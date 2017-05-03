North Korea – Least Worst Options

To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, in a post-Obama world, those who are prepared to surrender their nuclear weapons for security and prosperity, will achieve neither security nor prosperity.
In the early 1990s, Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons for a security guarantee. In the early 2000s, shortly after the start of the 2nd Gulf war, Libya surrendered its nuclear program for both security and economic promises.
Both Ukraine and Libya are now, as is said, not as they once were.
Now perhaps it is too much to blame both Ukraine and Libya entirely on the Obama administration, but both occurred under the watch of President Obama. And while Libya was in trouble, it was actually tipped over by the actions of the Obama administration. Notably though, both occurred after Kim Jong-Un took over the leadership of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
What lessons can your run of the mill dictator take from seeing the events of Ukraine and Libya? Don’t ever, ever, ever surrender your nuclear weapons or potential on a promise of security and prosperity.
When it came to “dealing with Iran”, also post Ukraine and Libya, what deal was struck by President Obama? Keep your nuclear program and we will pay you lots of money to check periodically that you are behaving.
Fast forward to 2007. North Korea, having been a threat for years to Japan and South Korea, is ICBMs which can threaten other US allies (Australia included) and even the US homeland. For all the soppy criticisms of President Trump, what else can he do but to seek to deal with the issue.
Post-Obama, the options for President Trump (or any successor) are limited. No-one will ever have full trust in US security guarantees ever again (please note Australian security policy boffins). So what is left? Probably an Iran style “agreement”, where all the upside goes to the North Koreans. Thus, probably the best outcome will be for North Korea to freeze its programs in exchange for piles and piles of cash. Best outcome eh! It will be able to maintain its gulags and concentration camps. Thanks heaps Barry.
So. For all those who lionized President Saint Barry (or is that Saint President Barry), this is what left. In addition to a weaker world economy, you got a much more dangerous world. But where does your disappointment lie? Not in what he left, but that he is giving a high paid speech to a Wall Street firm.
Perhaps the Nobel Peace prize assessment should have been made after he concluded his presidency rather than before he started it. Actually. It probably would not have made any difference.
Hope’n’Change all around.
5.5/10. Can do better with application. Too distracted by passing fads. Please spare us the humbug about “President Barry” when you’ve spent the past six months bagging the man cleaning up the global mess he created.
In the “police action” of 1950-53, American coalition forces killed over 3 million North Koreans and dropped more bombs on the country than were used on Japan in World War II according to international war crimes lawyer Christopher Black.
Who Really Started the Korean War?
Phony Hysterics Over North Korea
Today China is complaining about the THAAD set up in South Korea.
Awesome hypocrisy.
If the Chinese had bothered to prune their Nork hedge once in a while there’d be no THAAD there.
China demands an ‘immediate’ halt to Trump’s controversial US anti-missile system set up on a South Korean golf course after Seoul said it can now defend against Kim’s missiles
Nice touch siting it on a golf course given the Kim family’s remarkable golfing ability.
Are we living in a cartoon world, or an old Gene Autry film? Why isn’t it possible to be both critical of Obama and sceptical of Trump? (I’m not criticising Trump, I’m just saying that criticising Obama’s incompetence and dereliction of duty is like saying that 2+2=4, and someone’s adherence to that reality shouldn’t be criticised just because you disagree with other of their views.)
Tom. Perhaps you have mistaken me for someone else. I challenge you to find 1 critical comment I have made of President Trump. 6 months or otherwise.
And Ned. Why is the 1950-1953 police action relevant to where we are today. China entered the “police action” when the US crossed the 38th parallel to maintain the buffer between itself and what is now South Korea. Irrespective, the Kim Il Sung did not have a nuclear capability then nor was he on the verge of developing an ICBM.
Gaddafi’s Libya is a textbook example of the consequences of Obama’s utterly hapless ‘losing the peace’ in Iraq and the region as a whole. One legitimate justification for toppling Saddam was Gaddafi’s unilateral dismantling of his WMD program in the wake of the US invasion of Iraq. For an American administration to subsequently assist in the removal of the Gaddafi regime that voluntarily gave up its deterrence capability in response to American action was an appallingly bad strategic decision that will complicate US foreign relations for decades. It’s down there with Obama’s and Hillary’s most atrocious decisions, and there have been several shockers.
THIS. Assad knows you may as well keep fighting till the last chlorine and cluster bomb are dropped.
What a crock of shit. What a sham!
Estimates of numbers killed in the war vary widely depending on source.Numbers quoted by Ned are incorrect.Totally about 2 million Koreans,north and south,were killed;one million Chinese;35,000 Americans;and about 5,000 Commonwealth.Ned also asks who started the war?The war was started by Kim Il Sung with the approval of Mao.Stalin refused to meet with Kim regarding him to be a nutter and not wanting to risk a war with America in Europe and Asia.Going back however FDR’s disastrous decision at Yalta to give Stalin control of Korea north of the 38th parallel was probably the root cause.
Sorry, Spartacus. I’ve mixed up my Roman fakes. It was the other one.
2 Important facts for Australia. 1. we have been threatened with attack with WMD, by a nation that possesses them and is now just working on its delivery systems. 2. US security guarantees are worthless (see Ukraine, Libya).
we should be developing our own, deliverable WMD (I’d suggest Vx gas and cruise missiles as a start point), playing nice guy with no ability to hit back, in a world where religious loons and tyrants have WMDs, is not a winning strategy.
LOL
Tim Flannery has more credibility than an “international war crimes lawyer”.
Stalin got Kim to start the Korean War when Dean Acheson said as much that USA would not get involved.
Judging by this article, Australia will only be in danger from the Norks if they fire at the US or Japan.
When you not only cannot hit the side of a barn, but end up shooting the wrong country then there is not to much for us to worry about at the minute.
That being said, strategic patience has obviously failed with the Kim dynasty and something needs to be done. I wouldn’t want to be living in South Korea right now because it is odds on that that ‘something’ will involve sending a fair bit of ordinance at the Norks.
I wouldn’t want to be living in South Korea right now because it is odds on that that ‘something’ will involve sending a fair bit of ordinance at the Norks.
Surely they have the surveillance and ordinance delivery capacity to vapourise Fat Boy without killing too many other people? A quiet word with the remainder of the upper echelon about a repeat performance should be enough to ensure that the Nork equivalent of the ABC* reports the “tragic accident” that befell Dear Leader and announces the succession of General Placeholder in accordance with secret documents just discovered revealing Fat Boy’s wishes for the future should any harm befall him.
(*Ok NK media is much less biassed, dishonest, and obsequious towards left wing icons, but you know what I mean.)
Trump is putting pressure on. He’s probably trying to get the generals to depose of the regime and at worst, just rule despotically but sanely and without ambition or incitement to war with the South, Japan or the US (or us). At best they’d reform like Chile and slowly move to democracy.
Trump needs to be cautious but he needs to make no apologies for not taking crap off the pathetic Kim regime. The Kims are just trying to blackmail their way out of their usual famines and poverty invariably consequential of communism.
I find the fact the Chinese have moved a pile of troops to the border quite significant – and only after Xi had a one-on-one meeting with Trump that appeared to go well.
The last thing the Chinese want is a unified pro-American Korea on their doorstep – but they would be willing to go for a disarmed North Korea with the Kims out of the way, or a Finlandised buffer zone that they can still dominate.
The Chinese have never shipped so many troops en masse to the border before – is it possible that Trump and Xi have reached an understanding?
“You take out the Kims if you want to, but that’s it. Leave us to move in and restore order afterwards, if it’s necessary.”
Post-Obama, the options for President Trump (or any successor) are limited. No-one will ever have full trust in US security guarantees ever again (please note Australian security policy boffins).
Please tell Maladroit, who thinks we don’t need our own anti-missile defense system.
Perhaps the Nobel Peace prize assessment should have been made after he concluded his presidency
Why?
He got the Nobel for smashing the white ceiling.
Hilary’s is being used as a paperweight due to unforeseen circumstances.
We should make our own missiles and fill the warheads with redundant fairfax journalists let the Norks get their ears bashed with gerbil worming bullshit .
Yep….. That was why it was so important to oppose Putin’s Russia over the the Crimean annexation and the Russian insurgency in the Donbas. Important nuclear non proliferation principles were at stake….
But the reality was that Europe and America lacked the leadership. The “West’s” weakness was manifest in everything its leadership said and did.
Meanwhile the Australian media laughed at Tony Abbott when he confronted Vladimir Putin over the deaths of 38 Australians in the Russian “Separatist” shoot down of flight MH17 by a Russian military owned Buk missile. They were too gutless to stand up to Putin.
Our media, when given a choice between Putin and Abbott to condemn….. chose to vilify and humiliate Tony Abbott instead. Disgraceful conduct by most of our so called journalistic class.
Their North Korea could always start charging citizenship fees to refugees fleeing the totalitarian communist police state australia has become.