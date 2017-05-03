North Korea – Least Worst Options

To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, in a post-Obama world, those who are prepared to surrender their nuclear weapons for security and prosperity, will achieve neither security nor prosperity.

In the early 1990s, Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons for a security guarantee. In the early 2000s, shortly after the start of the 2nd Gulf war, Libya surrendered its nuclear program for both security and economic promises.

Both Ukraine and Libya are now, as is said, not as they once were.

Now perhaps it is too much to blame both Ukraine and Libya entirely on the Obama administration, but both occurred under the watch of President Obama. And while Libya was in trouble, it was actually tipped over by the actions of the Obama administration. Notably though, both occurred after Kim Jong-Un took over the leadership of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

What lessons can your run of the mill dictator take from seeing the events of Ukraine and Libya? Don’t ever, ever, ever surrender your nuclear weapons or potential on a promise of security and prosperity.

When it came to “dealing with Iran”, also post Ukraine and Libya, what deal was struck by President Obama? Keep your nuclear program and we will pay you lots of money to check periodically that you are behaving.

Fast forward to 2007. North Korea, having been a threat for years to Japan and South Korea, is ICBMs which can threaten other US allies (Australia included) and even the US homeland. For all the soppy criticisms of President Trump, what else can he do but to seek to deal with the issue.

Post-Obama, the options for President Trump (or any successor) are limited. No-one will ever have full trust in US security guarantees ever again (please note Australian security policy boffins). So what is left? Probably an Iran style “agreement”, where all the upside goes to the North Koreans. Thus, probably the best outcome will be for North Korea to freeze its programs in exchange for piles and piles of cash. Best outcome eh! It will be able to maintain its gulags and concentration camps. Thanks heaps Barry.

So. For all those who lionized President Saint Barry (or is that Saint President Barry), this is what left. In addition to a weaker world economy, you got a much more dangerous world. But where does your disappointment lie? Not in what he left, but that he is giving a high paid speech to a Wall Street firm.

Perhaps the Nobel Peace prize assessment should have been made after he concluded his presidency rather than before he started it. Actually. It probably would not have made any difference.

Hope’n’Change all around.