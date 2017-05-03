Gonski 2.0 in Nth Sydney

Now there is a lot to say about his Gonski 2.0 business. Lots. But just to keep it narrow for the time being.

According to the Oz, the top 3 “overfunded non-government schools” are”

1. Loreto Kirribilli, NSW — Funded at 196.47% of the School Resourcing Standard, the benchmark at the heart of the Gonski needs-based model. 2. Monte Sant’ Angelo Mercy College, NSW — Funded at 186.08% of SRS 3. St Aloysius’ College, NSW — Funded at 183% of SRS

This whole “overfunded” nonsense is quite irritating because it is based on some clap-trap model, developed by some government bureaucrat, using dated and general census and tax statistics. Tweaking the model and the currency of the data would likely deliver completely different results.

But more interesting is that these top 3 schools happen (amusingly happen) to reside in the Federal seat of North Sydney. The seat formerly held by The Hon. Joseph Benedict Hockey, but now by the …. Mr Trent Zimmerman.

Hah hah hah!

Way to go Prime Minister.

Post script – sorry. Forgot to mention. These are the schools who are projected to get their Commonwealth funding cut. No “no worse off” this time.