Guest Post: m0nty Veto: the most powerful weapon of modern conservatism

In the board game Diplomacy, a political strategy simulation with no random elements save for the negotiation skills of the players, it is possible to reach a stalemate where the simultaneously-resolved moves from each player all cancel each other out, so that none of the pieces move at all. We are seeing something similar in several Western democracies at the moment, for better or worse. In Australia, a recalcitrant Senate and a deeply factionalised government have led to years of not much legislation happening at all, an ennui that has afflicted both Abbott and Turnbull iterations of the Coalition. In America, the new Trump administration is already hopelessly lost in the Byzantine bazaar of Congress, mired in the swamp with no idea of how to escape.

In both countries, the right-wing government is dominated by a nominally “conservative” faction which in fact wants to upend a lot of the current order to restore its reactionary vision of a bygone era where men were men and God was in His house. They fight the culture wars as rebels, not imperials, because despite the fact that they are the most powerful faction in national politics, they are stymied by the system which gives other players the power to gang up against them. They may want to machete the mangroves and drain the swamp, but you can’t spell Australiana without liana, and the vines are so choking the Capitol building as to make all those Ivy Leaguers feel at home.

And yet, it’s not as if anyone else can get anything done either. The moderate factions in government do not have the numbers to avoid the void of veto votes from their right, and tribal pressure prevents crossing the aisles to seek overt support from the left. For their part, the leftist oppositions can only be thankful that the legacies of their previous stints in government have not yet been dismantled, as they try not to suffer the pitifully irrelevant fate of UK Labour.

The consequence of this situation is that, as Henry Blofeld is wont to say, “… nothing is done”. From the point of view of a theoretical conservative (who believes in the status quo and has to be seriously convinced otherwise), this can be seen as a feature of the system, not a bug. The passing of legislation is not an end in itself, as that means change, and not all change is good. In both America and Australia, the governments have floated a series of trial balloons which have almost all been shot down in screaming balls of fire. Numbered among those speculative policy pronouncements are many truly appalling ideas. Some have had merit, though it can be difficult to tell the difference. Very few of them have reached the bill stage, with most given up very early as impossible in the clogged climate.

One wonders whether this interregnum of inertia will be followed by a clamour for government to do something … anything. Polls in America indicate support for government action rising, and in Australia that sentiment has always been high. The problem with that in practice is the reason we are relatively satisfied with no one faction being able to dominate all the others is that we don’t trust any of the bastards. The phrase “late capitalism” has gained in media buzz recently, though a load of old toot it is too as revolution is not coming.

The original veto power was vested in Roman tribunes, to check the power of patricians in the Senate. There are no tribunes around these days, as monarchs and presidents tend to have different roles, so we are left to rely on the patricians being too disorganised to truly bugger things up for the plebes.