julia Rudd/Kevin Gillard (I always confuse the two) introducing David Gonski. But even Labor was sensible enough not to attack its own base. As Kevin Donnelly wrote, “It takes a particular kind of political ineptitude to arrive at a school funding model that represents a slap in the face to Catholic and independent schools — schools that John Howard, when prime minister, sought to defend and to properly fund…”
Apparently Gonski must have some education delivery consulting expertise that was known only to ex-PM Gillard, until PM Turnbull found out by mental telepathy.
The most obvious point of all this is the point Bolta makes:
He has allocated the funding before he knows what it will be spent on.
Moron.
What are Gonski’s qualifications for a review of Federal education funding? Well, there’s a lot of money in it, and Gonski has a lot of mates. Does patronage and cronyism have a finer exponent in OZ than Mr Gonski?
By my modelling, the ABC is over-funded by about 400%
It would be very interesting to find out what this mysterious “School Resourcing Standard” is and how it was derived. I’m not quite sure why there should be a different cost to educate a child in Mosman or a child in Katoomba. Remote communities I can understand, having to pay teachers more to go to these places but the extra expense is not that great.
Anyone care to explain modeling?
If government owns the grounds, went would any school get more than others per student? Is it because of differences in assets?
Gonski’s business background is extensive and it is estimated that he sits on more than 40 boards. Oh, and he lives in Point Piper.
Mundi — that must be an awfully large rock you live under.
GODERICH GRECH – Where are you???
Come back,
All is Forgiven!
Sparkx
I’ll take a guess and say it goes something like “if you do a lousy job teaching your kids you will be deemed “disadvantaged” and get more money. A bit like the way the GST split works.
Aaargh … grammar alert:
‘These are the schools who are projected to get their Commonwealth funding cut.’
It is irritating enough that phrases such as ‘the people that…’ have become ubiquitous. But now the reverse! Writers that confuse ‘who’ and ‘that’ reflect the schools who they attended, I guess.
Thats a lot of lube, strap ons and gimp suits for the safe schools mob fully funded then.
The only hypothesis that makes sense is that Lord Waffleworth is trying to destroy the Lieborals for what they did to Lucy’s Daddy.
The coalition has finally euthanised itself with this stupid piece of political educational ineptitude. What was left of the base has now been effectively told to look elsewhere! Does the liberal party actually realise that this (admittedly clever) Buffon is deliberately destroying their party? All Shorten needs to do is promise that no school will be worse off under a His government and private schools will begin campaigning for labor and the coalition will be torn to shreds, whoops! Only need to lose one seat don’t they?
Funding to state schools in WA is heavily skewed by socioeconomic status of the area in the census or tax or something.
Since our area has lots of well-off people paying for good private schools, the state primary school has very high fees based partly on people who did not use the school – which stung us with four kids there!
The good state high school we sent them to had a quarter the fees of the primary school!
A little unfair, he is one of the girls.
I had no idea we were so close to federal communism already.
Just install an autocracy, that’ll get rid of the politics!
Gonski 2 is devised to get Newspoll up for Mr Turnbull, and I’m quite sure it will.
Take from the wealthy schools and give lots to the poor schools. That’s the agenda, written all over it and people love that kind of thing.
The Education Minister may think it’s about getting our dumbed down kids up to scratch, but I think Bishop/Pyne/MOrrison all know it’s about getting Newspoll up for their boss, despite the enormous amount of money they are spending in the last 2 weeks. The Newspoll must simply be good for LNP next time. It looks like a winner. Kids, education, poor kids, disadvantaged kids vs. blue ribbon seat kids.
Very well planned by Mr Turnbull.
What are Gonski’s qualifications for a review of Federal education funding?
Gonski’s business background is extensive and it is estimated that he sits on more than 40 boards. Oh, and he lives in Point Piper.
That reminds me of a company I worked for. When I visited the head office in North Ryde, Sydney I looked out of the board room window. I could see the offices for IT services, telecommunications, industrial chemical supplies etc.
These were the same companies that the one I worked for had contracted to supply services to us.
Lazy and useless board just had coffee with the blokes next door and handed lout large amounts of cash.
It’s the vibe, man – you know, school kiddies, labor policies …
Blah. I’d best not go on.
Turnbull: “Who could disagree with needs based funding?”.
Marx: “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs”.
Same as Elon Musk, except that Musk is a billionaire – worth 8 billion with 7 and a half b of government (USA) grant. Obviously, Musk is a better cheater.
How about that! And he also sits on about 40 boards (not 6 x 3/4 pine!)
A standard test of character:
Would you buy a second-hand vehicle from this person?
Elon Musk. Sounds like a character in Ayn Rand. Yes, a master cheater. Cashing in on gerbil warming hysteria.
I can’t help thinking you are all missing the point. I was educated at a small country high school in northern NSW. A significant part of the building did not have electric lighting but we had access to a resource of all times – quality teachers. They were often inexperienced as 3+1 graduates but enthusiastic and the school was seen as a stepping stone to something better. In the year I finally graduated, into the full fee paying environment of the day, our little poorly resourced school achieved nearly 50% fully funded university scholarships. The unstinting support of the teachers was mind boggling. To convert a bunch of country hicks into scholarship winners was no mean feat. Notwithstanding the bleating above and in the press generally about unequal funding, we will still be unable to achieve those sort of standards unless there is a mass improvement in teaching standards across the board. As ever, it is between the ears is what counts!
Millinerygyny?
Dead right, IRFM.
My fathers school in the bush churned out about twenty leavers a year on no funding (Marist Brothers) and produced a rocket scientist (literally) and a guy who topped the state. Good teachers.
The problem these days is that educational experts have no idea what an improved teacher looks like or how to create one.
Between Abbott, Hockey and Turnbull these guys are firing guided missiles aimed at anyone who might possibly volunteer or donate to support the Libs. Successful left-wingers inspire and motivate their supporters who work madly to help them win. The Libs just fire away until there are no supporters left. They are mad.