Guest Post: m0nty Veto: the most powerful weapon of modern conservatism

In the board game Diplomacy, a political strategy simulation with no random elements save for the negotiation skills of the players, it is possible to reach a stalemate where the simultaneously-resolved moves from each player all cancel each other out, so that none of the pieces move at all. We are seeing something similar in several Western democracies at the moment, for better or worse. In Australia, a recalcitrant Senate and a deeply factionalised government have led to years of not much legislation happening at all, an ennui that has afflicted both Abbott and Turnbull iterations of the Coalition. In America, the new Trump administration is already hopelessly lost in the Byzantine bazaar of Congress, mired in the swamp with no idea of how to escape.
In both countries, the right-wing government is dominated by a nominally “conservative” faction which in fact wants to upend a lot of the current order to restore its reactionary vision of a bygone era where men were men and God was in His house. They fight the culture wars as rebels, not imperials, because despite the fact that they are the most powerful faction in national politics, they are stymied by the system which gives other players the power to gang up against them. They may want to machete the mangroves and drain the swamp, but you can’t spell Australiana without liana, and the vines are so choking the Capitol building as to make all those Ivy Leaguers feel at home.
And yet, it’s not as if anyone else can get anything done either. The moderate factions in government do not have the numbers to avoid the void of veto votes from their right, and tribal pressure prevents crossing the aisles to seek overt support from the left. For their part, the leftist oppositions can only be thankful that the legacies of their previous stints in government have not yet been dismantled, as they try not to suffer the pitifully irrelevant fate of UK Labour.
The consequence of this situation is that, as Henry Blofeld is wont to say, “… nothing is done”. From the point of view of a theoretical conservative (who believes in the status quo and has to be seriously convinced otherwise), this can be seen as a feature of the system, not a bug. The passing of legislation is not an end in itself, as that means change, and not all change is good. In both America and Australia, the governments have floated a series of trial balloons which have almost all been shot down in screaming balls of fire. Numbered among those speculative policy pronouncements are many truly appalling ideas. Some have had merit, though it can be difficult to tell the difference. Very few of them have reached the bill stage, with most given up very early as impossible in the clogged climate.
One wonders whether this interregnum of inertia will be followed by a clamour for government to do something … anything. Polls in America indicate support for government action rising, and in Australia that sentiment has always been high. The problem with that in practice is the reason we are relatively satisfied with no one faction being able to dominate all the others is that we don’t trust any of the bastards. The phrase “late capitalism” has gained in media buzz recently, though a load of old toot it is too as revolution is not coming.
The original veto power was vested in Roman tribunes, to check the power of patricians in the Senate. There are no tribunes around these days, as monarchs and presidents tend to have different roles, so we are left to rely on the patricians being too disorganised to truly bugger things up for the plebes.
The passing of legislation is not an end in itself, as that means change, and not all change is good.
Well done m0nty.
Alas, lots of things continue to get done. The agile and innovative Malcolm Termite has just announced that the deficit is to be increased by a further $19 billion by way of additional spending on education, and I’m eager to hear from anyone willing to bet against that one being carried on the voices in both Houses of Parliament.
The minor detail of what it’s going to be spent on remains to be resolved, but fear not. Breast binding and penis tucking lessons for primary school students surely can’t be the last frontier in steering Australia’s children away from the stultifying prospect of literacy and numeracy.
Doing nothing is also doing bad, when interest costs on borrowings are so high.
monty
When do you think the government should stop?
You seem to be implying that government ought to grow every year, as a share of GDP.
The consequence of this would be total state control of the economy (at a minimum).
Here is a Roman Tribune – or more accurately, a modern reenactment of one.
This is an explanation of the Tribune of the Plebs.
There is a difference. Know the difference. Understand the difference.
p.s. Monty is truly delusional if he believes that in Australia the right-wing government is dominated by a nominally “conservative” faction.
Oh wow. Where to start…?
In the board game Diplomacy… it is possible to reach a stalemate where the simultaneously-resolved moves from each player all cancel each other out, so that none of the pieces move at all.
And the same in Chess. And many other games. And it’s the basis of the actual political / security concept of Mutually Assured Destruction.
Yet the nerd chooses to open with “Diplomacy.” My stars.
In America, the new Trump administration is already hopelessly lost in the Byzantine bazaar of Congress, mired in the swamp with no idea of how to escape.
Well, I disagree with you there – but not for the reasons you think. I believe you’re being too kind to Trump, in fact. He and his party dominate both houses and the Presidency, and – with Gorsuch approved – Trump will likely have no issues with the Supreme Court.
So, when are we going to see some action? Was he all talk after all? I’m on broken bottles (as Mr Bumble said).
In both countries, the right-wing government is dominated by a nominally “conservative” faction which in fact wants to upend a lot of the current order to restore its reactionary vision of a bygone era where men were men and God was in His house
Is he… is he serious?
Anyway, contradictions follow – of course.
They fight the culture wars as rebels, not imperials, because despite the fact that they are the most powerful faction in national politics, they are stymied by the system which gives other players the power to gang up against them.
Can a rebel be a reactionary? Your metaphor is very muddled, Monst – and disordered writing is a symptom of a disordered mind.
And all this talk about “upending the current order.” Is Monty admitting that his side actually dominates discourse and that conservatives are rarely allowed a say? You know – exactly what we’ve always argued?
Are you agreeing with us now Monster?
The consequence of this situation is that, as Henry Blofeld is wont to say, “… nothing is done”.
Ah yes. That great expert on political matters, Henry Blofeld. Sheesh.
From the point of view of a theoretical conservative (who believes in the status quo and has to be seriously convinced otherwise), this can be seen as a feature of the system, not a bug.
Hang on – a minute ago theoretical conservatives were “rebels” trying to “upend the system” – though they were somehow “reactionaries” too, but let that pass. Now we “believe in the status quo and have to be seriously convinced otherwise.”
Which is it Monst – rebels, reactionaries, or the status quo?
The original veto power was vested in Roman tribunes, to check the power of patricians in the Senate.
Yes. And the result was a century of civil unrest, as the patricians and the plebs see-sawed up and down with their respective candidates taking power and being deposed – or assassinated. So what?
There are no tribunes around these days, as monarchs and presidents tend to have different roles…
Possibly the most banal and obvious sentence I have ever read.
…so we are left to rely on the patricians being too disorganised to truly bugger things up for the plebes.
Who – lest we forget – are simultaneously rebels who want to maintain the status quo and overthrow the current order.
Was there a sale on rakes at Bunnings or something today?
At the end of that long reply to Monty above, I forgot to add – well done Monst. At least you’re having a go.
I mean that 🙂
Again with the polls mUnty? Perhaps you could remind us how that went last time.
Australians have always been in favour of more government because for over 200 years sheer dumb luck and an empty continent meant that we could afford it. Most are still in favour of it today because they think that they won’t actually be the ones paying for it – and with net taxpayers falling to around 40% they would be right.
The end game of all this is of course Greece.
I agree with monty.
In this; in a theoretical conservative government its better that ‘nothing is done’ AND that I want to undo the crazy shit done by leftism over the last fifty years.
Just the landmines laid by The Lying Slapper for her inevitable replacement government would be nice, for a start.
Otherwise, the many terminological face-rakes in his piece make me say
I am in transit, but for alex: if you call yourself a conservative but your agenda is to dismantle modern society, in my view you are not actually a conservative.
The status quo isn’t static.
It’s runaway bureaucracies seeking total control and digging us all into disastrous debt.
The government isn’t society, monty.
Monty, the world needs less government. Less government is better than more government. These is no good government versus bad government.
Lower tax is better than higher tax. There is no good tax versus bad tax.
More freedom is better than less freedom. There is no good freedom … I think you get the gist.
I like that no one get’s Trump, not even those who claim to not be against him.
100+ days, plus 15 months of –
“He’s screwed up now!
Well, he was lucky, this time.
He won’t get out of this!
Lucky again.
He has no idea!
Sheer luck.
He’s doomed!
Proof the bastard’s evil! Only the devil can be this lucky!!!“,
all while he’s moving and positioning his players perfectly, to strike goal after goal …
… and this is just the warm up game …
Only God can blind a world full of once smart people, with so much stupid 🙂 😉
I am in transit, but for alex: if you call yourself a conservative but your agenda is to dismantle modern society, in my view you are not actually a conservative
That’s fair enough, on paper – but if modern society has abandoned the best parts of the Western tradition and replaced it with something unrecognisable? Can’t a conservative be one who wants to restore the best parts of their culture and history?
It depends on whether you believe a conservative should merely sit there and try to slow the progressive tide, or take arms against that sea of troubles and by opposing end them.
It’s one reason, actually, why I don’t even like the term “Conservative” – because there is much, much in the modern world I would overthrow.
This is a much more interesting discussion, Monst – write another guest post on this topic.
As an example – “Conservatives” in the 80s and 90s in the West were seeking the complete overthrow of the then-current economic status quo and a return – or an embrace – of neo-Classic economics.
They were conservatives, yet they set out to destroy.
When the Roman Republic morphed into the Roman Empire, it did so by investing the Emperor with the role of Tribune of the People and Pontifex Maximus. The old structures of the Senate and Consuls remained but these became mere rubber stamps for the decisions of the Emperor.
The reason for this shift was that the Patrician and Equestrian classes became so obsessed with their own power and buggered things up for the plebs. All that was required for was for a man of vision to emerge to take leadership. That man was Julius Ceasar and his successor Octavian.
Our problem today is that we have not yet found our Julius Ceasar.
The plebs did their share of buggering up too – example, Tiberius Gracchus (as a Tribune of the Plebs) severely overplayed his power, which began 100yrs of political strife and social turmoil.
Fact check – True.
Are you a Diplomacy player M0nty? Cool! I played in some comps in the nineties with a degree of success myself. I would’ve loved to be a fly on the wall when Kissinger, JFK and Cronkite were playing it together.
Your thesis isn’t bad but in Australia the veto has been held by the Left in the Senate. For some decades. Xenophon for example is a pure lefty when you look at the NXT policies. The unlamented Australian Democrats were lefty too, despite being formed by a righty.
Today we had this article:
Will The Second Civil War Turn Violent?
It’s an interesting thought – that the divide between the Left and the Right is now so wide that it is like the divide between the South and the North in 1860. Indeed recent events have the Left, for whom the 2nd Amendment is anathema, reconsidering their position towards firearms:
Antifa wants combat training and firearms after losing the ‘Battle for Berkeley’
I think this is fun since the Right, especially the NRA, have a truly vast armory. Also the US armed forces about 80% voted from Trump. If it does come down to a shooting war the Left will be squashed like a bug.
You need to read this piece with the idea that Big Government and Big Taxes are the saviour of modern society, otherwise it makes no sense.
I refer also to laws, especially those that are the battlegrounds of the culture wars. Also NGOs and other societal institutions that are under attack from the “conservatives”.
Following on from the Diplomacy analogy, the computer game Victoria II has a rule for Reactionary Rebels, a group within society that wants to install a presidential dictatorship. As Ray illustrates so well upthread, many on the fringe right desire for a Caesar to rule for their benefit, even though Caesar’s history is a cautionary tale about for whose benefit a Caesar rules.
Not deluded, just dishonest.
I suspect that submitting a guest post on my belief that leftism is the new conservatism would be a bit too cheeky. I don’t think the Cat is ready for that to be an OP. Dunno.
Why hold back? Your hypothesis is correct. Possibly a first.
I suspect that submitting a guest post on my belief that leftism is the new conservatism would be a bit too cheeky. I don’t think the Cat is ready for that to be an OP. Dunno.
I suspect most Cats would actually agree with you, though we’d disagree about whether that was a “good thing” or not.
Do it, Monst. Spark an interesting discussion.
You’re no dummy – you just always draw the wrong conclusions from your data.
Lianas tangle but do not choke, and are not much found in Australian evergreen forests, woodland, nor temperate or arid areas.
We are in the age of Trump, Leo. Never let facts get in the way of rhetoric.
The logical implications for leftism being the new conservatism are not cheerful for the right, alex. It would be a tale of woe and gloom for Cat faithful. I could be accused of excessive glee.
If by “conservatism”, Monty, you mean “opposition to change”, then you’d be right. The Left is The Man today, and in charge. Those that seek to perpetuate this dominance are “conservative”, by that definition.
But that’s not a definition that suits me, as I mentioned above. If that’s all “conservative” means in your world, then I am not one, and nor are many here. Nor do I particular care to wear that label – I only call myself a “conservative” when I need to signal that I am “not Left.”
Far from upsetting people, I think you’d be preaching to the choir.
But where would we be if we never stumbled on facts.
I like words to stay where they are. Conservatives should be about conserving things, not throwing bombs at them. There are other useful words, like anarchy.
Another crap post; Trump has been stymied by activist judges who have subverted the separation of powers and some legitimate objections to the Obamacare repeal bill which is typical of conservatives who argue on principle as opposed to progressives who are tribalists and herd minded.
Other than that the real opposition to conservatism, the stinking media has been subversive aiding a bunch of anarchists and thugs such as antifa and BLM.
Opposed to these shitheads Trump has been doing splendidly.
I like words to stay where they are. Conservatives should be about conserving things, not throwing bombs at them. There are other useful words, like anarchy.
Is it possible, then, that you misunderstand what most “conservatives” believe in the first place?
Is it possible you’ve confused Old World conservatism – largely aristocratic and resistant to change – for our modern Liberal Conservatism (Menzies chose that name for his party with great care, by the way).
Because, by your definition, I’d say there’s a hell of a lot of bomb throwers hereabouts.
The leftist paradigm is inherently self destructive and unsustainable. The only gloom is for the suffering of the most marginalised during the collapse phase. The thought of Jon Faine sleeping in a box under a bridge is cause for hope, not woe.
You mean hubris, not glee.
Just because what you wanted to conserve has been under mined and destroyed for decades doesn’t mean you now have to preserve the mess thereby created in order to be conservative.
You silly mong.
I’m no conservative.
I am a reactionary contrarian.
m0nty
Leftists are not the new conservatives.
They are the new reactionaries.
The archetype conservative was Romanticist and Medievalist François-René de Chateaubriand whose journal Le Conservateur supported political and clerical restoration during the Bourbon restoration after the fall of Napoleon.
A complicated fellow and as difficult to classify as any contemporary conservative.
I also like words to stay where they are. It would nice if progressives were actually…progressive.
If you are a reactionary who wants to restore the political and economic atmosphere of the 1950s as so many of your fellow Cats do, Arch, what you want to conserve is gone and is never coming back. There is not much of your vision of society left to conserve in 2017. In short, it is not possible for you to be conservative. There are other words that can better describe what you are.
This is how I understand the situation according to the rules of language I would like to see applied, anyway. Language is a construct, and I’m not in charge of its construction or deconstruction. All I can do is offer my opinion.
All perfectly true, but I can’t see why you’re gloating?
The transition to a cash economy has started, cash discounts offered by tradies are substantial.
Italy, Japan and India are fully transitioned.
After that and you’ll have to start shooting people, I’ll be lucky to survive the fortnight, I’m on the LDP lists.
All you need to know is that monty’s crew want to start a shooting war with the “right” in the USA.
Another factual stumble.
Esperanto could be described as a construct, as are computer languages, but human spoken languages overwhelmingly have developed naturally. Grammar and phonology are afterthoughts.
I am in transit, but for alex: if you call yourself a conservative but your agenda is to dismantle modern society, in my view you are not actually a conservative.
Good lord Monty. So those that ousted Commies in the old USSR are just Progressive Commies with a social girly-boy touch.